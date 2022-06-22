News
South Dakota AG convicted on 2 impeachment charges, removed
By STEPHEN GROVES
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Senate on Tuesday convicted Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg of two impeachment charges stemming from a 2020 car crash in which he killed a pedestrian, immediately removing him and barring him from serving in public office again.
Ravnsborg told a 911 dispatcher the night of the crash that he might have struck a deer or other large animal, and has said he didn’t know he struck a man — 55-year-old Joseph Boever — until he returned to the scene the next morning. Criminal investigators said they didn’t believe some of Ravnsborg’s statements..
The Republican-controlled Senate voted to convict Ravnsborg, a Republican, of committing crimes that caused someone’s death, and malfeasance for misleading law enforcement and abusing the powers of his office.
Ravnsborg’s face showed little emotion as the vote on the first article of impeachment went down to the final senator’s vote and passed with the minimum needed for conviction. He held his hand over his mouth as he had for much of the trial, then wrote a note on a notepad in his lap.
The convictions required a two-thirds majority. Ravnsborg, who was in his first term, is the first official to be impeached and convicted in South Dakota history. Gov. Kristi Noem, who pushed for Ravnsborg’s impeachment, will appoint his replacement.
The impeachment votes close a chapter that has roiled state politics, pitting Noem against Ravnsborg and some in her own party who objected to her aggressive pursuit of his removal.
As the impeachment trial opened Tuesday, prosecutors drove at a question that has hung over developments since the September 2020 crash: Did Ravnsborg know he killed a man the night of the crash?
“He absolutely saw the man that he struck in the moments after,” said Alexis Tracy, the Clay County state’s attorney who is leading the prosecution.
Prosecutors also told senators that Ravnsborg had used his title “to set the tone and gain influence” in the aftermath of the crash, even as he allegedly made “misstatements and outright lies” to the crash investigators. The prosecution played a montage of audio clips of Ravnsborg referring to himself as the attorney general.
As they questioned crash investigators, prosecuting attorneys probed Ravnsborg’s alleged misstatements during the aftermath of the crash, including that he never drove excessively over the speed limit, that he had reached out to Boever’s family to offer his condolence, and that he had not been browsing his phone during his drive home.
The prosecution played a series of video clips during their closing arguments that showed Ravnsborg’s shifting account of his phone use during interviews with criminal investigators. The attorney general at first outright denied he had been using his phone while driving, but then acknowledged he had been looking at his phone minutes before the crash.
Ravnsborg has maintained that he did nothing wrong and cast the impeachment trial as a chance to clear himself. He resolved the criminal case last year by pleading no contest to a pair of traffic misdemeanors, including making an illegal lane change and using a phone while driving, and was fined by a judge.
He appeared in the Senate chamber Tuesday but did not testify. His defense attorney answered senators’ questions.
The attorney general’s defense focused its arguments on the implications of impeachment during opening statements Tuesday, imploring lawmakers to consider the implications of their decision on the function of state government. Ravnsborg tapped Ross Garber, a legal analyst and law professor at Tulane University who specializes in impeachment proceedings.
“This is undoing the will of the voters,” Garber told the Senate. “Make no mistake, that’s what you’re considering doing.”
Ravnsborg was driving home from a political fundraiser after dark on Sept. 12, 2020, on a state highway in central South Dakota when his car struck “something,” according to a transcript of his 911 call afterward. He later said it might have been a deer or other animal.
Investigators identified what they thought were slips in Ravnsborg’s statements, such as when he said he turned around at the accident scene and “saw him” before quickly correcting himself and saying: “I didn’t see him.” And they contended that Boever’s face had come through Ravnsborg’s windshield because his glasses were found in the car.
“We’ve heard better lies from 5-year-olds,” Pennington County State’s Attorney Mark Vargo, who was acting as an impeachment prosecutor, said of Ravnsborg’s statement.
Investigators had determined the attorney general walked right past Boever’s body and the flashlight Boever had been carrying — still illuminated the next morning — as he looked around the scene the night of the crash.
Ravnsborg said neither he nor the county sheriff who came to the scene knew that Boever’s body was lying just feet from the pavement on the highway shoulder.
“There isn’t any way you can go by without seeing that,” Arnie Rummel, an agent with the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation who led the criminal probe, said in testimony Tuesday.
Rummel added that Ravnsborg had hardly behaved like someone who had hit a deer — a common occurrence on the highways of South Dakota.
