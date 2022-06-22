News
Source: Nets to make run at Durant’s friend P.J. Tucker
The Nets are one of a number of playoff and championship contenders with tangible interest in veteran free agent forward P.J. Tucker, multiple sources told the Daily News.
Tucker became an unrestricted free agent after declining his $7 million player option with the Miami Heat earlier this week. He is great friends – “brothers,” in his words – with Nets star Kevin Durant, and adding a player of Tucker’s ilk would provide a much-needed toughness and frontcourt floor spacing to a Nets team lacking both.
Tucker, however, would likely have to take a pay cut to join the Nets. Brooklyn only has its taxpayer mid-level exception which maxes out at a three-year deal worth about $20M. If Tucker returns to the Heat, he could command a raise on his previous salary, which was a two-year deal worth $14.4M.
Playing with his good friend, Durant, however, would be the draw in Brooklyn, as would joining a team positioned as a perennial contender knocking on the door of an NBA championship with every year they surround Durant with the requisite level of star power needed to compete for a title.
Tucker would fit in perfectly: He just turned 37 years old but is a corner three specialist who doubles as one of the grittiest, most physical perimeter defenders in all of basketball. Last season with the Heat, Tucker averaged about eight points, six rebounds and two assists on 41% shooting from three-point range. He also played a key role in supporting Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Milwaukee Bucks as they not only eliminated the Nets out of the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs, but also went on to beat the Phoenix Suns in 2021 NBA Finals.
The Nets aren’t the only contender with interest in Tucker’s services. Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks are also expected to make a run at Tucker’s services, another source told The News.
The Nets are entering the most pivotal offseason in their Brooklyn history. They must come to an agreement with superstar guard Kyrie Irving on whether or not he will be a part of this team. They must also put a competitive roster around Durant, who recently signed a max contract extension through the 2025-26 season.
The interest in Tucker makes sense: Signing him would remove one of the few players in all of basketball who have had success defending him. It would also give the Nets another quality defender and corner-three specialist.
It’s unclear how much that will matter, however, if the Nets aren’t able to retain Irving this offseason.
Wisconsin GOP lawmakers set to reject repeal of abortion ban
By TODD RICHMOND
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican legislators in Wisconsin were poised Wednesday to meet in a special session that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called to repeal the battleground state’s dormant abortion ban and quickly adjourn without taking any action.
Wisconsin adopted a ban on abortion except to save the mother’s life in 1849, a year after the territory became a state. The U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that essentially legalized abortion nationwide in 1973 nullified the ban.
The court is expected to rule this month in a case that could end Roe v. Wade, which would allow Wisconsin’s ban to go back into effect. Evers on June 8 called the Legislature into a special session Wednesday to repeal the ban.
Republicans have blasted the move as a political stunt designed to please the Democratic base as Evers faces reelection in November. GOP leaders in the Assembly and Senate planned to gavel in to start the special session around noon Wednesday and then end it by gaveling out immediately.
The state ban will likely be challenged in court should Roe v. Wade be overturned.
One major question is how the ban would interact with a related state law passed in 1985 that prohibits abortions after the fetus has reached viability but has an exemption for women whose health could be endangered by continuing the pregnancy. Abortion-rights groups have argued for a broad interpretation of that exemption to include a woman’s emotional and mental health.
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, has said he thinks the 1849 law is too old to enforce. He has also said he will not investigate or prosecute doctors who perform abortions if the old law does take effect again.
Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, which operates three clinics that provide abortions in the state, has stopped scheduling procedures beyond June 25 in anticipation of the Supreme Court decision. Other abortion clinics across the country also have halted scheduling.
The special session Wednesday came six weeks after the Madison office of the anti-abortion group Wisconsin Family Action was vandalized. Police have yet to arrest anyone.
Tim Michels, a Republican candidate for governor endorsed by former President Donald Trump, this week called on Evers to put the Wisconsin National Guard on notice for similar acts and prepare for “impending acts of mass civil disobedience” if Roe v. Wade is overturned.
$3.2M settlement reached in police killing of Daunte Wright
A suburban Minneapolis city has agreed to pay $3.2 million to the family of Daunte Wright, a Black man who was fatally shot by a police officer who said she confused her gun for her Taser.
The tentative settlement also includes changes in police policies and training involving traffic stops like the one that resulted in Wright’s death, according to a statement Tuesday night from attorneys representing Wright’s family.
Wright was shot once in the chest by Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter, who is white, after the 20-year-old was stopped for expired registration tags in April 2021. The former officer was subsequently convicted of first- and second-degree manslaughter and was sentenced to two years in prison.
Potter is heard on video yelling “Taser” several times just before she fires her pistol.
Wright’s family members “hope and believe the measures of change to policing, policies and training will create important improvements to the community in Daunte’s name,” said co-counsel Antonio M. Romanucci. “Nothing can bring him back, but the family hopes his legacy is a positive one and prevents any other family from enduring the type of grief they will live with for the rest of their lives.”
The Associated Press left a message Wednesday seeking comment from the mayor’s office.
The shooting happened at a time of high tension in the area, with former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, standing trial just miles away for the killing of George Floyd, who was Black. Floyd’s May 2020 death prompted a reckoning over police brutality and discrimination involving people of color.
