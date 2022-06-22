News
Marge Hols, former Pioneer Press gardening columnist, dies at 86
Just before another gardening season began in Minnesota, Marge Hols received an unexpected diagnosis: She had pancreatic cancer — Stage 4.
So Hols, the former Pioneer Press gardening columnist, spent most of the spring not digging in the dirt but undergoing cancer treatments. She also began letting go of her extensive collection of houseplants: Some, including her orchids, were gifted to friends and family; the topiaries were donated to the Marjorie McNeely Conservatory; other plants of distinction were part of a sale benefitting the St. Paul Garden Club, a nonprofit where Hols spent years volunteering and sharing her encyclopedic knowledge of gardening with others.
With more plants and flowers — and her family — by her side, Hols died at home on Summit Avenue in St. Paul on Saturday. She was 86.
“They say that when a person like Marge passes away, it’s like a whole library burns down,” said Deb Venker, president of the St. Paul Garden Club.
Her legacy is preserved in one library — a museum, actually: “The Hols Garden” was extensively documented by the St. Paul Garden Club and accepted in 2021 into the Garden Club of America Collection at the Smithsonian Institution’s Archives of American Gardens. This means that the Hols Garden will be available for researchers to study — the planting list alone is pages long.
“As the Smithsonian points out, a garden can be ephemeral,” Hols said in an interview in 2021. “Here today, gone tomorrow.”
SNAPDRAGON & ZINNIA SEEDS
Gardens can linger in our memories, too, and that includes the childhood garden of Marjorie Schmidt.
“I grew up in a walled garden in Northampton, Mass.,” Hols wrote in a Q&A submitted to the Smithsonian archives. “My mother, Helen Schmidt, was a lover of nature and gardening. Among my earliest memories is planting snapdragon and zinnia seeds in the garden border. My love and knowledge of wildflowers grew as Mother and I went for walks in woodlands and fields.”
This green thumb loved words, too: An English major in college, she earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Connecticut and worked most of her life in journalism and communications, including a newspaper in Massachusetts and a magazine (Scholastic) in New York City. She was also a speech writer and, from 1984 to 1993, served as director of communications for the Metropolitan Council. This is when gardening became therapeutic.
“The garden became a peaceful refuge,” Hols recalled in 2021.
It was quite a refuge — both the garden and its house: Known as the George and Emmalynn Slyke house, it was designed by architect Peter J. Linhoff and built in 1909 for the wholesaler and his family. The grounds were reworked in 1916, when the Slykes used their swimming pool as a foundation for a house they built for their son. By the time Hols and her family — husband David Hols, an attorney, and their two children — moved to the original house in 1968, their side of the divided-up grounds had lost its original grandeur. A cement dog run was removed, as well as a tall buckthorn hedge and some big American Linden trees.
Besides creating an oasis for her own family, part of Hols’ mission was to share the beauty of a home on one of America’s most historic streets with the community — even if some of them were just passing by as they walked their dogs.
“Because our home is in a historic district,” she wrote in her submission to the Smithsonian, “we wanted the landscape to be visible and appropriate.”
She would spend the next half-century shaping this landscape: In the front yard, the formality of the iron fencing contrasted with the cottagey charm of the lilacs and azaleas. A woodland garden, a nod to Hols’ childhood, was tucked away on the side. In the back yard, a tiered bluestone terrace was framed by a glass conservatory on one side and a screen porch on the other. Even the garage alley was not overlooked, with a garden she pruned last fall.
‘PLANT GEEK’
It was after her retirement that Hols really leaned into gardening: She studied horticulture and landscape design at the University of Minnesota, became a Master Gardener, served as president of the St. Paul Garden Club (and volunteered as a member to maintain and improve public parks), started a garden design business and wrote “Garden Paths,” a gardening column, for the Pioneer Press from 1998 to 2007.
Each week during the growing season, Hols would provide our readers with helpful checklists, such as this one for June 1998: “Wait till the garden dries out before working in it. If you walk on soil when it’s wet, you’ll reduce oxygen available for plants. You also could spread disease among plants by brushing against wet foliage.”
