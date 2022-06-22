Finance
Prince Badminton Rackets
Prince badminton rackets have been around for quite a while now, offering slightly quirky designs along the way. The early racquets had the x-axis design that looked something like a diamond head shape. The latest models are the 03 rackets, and have proved to be very popular.
Prince are more well known for their tennis and squash rackets, as they are one of the biggest manufacturers in the world, sponsoring many of the world’s top players. They have a good reputation for producing quality products in these fields, but have struggled to gain a foothold in the badminton market.
I have used the older Prince models with the x-axis design, and they were prone to string breakage due to the string bed design, which caused the strings to be spaced out more than conventional designs. Another problem with this extra string spacing was a lack of control when the shuttle hit the strings.
Prince still use this head shape in some of their lower priced rackets, but the more expensive rackets now use an isometric head shape, or as Prince call it, the quadraform head shape. The benefit of the quadraform shape is that it creates an enlargened sweet spot, helping you to hit more consistent shots, more of the time.
The new 03 range has a new technology which is different from any other manufacturer. Prince have created open ports at the 12, 3, and 9 o’clock positions on the racket head. This basically means they have made the grommet holes much larger at these points. The effect is to improve the speed and aerodynamics of the racket.
There are two choices in the 03 range, the 03 Red, and the 03 Silver. The Red has a flexible rating, and is designed for more power. The 03 Silver has a slightly stiffer rating, and is designed for more control.
This new technology appears to be in total contrast to the Prince M+ badminton rackets, which focused on creating tiny grommet holes to give extra control. This u-turn from Prince is pretty drastic to say the least. Perhaps they have seen the error in their ways.
The new 03 range has proved to be a hit amongst badminton players, with many retailers out of stock, however the prices do vary quite a lot, so it would be wise to shop around for the best deal.
Prince are putting more of their resources into badminton these days, and hopefully more new badminton rackets will be available soon, offering something a little bit different to the others.
Financial Failure in Business – A Case Study on How it Went Terribly Wrong
Introduction
Financial failure is the rule rather than the exception in entrepreneurial ventures. Even in well-established businesses the occurrence thereof is alarming. A multitude of reasons for financial failure exist. Sometimes these factors are beyond the reach of management, but most of the times they could have been foreseen and prevented.
Over more than a decade we advised and assisted companies in growing and managing their businesses. This case study highlights the importance of proper financial planning and the management of the various financial issues. It shows a real-life example of how many factors culminated in financial disaster.
Why Did This Company Fail?
It is normally several factors that cause the financial downfall of a company. By analyzing the failure of a company a storyline presents itself with a thread that runs through the various mistakes. We analysed this medium-sized company’s figures on behalf of the shareholders and the company’s biggest supplier. By that time the company was already in financial ruin. The main causes for this failure can be summarised as follows:
- Financial Acumen. The problems within the company started when managers were appointed with a lack of experience and financial acumen.
- Financial Planning. No financial planning was done – not even cashflow projections. Everybody was measured on sales.
- Gross Profits. The gross margins were on average 3.3% over the last three years. This is extremely low in an industry that operates around 20% margins.
- Sales. The rationale behind the low gross margins was to get sales – at all costs. In the beginning the sales went up to $135 million (from $58 million) and this gave them around 35% of the market share (in their niche market). At that levels they could not afford to properly service the clients and during the last year sales drop to $91 million.
- Expenditure. During this time of crisis operating expenses increased from 2.9% to 5.7% – substantially above the 3.3% gross profit. This was a recipe for financial disaster. Increases in expenses were mainly due to conference costs, salaries, entertainment and products that were just given away.
- Debtors. Management decided to slacken their credit policy to assist the sales. They also did not want to offend their clients and were very lenient with collections. The net effect was that accounts receivable went from an already bad 66.8 days to 93.4 days. Bad debts increased from 0% to 0.8%.
- Inventory. Stock holding was more or less constant at 43.6 days. The average in the industry is around 30 days. Management bought extra stock at discounted prices. Unfortunately most of these stock items were not excellent sellers.
