Medical Malpractice: Three Myths That Cost Your Hospital Millions
What’s the use?
Nothing you do will hold down the cost of medical malpractice. It feels that way sometimes, doesn’t it?
Unfortunately, for many risk managers, that’s not too far off the mark. What they’re doing isn’t working.
We can point to other industries, greedy lawyers, insurance companies trying to make up for losses in the stock market. But there’s trouble within medical practices too.
A study published in the Archives of Internal Medicine showed that many of the actions risk managers take actually backfire(1). They create more risk and drive up costs.
The problem is not the risk managers. It’s myths about medical malpractice that dominate the healthcare industry. Three myths in particular are common and costly.
Myth #1: Medical negligence causes medical malpractice claims.
What could be more logical?
It’s a conclusion based on common sense and backed by data from two large studies carried out by Harvard researchers over the past 20 years.
One percent of hospital visits end in medical negligence. And the injured one percent are 20 times more likely to claim medical malpractice than are the other 99 percent.
So patients injured through error must drive malpractice claims, right? Wrong.
A recent report from researchers at the Harvard School of Public Health(2) revealed that four of five patients who file medical malpractice claims have not been injured through negligence. And the great majority of patients who have suffered negligent injury don’t sue.
Myth #2: Medical malpractice claims are random acts
If medical error doesn’t drive malpractice claims, what does? Maybe claims are entirely unpredictable.
They’re not though. Injured patients are 20 times more likely to sue than are patients who aren’t injured. And there are correlations that are far stronger that we’ll discuss in a minute.
Myth #3: Medical malpractice claims are filed by opportunistic patients
Undoubtedly some are. I’ve heard from risk managers, especially in economically depressed areas, who feel the pinch from patients who literally fall in the parking lot. Personal anecdotes like these though can be misleading.
According to Beckman and colleagues in the Archives of Internal Medicine(3), the reality is that most patients sue because of emotional errors. They feel deserted, feel their views were devaluated, feel that information was delivered poorly, and feel their physician failed to understand their perspective.
And this is why the strategies pursued by many risk managers backfire. They’ve been led to believe that opportunistic patients take advantage of errors and negligence as an opening to sue. So they follow what seems to be the logical course of action.
They keep the physician from the patient and withhold information. Sometimes they even mislead patients. All of which fuels the patients’ feeling of having been wronged.
So what can you do?
Equip your staff, particularly your physicians and risk managers, to treat patients with empathy and respect. Even if they threaten to sue. Especially if they threaten to sue.
The Harvard School of Public Health will tell you that if your aim is to prevent liability loss, you may have more success communicating well and showing patients you value them than you will by reducing actual cases of malpractice
Of course, that’s easier said than done. There are two reasons.
First, it’s stressful being face-to-face with someone who’s upset. Most people intend to be open. But they’re afraid it would make matters worse.
Second, though most medical staff are compassionate, they don’t know how to express that empathy in a way an upset patient can see. Instead, they try to fix the problem or show the patient the right way of thinking. Which does make matters worse.
My advice? Your best course of action is to get out ahead of the problem. Train your staff to identify patient feelings and needs, and negotiate solutions. So patients feel no need to make claims in the first place.
If that seems like a lot to bite off. Here are some suggestions to get you started.
Train selected staff. Risk management, security services, and social work, work often with upset patients. Focus on staff in these areas to leverage a limited training budget or to model the skills for other employees.
Train selected departments. Some departments, obstetrics and neurology for example, attract medical malpractice suits.
In the case of medical malpractice, the best defense is not a good offense. It’s good collaboration. Your goal is to uncover your patients’ needs and negotiate solutions that meet their needs as well as the needs of your hospital. And do it in a way your patients can see.
_______________________________________________________
1. Reducing legal risk by practicing patient-centered medicine, Heidi P Forster, Jack Schwartz, Evan DeRenzo. Archives of Internal Medicine. Chicago: Jun 10, 2002. Vol. 162, Iss. 11; pg. 1217, 3 pgs
2. Medical malpractice as an epidemiological problem, Social Science & Medicine, Volume 59, Issue 1, July 2004, Pages 39-46, Michelle M. Mello and David Hemenway
3. Beckman HB, Markakis KM, Suchman AL, Frankel RM. The doctor-patient relationship and malpractice: lessons from plaintiff depositions. Arch Intern Med. 1994;154:1365-1370
Does Going Green Really Make Good Business Sense?
If you’re like me, the whole notion of going green conjures up an image of a gathering of 60’s hippies (remember them) wearing sandals and carrying placards saying Save The Planet. Well, maybe you’re not as outdated as me, but you should get my general drift, going green is for far-left radicals demanding everyone lower their carbon footprint this very instant. Mainly because climate change and global warming are serious issues, which should be addressed by everyone, or the planet is going to hell in a handbasket fast – like, right now!
