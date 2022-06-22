Rainbow Bridge Falls Under Phishing Scam

Phishing site developed for Rainbow Bridge 2.0 by scammers.
Users are requested to stay extra careful while transacting.
Rainbow Bridge is the bridging platform owned by Aurora, the users can transfer tokens between networks using the Metamask wallet. The site has now been copied and a phishing site is prevailing in the market.
The phishing is identical to the original in all aspects. The URL for the scam site is https://login.rainbowlbridge.app/ and the original site URL is https://rainbowbridge.app/transfer. The users have been advised to stay extra vigilant while including their wallets and phrasing seeds.
About Rainbow Bridge
The end users can transfer tokens among Ethereum, Near, and Aurora networks. The transaction time may differ between the networks, Near & Aurora transfer takes about 5 to 10 minutes. It may also take 12 hours to transfer to the Ethereum network.
The wrapping and unwrapping of the NEAR tokens can be done using Ref Finance. The transaction cost also changes from a few cents to $300.
Banxa, the leading global on-and-off ramp solution for Web3, is pleased to announce a new partnership with AAX, the institutional-grade cryptocurrency exchange. Customers can now purchase crypto with fiat and vice versa with AAX using Banxa.
Being the first crypto exchange to switch to the Satoshi Standard (SATS) to drive bitcoin adoption, AAX is an exchange that carries a commitment to the mainstream. Holding a solid belief in crypto for the long run, in the face of the current market cycle, AAX is on a mission to build and create an economy that is inclusive and liberating.
Banxa enables customers to utilize local payment and banking options with less friction, fewer fees, and better fraud protection. In addition, users can quickly and securely convert fiat currency to cryptocurrencies and back again.
“Partnering with Banxa to offer more options around the on and off ramps into crypto and strengthen crypto-to-fiat liquidity is a crucial part of AAX’s expansion work, especially as we engage the mainstream and enter new market frontiers,” said Ben Caselin, Head of Research and Strategy with AAX.
Banxa customers can now benefit from the highest conversion and lowest fees on AAX for the broadest range of currencies and payment methods using credit cards and direct bank transfers in Tokyo, Korea and Brazil.
You can now use Banxa on AAX with BTC, ETH, SOL, DOT, BNB & 49 other cryptocurrencies and local payment options. Currencies available for cashing out of crypto at this time include GBP, AUD, USD, and EUR.
Banxa and AAX help break down the barriers to customers accessing the crypto markets worldwide.
About AAX
AAX is a top-tier crypto exchange that caters to a global audience, with a vision of bringing the benefits of crypto to everyone. Through an accessible range of products and by contributing to the conversation about crypto and culture, we aim to empower the estimated 96% of people worldwide who do not yet own Bitcoin and other digital assets to build better and more inclusive economies.
Favored by more than two million users in over 160 countries, AAX is the first exchange to use the Satoshi Standard (SATS) to drive the adoption of Bitcoin. We are also the first to be powered by LSEG Technology, offering high-yield savings packages, 200+ spot pairs, deeply liquid futures markets, regular discounts on major tokens and a range of on- and off-ramp products.
Huobi obtained License under the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)
Huobi has 24 hours of trading volume of $4,503,731,955.
Chen Boliang an Ex Senior manager of Huobi a Seychelles-based cryptocurrency exchange is accused of secretly obtaining $5 million by trading with a controlled account.
Huobi Global stated
Mr. Boliang Chen’s employment with Huobi Global was terminated in May 2020. We have no further comments about the charges against Mr. Boliang Chen and believe in the administration of justice by the HK Special Administrative Region.
Lawsuit Against Boliang
Huobi has filed a civil lawsuit against Chen Boliang, a former senior manager who was responsible for the company’s institutional clients in Hong Kong. The issue involves deals that were reportedly made in February and March 2020.
He is suspected of maintaining a retail trading account in his father’s name and obtaining a $20 million credit line from the exchange. Then he allegedly utilized a different corporate account under his control to trade against the retail account, gaining about $5 million in profits in USDC.
According to a charge sheet made in Hong Kong this month, Chen is released on a $25,000 bail. According to the report, Boliang was arrested in May 2020, accused of “gaining unauthorized access to Huobi’s computer systems and dealing with the proceeds of a crime.
Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is currently in freefall. Over $124 billion in capital vanished from the Ethereum (ETH) decentralized finance (DeFi) in six weeks.
Seven months ago, ETH reached its highest value ever at $4,891.70 on November 16, 2021. But it is now trading at around $1,100, which is less than 75.2% of its all-time high value.
The start of 2022 was unstable for the cryptocurrency market, particularly ETH, but in previous weeks, things have become much more complicated. However, the larger crypto market continues to fall due to macroeconomic uncertainty fueled by an unstable stock market, interest rate hikes, and the fear of crisis.
The Ethereum DeFi Market Is Deleveraging Dramatically
Glassnode, a blockchain analytics firm, released a report on June 17. The report was titled “The Great DeFi Deleveraging.” The report stated that over $124 billion in the capital had been drained out in only six weeks from the Ethereum DeFi market. As a result, its market value is deleveraging rapidly.
According to their statement, many reasons have sparked a wide range of margin calls, liquidations, and deleveraging. These reasons include worldwide monetary policy tightening, the growing strength of the US dollar, and decreasing values of risk assets.
Their analysis looks at some early warning signs that predict a drop in ETH usage and community demand after the November 2021 all-time high of ETH value.
They claimed that on-chain activity and Ethereum gas prices had decreased over six months. This indicates a drop in overall Ethereum network activity.
As stated in the report:
Across many facets of the Ethereum ecosystem, the demand profile has been waning, with general application usage in decline, and network congestion easing after the Nov 2021 ATH, and a cooling off of NFT markets becoming evident in recent weeks.
TVL on Ethereum Dropped By 60%
According to the report, Ethereum’s TVL (Total Value of All Ether) dropped by 60% in six weeks. The decline occurred in two stages. In May, the Terraforms Lab’s project collapsed and caused a $94 billion loss. And in June, ETH fell below $1,000, resulting in a $30 billion loss.
By the report, there have only been two higher magnitude deleveraging events:
The first being -46.0% associated with the recent LUNA collapse and -37.5% during the sell-off from the then-ATH set in May 2021.
The combined market valuation of the top four stablecoins USDT, USDC, BUSD, and DAI has now exceeded the market valuation of ETH by $3.0 billion.
Glassnode stated that the deleveraging event taking place is painful and is similar to a mini-financial crisis. However, they added that although this is difficult, it provides an opportunity to eliminate excess leverage and rebuild healthily.
Featured image from Flickr and chart from TradingView.com