- Debt. The debt to equity ratio changed over time from 15.4:1 to 28.9:1. The accounts payable (creditors) were paid on 211 days on average – up from 147.8 days. The industry norm is 90 days. Interest costs worsen the problems and increased from $644,000 to $1.81 million during the last two years.
The cumulative effects of these problems were devastating. The ratios were extremely bad. The company was not profitable, liquid or solvent. No investor or bank was prepared to put anything into the company. The creditors took legal action and a once healthy (but smaller) company was destroyed and liquidated within less than five years after the new management took over.
How Could This All Be Prevented?
The company’s problems really started when they restructured and appointed shareholders in the key management positions. These people did not have the necessary business- and financial acumen. They were also given a free reign and this created attitude-, ethical- and corporate governance concerns. By the time that the situation was investigated it was already too late.
In addition to the appointment of the right qualified people (with a much lower salary bill at market-related remunerations), a few changes could have made a big difference:
- Financial Planning. Professionally managed cashflows could have indicated where potential problems lie and corrective actions could have been applied. Financial planning would also have shown that the path of too low gross margins and too high expenses are guaranteed financial suicide.
- Gross Profits and Sales. By targeting gross margins in the region of 20% and by keeping their service levels as before the company should have sustained there previous sales (around $58 million). This would give them a gross profit of $11.6 million (compared to about $3 million currently) – more than enough to cover expenses, provide for growth and bringing their financial ratios to acceptable levels.
- Expenditure. By keeping salaries market related, by curtailing entertainment and conference costs and by not giving products away the company could have easily saved another $1.5 million per year.
In addition to the above the inventory holding (stock) and debtor days (accounts receivable) could have substantially be improved. The accounts payable were, however, in such a bad situation that drastic changes were necessary. The effect of these changes would mean another $3.5 million was needed as working capital. The net effect of all these changes in the company would have been a surplus cash of around $4.6 million. This was enough to service the company’s interest commitments, improve its ratios and to steadily grow the business.
Summary
It is seldom just one issue that causes the financial failure of a company. Sometimes apparent small changes are necessary to increase the chances of financial success in a business. It is important for management to gain the necessary financial acumen, to plan properly, to monitor the financial performance diligently (especially against cashflows) and to take corrective actions where needed (preferably pro-actively).
Copyright© 2008 – Wim Venter
Drinking May Reduce The Risk Of Certain Diseases, But Don’t Get Too Excited, Texas
Heavy drinking may lead to more than alcoholism, according to recent studies. A report appearing online, to be published later in a print version of The International Journal of Cancer, revealed that women who drink an average of more than two alcoholic beverages a day double their chances of being diagnosed with endometrial cancer, compared with those who drink less. Benefits, however, have been seen in other studies for those who only drink moderately.
The study was conducted on a multiethnic group of 41,574 postmenopausal women, following each subject for an average of eight years. In that time, 324 individuals were diagnosed with endometrial cancer, or cancer of the lining of the uterus, and drinking and eating habits were evaluated based on questionnaires. After controlling for variables such as body mass index (BMI), age, hormone therapy and history of pregnancy, researchers found that those who consumed more than two alcoholic beverages a day — be they beer, wine or hard liquor — were twice as likely to get endometrial cancer as those who drank two or less.
For Texas women, this could be of vital importance. Texas isn’t exactly known for its lack of alcohol consumption, and every year, thousands of women in the state are diagnosed with gynecological cancers. While breast cancer beats endometrial for the annual tally of those diagnosed in Texas — breast is the third leading cancer diagnosis, behind lung and colon/rectal — it also stands a better chance of being cured without major surgery. And yet one-quarter of the state is living without health insurance, a circumstance that typically leads to less access to healthcare, according to recent studies conducted by the Commonwealth Fund. Despite having some of the nation’s best medical facilities located in Dallas, Houston, and Austin, many uninsured women do not have open access to them.
No one is sure why heavy alcohol consumption increases risk so much. The theory is that alcohol raises estrogen levels, which, in turn, increases mutations and DNA replication errors — precursors to cancer — over long periods of time.
“Relatively few studies have examined the relationship between endometrial cancer and drinking…If this is a true association, that’s one more lifestyle change women can make,” said Veronica Wendy Setiawan, lead researcher of the study and assistant professor of research at the Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California.
