Rainbow Bridge Falls Under Phishing Scam

Banxa , the leading global on-and-off ramp solution for Web3, is pleased to announce a new partnership with AAX , the institutional-grade cryptocurrency exchange. Customers can now purchase crypto with fiat and vice versa with AAX using Banxa.

Being the first crypto exchange to switch to the Satoshi Standard (SATS) to drive bitcoin adoption, AAX is an exchange that carries a commitment to the mainstream. Holding a solid belief in crypto for the long run, in the face of the current market cycle, AAX is on a mission to build and create an economy that is inclusive and liberating.

Banxa enables customers to utilize local payment and banking options with less friction, fewer fees, and better fraud protection. In addition, users can quickly and securely convert fiat currency to cryptocurrencies and back again.

“Partnering with Banxa to offer more options around the on and off ramps into crypto and strengthen crypto-to-fiat liquidity is a crucial part of AAX’s expansion work, especially as we engage the mainstream and enter new market frontiers,” said Ben Caselin, Head of Research and Strategy with AAX.

Banxa customers can now benefit from the highest conversion and lowest fees on AAX for the broadest range of currencies and payment methods using credit cards and direct bank transfers in Tokyo, Korea and Brazil.

You can now use Banxa on AAX with BTC, ETH, SOL, DOT, BNB & 49 other cryptocurrencies and local payment options. Currencies available for cashing out of crypto at this time include GBP, AUD, USD, and EUR.

Banxa and AAX help break down the barriers to customers accessing the crypto markets worldwide.

AAX is a top-tier crypto exchange that caters to a global audience, with a vision of bringing the benefits of crypto to everyone. Through an accessible range of products and by contributing to the conversation about crypto and culture, we aim to empower the estimated 96% of people worldwide who do not yet own Bitcoin and other digital assets to build better and more inclusive economies.

Favored by more than two million users in over 160 countries, AAX is the first exchange to use the Satoshi Standard (SATS) to drive the adoption of Bitcoin. We are also the first to be powered by LSEG Technology, offering high-yield savings packages, 200+ spot pairs, deeply liquid futures markets, regular discounts on major tokens and a range of on- and off-ramp products.

