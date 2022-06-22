News
NBA draft preview: Don’t expect Magic to use both second-round picks
Most of the discussions surrounding the Orlando Magic have been centered around what they’ll do with the No. 1 pick in Thursday’s NBA draft.
Understandably so, since the draft’s top pick can significantly alter the direction of the Magic’s rebuild. But Orlando’s draft night won’t be over once the No. 1 pick is made.
The Magic have two second-round picks at Nos. 32 and 35.
There are more unpredictable outcomes with those picks because of where they’re at in the draft, the Magic’s recent history with second-rounders and Orlando’s roster.
Jeff Weltman, the Magic president of basketball operations, admitted “it’s very complicated” balancing the factors when it comes to deciding what to do with those second-rounders.
“Obviously, we don’t want to spend 99% of our time and disregard these other two picks,” Weltman said. “Because of the nature of those picks, there’s probably more action there. It’s a unique talk that gets serious about the No. 1 pick — 32 and 35, there are a lot of talks going on.”
The Magic are unlikely to draft players with both picks.
Since Weltman and general manager John Hammond joined the organization in May 2017, Orlando has drafted and signed two of its own second-round picks — Wesley Iwundu (33rd pick in 2017) and Melvin Frazier (35th pick in ‘18). In 2018, the Magic also traded the rights to Jarred Vanderbilt (41st pick) to the Denver Nuggets for the rights to Justin Jackson (43rd pick) and a future second-rounder.
The Magic traded their other second-rounders most other years.
If the Magic decide to trade one or both of their second-round picks, there could be opportunities for them to move into the back end of the first round. Attaching one or both of the picks in a trade alongside a player such as Terrence Ross, who’s made it clear he’d like to continue his career elsewhere, could be enticing for contending teams who need wing depth and looking to trade a player on a contract that extends past 2022-23.
Under the league’s rookie-scale contract structure, first-round picks will be signed to 4-year deals, the first two years guaranteed, with team options for the last two seasons. Second-round picks, especially in the early-to-mid 30s, are attractive for contending teams because they’re able to negotiate the contracts and the picks aren’t assured two guaranteed seasons on their deals.
Ross is on an expiring deal that’ll pay him $11.5 million for 2022-23 — about $1 million more than the projected standard mid-level exception ($10.3 million).
“When we made all those trades last season, T kind of got left holding the bag,” Weltman said of Ross. “We recognize that and have had discussions about that. T loves the Magic. He loves the locker room. He’s just a good teammate and good professional. Obviously, we’ll be exploring options with our whole roster. Conversations are always ongoing league-wide.”
If the Magic are able to move back into the first round, they should target players such as Santa Clara’s Jalen Williams or Duke’s Wendell Moore Jr. Orlando interviewed Williams during the mid-May draft combine.
Orlando needs a 3-and-D wing — with an emphasis on reliable 3-point shooting — who has good size and length for the position. Williams and Moore could provide those skills with supplementary playmaking.
If the Magic use one or both second-round picks, they should target wings/forward such as Kansas’ Christian Braun, Colorado’s Jabari Walker or Baylor’s Kendall Brown. It’s known that Braun and Walker worked out for Orlando.
Weltman said the Magic “pay attention” to how many more young players they can add to the roster.
Orlando could have around 10 players under the age of 25 on the roster for 2022-23.
Weltman emphasized how important it is for younger players to feel there’s a pathway for them to grow, suggesting it’s likely the Magic make moves in the second round so they don’t overcrowd the roster with young talent.
“How many young guys can we get through the woods? They’re not all going to make it through maybe, but they have to have a chance,” Weltman said. “We are having discussions with teams. Because we’re a team that has two early second-round picks, it puts us in a position to have some conversations.
“That said, we’re also trying to develop a comfort level with where the players we like will go in the draft. If we feel we’ll get a good player with our second-round picks, there’s no reason to try to bop around.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
News
Twins’ injured Jorge Polanco expected to miss more time
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli hasn’t quite become used to leaving Jorge Polanco’s name off of the lineup card. Can you blame him? In each of the past three seasons, Polanco has missed 10 games or less. The second baseman has long been a stable force for the Twins with not only his on-field performance but his availability.
That is, until he left a game against the Tampa Bay Rays on June 12 with back tightness. That landed him on the 10-day injured list a day later. And while he’s eligible to return to the team on Thursday, Baldelli wasn’t optimistic about that happening.