What did she enjoy about gardening? It was always about learning and knowledge; the challenge of growing things in this cold climate (“I am a plant geek,” she wrote). It also helped keep her young; she never lost her muscles: “I love being outside doing something so challenging and satisfying every day,” she said.
‘CANNOT GO ON FOREVER’
“My husband, David, is fond of paraphrasing Stein’s law as, ‘Anything that cannot go on forever must eventually stop,’ ” Hols wrote in her farewell column in 2007. “Now, it’s my turn to cite the law. After 10 years of writing this column, I’ve decided to stop … I’ll miss visiting with Twin Cities gardeners, learning from them and passing on their experiences and their astonishing pool of garden wisdom to you.”
She never stopped learning from her fellow gardeners, or sharing what she knew. In May, she assisted the Pioneer Press in finding local gardeners to interview for an article on “No Mow May.” After the article was published, she shared other news with us: “The news here is not good,” Hols wrote on May 1. “In February I was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer and I am being treated with chemotherapy. With my son’s help I did manage to start quite a few annual and native seeds, but my gardening activities will be reduced. The lilac leaves started popping open yesterday. A late, but welcome, spring.”
Spring is over, summer is here. A funeral wreath, designed by Leitner’s and given to the family by the St. Paul Garden Club, hangs on the front of the home; its black ribbon lets passers-by know the family is grieving. But Hols’ flowers are still blooming in the garden, including the Forget-Me-Nots.
“This garden is her legacy,” said her son, Brian Hols. “We will make sure it goes on.”
Besides her husband and son, Hols is survived by her daughter, Jennnifer Hols; two grandchildren, Olivia Hols and Shavon Hodges; and a brother, John Schmidt. A public memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on July 19 at the Landmark Center, 75 W. Fifth St., St. Paul. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the St. Paul Garden Club, the Minnesota State Horticultural Society or the Second Harvest Food Bank.
Max Scherzer completes first rehab start; Jacob deGrom throws first live batting practice since shoulder injury
HOUSTON – The Mets aces are taking significant steps toward their upcoming returns to the rotation.
Max Scherzer (left oblique strain) allowed two earned runs on two hits and recorded six strikeouts with one walk across 3.1 innings and 65 pitches in his first rehab start, pitching for Double-A Binghamton, on Tuesday.
Scherzer threw to rehabbing starting catcher James McCann (left hamate fracture) in his first time pitching professionally since May 18, when he pulled himself from his start against the Cardinals after 5.2 innings.
Tuesday, Scherzer gave up a home run to the final batter he faced, Fightin’ Phils right fielder Jhailyn Ortiz. The three-time Cy Young winner’s first rehab start pulled in an enormous crowd for Binghamton, and the ace received a standing ovation upon his exit. Scherzer waved back at the crowd on his way into the dugout.
Jacob deGrom (stress reaction on right scapula) threw a live batting practice on Tuesday in Port St. Lucie and everything went well, a Mets spokesman said. The Mets did not immediately provide clarity on how many innings and pitches deGrom tossed. It was his first time facing batters since the shoulder injury that has sidelined him since spring training.
The Mets did not provide details on what the next step will be for deGrom, but he is expected to be cleared for a rehab outing as long as his shoulder feels OK. DeGrom is likely to require a longer ramp-up than Scherzer, who may have only needed the one rehab start before being activated to the big-league roster.
It remains possible that Scherzer could come off the injured list and join the Mets during their five-game, six-day road trip at Houston and Miami. If Scherzer wanted to remain on a five-day schedule, and the Mets gave him the go-ahead to do so, he would be lined up to start on Sunday against the Marlins at LoanDepot Park. But that is no guarantee, as the Mets want Scherzer’s tricky oblique injury completely behind him before he returns to the rotation.
”You do kind of look at the results a little bit,” Buck Showalter said of what Scherzer’s rehab outing will tell the team. “But believe me, those guys that are facing him, they’re going to give their best. I think it’s more about Wednesday and Thursday and how he’s doing afterwards, because Max will be very frank with us.”
