Point Of Sale (POS) Systems – Multiple Store and Central Management Systems
Point of sale (POS) systems selection for restaurant, retail, salon, entertainment, and for hotel/resort properties with multiple store locations or application types can be a difficult task when presented with all of the apparent options available. I emphasize the word “apparent”, because in reality the options are very few.
Even when opening one business location, if your intent is to expand and grow with other stores opened in the same town, different states, or on multiple continents, the right point of sale selection decision is important now. Think of your new business as you would a growing child. When you buy the child a new pair of shoes, you don’t want to get a pair in the exact size, but would want them to have some room to grow in so you are not back at the store looking for new shoes every other week until they are an adult.
Selecting the right point of sale (POS) system now, will insure you have a system which will not need to soon be replaced, it will help you to grow by providing the information and data needed for short and long-term planning, and insures you will not need to look for alternatives as you expand your business.
As it relates to multiple locations, or mixed use for retail point of sale and restaurant point of sale integrated into one management system, by making the correct POS selection now, you could be saving tens of thousands of dollars later. But very few point of sale systems include one software program for multiple business location and type application capabilities.
Look for a system that was designed for Cruise ship and Hotel/Resort applications. Because of the unique Point Of Sale application needs, including central management and administration of multiple store types like restaurants, retail gift shops, and services like boat rental or Salon/Spa in the same property, the system inherently functions in all of these applications with a single point of administration and data sharing within one software package.
Why is single POS Software with the power to operate and administrate more than one type of business important? Because, without this capability you will need to use separate software programs, administrated separately, and without seamless integration of users, inventory, time and payroll, reporting, etc. Instead of true central management capability, you will find yourself managing and making changes in multiple software applications for each business location. Once again, most Point Of Sale options will require you to specify if you want the Restaurant version, Retail version, or the Salon version, etc. if they have options and that is what you get.
What is “True multi site central management”? Most point of sale companies will say you can manage your multiple store locations from one central office or store. But be assured, the majority of these are not offering a true multi site central management capability, which includes a shared central database connected to each store through a real-time secure VPN (Virtual Private Network) or Internet connection. Instead, they offer standard remote desktop or file management capabilities that are great for doing troubleshooting of a system problem, but not as a central management system. Make sure the system has a True multi site central management capability known as (HOM) or Head Office Module.
So enough about the “Why”, let’s get to the how! Eliminating point of sale system options that will not meet your current or future operational needs is a relatively simple task when you know the basic indicators to judge a system by. We have already touched on a few of them, and here is a complete list of questions you can ask in order to weed out the fray:
1. The “database” platform and design needs to be one that is secure, robust, and reliable.
a. What type of database does the system use? If the answer is anything other than a SQL or MSQL database, run and do not walk to the nearest exit or plan on staying awake at night with nightmares regarding point of sale failures during a Friday night rush.
b. Does the system utilize a single database, or multiple databases? The system should have one central database. Some exceptions may apply.
2. The methodology behind the “central management” capability. Remember, you need to know if the system truly has remote management capabilities, or if the Vendor is just offering remote desktop or file access. There is a big difference.
a. Can I manage and administrate my store or multiple store locations from one or more offsite locations? Most will state yes, but it is kind of like asking someone if the used car you want to buy has an automatic transmission. The answer may be yes, but that does not mean it works well in reverse.
b. How is the remote management done? Is it using a remote desktop tool accessing the store computer, or do I use my Back Office administration program on my offsite computer with integration to a central database? At this point, you have totally impressed the Vendor with your technical Savvy, and they may not be able to answer your question. Wait to get the answer before selecting this or any other system because this question is the lance through the heart of any low budget Point Of Sale system that will not grow with your business.
