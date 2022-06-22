Finance
Risk In Teenagers – Why Do They Take Work, Driving And Life Risks? Explanations Here
TO KEEP Generation Y’ers, employers must keep them safe and healthy at work as well as provide for work/life balance, and fun. This is a snapshot statement of how the present young generation think, generally. This has emanated from Gen Y’s negative observations of how their baby boomer and Gen X parents suffered with job insecurity, dismissal, stress and high job dissatisfaction.
Adolescence is arguably the toughest time of life. Getting used to becoming adult is usually a painful transition. Have you ever wondered why teens think and act the way they do? Why they have such a propensity for risk-taking, for instance. Some of the latest research is finding there are tangible, scientific reasons for this. There are answers coming to some of these questions through the field of psychology with focus on brain development through this part of the lifespan.
This article seeks to uncover and de-mystify the issues of brain development of adolescents, so adult members of society (and parents) can at least understand and cater for these issues, providing young people the dignity and respect due them, and making the transition into adulthood as pain-free as possible. What follows this short article are a series of summarised points from research-backed psychological science as at 2006. (Source: Glendon, pp. 137-150, with full reference details at end.)
Remarks and Findings
Adolescents are usually better suited to late night shift work than mature adults, but are not so well suited to hazardous occupations where risk avoidance is essential as they can try to “reason” through the risk and can inadvertently be “bitten” by the hazard, in the process. The “higher road” of thinking is not well developed in adolescents so why do we expect them to reason, and analyse details well? They simply do not perceive and handle risks well. Careful, mature and sensitive supervision is critical.
Teens are often frustrated when required to make decisions based on odds or risk, and tend to do “things” anyway. Adolescents require quality, close supervision and mentoring for specialised tasks. If this is not forthcoming, they will have accidents and injuries.
Hormonal changes account for most of the brain development problems and must be managed, even into the mid- to late-twenties. Gender differences are marked-girls are between 4-6 years ahead of boys until the late 20s. This fact presents a myriad of relational problems between the sexes.
Novelty seeking, sensation seeking and risk-taking behaviours in teens can all be explained by the way the brain develops-it is not just about personal choice.
As far as driving is concerned, it is important to discourage young drivers from driving with more than one or two peers in the car at a time. With every extra adolescent passenger the risk of a crash is increased. Young male drivers’ risks for crashing whilst taking sweeping bends are higher than all other age and gender groups. Parents are critical role models for their teenagers in regard to driving behaviour-particularly the same-gender parent. If a father behaves inappropriately on the road, the teen son is likely to repeat it. It is the same for mothers and daughters.
In the working context, we mustn’t give adolescents more than one thing do at a time; for most, complex work routines and procedures are a set-up for failure. More mature workers tend to set the tone for workplace culture and adolescents often simply conform to that culture. No matter how good the safety systems are, if the culture allows for adolescents to take risks, they will take them.
It is easy to discount young people as being “careless and carefree,” the truth is they can’t do much about how they’re “wired,” and the development curve they’re on. The fact that they can’t employ effective thinking and decision-making regarding risk as well as adults needs to be sensitively addressed, because most teens are characteristically independent; they want to be treated as adults. As adults we should do as much as we reasonably can to keep them safe during the intermediary years, whilst respecting them in ways that shows value for their ever-increasing capacity to relate as an adult.
© Steve J. Wickham, 2008. All rights reserved Worldwide.
—————-
Bullet points of (referenced) summarised actual data:
Key Reference:
Glendon, I., Brain development during adolescence: some implications for risk-taking and injury liability, in Journal of Occupational Health and Safety: Australia and New Zealand, 2006, 22(2): 137-150.
Footnotes:
[1] Jones, Joseph M. (1995) Affects as Process: an Inquiry into the Centrality of Affect in the Psychological Life (Contributor Joseph D. Lichtenberg, 268 pages, The Analytic Press, Hillsdale, New Jersey and London) pp. 62-63.
[2] Goodburn, Elizabeth A., and Ross, David A. (1995). “A Picture of Health: A Review and Annotated Bibliography of the Health of Young People in Developing Countries.” Published by the World Health Organization and UNICEF. The World Health Organization quantifies “adolescence” as from ages 10-19 years.
[3] Longitudinal studies typically involve following a cohort group for 20-30 years, and are obviously rarer in research circles as compared with cross-sectional studies as it is hard to keep track of the same group of individuals for that length of time.