NBA Draft: There has never been a player quite like Minnesota native Chet Holmgren
If anyone is “responsible” for creating basketball’s 7-foot “unicorn” that is Chet Holmgren, it’s Larry Suggs.
Suggs, the father of Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs, helped Holmgren evolve from a lanky, lackluster player he met when Holmgren was in elementary school to the mythical monster from Minnesota he has become today. Even with the center’s size, Suggs insisted Holmgren develop guard skills similar to those of his son, or fellow Minnesotan Tyrell Terry, who also is now an NBA player.
The result is unlike anything most have seen before, and the payoff is about to be huge.
Holmgren is a lock to land among the top three picks in Thursday’s NBA Draft — and likely will go top two — just one year after Jalen Suggs was selected No. 5 overall by the Magic. Orlando now possesses the No. 1 overall pick and have the option to pair Suggs and Holmgren. two lifelong teammates who played together most recently at Minnehaha Academy.
No, Larry Suggs doesn’t know if that match will be made. He’s as eager as anyone else to find out. What he does know is whoever drafts Holmgren is getting a special player. one who can’t really be compared to anyone who came before him.
“I’m not trying to be any one player,” Holmgren said on a conference call this week. “I’m trying to be like the first me.”
It won’t be hard to distinguish him from the rest. For now, Holmgren will undoubtedly be grouped with the other skilled 7-footers currently in the NBA, players such as Karl-Anthony Towns, Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic, Kristaps Porzingis and even Kevin Durant, although Durant certainly doesn’t identify as a center.
It’s possible Holmgren won’t either, but his defensive prowess pushes him toward that bucket. Larry Suggs hasn’t seen a shot blocker like him in his lifetime. As others who have been around the game for a long time watched Holmgren, they too determined he was one of the best swatters they’d witnessed. Part of that can be attributed to his 7-foot-6 wingspan. Part of it is his ability to quickly land from one jump and take off for a second or third moments later.
Part of it is the instincts Holmgren said he developed by playing every day for the last nine-plus years. And part of it is his will to defend the bucket.
“It’s definitely something that some people don’t do. Some people don’t take pride in defense,” Holmgren said in 2020. “People say they’re great scorers, but what’s the point of getting two points if you give up two points on the other end? I don’t see the point of that.”
Suggs used to motivate Holmgren to block shots by including some incentive. He knew the big man could swat shots 10 rows into the bleachers if he wanted. But the best rim protectors managed to keep the ball in play.
So, Suggs told Holmgren if he corralled the rebound off his blocks, he could run the ensuing fast break.
“He did it often,” Suggs noted.
He was good at that, too. That’s another area in which Holmgren differentiates himself from other skilled bigs. With Grassroots Sizzle AAU, Holmgren would bring the ball up and come off of drag screens at the top of the floor, then make the right play from there, whether that’s pulling up from deep, attacking the rim or finding an open teammate.
Suggs hasn’t seen 7-foot centers execute that. Frankly, the only 7-footer in the League who can do that is Kevin Durant.
“But I’ve seen Chet do that countless times,” Suggs said.
That’s the type of passer and playmaker the big can be. In that way, he has Nikola Jokic-like abilities, a player through which you can run an offense. Or you can just run the offense through others and Holmgren will try to make an impact on the glass and the defensive end.
In that way, he’s like Warriors’ forward Draymond Green. Holmgren was comfortable scoring 12 points a game in high school, or 25. It legitimately didn’t matter to him. “I feel like no matter what level, situation or circumstances I’m in, I’m going to do what I have to do to figure out how to be effective and help my team win,” he said.
That’s the type of player he was brought up to be.
“It comes down from the parents. If your parent buys in, you’re good,” Suggs said. “For Chet, it is rare to have a kid that talented that does not care about the points and says, ‘Hey, I’ll do what I need to do to win the game.’ He’s a great competitor, and when it comes down to it, he’ll do what’s needed to win. … He’s the ultimate team guy.”
That’s why there really isn’t anyone like Holmgren in the NBA. From his height to his skillset to his attitude, no one can replicate exactly what he brings to the floor.