Prosecutors also raised an exchange that Ravnsborg had with one of his staff members three days following the crash, after he had submitted his phones to crash investigators. Ravnsborg questioned an agent in the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation about what would turn up during forensic exams of his cellphones, even though the agency was supposed to have no part in the investigation to avoid conflicts of interest.
“We were not supposed to be involved,” the now-retired agent, Brent Gromer, said as he described why the exchange made him uncomfortable.
Ravnsborg’s defense attorney contended that the attorney general had done nothing nefarious and instead had cooperated fully with the crash investigation. His defense attorney, Mike Butler, described any discrepancies in Ravnsborg’s memory of that night as owing to human error.
Butler disparaged the testimony from Rummel, the crash investigator, as “opinion” that would not hold up in a court of law.
Ravnsborg was willing to take a polygraph test, though criminal investigators determined that it would not have been effective to test the attorney general’s truthfulness.
During closing arguments, Butler stated that the criminal prosecution found “no criminal culpability” for Boever’s death and urged senators to refrain from rehashing that case.
“No amount of fire and brimstone changes that given fact,” he said.
Noem called for Ravnsborg to resign soon after the crash and later pressed lawmakers to pursue impeachment. Noem also publicly endorsed Ravnsborg’s predecessor, Republican Marty Jackley, for election as his replacement.
Ravnsborg has argued that the governor, who has positioned herself for a possible 2024 White House bid, pushed for his removal in part because he had investigated ethics complaints against Noem.
Ravnsborg in September agreed to an undisclosed settlement with Boever’s widow.
News
Knicks seem to have realistic chance of landing Westchester County’s AJ Griffin in NBA draft
If he’s available, the hometown option will intrigue the Knicks on draft night.
Duke’s AJ Griffin, a product of Westchester County and an Archbishop Stepinac graduate, was previously considered out of Leon Rose’s range at No. 11. But as the draft process hits the homestretch, it seems more realistic, even if not likely, that Griffin will still be on the board.
For the sharpshooting 18-year-old, the idea of being drafted by his home team is an exciting prospect, much like with Obi Toppin two years ago.
“To play for the Knicks, that would be a dream come true,” Griffin said. “Obviously I grew up here and that would be a fun time in New York. I know the plays. I know most of the players. It would be really, really, really good. I don’t know the emotions I’d be feeling about that. I just know it’d be exciting.”
The Knicks, according to multiple sources, have targeted Purdue guard Jaden Ivey but need to trade up for that opportunity. Ivey, a potential lead guard with elite athleticism, is expected to land fourth or fifth, and jumping there would be costly in terms of future first-round picks and prospects.
Griffin has been on their radar but could go earlier than 11th, with Portland (picking 7th), New Orleans (8th) and San Antonio (9th) showing interest.
As one of the youngest draft prospects, Griffin is a gamble on potential with a sweet jump shot. Injury concerns likely hurt Griffin’s stock, but his former Stepinac coach, Pat Massaroni, explained to the Daily News why they’re either overblown or misunderstood.
As a junior, Griffin dislocated his knee in January but would’ve returned if the season hadn’t been shut down because of COVID-19. “Didn’t tear a thing,” Massaroni said. Griffin then sat out his senior season, but that was only because Stepinac’s schedule was derailed by the pandemic.
“He wasn’t hurt,” Massaroni said. “It’s just New York had the strictest re-opening policy.”
Griffin instead relocated to Florida, where his father was an assistant coach on the Raptors (the franchise moved that season to Tampa), and took classes on Zoom while preparing for Duke by training with the pros.
He sprained his left knee during Duke’s preseason and recovered to play 39 games — 25 starts — while averaging 10.4 points and 3.9 rebounds. Most impressive, Griffin shot 45% on 3-pointers and hit 5 of his 6 attempts in the NCAA Final Four victory over Arkansas.
There was no hesitation to declare for the draft.
“Going to Duke, my mindset was 1-and-done before. We had that conversation before the season started,” Griffin said.
Now his ties to the Knicks include draft range, among other things.
Griffin’s father, Adrian, spent five seasons as an assistant coach in Chicago under Tom Thibodeau, peaking with the Bulls’ run to the conference finals in 2010.
The son is also represented by CAA, the agency closely associated with the Knicks for the better part of the last 12 years, and especially now with former CAA agents Leon Rose and William Wesley running the show.