3. Using one primary software program for any type of, or combination of business applications including Restaurant, Retail, Salon/Spa, Rental, Hotel/Resort, Entertainment, etc. Be very direct and specific in describing your expectations.
a. I want one single software program installed on a computer that will provide point of sale function and administration for restaurant, retail, salon/spa, hotel, etc. Do you have such a single program capability? This is what separates the big dogs from the miniature poodles. If you now have or believe you will have a future need to operate and manage multiple types of businesses from one location, very few can meet this requirement.
Ok, so you don’t see yourself as a business that needs all of those sophisticated Point Of Sale capabilities. You say “I am just a small business person trying to run a sandwich shop, and I only plan on selling sandwiches, so why care about all of this”? First, keep in mind that at one time a small sandwich shop operator had a sub shop called Subway, another called McDonald’s, and others started as a small business just like you with only one business like selling fresh made gourmet coffee and eventually found that they offered as many retail products as food products in their stores.
The strengths and capabilities of a point of sale system are just as relevant in a small single store and use application as in a large multi store, or use franchise or enterprise. If a system demonstrates the ability to operate and manage well in these larger multi store or mixed type of business applications, it will certainly perform and serve you better in a small single store operation.
So now that you are better informed and have the basic knowledge needed to select a great Point Of Sale system instead of just another POS, you can begin spinning the heads of all those point of sale vendors banging on your door, and know how to pick a system for today and future business needs.
Prince Badminton Rackets
Prince badminton rackets have been around for quite a while now, offering slightly quirky designs along the way. The early racquets had the x-axis design that looked something like a diamond head shape. The latest models are the 03 rackets, and have proved to be very popular.
Prince are more well known for their tennis and squash rackets, as they are one of the biggest manufacturers in the world, sponsoring many of the world’s top players. They have a good reputation for producing quality products in these fields, but have struggled to gain a foothold in the badminton market.
I have used the older Prince models with the x-axis design, and they were prone to string breakage due to the string bed design, which caused the strings to be spaced out more than conventional designs. Another problem with this extra string spacing was a lack of control when the shuttle hit the strings.
Prince still use this head shape in some of their lower priced rackets, but the more expensive rackets now use an isometric head shape, or as Prince call it, the quadraform head shape. The benefit of the quadraform shape is that it creates an enlargened sweet spot, helping you to hit more consistent shots, more of the time.
The new 03 range has a new technology which is different from any other manufacturer. Prince have created open ports at the 12, 3, and 9 o’clock positions on the racket head. This basically means they have made the grommet holes much larger at these points. The effect is to improve the speed and aerodynamics of the racket.
There are two choices in the 03 range, the 03 Red, and the 03 Silver. The Red has a flexible rating, and is designed for more power. The 03 Silver has a slightly stiffer rating, and is designed for more control.
This new technology appears to be in total contrast to the Prince M+ badminton rackets, which focused on creating tiny grommet holes to give extra control. This u-turn from Prince is pretty drastic to say the least. Perhaps they have seen the error in their ways.
The new 03 range has proved to be a hit amongst badminton players, with many retailers out of stock, however the prices do vary quite a lot, so it would be wise to shop around for the best deal.
Prince are putting more of their resources into badminton these days, and hopefully more new badminton rackets will be available soon, offering something a little bit different to the others.
Financial Failure in Business – A Case Study on How it Went Terribly Wrong
Introduction
Financial failure is the rule rather than the exception in entrepreneurial ventures. Even in well-established businesses the occurrence thereof is alarming. A multitude of reasons for financial failure exist. Sometimes these factors are beyond the reach of management, but most of the times they could have been foreseen and prevented.
Over more than a decade we advised and assisted companies in growing and managing their businesses. This case study highlights the importance of proper financial planning and the management of the various financial issues. It shows a real-life example of how many factors culminated in financial disaster.
Why Did This Company Fail?
It is normally several factors that cause the financial downfall of a company. By analyzing the failure of a company a storyline presents itself with a thread that runs through the various mistakes. We analysed this medium-sized company’s figures on behalf of the shareholders and the company’s biggest supplier. By that time the company was already in financial ruin. The main causes for this failure can be summarised as follows:
- Financial Acumen. The problems within the company started when managers were appointed with a lack of experience and financial acumen.
