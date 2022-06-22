News
Sharing Our Roots nonprofit expands land access for immigrant, newly emerging farmers
NORTHFIELD, Minn. — On a windy day outside in rural Northfield, Minn., a group of farmers from Sharing Our Roots in T-shirts and jeans walk through the rows of a neatly plowed field. New growth pokes through the soil, while in the distance sheep and lambs are grazing in a pasture that’s been restored as a result of attempts to improve topsoil health.
Though it’s been around for about 17 years, nonprofit Sharing Our Roots is trying something new this year. It’s creating a support system for beginning and newly emerging farmers and BIPOC farmers. It also teaches regenerative agriculture techniques while also addressing food insecurity within southern Minnesota.
Executive Director Rocky Casillas Aguirre said Sharing Our Roots opened up all of its 100 acres this year to prospective farmers in the area.
“Land access is the single largest barrier to emerging farmers and farmers of color,” Aguirre said. “A lot of these farmers can’t afford land in this area and maybe have farmed in other places, but not with long-term lease.”
He said for farmers to have food sovereignty — the right of people to have healthy and culturally appropriate food produced through ecologically sustainable methods, and the right to define their food and agriculture systems — they need land.
So, Sharing Our Roots acts as a homebase for farmers for as long as they want to be a part of the project. Some move onto purchasing their own land and growing their business enterprise. Others stay and continue feeding their families right off the land.
This is Elkana Abobo’s second planting season with Sharing Our Roots. He grows tomatoes, sweet potatoes and corn. He also planted traditional Kenyan vegetables, such as managu, African nightshade and chinsaga, or African spider flower as it is sometimes called in the U.S.
“It’s not easy to get in the market,” Abobo said. “Unless the Africans have planted them, harvested them and they have enough they can take to the market and sell them there.”
Abobo’s neighbors in the plot are Araceli Baez and Vicky Agapito from Veracruz, Mexico. They’re busy planting onions, tomatoes, cilantro, beans, flowers and jalapeno peppers. Baez said that the types of plants they grow taste different from what they even find at their local store.
Mostly, Baez said that she was more excited about being able to be outside with their friends after two years of isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic and that they’re growing food together.
“Everything is natural and organic,” she said. “Organic food is more expensive, here we plant everything. It’s not too expensive for us because we’re here, everything [is] here.”
Executive Director Aguirre said by removing barriers, the farmers can have a voice in what foods they eat and grow, which is essential in addressing long-standing disparities in rural food systems.
“If you don’t have long term access to a space, you can’t really invest in that space, or have any sense of stability to be able to grow a business,” he said. “To give them that sense of security and stability, to be able to do something for themselves and be able to build wealth or equity from the work that they’re doing.”
Lack of food access in southern Minnesota disproportionately affects immigrants, BIPOC and low-income families. From conversations with community members, Aguirre said Sharing Our Roots identified reliable transportation, language barriers and high costs of groceries as common problems they encounter in food access.
Supplying the land, support and resources, the farmers are empowered and take care of the rest.
“Our community can feed itself,” Aguirre said. “There’s no need to do any importing or exporting of food. We can all grow it here. It’s just a matter of putting capital and resources in the right places and for us right now, it’s really empowering families to be able to produce their own food.”
The demand for access to healthy foods was seen especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sharing Our Roots focused on producing and distributing healthy foods to families in five Northfield-Faribault neighborhoods. Volunteers planted culturally specific foods on the farm, and during the summers, made weekly deliveries.
During the last two years, Sharing Our Roots delivered more than 2,250 pounds of vegetables to more than 200 households and more than 1,000 pounds of chicken to residents.
The new farmers also learn conservation practices to help restore soil health and water quality. Aguirre said it’s part of the effort in reversing the effects of climate change through reducing greenhouse gas emissions, reducing flooding and healing ecosystems affected by industrial agriculture.
“Before Sharing Our Roots purchased this land, it was conventional corn and soybeans for like 20 or 30 years,” he said. “So it looked just like every other farm in this area. Some of my work has been to document the return of wildlife to this space, which is an indicator that our regenerative practices do help with land restoration.”
There are 14 farmers in this year’s cohort, working and cultivating the land, as well as raising livestock such as cows and chickens. Another group of local farmers are also raising sheep to rent out to power companies to eat weeds on solar farms.
