Slip and Fall Cases
If you have ever been unfortunate enough to have injured yourself because you slipped/tripped and fell, you may be curious as to whether or not you have a meritorious claim against someone or some entity for your damages. The laws relating to these types of cases come under the umbrella of “Premises Liability” law.
Many people erroneously believe that if they injure themselves on someone else’s property, then that person’s insurance company is automatically responsible to pay for their medical bills, lost earnings and pain and suffering. The truth is that the property owner and his insurance company will only be obligated to pay damages to a slip and fall plaintiff under very strict guidelines. The following is a simple formula for determining whether or not you have a viable claim:
Dangerous Condition + Notice + Injuries + Causation = Verdict (Minus Comparative Negligence)
1) Dangerous Condition
Unless your slip and fall was caused by a dangerous condition then you don’t have a case. A dangerous condition can be many things, such as a wet floor, broken tile or floor board, a broken hand rail on stairs, inadequate lighting etc… If you can establish that you slipped or tripped due to a “dangerous condition” then you get to address the next hurdle, the one which is usually the most difficult to prove, “Notice”.
2) Notice
In order to prevail in a slip and fall case you must prove that you slipped/tripped due to a dangerous condition on the defendant’s premises AND that the defendant either “knew or should have known” about the dangerous condition. Notice is broken down into two (2) types of notice. They are:
a) Actual Notice:
This is the type of notice which proves that the defendant either created the dangerous condition or that evidence exists establishing that the defendant actually knew that the dangerous condition existed for a sufficient period of time to have taken steps to fix the dangerous condition.
b) Constructive Notice:
This is the type of notice that is established by evidence which shows that the defendant should have known about the dangerous condition if he had been doing his job properly. An example of “constructive notice” is a spill of soda on a super market floor that was not cleaned up for more than an hour because the market failed to have a standard operating procedure in effect to have the aisles inspected and cleaned in a reasonable manner.
3) Injuries
This element of the slip and fall case is obvious. There is no case unless there are injuries to discuss. Because of the difficulty in pursuing slip and fall cases, most attorneys won’t handle a slip and fall case on a contingency fee basis unless the injury is relatively significant, like a broken bone or torn tendon. Mere soft tissue injuries rarely result in a monetary recovery sufficient enough to make the case cost effective for a seasoned attorney to pursue it effectively. If you believe that your injury is significant you should immediately call an experienced personal injury attorney to discuss your case.
The reasons for calling an attorney immediately are many. First, there is a need to inspect and photograph the dangerous condition by a qualified expert. Often the land owner will repair the dangerous condition shortly after the accident and then you have no proof that it even existed. Many otherwise meritorious cases are either ruined or seriously undermined because the dangerous condition was not adequately recorded and inspected in a timely fashion. Second, your attorney needs to obtain witness statements and conduct the necessary investigation to build the foundation of your case. Every case is only as good as its foundation. If the foundation is weak, so will be the jury’s verdict.
When you hire an attorney to represent your interests in any personal injury lawsuit, especially in a premises liability case, you need assurances from him/her that the necessary experts will be hired immediately and the required investigation undertaken forthwith.
4) Causation
Causation is the legal term used to describe the causal relationship between the accident and the injury being claimed. Defense attorneys routinely contend that the injury claimed by the plaintiff was not caused by the accident he/she is defending, but was “pre-existing”. Defense attorneys will subpoena every single medical record generated about you for decades before the accident to see if you had any prior complaints of a similar nature thereby allowing them some freedom to argue that your injury was not caused by the dangerous condition their client either knew about or should have known about.
If you have any pre-existing conditions or complaints to the same part of your body injured in the accident it is imperative that you advise your attorney of these facts. Don’t ever think that the defense attorney won’t get this information. Never hide it from your attorney. Be up front and honest about any and all previous injuries and law suits because if you aren’t, the defense will find out about it, and paint you out to be a liar.
5) Verdict
If you establish all four (4) of the above-referenced elements of your claim then a jury will be compelled to award you damages for your medical bills, lost earnings as well as pain and suffering…
6) Comparative Negligence
You should also be prepared for the defense to claim that even though they may have been negligent, that you were “comparatively negligent.” This is a common defense that is used 100% of the time in the defense of Premises Liability cases. While on the one hand you may argue that the hole that you fell in was “huge”, the defense argument will be “OK, we agree, then why didn’t you see it yourself!” Juries are very much inclined to buy comparative negligence arguments and you and your Lawyer must be prepared from the outset to deal with it. The “Why didn’t you see the dangerous condition” question is something every capable personal injury lawyer should ask their prospective client at their very first meeting.