Maybe that’s why he’s so difficult to evaluate. But Suggs has the scouting report down pat.
“I just think he’s a very unique basketball player,” he said, “and a pretty (darn) good one.”
NBA draft preview: Don’t expect Magic to use both second-round picks
Most of the discussions surrounding the Orlando Magic have been centered around what they’ll do with the No. 1 pick in Thursday’s NBA draft.
Understandably so, since the draft’s top pick can significantly alter the direction of the Magic’s rebuild. But Orlando’s draft night won’t be over once the No. 1 pick is made.
The Magic have two second-round picks at Nos. 32 and 35.
There are more unpredictable outcomes with those picks because of where they’re at in the draft, the Magic’s recent history with second-rounders and Orlando’s roster.
Jeff Weltman, the Magic president of basketball operations, admitted “it’s very complicated” balancing the factors when it comes to deciding what to do with those second-rounders.
“Obviously, we don’t want to spend 99% of our time and disregard these other two picks,” Weltman said. “Because of the nature of those picks, there’s probably more action there. It’s a unique talk that gets serious about the No. 1 pick — 32 and 35, there are a lot of talks going on.”
The Magic are unlikely to draft players with both picks.
Since Weltman and general manager John Hammond joined the organization in May 2017, Orlando has drafted and signed two of its own second-round picks — Wesley Iwundu (33rd pick in 2017) and Melvin Frazier (35th pick in ‘18). In 2018, the Magic also traded the rights to Jarred Vanderbilt (41st pick) to the Denver Nuggets for the rights to Justin Jackson (43rd pick) and a future second-rounder.
The Magic traded their other second-rounders most other years.
If the Magic decide to trade one or both of their second-round picks, there could be opportunities for them to move into the back end of the first round. Attaching one or both of the picks in a trade alongside a player such as Terrence Ross, who’s made it clear he’d like to continue his career elsewhere, could be enticing for contending teams who need wing depth and looking to trade a player on a contract that extends past 2022-23.
Under the league’s rookie-scale contract structure, first-round picks will be signed to 4-year deals, the first two years guaranteed, with team options for the last two seasons. Second-round picks, especially in the early-to-mid 30s, are attractive for contending teams because they’re able to negotiate the contracts and the picks aren’t assured two guaranteed seasons on their deals.
Ross is on an expiring deal that’ll pay him $11.5 million for 2022-23 — about $1 million more than the projected standard mid-level exception ($10.3 million).
“When we made all those trades last season, T kind of got left holding the bag,” Weltman said of Ross. “We recognize that and have had discussions about that. T loves the Magic. He loves the locker room. He’s just a good teammate and good professional. Obviously, we’ll be exploring options with our whole roster. Conversations are always ongoing league-wide.”
If the Magic are able to move back into the first round, they should target players such as Santa Clara’s Jalen Williams or Duke’s Wendell Moore Jr. Orlando interviewed Williams during the mid-May draft combine.
Orlando needs a 3-and-D wing — with an emphasis on reliable 3-point shooting — who has good size and length for the position. Williams and Moore could provide those skills with supplementary playmaking.
If the Magic use one or both second-round picks, they should target wings/forward such as Kansas’ Christian Braun, Colorado’s Jabari Walker or Baylor’s Kendall Brown. It’s known that Braun and Walker worked out for Orlando.
Weltman said the Magic “pay attention” to how many more young players they can add to the roster.
Orlando could have around 10 players under the age of 25 on the roster for 2022-23.
Weltman emphasized how important it is for younger players to feel there’s a pathway for them to grow, suggesting it’s likely the Magic make moves in the second round so they don’t overcrowd the roster with young talent.
“How many young guys can we get through the woods? They’re not all going to make it through maybe, but they have to have a chance,” Weltman said. “We are having discussions with teams. Because we’re a team that has two early second-round picks, it puts us in a position to have some conversations.
“That said, we’re also trying to develop a comfort level with where the players we like will go in the draft. If we feel we’ll get a good player with our second-round picks, there’s no reason to try to bop around.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