According to the National Cancer Institute, 40,000 women are hit with endometrial cancer in this country every year and over 7,000 will die. At this time, there is no known cure for the disease, though it is considered highly treatable if caught early; the solution is usually to remove the uterus itself and hope the cancer has not metastasized (i.e., spread to other parts of the body). Treatment can also include removing the fallopian tubes and ovaries, performing a pelvic lymph node dissection, and/or a laparoscopic lymph node sampling, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, hormone therapy, and natural methods, such as herbs and acupuncture.
One might (logically) believe any alcohol consumption at all would increase the likelihood of most diseases, but various studies claim that consuming two or fewer alcoholic beverages a day carries no additional risk of endometrial cancer, and can actually improve overall health and memory, as well as reduce the chances of getting cardiovascular disease. Dr. Graham McDougall, associate professor of nursing at the University of Texas at Austin, and lead author of the study, “Older Women’s Cognitive and Affective Response to Moderate Drinking,” found that older women who drank moderately scored better on cognitive tests, such as remembering a story, route, or hidden object, future intentions, and connecting random numbers and letters. Other cognitive and psychological benefits were also observed.
“Moderate drinkers reported less depression, had higher self-reported health, performed better on instrumental everyday tasks, had stronger memory self-efficacy and improved memory performance,” said McDougall. McDougall’s study, part of a larger University of Texas project funded by the National Institutes of Health, shocked many. He claimed that moderate drinkers also scored higher on tests designed to measure attention, concentration, psychomotor skills, verbal-associative capacities, and oral fluency. “In addition to their actual performance on tests,” said McDougall, “the confidence of those who drank was higher and they used more strategies to facilitate memory.”
Dr. McDougall was careful, however, not to encourage alcohol consumption, and reminded the public that physical and psychological issues were actually aggravated by heavy drinking; i.e., more than two drinks per day. That would also seem to hold true for the risk of endometrial cancer, as well, with two drinks sitting right on the cusp of “risky.” In other words, non-addicts might just be better off, psychologically, as well as physically, having a glass of wine at night, but one shouldn’t get too excited. Heavy drinking is still, after all, heavy drinking.
Being aware of new research about risky lifestyle habits is an important part of maintaining your health.
Merger or Acquisition Failing? The Solution Lies in Your Strategic Focus
The evidence is unmistakable. Mergers and acquisitions fail somewhere between 50% and 75% of the time (see Footnote). There are two main reasons: culture clash and leadership clash.
Culture Clash
For understandable reasons, leaders discount the impact of corporate culture when they merge and/or acquire. They have other factors to consider at the time of the merger or acquisition – market opportunities; operational and business process synergies; financial analysis; and potential cost savings. These factors are obviously important. In addition, “culture” is not only an amorphous concept, it is believed to be immeasurable and inherently unmanageable. Most leaders probably just assume that culture will ‘iron itself out’ over time. However, culture is too important to be left up to hope and natural evolution and here is why.
Culture means how we do things around here in order to succeed. It has everything to do with implementation and identity. Culture is our way and who we are. Every day that an organization succeeds is another day that that organization’s culture is reinforced. In 1992, Kotter and Heskett (Corporate Culture and Performance. NY: The Free Press. 1992) researched 207 firms from 22 industries to determine whether culture impacted the bottom line. They measured the economic performance of these firms between the years 1977 and 1988. They discovered that the organizations with strong cultures that fit the organization’s strategy improved their net incomes by a factor of 756% versus 1% for the organizations that did not have strong cultures and did not fit the organization’s strategy. They concluded that, when it comes to impacting the bottom line, culture’s influence is “more powerful than anything else,” including strategy, structure, leadership, financial analysis, and management systems.
The essential reason that culture has such a powerful impact in mergers and acquisitions is that one or both successful organizations are implicitly being asked to change how they do things in order to succeed. It is historical success that creates the tremendous power of culture. So, if our way of accomplishing success has been so effective, why are you trying to change it? Both organizations in a merger or acquisition are, certainly, thinking this.
Given the power of culture, it is almost inevitable that cultures will clash. The key issues are what is the exact nature of the two cultures and how do leaders manage those cultural differences.
