Blockchain

Leap Into the Future of Blockchain via Paris Blockchain Summit 2022

Published

2 mins ago

on

Despite a bear market, the demand for blockchain and crypto skills by companies continues to grow.On July 8, position yourself in the sector with the Mainstream edition of the Paris Blockchain Summit (PBS)!  

As in previous editions, the PBS brings together the international ecosystem in a single location to discuss the future of blockchain technology.

This third edition is no exception to the rule and will not fail to leave its mark: giant palm trees, fountains, outdoor terraces and a cinema room will bring together enthusiasts in this 2,000 m² space. Combining nature and elegance, spread over 2 floors in several thematic platforms (NFTs, Metaverse, Blockchain), the Equinoxe Palmeraie Paris will welcome more than 1200 participants from more than 20 countries. 

Although the price of crypto assets is falling, the demand for Blockchain skills is constantly evolving.

The PBS is a unique opportunity to position yourself on this sector considered by the World Economic Forum as the pillar of the fourth industrial revolution and which will see its growth multiplied by 10 by 2026.

Alongside 50 experts from as well from multinationals like Nestle and L’Oreal, NFT, metaverse, French and European government, crypto trading with Ichimoku experts or digital law.

Media and crypto influencers are also on board to ensure maximum visibility for your project and to share their expertise of the news industry.

With the PBS, you will have concrete answers to the challenges and trends of tomorrow:

  • The Metaverse: Why are large companies and institutions betting on the Metaverse? Is it just a fad or a real revolution?
  • GameFi and Play-2-Earn: How are blockchain games a new economy in emerging countries? Can players be paid for their contribution to a virtual economy?
  • Regulation: What regime should apply to NFTs? Will the MICA regulation put an end to the development of the crypto assets market in Europe?
  • Sports: How can Blockchain enable an evolution of the sports sponsorship market? With nearly 16% of the world’s population obese, are Move-2-Earns a viable solution to obesity?
  • Intellectual property: Do NFTs allow artists to better monetize their creations? How to manage the copyright and the right of exploitation of a work with an NFT?
  • Music: Does the future of the music industry rely on NFTs? How do supervisory authorities such as SACEM react?
  • The economy: As inflation explodes, can Bitcoin be an effective hedge against inflation? How will central bank digital currencies and stablecoins impact the economy? NFTs, a new asset class to diversify your wealth?

Our experts will answer all these questions and more, so secure your seats now for the most qualitative and business-oriented event of summer 2022 to take advantage of the Last Opportunity rate before June 23, 2022! and get an additional 30% off with the code “MEDIA30“.

Whether you want to get on stage and present your project like Veritise, Tozex, Spantale, Humming Bot and Utrust or just show it on your own booth, we are always looking for new and interesting projects to build together the decentralized world of tomorrow. 

Each project being unique, the PBS team adapts to your needs and possibilities, do not hesitate to contact us to know more about our offers.

For more information, feel free to follow PBS on  

Blockchain

Bitcoin Steady Above $20K After Drop To $17K

Published

18 mins ago

on

June 22, 2022

By

Bitcoin
After a weekend in which Bitcoin (BTC) experienced realized losses to the tune of $7.3 billion, the largest cryptocurrency has erased all weekend losses and is up over 8 percent to $21,206 in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin has risen almost 22 percent since Saturday’s low of $17,592, and is currently trading around $21,000.

The BTC price increased more than 4 percent to $20,882, Coin Metrics data showed Tuesday. Over the weekend, Bitcoin reached a low of $17,959. It had not been lower since December 2020.

On Wednesday, Bitcoin climbed after a slew of negative sentiments had lifted the cryptocurrency to a new 2022 low over the weekend.

Suggested Reading | Dogecoin Price Jumps As Elon Musk Reiterates Support For Meme Crypto At Qatar Forum

Bitcoin Market Selling Pressure

Heavy liquidations in the cryptocurrency market dropped Bitcoin’s price below its all-time high in 2017, placing a heavy load on the whole cryptocurrency industry.

The broader cryptocurrency market did not anticipate such a sharp decline, especially below the “unbreakable” $19,000 support, but the cryptocurrency has, as is occasionally the case, breached the $20,000 barrier.

Image: Crypto Academy

The price actions are a response to the negative press surrounding the bitcoin sector, which began with pressure from macroeconomic forces.

As this developed, the United States Federal Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, the largest increase since 1994.

Too Early For A Major Turnaround

“This recovery takes out some of the extreme oversold aspect of the cryptocurrency,” Alex Kuptsikevich, a senior market strategist at FxPro, pointed out.

“However, it is too soon to speak of a long-term turnaround: all unfavorable fundamentals remain in place,” he continued.

Bitcoin Steady Above 20K After Drop To 17K

Crypto total market cap at $881 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com

The surprising rebound was also largely caused by a lack of selling activity on centralized exchanges, since the vast majority of institutional and individual investors gave up during the weekend trading session, when the Bitcoin network suffered $7 billion in losses.

Similarly to stock investors, crypto investors are treading carefully in the face of bear market rallies, with some expecting the asset class would decline further before experiencing a substantial recovery.

Suggested Reading | Celsius (CEL) Price Scorches To 130% Rally Despite Frozen Network Accounts

Craig Erlam, a senior market analyst at Oanda, cautions against growing too comfortable with market gains, despite minor recovery in traditional markets following the Juneteenth holiday market closures on Monday.

Erlam stated in a newsletter, “Everyone is looking for the bottom, but there’s a tremendous cloud of uncertainty over the forecast and the data has not yet shown any good indicators.”

Featured image from Panorama Summit, chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain

Crypto.com Approved by Monetary Authority of Singapore

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 22, 2022

By

Monetary Authority of Singapore Approved Crypto.com
