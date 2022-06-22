Blockchain
KPMG Enters Metaverse Sector With Collaboration Hub in USA And Canada
- It is the next phase in the journey of both organizations to guide their staff and customers.
- The initiative aims to aid the increasing convergence of the physical and digital worlds.
With today’s inauguration of the first KPMG metaverse collaboration hub, KPMG in the United States and KPMG in Canada are able to interact and engage with customers and communities across industries and sectors. It is the next phase in the journey of both organizations to guide their staff and customers toward Web 3.0 through the collaborative hub. Metaverse strategy development and implementation is now the responsibility of specialized teams at both companies.
Elio Luongo, chief executive officer, and senior partner at KPMG in Canada said:
“Launching a collaborative space in the metaverse is a natural evolution in our journey as an innovation-driven firm. The world has changed drastically over the last few years, and our people and clients are interested in exploring new ways of working. This offers them a new immersive space to exchange ideas.”
It is part of the companies’ strategic innovation plan that they continue to investigate possibilities in the crypto and Web 3.0 area, co-create new tools and solutions that give essential insights, build immersive learning and development platforms, and attract personnel to provide expertise and aid navigate the increasing convergence of the physical and digital worlds.
Metaverse design, use cases of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), crypto assets, community involvement, and larger Web 3.0 connections are all areas where KPMG in the U.S. and KPMG in Canada have developed specialized teams with significant technology and innovation expertise.
Cliff Justice, the head of Enterprise Innovation, Anu Puvvada, the managing director of Innovation, and Kevin Bolen, the head of Advisory Strategy and Investments are KPMG’s top executives in the United States. Armughan Ahmad, president and managing partner of digital, Katie Bolla, co-leader of metaverse services and partner of customer experience and innovation, and Kareem Sadek, co-leader of metaverse services and co-leader of crypto assets and blockchain services, are among the executives of KPMG in Canada.
Blockchain
EX Sports to drop ‘Belgium Edition’ Urbanball Mystery Boxes exclusively on Binance NFT
Dubai, UAE, 22nd June, 2022, Chainwire
The second drop from the Urbanball NFT collection will be on June 24e, 11am UTC
After selling out in its first drop on Binance NFT, Urbanball is now set for its second drop on the platform, this time featuring ‘Belgium Edition’ street football NFTs. The NFTs will be distributed through randomized mystery box packs and feature real life street football tournament winners from Brussels and Antwerp. 10,000 NFTs will be minted, and each Mystery Box will cost only $25, a 50% reduction compared to the first drop.
Each mystery box will contain either a character or skill card NFT, both of which are required to play the Urbanball play-to-earn street football game, scheduled for release later this year.
● Character cards feature a real life street football player, who earned their place in the drop and game by winning Urbanball 1v1 ‘fightball’ tournaments in their home countries. These tournaments are hosted by 2x World Freestyle Football champion and social media sports icon Sean Garnier, whose character is also included in the drop as the top draw.
● Skill cards consist of different football techniques that can be used to enhance the performance of characters in the game.
The game will offer players a variety of PVP and PVE modes to compete in, with winners earning rewards that can be redeemed for real experiences. This first-of-its-kind concept is led by football champion and internet sensation Sean Garnier, who has 19 million social media followers and over 2 billion video views. Garnier has teamed up with EX Sports, a fan engagement platform, to give real athletes increased exposure and new potential revenue through innovative NFTs.
Beyond use in the game, the NFTs also are digital collectables, with real utility. Through a unique revenue model that sees the majority of each primary sale go to the athlete, it helps
grow and develop their careers. Additionally, holders of the rarest NFTs receive exclusive rewards, such as meet and greets with athletes.
In the first drop, the holder of the Sean Garnier ‘Flame Edition’ NFT was rewarded with an all-expenses-paid trip with Garnier to Qatar, to meet superstar football player Neymar and watch the Redbull Neymar Jr. tournament.
There are NFT drops planned every month in the run up to a full initial Game Offering (IGO), scheduled for December 2022. Each drop will feature new street football athletes from different countries who are winners of 1v1 fightball tournaments. The finals will happen at prime locations in Dubai, such as the Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa, in partnership with Emaar Entertainment.
The collaboration between Binance NFT and EX Sports developed because both recognize the potential to nurture up-and-coming talent, whilst also supporting the growth of niche sports. EX Sports aggregates sports IP and aims to create an eco-system with real beneficial utility for ‘underdog’ athletes.