“It could be longer than 10 days. I think it’s just fair to leave it at that,” he said, adding that Polanco has not started full baseball activities yet.
So, for the first time since Polanco missed the first 80 games of the 2018 season due to a suspension, a constant presence in the batter’s box and in the infield will be out for more than two weeks. He has now missed a total of 11 games this season.
While that wouldn’t be newsworthy for most, it is for Polanco.
“It actually is strange not seeing him out there, and even when he misses time, it’s normally not very long,” Baldelli said. “We’re talking about a day. This is a guy that plays through a lot, he has played through a lot, and it’s not even a question normally of whether or not he’s gonna be in the lineup. It’s just, is he gonna be able to run or not? Is he gonna be able to swing the bat the way he needs to or not? If the answer is any version of yes, normally he’s out there.”
So much so that when Polanco is hurting, Baldelli said the staff needs to force his hand and push him out of the lineup.
“I think he feels like he’s letting people down in a big way if he’s not in the lineup every single day. He’s not,” Baldelli said.
Lewis’ surgery successful
For the second time in 16 months, Royce Lewis has undergone surgery to repair the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. The young shortstop underwent the repair on Tuesday in Dallas with Dr. Steven Singleton.
Lewis partially tore the ACL on May 29 after he crashed into the center-field wall at Target Field. It was the same knee that he tore in February 2021. His recovery is expected to be 12 months. Lewis is expected to spend the next one or two weeks in Dallas to recover before rejoining the team in Minnesota.
“Everything seems to have gone well,” Baldelli said. “That’s really all we have at the moment. But it’s good news so we’ll take that and then hopefully get him back here and can see him up here.”
Lewis appeared in 12 games for the Twins this season, hitting .300 with two home runs and five runs batted in in 41 at-bats. He was transferred to the 60-day IL on June 11.
Winder progressing
Right-handed pitcher Josh Winder (right shoulder impingement) will make his third rehab start on Wednesday with Triple-A St. Paul. He is expected to throw 70 pitches, an increase from the 46 pitches he threw during his second rehab start last week.
However, while Winder is making progress, Baldelli did not commit to Winder returning to the Twins after the start.
“We’re going to see where he’s at after the outing,” Baldelli said. “We’re not going to commit to any one specific plan with him. I think there’s a few different ways we could use Josh in the near future, but we’re going to wait and see how he pitches and see how he feels first.”
News
Jeff McNeil day to day with tight hamstring but confident he can avoid IL
HOUSTON – Jeff McNeil believes he caught his hamstring tightness early and can likely avoid the injured list.
McNeil left Monday’s game after dashing home on a wild pitch in the bottom of the fourth inning of the Mets’ 6-0 victory over the Marlins.
”I was running home there yesterday and right when I was running home it started to tighten up on me,” McNeil said on Tuesday in the visitors’ dugout at Minute Maid Park. “So going through what I’ve been through before, best to come out of the game.”
McNeil, who was not in the lineup for the series opener against the Astros, underwent an MRI at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York immediately after leaving Monday’s game. He returned to Citi Field and climbed aboard the bus to join the Mets on their flight to H-Town on Monday evening.
Mets trainers told McNeil “everything looked great” in his MRI, according to the second baseman. He said his early exit was precautionary and that he’s day to day.
Buck Showalter did not reveal whether McNeil would be available off the bench in the Astros series. Luis Guillorme was the starting second baseman on Tuesday. Infielder Gosuke Katoh joined the Mets on their five-game, six-day trip as part of their taxi squad.
”Obviously Luis has been outstanding for us,” Showalter said. “But yeah, it does cut into our depth off the bench as we go forward. Even day games after night games and things we wanna do. Give somebody a two-day blow. It cramps that a little bit. But, initially, it’s a pretty fluid move for us. I didn’t have to say anything to Luis yesterday, hardly. He knew what was going on. I think the guys understand that.”
McNeil missed time due to a left hamstring strain last season, but he said his current tightness is on the “strong” right hamstring, so he’s not concerned that it will become a long-term issue. Even so, expect the Mets to be extra cautious with McNeil and his legs as the season progresses.
The sparkplug and All-Star candidate is slashing .327/.386/.465 with 33 RBI, four home runs, 17 doubles, 19 walks, two stolen bases, a triple and 33 runs scored across 65 games this season.
