News
Jeff McNeil day to day with tight hamstring but confident he can avoid IL
HOUSTON – Jeff McNeil believes he caught his hamstring tightness early and can likely avoid the injured list.
McNeil left Monday’s game after dashing home on a wild pitch in the bottom of the fourth inning of the Mets’ 6-0 victory over the Marlins.
”I was running home there yesterday and right when I was running home it started to tighten up on me,” McNeil said on Tuesday in the visitors’ dugout at Minute Maid Park. “So going through what I’ve been through before, best to come out of the game.”
McNeil, who was not in the lineup for the series opener against the Astros, underwent an MRI at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York immediately after leaving Monday’s game. He returned to Citi Field and climbed aboard the bus to join the Mets on their flight to H-Town on Monday evening.
Mets trainers told McNeil “everything looked great” in his MRI, according to the second baseman. He said his early exit was precautionary and that he’s day to day.
Buck Showalter did not reveal whether McNeil would be available off the bench in the Astros series. Luis Guillorme was the starting second baseman on Tuesday. Infielder Gosuke Katoh joined the Mets on their five-game, six-day trip as part of their taxi squad.
”Obviously Luis has been outstanding for us,” Showalter said. “But yeah, it does cut into our depth off the bench as we go forward. Even day games after night games and things we wanna do. Give somebody a two-day blow. It cramps that a little bit. But, initially, it’s a pretty fluid move for us. I didn’t have to say anything to Luis yesterday, hardly. He knew what was going on. I think the guys understand that.”
McNeil missed time due to a left hamstring strain last season, but he said his current tightness is on the “strong” right hamstring, so he’s not concerned that it will become a long-term issue. Even so, expect the Mets to be extra cautious with McNeil and his legs as the season progresses.
The sparkplug and All-Star candidate is slashing .327/.386/.465 with 33 RBI, four home runs, 17 doubles, 19 walks, two stolen bases, a triple and 33 runs scored across 65 games this season.
”I’ve played a lot this year,” McNeil said. “Definitely gone through some of this stuff in the past. I know my body very well, too, so I knew it’s something that I needed to come out of the game for – just be real safe, let’s not make it worse than it is. I’ve done that before. But I know my body. I know how to play through these types of things, too. Shouldn’t be a problem.”
News
With the Chicago White Sox rotation finally whole, it’s time for the starters to pick up the slack
It takes a lot to satisfy a pitcher like Lance Lynn, and Monday night’s performance was not going to cut it.
“I gave up five runs in five innings,” Lynn told reporters after the game, “It’s still horse(bleep), so …”
If you think Lynn was being too hard on himself after only two starts following 2½ months of rehab from knee surgery, perhaps Lucas Giolito can allay your concerns about the Chicago White Sox rotation.
Or maybe not.
“I can only speak for myself, but I have not been doing my job,” Giolito said before Tuesday night’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Guaranteed Rate Field. “Luckily the guys around me in the rotation have really been doing a nice job and picking it up a level like they have.
“It’s important for me to clean these things up and get back on track and help this team win ballgames.”
Both pitchers know they need to be better for the Sox to return to their 2021 form, and now is as good a time as any to show it.
These are trying times for the Sox, who’ve been waiting all season to go on an extended run. The return of Lynn means the rotation is as healthy as it has been, so no excuses allowed.
Lynn, Giolito, Dylan Cease, Michael Kopech and Johnny Cueto can be as dominant as any rotation in baseball, but the longer it takes before they’re all in sync, the harder it will be for the Sox to climb out of their hole.
Sox starters were a combined 17-24 entering Cease’s start Tuesday and ranked 18th in the majors with a 4.07 ERA. Last year Sox starters were a combined 61-40 and finished fourth in the majors — and tops in the American League — with a 3.57 ERA.
The departure of Carlos Rodón in free agency, Lynn’s end-of-spring-training knee injury and the struggles of since-released veteran Dallas Keuchel all affected the rotation early this season. But we’ve seen all of the starters at their peak, which gives Sox fans hope the best is yet to come.
It all starts with Lynn, whom Giolito called the leader of the pack.
“Having Lance back is huge,” he said. “And the way Johnny has been pitching is just fantastic. What an amazing addition for us. Dylan and Michael are doing their thing. We can continue to motivate each other every single time out.
“Watching one of our guys go out and do their thing, it gives me the motivation to keep working hard and to clean up these things I need to clean up so I can do my job too.”
Giolito, who starts Wednesday afternoon’s series finale against the Blue Jays, is 4-3 with a 4.78 ERA, his highest since 2018, the year before his turnaround.