About Urbanball
Urbanball is a comprehensive street football ecosystem, comprised of a play to earn game, NFT collectables, 1v1 ‘fightball’ tournaments, micro-events, e-commerce and talent management, all of which are interconnected. There are over 10 athletes signed to the brand, including former and current world Panna and Freestyle football champions, who combined have over 30 million social media followers.
Official Website: http://www.urbanball.io Official Instagram: www.instagram.com/urbanball
About Binance NFT
Binance NFT, the official NFT marketplace of Binance, offers an open market for artists, creators, crypto enthusiasts, NFT collectors and creative fans around the world with the best liquidity and minimal fees. Consisting of three product lines: Premium Events, Mystery Box and a marketplace. Now, Binance NFT aims to build the first and largest GameFi NFT trading platform for gaming projects via IGO (Initial Game Offering) – featuring core in-game assets from top gaming projects.
For more information, visit https://nft.binance.com
For creators and artists’ collaboration; contact email: [email protected]
About EX Sports
EX Sports is a full circle fan engagement platform centered on an NFT Marketplace, Live Streaming, Gaming and E-Commerce. A core mission is to promote athletes in ‘niche’ sports, such as; Muay Thai, Ju Jitsu, Powerlifting and Street Football, who have huge fan bases but can often be overlooked in comparison to the likes of Premiership players, NFL pros and NBA athletes, who are currently lining their pockets in the new and lucrative world of NFTs and digital collectibles. EX Sports is fighting for these ‘underdogs’.
Contacts
- EX Sports
- [email protected]
Blockchain
Bitcasino Launches World Cup Campaign with Raffle Prizes, including VIP Match Tickets
Tallinn, Estonia, 22nd June, 2022, Chainwire
Bitcasino, one of the most popular crypto casinos, is celebrating this year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar with a three-round raffle campaign for its players, occurring between June and September. Three lucky players will win World Cup VIP packages consisting of match tickets, yacht cruises, and 5-star accommodation and business class flights. Moreover, the platform will give out 25 other prizes during each round, including iPhones, iPads, Airpod Max headphones, and USDT rewards.
Bitcasino players can join the raffles by opting in and depositing to get a ticket. Each player can collect a maximum of one ticket per draw. Most importantly, Bitcasino’s site will stream live every draw.
The Bitcasino World Cup Raffle Campaign
The first round of the World Cup Raffle Campaign will run between June 20 and July 20. On July 22, Bitcasino will host the first live draw and randomly pick 26 winners.
The main prize will be a World Cup Package, including match tickets to a last-16 round game in the competition for the winner and their guest. This package also contains a cruise aboard Bitcasino’s exclusive highly-luxurious yacht and a meet-and-greet dinner with the match ambassador. Lastly, the platform will pay for the winner and their guest’s flight tickets in business class and a three-night stay at a five-star hotel.
The remaining 25 prizes of each draw will consist of:
● iPhone x5
● iPad x5
● Airpod Max x5
● 500 USDT x5
● 100 USDT in Free Chips x5
The second round of the raffle will commence on July 21 and finish on August 21. The raffle draw will take place two days later, on August 23. All prizes are the same as in the first round, except for the World Cup Package, which will now consist of match tickets to one of the World Cup semi-finals. Again, the amenities in the package will be the same as those in the first raffle.
Lastly, the third round of the raffle will start on August 22 and end on September 22, with the final draw on August 24. This time, besides the similar prizes, the World Cup Package will reward a lucky winner and their guest with tickets to the World Cup final. Apart from attending the most-anticipated event of the football season, the winner and their guest will benefit from the same amenities as in the previous two raffle draws.
About Bitcasino
Bitcasino is the first crypto-led licensed online casino in the world, offering people a safe and fair crypto gambling experience. The platform has the highest deposit and withdrawal limits, allowing users to deposit and withdraw funds in numerous cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Ripple (XRP), Cardano (ADA), and Tether (USDT). People can use crypto to play countless casino games, including Roulette, Blackjack, Poker, Baccarat, slots, and more.
Bitcasino uses KYC and AML procedures to prevent fraudulent activity. Also, it employs impartial third-party accreditation, including fairness compliance testing and approval by TST (Technical Systems Testing). Lastly, it features high RTP (Return to Player), allowing people to earn higher rewards than most crypto gambling platforms.
The World Cup Raffle Campaign is part of Bitcasino’s “Money Can’t Buy VIP Experiences.” This program aims to reward players with unique opportunities to attend once-in-a-lifetime events.
Players can become eligible to win these prizes by registering at Bitcasino.