Working together in the plots helped the group members build a community. Were it not for this project, the farmers would never have met.
Elkana Abobo said not only did he make friends, but he’s able to provide for his family. One day, Abobo said, he dreams of building on the skills he learned and earned from farming at Sharing Our Roots, and building his wealth. One day, he aspires to own a farm of his own.
“The experience that I’m learning here is that to empower other people, and we can be able to have enough food that we can supply also to the communities,” Abobo said. “Also, we can sell and save some money.”
Cuban-American artist Yunior Rebollar exhibits in Park Rapids after time in Minneapolis
Cuban-American artist Yunior Rebollar recently relocated to Osage.
That’s right. Little ol’ Osage of rural, northern Minnesota.
This summer, the Nemeth Art Center of Park Rapids was the first to showcase his art regionally. Rebollar’s exhibit, entitled “Foreshadows,” is on display through July 2.
Rebollar is from a small municipality called El Cotorro in La Habana, Cuba.
They were the only Black family in his neighborhood. Revolutionists were neighbors with counter-revolutionists, but they spoke easily and openly with each other, Rebollar recalled.
His parents worked for the government; his father was a telecommunications engineer.
“We’re talking Cuba in the ’80s. There were a lot of things happening, politically speaking, and so coming into and out of Cuba, this was a privilege that you gained only by working for the government. We’re talking after the revolution, so all these limitations were already in play about Cubans not being able to travel,” he recalled.
Rebollar said he speaks English because his parents traveled to embassies around the world. “English was the easiest bridge between them and the culture that they approached.”
His family’s openness to eclectic cultures would pave the way for Rebollar’s creative expression.
On the Nemeth’s Instagram account, he wrote, “That exposed me and my family to all kinds of information about what was happening in the rest of the world, which filled my imagination and gave me an uncommon sense of freedom.”
At his artist reception June 11 at Nemeth, Rebollar said, “We’re diplomats, as a nation.”
An island has a limited capacity for population, he continued, so its people must explore and migrate.
Time in Minneapolis
In 2015, Rebollar was part of the U.S. Cuba Artist Exchange, a non-political, non-governmental and nonprofit organization that supports artists in both countries to connect through art.
“I was a producer and translator for them, and I was also working as an artist, connecting people and going all over Cuba bringing up new art,” he said.
Rebollar received a five-year visa from the U.S. embassy to visit Minneapolis through the exchange program.
“That’s how I met my wife.”
Jovan C. Speller is an accomplished Minnesota-based artist and photographer. Her exhibition at the Minneapolis Institute of Art, titled “Nurturing, and Other Rituals of Protection,” runs through June 26.
They have two children: Silas, 4, and Felix, 2.
“Being a dad has filled my life with joy,” he shared to Nemeth’s Instagram. “These kids keep my senses sharp and my mind focused. They are the strongest motivation for all of my work.”
Between 2015 and 2020, Rebollar split his time between Cuba and Minnesota. His solo exhibition at the Nemeth is his first personal show in more than a decade. And moving to Osage was the beginning.
His artistic process
At a young age, Rebollar collected notebooks that his parents were using for agendas.
“I don’t know why I got so into that. All I wanted was to have one to draw on,” he recalled.
To this day, Rebollar said he is “quietly obsessed with paper and pencil sets.”
Rebollar is a mixed media artist, primarily working in portrait drawing and digital art manipulation.
In the Nemeth exhibit, the work “focuses on closing gaps and building bridges to both real and futuristic representations of Blackness.”
Rebollar said Cuban women — his mom, sister, aunts and grandmother — tended to have these “visions” that were “very descriptive.”
Rebollar said this exhibit is largely focused on female subjects because of that. “The women in my family were always a container of love and knowledge. I’m the person that I am because of the women in my family,” he said. “I’m really motivated by my wife, too.”
Through Speller, they met Aaron Spangler, a Nemeth board member and Park Rapids artist. Spangler encouraged them to consider the Park Rapids area in their search for a new home.
When asked about living in Osage, Rebollar said, “It’s great. I see human beings being human beings around me. I’m like, I don’t need you to accept me all the time,” he said.