Griffin, who grew up in Ossining, NY, played on the PSA Cardinals, the New York-based AAU program. His high school was less than 10 miles from the Knicks’ training facility in Tarrytown, where Griffin conducted his final pre-draft workout in a 1-on-0 setting.
He envisions himself a strong fit next a RJ Barrett, a fellow former Blue Devil. Griffin’s arrival would create a numbers crunch at wing, but Alec Burks, Evan Fournier and Cam Reddish are already trade candidates.
“I think just from watching (Barrett) play, I think our games — we would be good together,” Griffin said. “I know he likes to facilitate, get downhill, get spot shots. I just think we’re from Duke, we just got that Duke connection, I think that’d be cool to play with him and we’d really complement each other’s games.”
Massaroni will be in Barclays Center on draft night, along with Stepinac players and other coaches. They’d be happy with the hometown pick.
“That’s pretty surreal for him if that happens,” Massaroni said. “And also for us. And for me personally, being a Knicks fan growing up my whole life. And a lot of people in this area, you had a kid who played four years at Stepinac, played a year at Duke, and to come back home, would be pretty awesome in so many ways.”
()
News
Man sentenced to 20 years for role in fatal shooting during robbery at downtown St. Paul hotel
A West St. Paul man was sentenced Tuesday to more than 20 years in prison for his role in last year’s killing of a man during a botched robbery in a downtown St. Paul hotel parking garage.
Franklin Carnelius Spriggs, 31, pleaded guilty in March to aiding and abetting second-degree murder in the August shooting death of Alexander Christoff, a 37-year-old White Bear Lake man who prosecutors say was lured to the hotel by a prostitute.
Ramsey County District Judge Kellie Charles sentenced Spriggs to 243 months prison, while also giving him credit for 182 days already served in custody.
Murder cases are pending in court against the alleged gunman — Anthony Melvin Lamont Curtis Pryor, 21, of St. Paul — and three others who prosecutors say had roles in the killing: Tarrance Daronze Hardie, 28, of St. Paul; Danell Ann Christner, 37, of Maplewood; and Leneil James Colbert Jr., 32, of St. Cloud.
Police say Christner, who was working as a prostitute, identified Christoff as a wealthy target and the others conspired to rob him. He was killed when he fought back.
According to the criminal complaint, Christoff met Christner at SpringHill Suites at 472 Jackson St. on Aug. 28. As she was leaving the hotel, she contacted Colbert and told him that Christoff “had a lot of money, a lot of drugs and a nice car,” the charges say. She also gave him Christoff’s hotel room number.
Cell tower location data revealed that Colbert, Pryor, Spriggs and Hardie were together at downtown St. Paul bar that night. Colbert allegedly gave the three men the information and they drove over to SpringHill Suites.
Christoff entered the parking garage at 12:24 a.m. He was sitting in his Audi on the third floor when the men, driving a Mercedes-Benz, found him. The three men pulled up, blocked his car, pulled their guns and banged on the Audi’s window. Christoff refused to open the door.
Instead, he put the Audi in reverse and crashed into the Mercedes-Benz. One of the men shot and broke the Audi’s window. Pryor fired three shots, hitting Christoff, the complaint states.
A witness on the second floor heard the crash, gunshots and then moaning. He told police he found Christoff lying face down on the ground by the Audi’s open passenger door. He said he tried to call police, but the phone wasn’t working, so he put Christoff into the Audi and drove to Regions Hospital. Christoff died shortly after.
Within an hour of the shooting, Colbert called Christner again and exchanged at least 53 text messages with her. Christner told law enforcement that Colbert told her to sell her car, get rid of her phone, and that she had to move because “a guy might be dead,” according to the complaint.
Pryor also tried to cover his tracks. He discarded his gun and phone, burned the clothes he had worn that day and ditched the items he’d stolen from Christoff’s car, the complaint states.
A break in the case came Sept. 14 when officers found the Mercedes-Benz in an auto body shop in Hopkins. The car had been partially covered by a tarp, but the rear license plate was visible. Investigators used the information from the car to find Pryor.
Spriggs has four prior felony convictions dating back to 2009: first-degree assault, crime for the benefit of a gang, third-degree assault and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, for which he was sentenced to five years in prison in October 2015.
Last month, Hardie also pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree murder. He is scheduled to be sentenced July 11.