In California we follow the law of Comparative Negligence. This means that if the Jury finds the Plaintiff to be 50% at fault, then the total Verdict is reduced by 50%.
Conclusion
If you believe that your premises liability injury was caused at least in part due to the negligence of some other person or entity then you should immediately contact an experienced personal injury attorney well versed in the nuances of this area of the law. You need to hire an attorney who also has the resources necessary to hire the appropriate experts and to conduct the necessary investigation before the dangerous condition is repaired and/or modified in any way.
Cell Phone Water Damage Repair Tips
During the summer, more and more people need cell phone water damage repair services. With the weather being hot, and people going to the beach, heading up to the lake or hanging out by the pool, invariably lots of cell phones suffer accidental water damage. Cell phone water damage requires fast attention! If you wait too long, the damage may be too much to be repaired.
Cell phone water damage of any kind can be extremely destructive to your phone. Why is water damage so serious? Water contact of any kind can be detrimental to your phone, as it can short circuit or erode your phone’s delicate electronic components and inner workings.
Ocean water contains a lot of salt, which makes it highly corrosive. Because of this corrosive tendency, damage happens very quickly when your phone comes into contact with ocean water.
Pool water contains chlorine, which is also highly corrosive. Chlorine and other pool chemicals quickly destroy your phone’s electronic components and can cause irreparable damage if not treated quickly.
Household water is also corrosive because it contains chemicals, such as chlorine, mineral deposits and other substances that are dangerous to your phone’s components. Although household water does not cause damage or corrosion as quickly, it can cause irreversible water damage to your cell phone if it isn’t taken care of quickly.
Do not put it in the microwave or try to dry it with a hair dryer! Adding heat to a water damaged cell phone can only increase the damage and corrosion. You need to get it to a water damage repair specialist who can quickly take the phone apart, clean the phone’s delicate components, and assess the damage quickly and accurately.
If your phone gets wet, follow these steps:
1. Do NOT turn your water damaged cell phone on! This will cause it to short out and could cause permanent damage.
2. Remove the battery immediately.
3. Do NOT use a blow dryer! Although your phone may seem to be dry, the inside circuit board will still be wet.
4. Use a Zip-Lock Bag. Put the WET phone into a Zip-Lock bag and ship it to a cell phone water damage repair specialist immediately.
Child Custody and Visitation Types
Child custody is not as simple as the media makes it appear, and custody disputes do not simply result in awarding the mother custody of the child. In situations where the parents are divorced, unmarried, or live far from one another, the issue becomes complicated. This is why many parents who are considering divorce choose to hire a child custody attorney who can help them through any legal entanglements and fight to retain custody of their child.
Most state laws define custody as one or both parents bearing responsibility for the welfare of the child. Physical custody is what people commonly think of when they talk about custody. This refers to where a child lives on a daily basis, which can be given to one parent or both. Legal custody is a related matter and refers to the right to make significant decisions about a child, such as education and health care.
Every state has its own laws regarding family matters, including child custody. Contrary to popular belief, family courts do not favor one parent over another due to the basis of gender, and the court does not push one form of custody over another. There are several types of custody and visitation privileges available in most child custody situations, which are described as follows:
Joint Physical Custody
In cases where joint legal custody is granted by a judge, the child is essentially split between both parents. The child may live with each parent for a set period of time, which allows the child to spend equal time with both parents. Joint legal custody is not to be confused with situations where one parent has custody, but grants visitation rights to the other. This form of child custody is best suited for parents who are able to work past their differences and make decisions together for the best interests of the child.
Joint Legal Custody
Neither parent is given preference by the judges when it comes to making decisions for the best interests of the child. However, in certain situations, the court may give one parent the power to make certain decisions for the child, depending on several factors. This type of custody is not to be confused with joint physical custody, where the child is given equal time with each parent. Instead, joint legal custody is based out of a desire of the parents to make shared decisions regarding the child. “Joint Custody” is another term that can refer to either joint legal custody or joint physical custody and the term it is often used interchangeably.
Sole Custody
A court may make one of the parents responsible for the child’s major life decisions, which may include education, healthcare, religion, and general welfare. This doesn’t mean that both parents are barred from making the decisions together; however, sole custody is generally granted by the judge in situations where it would cause too much conflict to do so, such as situations where domestic violence has occurred. Under law, the child’s custodial parent (the one with sole custody) may make decisions on their own, even if it goes against the other parent’s wishes.
