Mesothelioma Did Not Diminish the Joy of Christmas
As Christmas day 2021 draws ever closer, I am once again reminded of how my husband Brian loved this special time of year. A family man at heart, he loved nothing better than bringing the whole family together to share in the fun and good cheer. This was especially true after our three children; Michelle, Clint and Julie had left home and times together were even more precious.
Around the middle of December each year, Brian and I would take our Christmas tree out of storage and decorate it together. This never failed to bring on the Christmas spirit and encourage us to join the throng of Christmas shoppers searching for the perfect gift to give to their family members and friends.
No matter how organized we were with our shopping, wrapping was always left to the last minute and we would sit up until the wee hours on Christmas eve, placing our carefully chosen gifts beneath the tree. Lack of sleep never diminished the joy we felt when the family came together the next day for the much-anticipated giving of gifts. Our dogs, Ben and Rufus, who also received gifts, loved to join in the fun.
Though Brian enjoyed this family custom as much as we did, preparing the Christmas dinner gave him the most pleasure. An amazing cook, he would plan the menu each year, shop for the ingredients and then spend hours in the kitchen putting everything together. Always keen to try something new, he would often find new recipes and follow them to the letter. His patience and attention to detail never ceased to amaze me.
Whatever Brian cooked, it was amazing and we all ate much more than we should have. Needless to say, there was not much action in the Kember household on Christmas day afternoons, we usually sat around talking about the year gone by and of our plans for the next one.
Any plans Brian and I had for the future, came to an end in 1999. Diagnosed with pleural mesothelioma just two weeks before Christmas that year, Brian’s prognosis was 3 to 9 months. The shock and sadness we experienced knowing that this Christmas would be our last, made it impossible for us to find any joy. When New Year’s Eve came around, it was the saddest night we had ever known.
Though we could not have known in then, this was not to be Brian’s last Christmas. By the grace of God, he was still alive 12 months after his prognosis and once again looking forward to Christmas celebrations, including eating his fair share of the Christmas dinner. Due to chemotherapy treatment successfully shrinking his tumour, he was once more able to eat solid food, a dream come true after surviving for months on pureed food.
Christmas Blessing
On Christmas day 2000, we held our gift giving ceremony as usual, but there was nothing usual about this day. After months of fearing that Brian would no longer be with us, his presence was the most precious gift any one of us could ever have asked for. Christmas dinner, once again prepared by Brian, was delicious, our enjoyment of it, heightened by the fact that Brian was eating alongside us.
Later in the day, we invited our friends and Neighbours over Christmas drinks and sat talking about everything other than Brian’s illness. It was so nice to put cancer from our minds for a while and get to feel ‘normal’ if only for a little while. For Brian and for me, it made the perfect end to a perfect Christmas day.
Our last Christmas together
Brian’s health deteriorated rapidly over the following year but he was still with us in December and once again thinking of his favorite time of the year and often asked me how many days remained until Christmas. Despite being on oxygen and needing a wheelchair to get around, he helped me to shop for gifts and the food for Christmas dinner, even though he was no longer capable of eating it.
Four days before Christmas, Brian was unable to leave his bed. I knew that his long battle with mesothelioma was coming to an end and it broke my heart to know that his wish to be with us for Christmas day was not to be.
But then I had an idea. Why not celebrate Christmas early?
The children agreed that this was a wonderful idea, so we brought the Christmas tree and all of the gifts into Brian’s room and sat around his bed so that he could take part in our gift opening ceremony.
I will never forget the look of joy on his face as he watched us open the precious gifts he had chosen for us.
Brian passed away on the 24th December 2001. Time has eased the pain of my loss but memories of Brian are ever with me, especially in the festive season.
Christmas will never be quite the same without him. I miss this beautiful man and the passion he had for this time of year. I miss the joy he brought to the table with every delicious meal he cooked. It would be so easy for me to give into sadness at this time each year but I choose not to. Instead, I find joy in the gift of life I am living and the loved ones who share my life with me.
I know that this is what Brian would have wanted.
Online Paid Surveys – Easy Way To Earn Cash?
Online paid surveys can be an easy way to earn cash if you know what you are doing. For those who have absolutely zero idea of how the survey system works, it can be daunting initially. People like the idea of being able to earn extra income from doing free internet paid surveys in their spare time. We will look at what are some of the pros of taking online paid surveys and the shortcomings or drawbacks.
Pros of Taking Online Paid Surveys
1. Supplementary or Pocket Cash
Anyone wanting to earn some extra income in his or her spare time should start looking at taking online paid surveys. Each survey, simple ones to be exact, takes no more than 30 minutes and can pay anything from $5 to $70. Imagine doing 2 or 3 of them everyday? It takes barely an hour to earn $10 to $210. By the way, $5 surveys are usually very short and most survey companies pay more than that. On top of online paid surveys, you can participate in online focus group surveys, phone surveys, or even be a mystery shopper or movie-goer. Such free internet paid surveys can net you anything from $5 to $150 or more per assignment depending on how detailed it is and how much time is needed.
2. Little Time Commitment
There is no minimum time you have to set aside. Some folks spend no more than 3 hours per week just to earn some pocket cash while others who make this a full-time job may participate in the online paid surveys for at least 5 hours a day. It is really up to you and how much money you want to make.
3. No Contractual Obligation
Unlike working in the office for an employer, there is no contractual obligation that you have to fulfill when you do the online paid surveys. You do not have to report for work at 9am and face the computer until the day ends. You have no reports to prepare, no sales target to meet and no clients to meet.