”I’ve played a lot this year,” McNeil said. “Definitely gone through some of this stuff in the past. I know my body very well, too, so I knew it’s something that I needed to come out of the game for – just be real safe, let’s not make it worse than it is. I’ve done that before. But I know my body. I know how to play through these types of things, too. Shouldn’t be a problem.”
News
With the Chicago White Sox rotation finally whole, it’s time for the starters to pick up the slack
It takes a lot to satisfy a pitcher like Lance Lynn, and Monday night’s performance was not going to cut it.
“I gave up five runs in five innings,” Lynn told reporters after the game, “It’s still horse(bleep), so …”
If you think Lynn was being too hard on himself after only two starts following 2½ months of rehab from knee surgery, perhaps Lucas Giolito can allay your concerns about the Chicago White Sox rotation.
Or maybe not.
“I can only speak for myself, but I have not been doing my job,” Giolito said before Tuesday night’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Guaranteed Rate Field. “Luckily the guys around me in the rotation have really been doing a nice job and picking it up a level like they have.
“It’s important for me to clean these things up and get back on track and help this team win ballgames.”
Both pitchers know they need to be better for the Sox to return to their 2021 form, and now is as good a time as any to show it.
These are trying times for the Sox, who’ve been waiting all season to go on an extended run. The return of Lynn means the rotation is as healthy as it has been, so no excuses allowed.
Lynn, Giolito, Dylan Cease, Michael Kopech and Johnny Cueto can be as dominant as any rotation in baseball, but the longer it takes before they’re all in sync, the harder it will be for the Sox to climb out of their hole.
Sox starters were a combined 17-24 entering Cease’s start Tuesday and ranked 18th in the majors with a 4.07 ERA. Last year Sox starters were a combined 61-40 and finished fourth in the majors — and tops in the American League — with a 3.57 ERA.
The departure of Carlos Rodón in free agency, Lynn’s end-of-spring-training knee injury and the struggles of since-released veteran Dallas Keuchel all affected the rotation early this season. But we’ve seen all of the starters at their peak, which gives Sox fans hope the best is yet to come.
It all starts with Lynn, whom Giolito called the leader of the pack.
“Having Lance back is huge,” he said. “And the way Johnny has been pitching is just fantastic. What an amazing addition for us. Dylan and Michael are doing their thing. We can continue to motivate each other every single time out.
“Watching one of our guys go out and do their thing, it gives me the motivation to keep working hard and to clean up these things I need to clean up so I can do my job too.”
Giolito, who starts Wednesday afternoon’s series finale against the Blue Jays, is 4-3 with a 4.78 ERA, his highest since 2018, the year before his turnaround.
Right-handed batters have a 1.059 OPS against him after Giolito limited them to a .690 OPS last year. He was pitching well through the first two months, but an 8.71 ERA over his last four starts since May 31 is alarming.
Giolito said Tuesday some mechanical fixes were in order with pitching coach Ethan Katz after last week’s start in Houston, where he allowed eight runs in five innings in a 13-3 loss.
“The advantage is that Ethan and he have a great relationship, and Ethan can make a trip (to the mound) and he’s always better after a trip,” manager Tony La Russa said Tuesday. “But most of the time, if a hitter struggles or a pitcher’s not exactly where he wants to be, there’s something wrong mechanically. That’s why the coach tweaks and they get back on it. But as long as he’s healthy and he’s got the heart and he’s got the smarts …”
Lynn has had moments of dominance in his two starts but not nearly enough for someone of his talent. He has given up eight runs (six earned) on 14 hits over 9⅓ innings after three subpar outings in the minors.
He wasn’t helped much Monday when a 3-2 cutter to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the sixth inning was called a ball in spite of being down the middle of the plate. Instead of getting the strikeout, Lynn was left with two on and no outs. He bit his glove in frustration, then allowed a two-run double to Teoscar Hernández, ending his night after five-plus innings and 99 pitches.
“You’re looking at the fifth start I’ve made since I’ve had surgery,” Lynn said. “We don’t know what the next start is going to feel like after getting close to 100 pitches. That’s just the way it works right now until I get some starts under me and know what I’m working with.”
Unfortunately the Sox can’t afford to wait for Lynn to ease himself back into form. They need him to take the ball into the seventh or eighth inning and help save a bullpen under stress with closer Liam Hendriks on the injured list.
The important thing is both Giolito and Lynn know they’re better than they’ve pitched so far, and they understand the Sox need them to step up to get this team where it needs to be.