Visitation
Visitation typically refers to the non-custodial parent’s ability to have “parenting time.” Even though the child may live with the custodial parent, they can still interact with the other parent during a set period of time previously defined by the court. This largely depends on the unique facts behind each family’s situation. When a judge determines this time period, they will consider the parents’ work schedules, safety of the child, prior child care history, school locations, as well as the preference of the parent/child in deciding visitation schedules. However, even if the child is allowed lengthy visitation time with one parent, this does not mean that the parent retains any level of custody.
Supervised Visitation
When determining visitation, there are many situations where the safety of the child or custodial parent is of concern to the judge. This is common is domestic violence cases, where the child should not be left alone with the abuser. In order for the judge to grant supervised visitation, the custodial parent must prove why it is necessary. The specific facts behind each situation will also decide how long and how frequent the supervised visits will be.
Additionally, parents are not required to pursue custody or visitation of their child in court. For some parents, involving the court system may add additional stress or financial burden. If the parents are on amicable terms, they may reach an informal decision regarding the custody or visitation of their child. However, if there is a potential for future conflict about custody or visitation agreements, the parents may still turn to the courts to resolve the issue.
There is no perfect solution to addressing the issue of child custody when dealing with divorce or separation. Similar to the rationale behind the court’s decisions regarding child custody, parents tackling this issue should place priority concern over the option that would allow the child to live a healthy lifestyle. This may mean having one parent retain sole custody or having joint legal custody of the child. Whatever you ultimately decide, remember that your child will experience a large share of the impact from the child custody decision.
Robbery in Arizona
Robbery in Arizona is considered a more serious crime than its burglary and retail theft counterparts, mainly because it involves the use of force as a means to achieve the offender’s goals.
Since robbery is a victim crime, it is considered very serious in Arizona and carries harsh penalties. It is certain that the freedom that you enjoyed before the arrest will certainly be much less so after a robbery conviction.
With all the potential negative ramifications that come with a robbery allegation, be it legal, social or professional, an informed and aggressive approach to your defense strategy is vital. Having capable legal counsel and a strong game plan can make all the difference in a case such as this. Not taking the steps necessary to clear your name can put you in a difficult position with the probability of jail time and fines being much more likely.
Before all else though, it is important that you understand the Arizona laws which govern the act of robbery, along with the potential penalties that come with a conviction. This will allow for a better grasp of the severity that a robbery allegation brings with and hopefully a sense of how to go about dealing with this serious and complicated situation.
Robbery under Arizona Law
According to the Arizona Revised Statutes §13.1902, a person commits robbery if, in the course of taking any property of another against his will, that person threatens or uses force with the intent either to coerce surrender of property or to prevent resistance.
The specific definitions of words included in robbery and aggravated robbery statutes in Arizona are as follows:
• Force means any physical act directed against a person as a means of gaining control of property.
• Threat means a verbal or physical menace of imminent physical injury to a person.
A robbery offense can become an aggravated robbery, according to ARS §13.1903 when:
• One or more accomplices who are physically present during the robbery help the defendant commit the criminal act;
• There is grievous bodily harm involved in the robbery; or
• If a weapon is used during the commission of the robbery, which is also known as armed robbery.
Robbery in the state of Arizona is punishable as a felony offense. Depending on the circumstances of the alleged offense, an alleged offender can be charged with robbery, aggravated robbery or armed robbery.
According to ARS § 13.1902, a basic robbery offense is generally a class 4 felony, which can result in the following punishments: First time offender – 1 to 3.75 years in prison and/or $750 to $150,000 in fines; Second time offender – 2.25 to 7.5 years in prison and/or $750 to $150,000 in fines; not eligible for probation; Third time offender – 6 to 15 years in prison and/or $750 to $150,000 in fines; not eligible for probation.
Aggravated Robbery, on the other hand, is classified under ARS § 13.1903 as a class 3 felony, which can result in a jail sentence of between 2 and 15 years in prison, and / or fines of between $750 and $150,000, depending on the offenders previous criminal history.
Additional factors are considered by the court when determining the length of the prison sentence and other penalties, including: mitigating or aggravated factors; seriousness and nature of the robbery; injury or harm to a victim and prior convictions.
With a detailing of these basic laws and penalties, you should now understand the scope of this issue and, in turn, be committed to pursuing the most effective course of action for your particular situation.