Rebollar wants northern Minnesota to see his images of Blackness.
“This is not in Cuba. I can’t see this in Cuba. Nobody makes this. Nobody celebrates Blackness in this way,” he said.
Two Harbors City Council pressures mayor to resign
TWO HARBORS — At a meeting that only obliquely referred to the allegations against him, officials on Monday asked embattled Mayor Chris Swanson to step down.
City Council members voted 6-0 to ask Swanson to quit his post. Their resolution isn’t legally binding — councilors don’t have the authority to fire Swanson — and the mayor is already set to face a recall election in August, but councilor after councilor repeated essentially the same message: They want him out.
“We have work that needs to be done, and for the last six months it has been nearly impossible for our city to move forward on anything,” Robin Glaser, the council’s vice president, said in a crowded council chambers, claiming it would take years for the city to be respected again. “If the mayor truly cares about the community, he would step down and let the healing begin.”
Swanson himself was absent. He said earlier this month that he does not plan to resign.
Other council members on Monday echoed Glaser’s sentiment, claiming that it had been difficult to conduct city business over the past few months.
“It’s divided us, and I think it’s time for the mayor to resign,” Councilor Miles Woodruff said. Last month, the council voted 6-1 to authorize a recall election later this summer. The lone “no” vote was Swanson himself.
Each councilor who spoke before and after their symbolic vote Monday stopped short of explicating any specific misgivings with Swanson.
Still, an opinion authored by city attorney Timothy Costley and a certificate submitted to city administrators by petitioners who prompted the August recall vote shed plenty of light.
Costley concluded that Swanson repeatedly used his position “for personal benefit or business interest” and violated Two Harbors’ city code, its communications policy, or both on five separate occasions:
- An appearance on a podcast to tout his plan for an underwater hotel in Lake Superior
- A 2017 incident in which Swanson reportedly used information told to him in confidence, as mayor, to influence his wife to buy the Lou’s Fish House building
- When the mayor used his mayoral email address and title to solicit money for the Friends of the Bandshell Park nonprofit. The organization was reportedly paying Garage Starts, a company that listed Swanson as CEO on its website, to help raise money for a public performing arts center
- When Swanson solicited investors for the underwater hotel via a website that claimed “Mayor Swanson will be in touch.”
- And when he tweeted about wanting to create an official Two Harbors cryptocurrency as a source of city revenue and promoted Garage Starts, a company that listed Swanson as its CEO on its website.
The grievances outlined by recall petitioners overlap somewhat with the ones Costley analyzed for the city. They also take issue with the bandshell fundraising, the website, Lou’s purchase, and the podcast appearance, but allege “serious malfeasance” on Swanson’s part in two further instances:
- When he urged the council to vote to authorize a letter of support for the city to host the Festival of Sail about a month after his daughter formed a nonprofit to organize the event.
- And when Swanson “repeatedly promoted” on Twitter a nonprofit for which he was a board member.
Wisconsin GOP lawmakers set to end session on abortion ban
By TODD RICHMOND
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican legislators in Wisconsin were poised Wednesday to meet in a special session that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called to repeal the battleground state’s dormant abortion ban and quickly adjourn without taking any action.
Wisconsin adopted a ban on abortion except to save the mother’s life in 1849, a year after the territory became a state. The U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that essentially legalized abortion nationwide in 1973 nullified the ban.
The court is expected to rule this month in a case that could end Roe v. Wade, which would allow Wisconsin’s ban to go back into effect. Evers on June 8 called the Legislature into a special session Wednesday to repeal the ban.
Republicans have blasted the move as a political stunt designed to please the Democratic base as Evers faces reelection in November. GOP leaders in the Assembly and Senate planned to gavel in to start the special session around noon Wednesday and then end it by gaveling out immediately.
The state ban will likely be challenged in court should Roe v. Wade be overturned.
One major question is how the ban would interact with a related state law passed in 1985 that prohibits abortions after the fetus has reached viability but has an exemption for women whose health could be endangered by continuing the pregnancy. Abortion-rights groups have argued for a broad interpretation of that exemption to include a woman’s emotional and mental health.
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, has said he thinks the 1849 law is too old to enforce. He has also said he will not investigate or prosecute doctors who perform abortions if the old law does take effect again.
