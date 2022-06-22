Online Paid Surveys – Easy Way To Earn Cash?

Share Pin 0 Shares

Online paid surveys can be an easy way to earn cash if you know what you are doing. For those who have absolutely zero idea of how the survey system works, it can be daunting initially. People like the idea of being able to earn extra income from doing free internet paid surveys in their spare time. We will look at what are some of the pros of taking online paid surveys and the shortcomings or drawbacks.

Pros of Taking Online Paid Surveys

1. Supplementary or Pocket Cash

Anyone wanting to earn some extra income in his or her spare time should start looking at taking online paid surveys. Each survey, simple ones to be exact, takes no more than 30 minutes and can pay anything from $5 to $70. Imagine doing 2 or 3 of them everyday? It takes barely an hour to earn $10 to $210. By the way, $5 surveys are usually very short and most survey companies pay more than that. On top of online paid surveys, you can participate in online focus group surveys, phone surveys, or even be a mystery shopper or movie-goer. Such free internet paid surveys can net you anything from $5 to $150 or more per assignment depending on how detailed it is and how much time is needed.

2. Little Time Commitment

There is no minimum time you have to set aside. Some folks spend no more than 3 hours per week just to earn some pocket cash while others who make this a full-time job may participate in the online paid surveys for at least 5 hours a day. It is really up to you and how much money you want to make.

3. No Contractual Obligation

Unlike working in the office for an employer, there is no contractual obligation that you have to fulfill when you do the online paid surveys. You do not have to report for work at 9am and face the computer until the day ends. You have no reports to prepare, no sales target to meet and no clients to meet.

4. Flexibility

You can be busy feeding your baby one moment and simply log into your account at the survey company to do your free internet paid surveys when you can spare the time. This flexibility allows you to plan your day ahead. You become your own boss!

Drawbacks or Shortcomings of Online Paid Surveys

1. Beware of Scam Market Research Sites

There are scam sites around so exercise caution. Market research companies do not charge you for membership fees in order to give you surveys to take. Look out for this important clue. However, it is fine to pay an online survey company for online paid surveys directories. There is a difference between market research companies and legitimate online survey companies offering internet paid surveys directories. The market research company is the one which conducts the free internet paid surveys. Since they are already paid by the product or client companies, you should not be paying to join. On the other hand, sites offering directories of market research companies deserve a fee since they have spent time researching and reviewing these companies to compile the best around.

2. Gifts instead of Cash Payouts

There are some online paid survey sites that do not pay cash but gifts, vouchers, movie tickets, discount vouchers etc. If you are looking for income, these intangible rewards may not be useful for you.

3. Lack of Global Opportunities

Most market research companies you can find online are meant only for US residents. Overseas folks cannot take part in these online paid surveys at all. Even though there are global companies that do need foreigners for their surveys, it can be challenging to find them especially for those which do not have internet presence.