The fallout from Wright’s death led the Brooklyn Center City Council to pass a series of reforms, including the use of social workers and other trained professionals to respond to medical, mental health and social-needs calls that don’t require police.
The changes also prohibit police from making arrests for low-level offenses and require the city to use unarmed civilians to handle minor traffic violations.
The settlement is one of the largest involving police conduct Minnesota. Last year, the city of Minneapolis agreed to pay $27 million to Floyd’s family.
Minneapolis previously paid $20 million to the family of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, after she called 911 to report a suspected assault behind her home in July 2017 and was fatally shot by Mohamed Noor, one of the officers who responded to her call. Noor is Somali American and Damond was white.
Sharing Our Roots nonprofit expands land access for immigrant, newly emerging farmers
NORTHFIELD, Minn. — On a windy day outside in rural Northfield, Minn., a group of farmers from Sharing Our Roots in T-shirts and jeans walk through the rows of a neatly plowed field. New growth pokes through the soil, while in the distance sheep and lambs are grazing in a pasture that’s been restored as a result of attempts to improve topsoil health.
Though it’s been around for about 17 years, nonprofit Sharing Our Roots is trying something new this year. It’s creating a support system for beginning and newly emerging farmers and BIPOC farmers. It also teaches regenerative agriculture techniques while also addressing food insecurity within southern Minnesota.
Executive Director Rocky Casillas Aguirre said Sharing Our Roots opened up all of its 100 acres this year to prospective farmers in the area.
“Land access is the single largest barrier to emerging farmers and farmers of color,” Aguirre said. “A lot of these farmers can’t afford land in this area and maybe have farmed in other places, but not with long-term lease.”
He said for farmers to have food sovereignty — the right of people to have healthy and culturally appropriate food produced through ecologically sustainable methods, and the right to define their food and agriculture systems — they need land.
So, Sharing Our Roots acts as a homebase for farmers for as long as they want to be a part of the project. Some move onto purchasing their own land and growing their business enterprise. Others stay and continue feeding their families right off the land.
This is Elkana Abobo’s second planting season with Sharing Our Roots. He grows tomatoes, sweet potatoes and corn. He also planted traditional Kenyan vegetables, such as managu, African nightshade and chinsaga, or African spider flower as it is sometimes called in the U.S.
“It’s not easy to get in the market,” Abobo said. “Unless the Africans have planted them, harvested them and they have enough they can take to the market and sell them there.”
Abobo’s neighbors in the plot are Araceli Baez and Vicky Agapito from Veracruz, Mexico. They’re busy planting onions, tomatoes, cilantro, beans, flowers and jalapeno peppers. Baez said that the types of plants they grow taste different from what they even find at their local store.
Mostly, Baez said that she was more excited about being able to be outside with their friends after two years of isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic and that they’re growing food together.
“Everything is natural and organic,” she said. “Organic food is more expensive, here we plant everything. It’s not too expensive for us because we’re here, everything [is] here.”
Executive Director Aguirre said by removing barriers, the farmers can have a voice in what foods they eat and grow, which is essential in addressing long-standing disparities in rural food systems.
“If you don’t have long term access to a space, you can’t really invest in that space, or have any sense of stability to be able to grow a business,” he said. “To give them that sense of security and stability, to be able to do something for themselves and be able to build wealth or equity from the work that they’re doing.”
Lack of food access in southern Minnesota disproportionately affects immigrants, BIPOC and low-income families. From conversations with community members, Aguirre said Sharing Our Roots identified reliable transportation, language barriers and high costs of groceries as common problems they encounter in food access.
Supplying the land, support and resources, the farmers are empowered and take care of the rest.
“Our community can feed itself,” Aguirre said. “There’s no need to do any importing or exporting of food. We can all grow it here. It’s just a matter of putting capital and resources in the right places and for us right now, it’s really empowering families to be able to produce their own food.”
The demand for access to healthy foods was seen especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sharing Our Roots focused on producing and distributing healthy foods to families in five Northfield-Faribault neighborhoods. Volunteers planted culturally specific foods on the farm, and during the summers, made weekly deliveries.
During the last two years, Sharing Our Roots delivered more than 2,250 pounds of vegetables to more than 200 households and more than 1,000 pounds of chicken to residents.
The new farmers also learn conservation practices to help restore soil health and water quality. Aguirre said it’s part of the effort in reversing the effects of climate change through reducing greenhouse gas emissions, reducing flooding and healing ecosystems affected by industrial agriculture.
“Before Sharing Our Roots purchased this land, it was conventional corn and soybeans for like 20 or 30 years,” he said. “So it looked just like every other farm in this area. Some of my work has been to document the return of wildlife to this space, which is an indicator that our regenerative practices do help with land restoration.”
There are 14 farmers in this year’s cohort, working and cultivating the land, as well as raising livestock such as cows and chickens. Another group of local farmers are also raising sheep to rent out to power companies to eat weeds on solar farms.
Working together in the plots helped the group members build a community. Were it not for this project, the farmers would never have met.
Elkana Abobo said not only did he make friends, but he’s able to provide for his family. One day, Abobo said, he dreams of building on the skills he learned and earned from farming at Sharing Our Roots, and building his wealth. One day, he aspires to own a farm of his own.
“The experience that I’m learning here is that to empower other people, and we can be able to have enough food that we can supply also to the communities,” Abobo said. “Also, we can sell and save some money.”