Right-handed batters have a 1.059 OPS against him after Giolito limited them to a .690 OPS last year. He was pitching well through the first two months, but an 8.71 ERA over his last four starts since May 31 is alarming.
Giolito said Tuesday some mechanical fixes were in order with pitching coach Ethan Katz after last week’s start in Houston, where he allowed eight runs in five innings in a 13-3 loss.
“The advantage is that Ethan and he have a great relationship, and Ethan can make a trip (to the mound) and he’s always better after a trip,” manager Tony La Russa said Tuesday. “But most of the time, if a hitter struggles or a pitcher’s not exactly where he wants to be, there’s something wrong mechanically. That’s why the coach tweaks and they get back on it. But as long as he’s healthy and he’s got the heart and he’s got the smarts …”
Lynn has had moments of dominance in his two starts but not nearly enough for someone of his talent. He has given up eight runs (six earned) on 14 hits over 9⅓ innings after three subpar outings in the minors.
He wasn’t helped much Monday when a 3-2 cutter to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the sixth inning was called a ball in spite of being down the middle of the plate. Instead of getting the strikeout, Lynn was left with two on and no outs. He bit his glove in frustration, then allowed a two-run double to Teoscar Hernández, ending his night after five-plus innings and 99 pitches.
“You’re looking at the fifth start I’ve made since I’ve had surgery,” Lynn said. “We don’t know what the next start is going to feel like after getting close to 100 pitches. That’s just the way it works right now until I get some starts under me and know what I’m working with.”
Unfortunately the Sox can’t afford to wait for Lynn to ease himself back into form. They need him to take the ball into the seventh or eighth inning and help save a bullpen under stress with closer Liam Hendriks on the injured list.
The important thing is both Giolito and Lynn know they’re better than they’ve pitched so far, and they understand the Sox need them to step up to get this team where it needs to be.
News
Gleyber Torres starts at shortstop for first time this season as Isiah Kiner-Falefa sits with sore hamstring
ST. PETERSBURG — Gleyber Torres made his first start at shortstop this season on Tuesday night. With Isiah Kiner-Falefa still out with a sore left hamstring and Aaron Boone wanting to give Aaron Judge a day of rest from the turf at Tropicana Field, the Yankees manager felt it was best to use Torres at shortstop.
“With Judge being down, we needed an outfielder so I used Marwin (Gonzalez) there and I’ve been wanting to get Gleyber in at shortstop at different points a few times this year and just feel like today was the day to do that,” Boone said. “I want to keep that just in play to have that flexibility, for when things like this come up.”
Torres was the Yankees everyday shortstop until last September, when they admitted he is a better second baseman.
The difference between Torres at shortstop and second base is pretty stark. Torres has three errors in 193 chances at second base this season. He has seven defensive runs saved at second base, which is a huge swing compared to the -10 defensive runs saved he had last season at shortstop, according to FanGraphs. He committed 18 errors at shortstop last season, eight fielding and 10 throwing.
Kiner-Falefa said that he felt he could be available Tuesday night, but agreed with the team’s cautious approach.
“For me, I feel like I’m the runner on the team. So even if it starts to feel good, just knowing that that’s my job to run,I don’t want to be out there and run hard one time and then (hurt it again),” Kiner-Falefa said. “Iit takes away a lot of my games. So for them the smartest thing for us to do is take it slow. Just because of what my game is.
I was good to go (Monday) I feel a lot better (Tuesday).”
The field at Tropicana Field, hard artificial turf, is also a consideration.
CHAPMAN UPDATE
Aroldis Chapman will make a rehab appearance this weekend with Double-A Somerset. The closer threw to live hitters on Tuesday at the Yankees’ player development complex in Tampa with Boone and others watching.
“I thought it was good. I thought stuff was good. Twenty-one pitches. I thought it was another good step for him. So I think he’s gonna be scheduled for an outing now this weekend,” Boone said.
In his absence, Clay Holmes has made a strong case to be the Yankees closer — even to Chapman.
“I’m past that point in my career in which I would fight for a role, for the closer role, I’ve already gone through that. When I got to the Major Leagues, they gave me the opportunity to close and I took advantage of the opportunity. Pretty much the same thing is happening to [Holmes]. If he has that role, it is because he is doing well,” Chapman told reporters. “I am here, trying to recover, come back, be well, healthy, help the team in any way, in any role. [Holmes] is doing an excellent job right now and I think he deserves the role that he has.”