Perhaps that’s the extreme view of going green and one that bares little resemblance to the modern day practices of recycling, composting and conserving energy to lower our impact on the environment. The whole concept of going green has taken on an “individual” playing field where each one of us can lower our dependence on our finite natural resources – many of which are not renewable. We each can consume less, change our driving habits, recycle more items and lower our power/electricity usage. We can also plant more trees and/or support organizations which are trying to save the environment.
But what about businesses or companies – how do they fit into this green picture?
Just like an individual, companies can act or put into practice certain procedures which lessen their impact on the environment. This really doesn’t have to be anything earth shattering (probably the wrong word to use) but simple actions which can make a significant difference. I was totally shocked when I read on a leading green guide website that roughly 50% (that’s half) of the trees harvested in North America actually goes into the production of paper. Just imagine what all this cutting does to wildlife habitat and/or deforestation.
Even more surprising was the fact that it takes one tree to produce around two cartons of typing/faxing paper and IF just 5% of companies chose to send faxes via email (paperless faxing) it would save over ONE million trees per year. Plus, you have to factor in the whole environmental cost of producing that paper in the first place – in order to make paper it takes over 1,000 different chemicals and countless kilowatt hours of energy.
To complicate matters even further, one has to realize in the United States (as well as other countries) producing energy often means burning more coal, which releases some nasty chemicals into the atmosphere such as nitrogen oxides, sulfur dioxide, and carbon dioxide. Producing more of these chemicals gives us more smog and acid rain. Ouch.
One way for companies, both big and small, can help the environment is to go “paperless” or develop a “paperless office” by relying on new technologies like digital faxing and filing. Computers and email have really changed the business workplace and have greatly lessened our dependence on paper. Records, files, communications, faxes… can all now be stored electronically or in digital form. This “paperless office” can be further enhanced by “cloud” services where all your information is stored on remote third party servers.
We also have virtual PBX (Private Branch Exchange) services where most, if not all, our business calls and communications can be handled via computers and the web. This includes Internet or email fax which can be completely paperless. Such a small change as getting rid of the old traditional fax machine can go a long way in making any company greener.
However, the question still remains, is all this green stuff good for business. The answer has to be a definite yes. Forget about the environment for a moment, on a purely operational level, consuming less energy, going paperless, utilizing digital filing… will make your company more efficient and cost less to run. Saving money is always good for business. So too, is doing things in the most modern efficient way possible – especially if your business relies upon swift communications with employees, customers or clients.
Then of course, we must not forget the whole PR benefit of going green. Emphasizing this green label on your products and services will definitely create more awareness and generate more business, especially among customers who now demand a greener alternative to many of the products/services they use or consume. Many companies are jumping on the “green bandwagon” just for this reason – it’s simply good for business.
While this may be perceived as a bit devious or even manipulative, if these companies can back up their claims with green actions, which truly benefit the environment, then in the end, their motives don’t really matter because we all win. Lowering our dependence on non-renewable resources and/or consuming less energy can only be seen as a good thing. Good thing for the environment. Good thing for business. Now, where did I put those blessed sandals.
Cheap Event Insurance is an Important Cost to Factor in to Your Event Budget
Cheap event insurance is an ideal choice to get protected, especially if you have a new business or property to insure. Depending upon the type of your business, you are required by law, to have an insurance that covers you against the challenges that you come across from time to time. This type of policy is usually underwritten by one of the most experienced and reliable insurers, who are quite capable of handling claims quickly and cheaply. It offers cover against the cost of claims made against you by members of the public who are either injured or killed, or whose property is damaged because of your business. You can get your cover tailor made for different type of risks that you might be facing everyday or during an event.
• With so many insurance companies these days, it’s quite easy to buy a cover that is appropriate, affordable and easy to understand. Cheap car insurance is ideal for a single event, or multiple events on an annual policy. Your insurance provider will give clear information about things that are relevant to your event organising business and a simple quote form to help you buy the right cover. Prior to making a decision, always make sure to read and go through the exclusions on your policy. Some companies will let you read the documentation alongside your quotes.
• The cover will pay you for your loss of net profit or your irrecoverable expenses, up to the limit you want. It basically includes cancellation due to reasons beyond your control like adverse weather or any other mishap, due to loss or damage to the property i.e. accident to conveyance on your way to the venue etc. Always discuss with venues that you have the required level of public liability cover, you need for an event.
• There are many cheap event insurance providers, who are able to provide the right professional advice as well as highly competitive premiums. Most of them are established provider of a full range of business insurance, property insurance and much more. They have are quite experienced to offer cover to the organisers, exhibitors and a number of activities from village fetes to corporate hospitality from small events to big tournaments and parties and weddings, as well.
• You can quite easily build your ideal policy online, compare quotes from a range of trusted insurers and buy the one according to your specific requirements.
• You can also save money on your policy renewal, as well as take advantage of a free professional review of your existing cover.