4. Flexibility
You can be busy feeding your baby one moment and simply log into your account at the survey company to do your free internet paid surveys when you can spare the time. This flexibility allows you to plan your day ahead. You become your own boss!
Drawbacks or Shortcomings of Online Paid Surveys
1. Beware of Scam Market Research Sites
There are scam sites around so exercise caution. Market research companies do not charge you for membership fees in order to give you surveys to take. Look out for this important clue. However, it is fine to pay an online survey company for online paid surveys directories. There is a difference between market research companies and legitimate online survey companies offering internet paid surveys directories. The market research company is the one which conducts the free internet paid surveys. Since they are already paid by the product or client companies, you should not be paying to join. On the other hand, sites offering directories of market research companies deserve a fee since they have spent time researching and reviewing these companies to compile the best around.
2. Gifts instead of Cash Payouts
There are some online paid survey sites that do not pay cash but gifts, vouchers, movie tickets, discount vouchers etc. If you are looking for income, these intangible rewards may not be useful for you.
3. Lack of Global Opportunities
Most market research companies you can find online are meant only for US residents. Overseas folks cannot take part in these online paid surveys at all. Even though there are global companies that do need foreigners for their surveys, it can be challenging to find them especially for those which do not have internet presence.
Whether you are a US resident or non-resident, find out at my blog how you can still use online paid surveys to supplement your income. This article may be freely reprinted or distributed in its entirety in any ezine, newsletter, blog or website. The author’s name, bio and website links must remain intact and be included with every reproduction.
Hire PHP Developers
Page-Home-Page developer’s work towards developing a website, using the open-source general-purpose scripting language. This ultra modern scripting language provides server-side programming and scripting, for the ecommerce business development. A seasoned dedicated PHP developer makes use of L.A.M.P. technology such as Linux Apache MySQL PHP and AJAX to create secured and efficient websites that simply bring phenomenal business profits in the present operating business model of your company.
An experienced and proactive PHP developer makes the ecommerce website run well not in terms of technology, but also, it helps in keeping the site security into mind. A team of efficient PHP developers help in making the best use of technology resources to make a website and that works well, synchronizes well, and also plays well. The basic idea is to add user-friendly technologies in the website so that the online business is ultimately realized by all means.
With the outsourcing industry taking a big leap, there is a lot that a website development company can foray in. These largely include customized web development, corporate website design and development, affordable website development and much more. An efficient team of dedicated PHP developers is all what it takes to develop a proactive website that is all ready to get set and offer comprehensive web solutions to Real Estate, Store Management, Healthcare, Mobile, Logistics, Telecom, Mattresses, Solar Energy, and many other industry sectors. However, what lies ahead is the age of technology and computer driven world, where dedicated PHP programmers have their individual roles to play. Besides, a flexible and user-friendly PHP website design is the way liked by all and everybody. Anyways, who wants to get entangled in the complex Internet technologies? And this is one additional strong reason to say why we need dedicated PHP programmers, who are ever ready to get along with any kind of web development project that needs, PHP as the basis of programming language.
Lastly, with PHP programming and PHP developers, the very concept and design of a website has under gone enormous changes, both, in character as well as the form.
Role of a Dedicated PHP Developer Team
An in-house dedicated team of PHP developers is the team in action. The team offers:
o Fast Development and Deployment of PHP Backed Website
o Effective Solutions on PHP Website Working
o Round the Clock Technical Support
o Regular Updations in Accordance with Latest Technologies
Shopify Developers and Business Owners
Shopify is a leading e-commerce solution provider containing all the required features and tools in a comprehensive manner. Establishing a successful online business store is not only propelled by terrific appearance and browsing ease of the store but, it needs a continuous approach of the developer having a determination of making the store more pleasing and leading among its generic equivalents day by day.
Business owners can select their Shopify developer that utterly supports the business size with an optimized set of inputs. In this regards, it can be basic store setup, customization of themes & bespoke structure or build, design of the online store, and most importantly, uniqueness & credibility in the work that attracts a customer with its essence. The business owners need to decide the type of website services while hiring a Shopify developer, and therefore, keeping type of business, product, services provided, location, population reach and delivery of product or/and services in their mind. In case, one establishes a small business in relatively smaller locality, the owner need not to go for high-end customization of themes. Instead, the owner should invest on incorporating more functionalities according to the local environment in least number of pages. Considering other case, an owner cannot prefer a basic Shopify theme and functionality while preparing the online store aiming at national or global presence. Thus, as a strong recommendation for owners, they need to hire Shopify developers having insight in basic requirements according to the business and functionality of the e-commerce store.
At present, there are several specialized Shopify developers involved in designing Shopify stores for business owners, and gained an edge over web developers. If the business owners seek help in the establishment of the online stores only, then as a valid suggestion, they should hire Shopify developers for basic functionalities and web design. In addition to it, the owners can utmost go for a high functionality of the store. But, if the business owners are looking for something more than the online presence, then online store management and SEO practices are additional credible requirements needed to be fulfilled for their online stores and hire Shopify developers accordingly.
For an e-commerce store with more number of pages, services & product wise store management and best SEO practices by a developer requires a great detailing and time investment. Additionally, on-site & off-site SEO practices, pay per click (PPC) strategy, and consistent social-media promotions are accountable and significant approaches to get ahead of equivalent businesses. As per the rules of product differentiation and market penetration, Shopify earned valuable name of the huge online market. At present, the internet is full of various websites, and, its size is increasing exponentially as an outcome of global competence. But ahead, there will be a future, where quality driven websites, online stores and web based applications will survive the fight among everyone, who dreamt about growth in the world that only accumulate the fittest.