Zack Britton also threw for the major league coaches.
“I was encouraged today. It was good to get over there and obviously see him throw live,” Boone said. “Seeing Britt throw a bullpen is really encouraging too. So yeah, good to see our guys moving in a good direction.”
HELLO AGAIN
The Yankees claimed Albert Abreu off waivers from the Royals. Abreu was the reliever they sent to the Rangers to get catcher Jose Trevino.
“I think we saw him really take a huge step for us last year. He pitched really well for us last year, pitching meaningful games for us down the stretch,” Boone said. ”So hopefully, we can get that guy back and get him going and making sure he’s a contributor for what we’re doing.”
Originally signed by the Houston Astros as a non-drafted free agent in 2013, Abreu was acquired by the Yankees from Houston along with right-handed pitcher Jorge Guzman in exchange for catcher Brian McCann and cash considerations in 2016. Earlier this year, Abreau was acquired by the Rangers along with LHP Robert Ahlstrom in exchange for Trevino. He was designated for assignment by the Rangers on May 30 and acquired by the Royals, who designated him for assignment on June 17.
News
Aaron Judge arbitration hearing rescheduled for Friday
ST. PETERSBURG — The Yankees and Aaron Judge are not going to get an answer about his 2022 contract on Wednesday, at least not from an arbitrator. Despite reports earlier this season that the sides would meet with the arbitrator on June 22, the hearing is now scheduled for Friday.
So, there are at least two more days for the Yankees to try to avoid what seems like a very poorly-timed battle over $4 million. While the arbitrator is not allowed to take Judge’s 2022 performance into consideration, the Yankees have to. They should consider how Judge is leading this team that is on a historic pace and that this may be their best chance to end their World Series drought before they head into a meeting where they try to convince the arbitrator that he is not worth $21 million.
Judge is not worrying about the hearing.
“Being here with these guys and what we’ve been doing, the past couple months has made it pretty easy just to focus on playing baseball,” Judge said before Tuesday night’s game against the Rays at Tropicana Field. “I get caught up in contract stuff or arbitration stuff but there’s no need, that’s what I got agents for. We got people to handle that kind of stuff.”
Before the season started, Judge turned down a contract extension offer that would have been worth over $230 million and would have included this season. The slugger initially set the Opening Day deadline for negotiations on an extension and a 2022 contract. He and the team were $4 million off when they traded numbers to try to avoid arbitration. Because of the owners’ lockout, the arbitration process went into the season. Judge’s hearing is the last to be heard, according to a source.
And he is prepared to go into the meeting, which will be held via zoom, and hear what the Yankees have to say.
“I’ve had people in my agency, past players, that went through the process and they hated it,” Judge said. “And I’ve had other people that went through it and said it was actually kind of good to hear what they had to say about me. So I’m looking forward to it.”
Basically the Yankees are going to argue that Judge is not worth $21 million.
Players who have gone through the process in the past said that hearing the team tear them down is tough. The Yankees last case that went to arbitration ended ugly when the team publicly said Dellin Bentances wasn’t a closer, so he didn’t deserve closer money. It was something that reverberates through a clubhouse.
“It’s been a long time and I really don’t like talking to other people’s business, but he just didn’t like how the process went. Kind of like what I said before, he kind of mixed personal and business with it, because he gave a lot to his organization,” Judge said he remembered of the Betances arbitration. “The numbers he put up for quite a few years and even though he wasn’t a closer, he did a lot of special things, and maybe he thought he should get reciprocated for that but it didn’t happen.”
It will be hard to tear down Judge, even though his pace for 63 homers this season can’t be entered into the conversation.
The 30-year old was already coming off one of his most complete years in the big leagues.
The three-time All-Star slashed .287/.373/.544 with a .916 OPS, 39 homers and 93 RBI in 148 games in 2021 According to Baseball Savant, Judge was among the league leaders in average exit velocity (95.8 miles per hour), max exit velo (119) and hard-hit percentage (58/4%). He led the Yankees in WAR (5.4) this season.
Overall, his six-years in the big leagues has been exceptional, averaging .276/.386/.553 and a .940 OPS. He’s the 2017 Rookie of the Year, runner up to Jose Altuve in that same season and a Home Run Derby champion.
Judge said that he has not allowed this to distract him this season, nor has it motivated him.
“We’re motivated by the type of team we got special talent we have here and the opportunity we have ahead of us,” Judge said. “So I tried to just keep focusing on that and that makes it pretty easy for me to kind of block this other stuff from the business side of it.”
()