Finance
Tax Debt Relief – Negotiating With the Internal Revenue Service – IRS
As soon as we’re able to use reason and logic in our thinking, we’re taught that it’s never a good solution to run from our problems. The best advice teaches us to face our problems headlong through resolution. This policy is especially important when facing your creditors, especially the IRS. In today’s economic climate, creditors are busy beating down doors trying to get clients to make good on delinquent balances. The IRS is one of the largest common creditors to millions of people so this article is going to provide some sound advice on dealing with the IRS for past due tax liabilities.
For every person telling you to face your debt problems head on, there are 100 lawyers trying to convince you to fight the IRS to get a reduced obligation. You must resist these vultures and stop trying to get out of your obligations and responsibilities. However you found yourself in a hole with the IRS, it’s likely that you’re solely responsible for the situation. Don’t follow any mis-guided, self motivated advice of running and hiding behind trees and around corners. The good news is that the IRS is not nearly the beast they’ve been made out to be. That myth, image, and misperception is largely the responsibility of legal ambulance chasers scaring you away from dealing with the IRS directly and adding exorbitant fees to your already intolerable debt.
I speak from vast experience. I’ve had to deal with the IRS for unpaid tax obligations several years of my business life. All my own doing. The IRS didn’t tax me any differently than the next guy in my situation. I naively and arrogantly disregarded some of the debt I was piling up until it caught up with me. I did all the wrong things at first. I hired attorneys, tax consultants, and one of the largest IRS debt negotiation firms in the US. You’ve seen their commercials all over your TV.
When all the attorneys and tax consultants were finished, my tax debt was larger and I had added thousands of dollars to my debt in legal fees. Not to mention my reputation with the IRS probably tainted as being another irresponsible citizen taking advantage of all the conveniences taxes fund and trying to avoid paying his fair share. I finally said enough. It was time to take the proverbial bull by the horns and take control of the situation myself. I fired everyone, picked up the phone, and started with the 800 number listed on the IRS website. And thus began the enlightenment to the errors of my previous ways.
My simple goal was to negotiate a payment plan that I could live with because the ones that the attorneys worked out for me were not feasible, given my financial situation, unless I sold most of my property and bought a tent. The first agent I talked to, although polite and well intentioned, wasn’t much help in lowering my payments. Albeit discouraged with the outcome of the conversation, I was pleasantly surprised at how eager the IRS was to talk to me and try to work things out. The call ended without much change in my repayment plan. Then I learned my next valuable lesson in dealing with the IRS.
After contemplating the call for a few minutes, it occurred to me that the agent I got when I called was, of course, random. There must be thousands of these agents that handle all the calls coming in from taxpayers. And I wondered if they were given any flexibility in dealing with the calls. I didn’t think about this too long and simply picked up the phone and dialed the 800 number again. Of course I got a different agent and proceeded to explain the same thing I did to the previous agent.
She was even more polite and when I explained my financial situation, she went a few rounds with her calculator and came up with a monthly payment that was roughly half of my current plan. I almost fell off my chair. She still had to get her supervisor to approve the lower payment and put me on hold for a few minutes. When she returned, and I quote, she said “well, my supervisor is in a better mood than me” and told me the lower payment had been approved. I was numb.
So, you see, people are people and rules are only guidelines. Even when it comes to the ugly IRS beast. They’re busy chasing the taxpayers hiding behind trees and around corners. Can you imagine how many people call THEM to work out a plan before they have to garnish wages or place levies? Be one of them. You’ll feel better about yourself and you’ll reduce the stress of running from your problems. And after you work it out with the IRS, start on your list of other creditors. They’re likely to reduce your liability if you work out a plan with them, especially the credit card companies.
Finance
How To Avoid The Great Immigration Myth Of 2010
Although there are several myths about immigration law, there is one myth that just occurred to me like a light bulb went off in my head. This myth is so interesting to me because I have been practicing immigration law for 10 years and I just now discovered this inconsistency about immigration law.
OUR CURRENT FACTUAL REALITY
Have you noticed that immigration officials, including USCIS and even Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE, these are the guys who arrest!) have attempted in every way to make their “services” available to the general public? For instance, most people know by now that uscis.gov has forms available online, and that they even have a 1-800 # where supposedly trained officers are there to “help” people fill out their forms and answer questions. As for ICE, they have even recently changed their website according to the recent news flash.
But the key here is that as an experienced immigration attorney, I have noticed that the only so-called immigration reform we are seeing these days in through strict immigration enforcement. In other words, Immigration is arresting and deporting people at alarming rate. In fact, TRAC, an agency that studies US Federal statistics, has been consistently reporting that immigration enforcement and immigration deportations are at an all time high!