- Financial Planning. No financial planning was done – not even cashflow projections. Everybody was measured on sales.
- Gross Profits. The gross margins were on average 3.3% over the last three years. This is extremely low in an industry that operates around 20% margins.
- Sales. The rationale behind the low gross margins was to get sales – at all costs. In the beginning the sales went up to $135 million (from $58 million) and this gave them around 35% of the market share (in their niche market). At that levels they could not afford to properly service the clients and during the last year sales drop to $91 million.
- Expenditure. During this time of crisis operating expenses increased from 2.9% to 5.7% – substantially above the 3.3% gross profit. This was a recipe for financial disaster. Increases in expenses were mainly due to conference costs, salaries, entertainment and products that were just given away.
- Debtors. Management decided to slacken their credit policy to assist the sales. They also did not want to offend their clients and were very lenient with collections. The net effect was that accounts receivable went from an already bad 66.8 days to 93.4 days. Bad debts increased from 0% to 0.8%.
- Inventory. Stock holding was more or less constant at 43.6 days. The average in the industry is around 30 days. Management bought extra stock at discounted prices. Unfortunately most of these stock items were not excellent sellers.
- Debt. The debt to equity ratio changed over time from 15.4:1 to 28.9:1. The accounts payable (creditors) were paid on 211 days on average – up from 147.8 days. The industry norm is 90 days. Interest costs worsen the problems and increased from $644,000 to $1.81 million during the last two years.
The cumulative effects of these problems were devastating. The ratios were extremely bad. The company was not profitable, liquid or solvent. No investor or bank was prepared to put anything into the company. The creditors took legal action and a once healthy (but smaller) company was destroyed and liquidated within less than five years after the new management took over.
How Could This All Be Prevented?
The company’s problems really started when they restructured and appointed shareholders in the key management positions. These people did not have the necessary business- and financial acumen. They were also given a free reign and this created attitude-, ethical- and corporate governance concerns. By the time that the situation was investigated it was already too late.
In addition to the appointment of the right qualified people (with a much lower salary bill at market-related remunerations), a few changes could have made a big difference:
- Financial Planning. Professionally managed cashflows could have indicated where potential problems lie and corrective actions could have been applied. Financial planning would also have shown that the path of too low gross margins and too high expenses are guaranteed financial suicide.
- Gross Profits and Sales. By targeting gross margins in the region of 20% and by keeping their service levels as before the company should have sustained there previous sales (around $58 million). This would give them a gross profit of $11.6 million (compared to about $3 million currently) – more than enough to cover expenses, provide for growth and bringing their financial ratios to acceptable levels.
- Expenditure. By keeping salaries market related, by curtailing entertainment and conference costs and by not giving products away the company could have easily saved another $1.5 million per year.
In addition to the above the inventory holding (stock) and debtor days (accounts receivable) could have substantially be improved. The accounts payable were, however, in such a bad situation that drastic changes were necessary. The effect of these changes would mean another $3.5 million was needed as working capital. The net effect of all these changes in the company would have been a surplus cash of around $4.6 million. This was enough to service the company’s interest commitments, improve its ratios and to steadily grow the business.
Summary
It is seldom just one issue that causes the financial failure of a company. Sometimes apparent small changes are necessary to increase the chances of financial success in a business. It is important for management to gain the necessary financial acumen, to plan properly, to monitor the financial performance diligently (especially against cashflows) and to take corrective actions where needed (preferably pro-actively).
Copyright© 2008 – Wim Venter
Drinking May Reduce The Risk Of Certain Diseases, But Don’t Get Too Excited, Texas
Heavy drinking may lead to more than alcoholism, according to recent studies. A report appearing online, to be published later in a print version of The International Journal of Cancer, revealed that women who drink an average of more than two alcoholic beverages a day double their chances of being diagnosed with endometrial cancer, compared with those who drink less. Benefits, however, have been seen in other studies for those who only drink moderately.