Leadership Clash
If culture is our way, leadership is my way. The same issues come into play regarding leadership. Each dominant coalition of leaders in each organization has been centrally responsible for the historical success of their organization. After all, these leaders have set strategic direction, mobilized commitment, and established organizational capability to accomplish strategic objectives. If the two organizations were losers, neither organization would be interested in the other. Successful leaders want to ally with other successful leaders.
Again, nothing succeeds like success! Therefore, leaders get their noses out of joint when other leaders question how they are doing things. Given the nature and inherent accountability of leadership, it is almost inevitable that leaders will clash. The key issues are, again, what is the exact nature of the two leadership approaches and how do we manage leadership differences.
If you leave the resolution of these two critical differences, culture clash and leadership clash, up to the very same people who are in the middle of the clash, we think it is fairly safe to predict that, most of the time, such resolution will not occur. It is very unlikely that the very same cultures and leaders that got into the clash in the first place will know how to resolve those same clashes. If they did, they would not have gotten into the clashes, to start with. So, what is the solution?
With one very big proviso, the solution is strategic focus.
By strategic focus, we mean the fundamental focus for action that an organization adopts in order to add value to its customers. Each of the two organizations came into the merger or acquisition with its own historical strategic focus. To some considerable extent, each organization had been successful in accomplishing its own strategic focus or neither organization would have any interest in the other.
The first question, then, is: what has been the strategic focus for each organization? If both organizations come in with identical strategic foci, the likelihood of a complete integration is high. The more divergent the strategic foci of the two organizations, the more incomplete the integration will be. The key message here is: let strategic focus drive decision making about what should remain and what should be changed. Culture and leadership are all about how. Strategic focus is all about historical and future outcomes. Projected outcomes are the source of resolution of culture and leadership clash. If leaders try to resolve their differences by insisting that their respective hows are better than the other’s, the resolution will never occur. The solution is to agree on future strategic focus and then decide on the implications for how to get there.
However, you say: “what how is right for what strategic focus?” This is where the proviso comes in. In order for this to work, you must be able to objectively make the connection between the desired strategic focus and the culture and leadership required to accomplish that strategic focus.
We have made these links and we have developed a way to measure them. There are four fundamental strategic foci: certainty, synergy, superiority and enrichment. There are four fundamental leadership approaches: directive, participative, standard-setter and charismatic. In addition, there are four fundamental cultures: control, collaboration, competence and cultivation.
Once strategic focus is established, the roadmap for integration can be built.
Here is an example. In early 1999, a local newspaper acquired a target marketing company that was operating within the newspaper’s circulation base. The basic rationale for the acquisition was ‘if you can’t beat ’em, join ’em.’ The target marketing company was taking advertising dollars away from the paper. Why not join forces, capitalize on one another’s unique competencies, and garner even more total advertising dollars in the long run?
Well, the alliance started falling apart, almost from day one. The newspaper had a long-standing, established routine for doing things. The target marketing company was constantly coming up with new ideas and wanting to run with them right away. The newspaper wanted to plan things out, to build slowly and to carefully track every move made and every dollar spent. The target marketing company, on the other hand, was coming up with clever target marketing tactics that no customer was asking for, but had considerable potential for revenue generation if the right customer base(s) were identified. Leadership in the newspaper was systematic, careful, and thorough. Leadership in the target marketing company was fast moving, speculative and challenging.
Our measurement system revealed that the newspaper had a strategic focus of certainty, a core culture of control and a directive leadership approach. The target marketing company, on the other hand, had a strategic focus of superiority, a core culture of competence and a standard-setter leadership approach. Our measurement system revealed that both organizations had a fundamentally similar method for making decisions, a strength to build upon. It also revealed that the two organizations essentially differed around what each was paying attention to. The newspaper was primarily attending to day-to-day realities. The target marketing company was primarily attending to possibilities.