Contacts
- Martin Varrand
- [email protected]
Blockchain
Cryptocurrency Adoption Would Come To Standstill Without Decentralized Exchanges (DEX)
Bitcoin (BTC) was difficult to acquire or sell in the early years of its existence because of a lack of choices accessible in the sector. To make BTC trades, customers either had to pay exorbitant fees or wait for a channel or countertrade to open up for days on end. Given the difficulties of transacting cryptocurrency, several questioned whether the revolutionary technology would be able to displace its rivals (conventional financial systems).
There are already millions of individuals across the world who hold crypto tokens or use the technology regularly. An essential contribution to the ease of access to cryptocurrency for retail investors has come through the fast growth of centralized crypto exchanges (CEXs) such as Coinbase, Binance, and BitMEX during the last decade. The CEXs made it possible to acquire almost any cryptocurrency using various payment methods, including bank accounts, PayPal, and credit cards.
Mt. Gox’s 850,000 BTC loss in an assault led to its demise in 2014, highlighting the perils of CEXs and the risk of retaining funds in these exchanges. A total of $2.66 billion has been lost since 2012 by centralized exchanges, including Quadriga CX, Bitfinex, Binance, and Crypto.com, which have all been targeted by scammers.
Centralized exchanges have developed a reputation for themselves and satisfied many consumers despite the recent attacks. The downsides of centralized exchanges remain. These organizations can still not own and manage user data (a goal that blockchain aspires to), and they must abide by local laws on know-your-customer (KYC) compliance and order book size restrictions. Finally, the Celsius exchange’s decision to freeze its customers’ cash sparked a wave of criticism and outrage from domestic crypto enthusiasts.
Decentralized exchanges have emerged as a solution to these issues, thanks to the evolution of smart contract technology and the development of blockchains. The DEXs market has risen dramatically to $100 billion in total locked (TVL) by November 2021, indicating the immense potential this invention offers since it was first envisaged in 2018 by Bancor Network.
Smart contract-based exchanges seek to offer liquidity to traders through a simple, efficient, and decentralized route. In exchange for a reward, they let users supply liquidity on the network (become market makers). What distinguishes DEXs from CEXs and other more conventional forms of asset trading? As Uniswap (the biggest and most popular decentralized exchange) demonstrates, users may trade around the clock, do not need to provide identification (KYC), and have complete control over their data. DEXes also allow yield farming, which helps keep the platform’s value stable.
DEXs aren’t exempt from the same issues as their counterparts. Only ERC20-based tokens may be traded on Uniswap since it is a uni-chain platform (based only on Ethereum). In addition to rug-pulling, fraud and temporary loss, several DEXs face rug attempts daily. Since the first AMM was produced, little progress has been achieved in the sector regarding innovation.
Several blockchain initiatives are trying to revolutionize the decentralized trading business, and one is Oraichain, an AI-powered blockchain. OraiDEX, its decentralized exchange, is one of them. Multi-chain operability, special staking incentives, and introducing a new CW20-compatible governance and utility token, ORAIX, through an exchange fair listing are all features in the DEX utilizing CosmWasm smart contracts.
OraiDEX’s meta-staking mechanism for ORAIX and ORAI token holders who delegate ORAI tokens on Oraichain and then stake ORAIX on OraiDEX is a unique feature of the exchange. Staking single CW20 assets like $ATOM, $USDC, $OSMO, and $UST on the Oraichain Mainnet will also generate incentives through OraiDEX’s liquidity mining, reducing the danger of temporary loss. Token airdrops and revenue-sharing perks are also available to $ORAIX delegates who invest their tokens.
The volatility risk of cryptocurrency prices may be reduced using DEX risk-managed investing methods when staking. Decentralized exchange Hyperdex has three “cube strategic investments” that enable investors to stake in high-, medium-, or low-risk staking pools.
For a short time, investors using the fixed-income approach may expect a predictable return on their stablecoin and crypto-asset investments. Using Algo Trading cubes, users may make a variable return on their crypto assets with a reasonable level of risk. For Hyperdex’s main product, the Race Trading cube, DeFi members may take risky bets on their crypto assets using the Race Trading cube.
Decentralized exchanges provide similar services to centralized ones but with the added benefits of decentralization, trust, and anonymity. As a result, financial goods are more widely available to everyone since the technology may spread across international boundaries and operate without regulation.
The sector is still in its infancy, and there is still a long way to go before it reaches its full potential. Despite this, the current incentives and advantages over CEXs might lead to DEXs volumes eating away at CEXs’ trading volumes in the near future.