The study was conducted on a multiethnic group of 41,574 postmenopausal women, following each subject for an average of eight years. In that time, 324 individuals were diagnosed with endometrial cancer, or cancer of the lining of the uterus, and drinking and eating habits were evaluated based on questionnaires. After controlling for variables such as body mass index (BMI), age, hormone therapy and history of pregnancy, researchers found that those who consumed more than two alcoholic beverages a day — be they beer, wine or hard liquor — were twice as likely to get endometrial cancer as those who drank two or less.
For Texas women, this could be of vital importance. Texas isn’t exactly known for its lack of alcohol consumption, and every year, thousands of women in the state are diagnosed with gynecological cancers. While breast cancer beats endometrial for the annual tally of those diagnosed in Texas — breast is the third leading cancer diagnosis, behind lung and colon/rectal — it also stands a better chance of being cured without major surgery. And yet one-quarter of the state is living without health insurance, a circumstance that typically leads to less access to healthcare, according to recent studies conducted by the Commonwealth Fund. Despite having some of the nation’s best medical facilities located in Dallas, Houston, and Austin, many uninsured women do not have open access to them.
No one is sure why heavy alcohol consumption increases risk so much. The theory is that alcohol raises estrogen levels, which, in turn, increases mutations and DNA replication errors — precursors to cancer — over long periods of time.
“Relatively few studies have examined the relationship between endometrial cancer and drinking…If this is a true association, that’s one more lifestyle change women can make,” said Veronica Wendy Setiawan, lead researcher of the study and assistant professor of research at the Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California.
According to the National Cancer Institute, 40,000 women are hit with endometrial cancer in this country every year and over 7,000 will die. At this time, there is no known cure for the disease, though it is considered highly treatable if caught early; the solution is usually to remove the uterus itself and hope the cancer has not metastasized (i.e., spread to other parts of the body). Treatment can also include removing the fallopian tubes and ovaries, performing a pelvic lymph node dissection, and/or a laparoscopic lymph node sampling, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, hormone therapy, and natural methods, such as herbs and acupuncture.
One might (logically) believe any alcohol consumption at all would increase the likelihood of most diseases, but various studies claim that consuming two or fewer alcoholic beverages a day carries no additional risk of endometrial cancer, and can actually improve overall health and memory, as well as reduce the chances of getting cardiovascular disease. Dr. Graham McDougall, associate professor of nursing at the University of Texas at Austin, and lead author of the study, “Older Women’s Cognitive and Affective Response to Moderate Drinking,” found that older women who drank moderately scored better on cognitive tests, such as remembering a story, route, or hidden object, future intentions, and connecting random numbers and letters. Other cognitive and psychological benefits were also observed.
“Moderate drinkers reported less depression, had higher self-reported health, performed better on instrumental everyday tasks, had stronger memory self-efficacy and improved memory performance,” said McDougall. McDougall’s study, part of a larger University of Texas project funded by the National Institutes of Health, shocked many. He claimed that moderate drinkers also scored higher on tests designed to measure attention, concentration, psychomotor skills, verbal-associative capacities, and oral fluency. “In addition to their actual performance on tests,” said McDougall, “the confidence of those who drank was higher and they used more strategies to facilitate memory.”
Dr. McDougall was careful, however, not to encourage alcohol consumption, and reminded the public that physical and psychological issues were actually aggravated by heavy drinking; i.e., more than two drinks per day. That would also seem to hold true for the risk of endometrial cancer, as well, with two drinks sitting right on the cusp of “risky.” In other words, non-addicts might just be better off, psychologically, as well as physically, having a glass of wine at night, but one shouldn’t get too excited. Heavy drinking is still, after all, heavy drinking.
Being aware of new research about risky lifestyle habits is an important part of maintaining your health.