Taking out event insurance is an absolute necessity, especially if you come into contact with the public during the course of your event or work. If a client suffers financial loss as a result of your work, then this type of insurance will cover the costs of any related claims made against you. Whether you are a sole trader business or large enterprise, a recognised and experienced insurance provider can give you the best quality cheap event insurance alongside highest quality service.
The Benefits and Challenges of Behavioral Health Treatment
The term Behavioral Health was coined almost 40 years ago. However, over time, the meaning of this word has evolved. Most people use behavioral health as a synonym for mental health, whereas there is a difference between the two.
Mental health deals with a person’s mental state or psychology but behavioral health deals with the habits a person possesses, such as eating patterns, sleeping patterns, the lifestyle choices they make. etc. If a person struggles with a mental health issue, it can be comorbid with behavioral health problems and physical health issues. According to estimates, 70 percent mental health issues exist in correlation with behavioral health issues. Therefore behavioral health treatment centers or services have become essential to combat the disease.
According to a study, around 44 million people struggle from mental health-related problems every year but only 40 percent of these are able to receive treatment. There are several reasons that contribute to people not seeking help for mental disorders. While 60 percent of the people do not seek treatment because of the associated social stigma, others do not seek treatment as they remain undiagnosed, do not have the money, lack the access to a reliable mental health facility, or do not have credible behavioral health centers near them.
Behavioral Health Services
Behavioral health services are not limited to mental health treatment programs. With its evolving scope, the range of services offered has only increased. Some of these services include:
- Psychiatric
- Psychology
- Mental health counseling
- Family and marriage counseling
- Substance abuse treatment including prevention, recovery and intervention
- Chronic disease management
Understanding Behavioral Health
Behavioral health refers to the relationship between daily habits (good and bad) and how they affect physical and mental health. Ideally, good habits (healthy eating, exercise, and sleep patterns) lead to a balance between good physical and mental health. On the contrary, bad habits often lead to poor physical and mental health.
Based on lifestyle choices made, behavioral disorders might include:
- Living in unhygienic conditions
- Eating disorder
- Social isolation
- Sleep disorder (sleeping too less or too much)
- Substance abuse including drug, alcohol or chemical dependency
- Addictive behavior such as gambling, sex, compulsive shopping, etc.
Why It Is So Difficult To Seek Treatment?
Most people do not seek help for behavioral disorders because they remain in denial. It is difficult for them to accept that they have a problem. Some people believe that it is a choice that they have made and therefore it cannot be called a problem. The reasons for not seeking treatment can be myriad and varied. Some of the other reasons may include:
- Social Stigma and embarrassment
- Fear of getting judged by society
- Not being able to recognize symptoms effectively
- Lack of trust and support
- Feelings of loneliness and hopelessness
What Are The Benefits Of Seeking Treatment?
Behavioral health disorders are complex and require customized treatment, but it is difficult to convince patients to seek treatment. However, knowing about the benefits of treatment can provide the needed nudge to seek treatment. The advantages of seeking treatment are as follows:
- Improves quality of life
- Combats mental illness from its root
- Improves personal and professional relationships
- Reduces chances of complications especially for addiction-related problems
- Improves productivity
- Mitigates risk of medical issues
What Are The Treatment Options Available?
A treatment plan for behavioral health disorder may be a combination of the multiple therapies, the most important of which would be group therapy. Encouragement and support groups provide personal therapy that helps the patient understand themselves and their goals better. Group therapy also provides patients with contacts of others who have or are facing similar problems. Interacting with such persons helps the patient realize that they are not alone. It also provides them with the required moral support to take care of themselves and seek and continue treatment. However, the customized treatment programs require an effort from multiple types of professionals. These professionals may include:
Psychiatrists: These service providers can address a wide range of issues. They deal with psychiatry on various aspects such as adolescence issues, childhood struggles, or substance abuse. They prescribe medications to treat behavioral health disorders.
Psychologists: These professionals have experience in psychology consulting. This also includes clinical psychology. They carry out diagnostic work and conduct psychotherapy to treat the patient’s condition.
Social workers: They assist through government run programs. They work in a variety of fields related to children mental health, substance abuse, and mental health in the less privileged society.
Licensed professional counselors: These counselors usually specialize in treating patients with psychotherapy. These professionals may focus on specific areas of behavioral health, such as family problems, substance abuse, and relationship issues.
Residential treatment centers: These are inpatient treatment centers where people are allowed to reside under 24/7 medical supervision. The patients undergo a personalized treatment plan as per the severity and duration of the disorder. These centers provide a controlled environment for the treatment and combat relapse.
When To Seek Help?
Behavioral health disorders should never be undermined. They should be identified at the earliest otherwise it will affect the patient’s relationship and productivity as they grow into adults. Behavioral abnormalities have affected lives. There are numerous treatment programs available to treat the disorder.