The leaders of both organizations determined that the common strategic focus for both organizations was certainty. They could have determined to keep two strategic foci, but they chose to concentrate on one. Given this decision, the solution quickly fell into place. The leaders of the newspaper relaxed and determined with the leaders of the target marketing organization what was an acceptable risk for the latter to take. Rather than operate entirely as a separate entity, the target marketing company became, in effect, a unique department of the newspaper. All of the routine, regularized business processes of the target marketing company were melded into the appropriate functions of the newspaper. The research and development part of the target marketing organization was carefully preserved and actively enabled by newspaper leadership. The target marketing “department” was immediately provided with an expensive information technology upgrade, an advance that greatly enhanced the “department’s” ability to create and generate new, one-of-a-kind initiatives.
One year later, the combined organization was thriving.
The leaders of both organizations could have chosen a combined strategic focus of superiority or they could have chosen to keep two separate strategic foci. In either case, the solution regarding how to put the two organizations together and how to lead the two organizations would have been drastically different than the solution described above.
In the end, the best solution comes from two factors: the agreed-upon strategic focus and the ability to objectively and measurably link the required culture and leadership to it.
Footnote: The Evidence
o Michael Porter analyzed 2,700 mergers and acquisitions by 33 major US companies over a 36-year period (1950 to 1986). Results: Failure rates between 50 and 75 percent. Major cause: culture and leadership clash
o Dutch study in the prestigious journal Economisch-Statistische Berichten found failure rates of up to 60 percent in similar situations. Major cause: culture and leadership clash
o In a 1992 study by Coopers & Lybrand of 100 companies with failed or troubled mergers, 85 percent of the executives polled said that differences in management style and practices (culture) were the major problem
o In 1995, Business Week reviewed studies covering 30 years of mergers and acquisitions and concluded that a negative correlation exists between merger activity and profitability. Business Week’s own analysis revealed that stock prices of acquiring companies fell an average of 4 percent.
o In 1996, the British Institute of Management surveyed executives involved in a number of acquisitions and concluded that “the major factor in failure was the underestimation of difficulties of merging two cultures.”
o P. T. Bangsberg in the 1998 Journal of Commerce (p 2A) concluded that the key to the success of mergers and acquisitions was full consideration of employee and culture.
o In 1996, the Bureau of Business Research at American International College surveyed the CFOs and other top financial executives of 45 Forbes 500 companies. Conclusion: the number one reason that mergers and acquisitions fail is “incompatible corporate cultures.” According to Ira Smolowitz, dean of the Bureau of Business Research: “I knew culture was important, but I didn’t think it would be most important.”
o Hewitt, Inc., 1998. Hewitt Associates conducted a global study of HR implications of mergers and acquisitions. Almost 500 companies responded. When asked to identify the top challenges they encountered while implementing the transaction (i.e., merger or acquisition), HR Directors from every region overwhelmingly cited difficulties integrating the two organizational cultures. 75% of respondents cited culture integration as the most difficult issue they had to deal with.
o Pratap Parameswaran in Business Times, 1999. Cites research that merger integration success rates in the financial services industry is low with only a paltry 17 percent of mergers able to create substantial returns. The main cause of the problem is culture clash.
o Right Management Consultants research report, 1999. According to the Conference Board, the success of a merger “ultimately depends on the effective use of people.” Indeed, the Board bluntly states that people issues are “capable of derailing alliances.”
o Right Management Consultants research report, 1999. Surveyed 179 organizations. Found that the number one reason that mergers and acquisitions failed was “lack of culture integration.” They also found that managing culture “is clearly tied to success in reaching business objectives.”
o Mercer Management Consulting research study, 1997. Found that poor culture integration was the major failure responsible for the fact that, in deals worth more than $500 million, only 43 percent of some three hundred merged companies outperformed their peers in total returns for shareholders.
o A. T. Kearney Consulting research study, 1997. Reviewed 155 M&A deals in multiple industries and determined most failures to be “people-related.”
o Research shows that a majority of deals have not created significant shareholder value. In the 1980s, the average shareholder return three years after the merger was – 16 percent (Sirower, 2000)
o In the 1990s, a survey by Andersen Consulting of 150 large deals said only 17 percent created substantial returns, and some 50 percent of the transaction actually eroded value. Quoted in Bloomer and Shafer.
o 1999 J P Morgan study. Over 1/2 of M&As, worldwide, failed to reach their promised strategic and financial goals. Totaling $1.6 TRILLION in bad investments