In this year of 2010 under the Obama administration, DHS is proud to announce that almost 400,000 illegal aliens have been removed (i.e. deported) from the U.S. This number is astoundingly large, especially in comparison to previous years.
OK, SO WHAT DOES THIS MEAN?
Well, as I said, it occurred to me that USCIS and ICE are spending MILLIONS of dollars to drastically make access to immigration forms to the public layman easy to find. At the same time, the same government agencies are spending BILLIONS to deport and remove from the U.S. the same people that they are alleging to help.
So what does this mean for you? It means that when you are deciding the fate of yourself or your loved ones in the U.S., you must be smarter than the USCIS and ICE and consider the political environment we are in now. Money speaks, as the saying goes. So why is the U.S. government spending so much money on “improving” access and at the same time spending even more money to deport people?
The answer is simple and it is the great immigration myth of 2010. It is because the U.S. government knows that when a person from the general public files an application with USCIS or even worse, shows up at USCIS doorsteps by attending an interview without the presence of an experienced and licensed attorney, then that individual has effectively WAIVED all of his or her RIGHTS!!
Yes, that is correct. That under our current immigration system, there is NO protection for illegals who protest that they now need a lawyer. Even criminal defendants can attest, “I want a lawyer,” and the officer is required to stop questioning. Well, this is NOT the case for immigrants. I know from experience since I have heard from individuals who became my clients. They told me that when filed on their own and were arrested or being questioned by ICE or USCIS officers, the response from government officials to the plea of “I want a lawyer” is no response at all. The officer will continue to question, interrogate and even threaten severe consequences to the person himself or his or her family (deportation for all, children being taken away by social services, etc.) even if the person requests an attorney during that time.
So how do you avoid the great immigration myth? Hire a trained and experienced immigration lawyer from start to finish, as USCIS and ICE are NOT ALLOWED to contact individuals directly who have a lawyer on record. You need to OUTSMART immigration, so that you can secure you and your family’s future here in the U.S.
Finance
Symbiosis Distance Learning Courses Offered
The underlying concept of Symbiosis Distance Learning is rightly full-filled by modern ways of education which includes pre-recorded DVD lectures, self-learning and e-learning modes. These blended learning research and training methodologies facilitate not only Indian but also international students to seek the light of knowledge and spread in the darkest corners of ignorant regions in the world.
Courses in symbiosis distance learning are offered in specialized diplomas, advanced diplomas, certificate courses, single courses, corporate programs, and management development programs. Faculty of management facilitate the student with outstanding courses in business administration, human resource management, international business, insurance business, retail management, customer relationship management, supply chain management, entrepreneurship development, marketing management, financial management, quality control management, business law, business communication, management accounting and disaster management.
Faculty of information technology facilitates the students with post graduate diploma in information technology. Whereas, the faculty of law offers certificate program in cyber law, consumer protection act and right of information act. Faculty of humanities, education, and social sciences offers specialized courses. These courses comprise of post graduate diploma in educational administration, pre-primary teacher’s training, technical writing, creative writing and advanced diploma in creative writing English.
Online On-demand examination is the most convenient exam policy provided by Symbiosis distance Learning. This exam service facilitates the student to reserve a date, place, and time to appear in the examination. This examination service is not only conducted in India but also abroad. Hence, the equal facilities for local and abroad students make the learning and research process outstanding. Symbiosis distance learning course is prepared under tight scrutiny to enhance the innate qualities and refine the intelligence & capabilities of the students.
Hublot Swiss Luxury Watchmaker to Accept BTC and Crypto Payments
Risk In Teenagers – Why Do They Take Work, Driving And Life Risks? Explanations Here
Marlins offering college students a break with student passes
Bitcoin “Diamond Hands” Start To Break As 1yr+ Supply Ramps Up Selling
Tax Debt Relief – Negotiating With the Internal Revenue Service – IRS
Texas top cop: Uvalde police could’ve ended rampage early on
We fought Trump pressure, GOP state officials tell 1/6 panel
BlockFi Receives $250M Revolving Credit Facility From FTX Exchange
How To Avoid The Great Immigration Myth Of 2010
Chanhassen’s Schwartz is 2022 Ms. Softball
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Release Date
Stillwater: Celebration planned to mark fire department’s 150th anniversary
Factors To Consider When Purchasing A Gaming Laptop
Toscana Filming Locations
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News4 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
-
News4 weeks ago
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Release Date
-
News3 weeks ago
Stillwater: Celebration planned to mark fire department’s 150th anniversary