News
Tim Madigan: When climate change hits home
In the last few years, I’ve taken a deep dive into the issue of climate change, reading scores of news accounts, scholarly articles and books on the topic. What I learned frankly terrified me. What was true and what was hyperbole? I recently asked one of the world’s leading climate scientists, Camille Parmesan, to help me separate one from the other.
She is an ecologist and conservation biologist who has been investigating the effects of climate change since the 1990s, and is now a prominent member of a scientific working group formed by the United Nations to study global warming.
“My understanding is that the Earth has been warming much faster than scientists expected it to,” I said to Parmesan in a recent telephone interview. “And if that is true, our window for taking necessary action to forestall the worst has gotten much narrower than it seemed 15 or 20 years ago. Is that fair?”
“Yes,” she said.
She then offered this sobering primer on the state of the planet.
“The warming is more than what the climate scientists expected,” she told me. “We weren’t expecting this level of impact at this time, the 2020s. It’s something I really thought of as happening in the 2050s. We thought we had more time.”
I did, too. Scientists have been warning about climate change for decades, but I more or less assumed that any noticeable effects would not be felt until I had passed on. I was wrong.
The heat of the summers in Texas, where I have lived for many years, typically began to abate in September, but now the heat seems to stretch to Halloween and beyond. Most years, campfires have been prohibited on my annual camping trips in the Colorado Rockies. And so on. My day-to-day experience of climate change so far has been one of modest discomfort and inconvenience.
But so many others have already been less fortunate. The wildfires and water shortages in the West. The increasing frequency and intensity of hurricanes. Temperatures of 110 degrees in Portland. Melting polar ice caps. Tornadoes that seem more vicious and deadly by the year. The crushing heat wave afflicting India and Pakistan since March, one that has been particularly devastating and sometimes fatal among the hundreds of millions of people who cannot afford air conditioning.
Then there is what I saw in Minnesota last summer.
***
I moved to Texas in 1982, but every year since I have made the trip back north to visit family and friends in the Twin Cities, and taken the five-hour drive north to my hometown of Crookston.
It is a beautiful place of 8,000 people tucked into scenic bends of the Red Lake River, a farming hub in the heart of the Red River Valley, with its notoriously black dirt and fertile topsoil. I grew up there in the 1960s and 1970s, playing hockey on outdoor ice rinks in the winter and on the sweet-smelling, newly-mown green grass of our baseball fields in summer. The people there possessed a modesty and a decency that have helped make me the person that I am now. It’s always been a joyful experience, going back.
But last summer, the experience of Crookston was altogether different. It was late July, a time when normally my hometown was green and lush. But then it was brown and gray — rendered in sepia tones by months of horrible drought. At my favorite Crookston watering hole, IC Muggs, the talk focused on the cruel lack of rain and the devastation of the farmers. Old-timers said they hadn’t seen anything like it.
As I listened to them, and drove around town, my heartbreak was compounded by foreboding. Over the decades, there had been many other years of not enough rain or too much. That was just the weather, part of normal cycle of things. But there’s something different happening, not just the short-term vagaries of weather, but a fundamental shift in the climate. I knew that there was a very good chance that this drought was only the beginning. In the years to come, this kind of weather calamity could be more the rule than the exception.
***
In our recent conversation, Parmesan went on to describe what could be the most significant threat that a warming planet poses to civilization. I had not heard of it before we talked. She said it is not generally understood by the world’s policy makers, either, which was an obvious source of concern and frustration to her.
It has to do with what is known as carbon sink, a natural process in the biosphere by which more carbon is drawn from the atmosphere than is released. For example, carbon dioxide is a necessary component of photosynthesis in plants, which absorb carbon during growing seasons and store it in the ground, where it is gradually released through decomposition.
But in recent years, particularly as forests burn or are denuded, less and less carbon is being taken from the atmosphere. At the same time, rising temperatures have increasingly turned vegetation into carbon sources, emitters, as it were. A prominent example is the release of carbon from melting permafrost layers in the arctic tundra. Eventually, if the world continues to warm, that natural process could release more carbon into the atmosphere than fossil fuels, Parmesan said.
“If we allow these ecological processes to continue as they are, at some point we’re going to lower our (human) emissions and it won’t matter,” she said. “It won’t reduce global warming because we’ve put into place in the natural biosphere processes that we cannot stop. That is what scares me a citizen, as well as a scientist, and as a human being on the planet. I don’t want to see that happen.”
To prevent it, she said, we must dramatically reduce our carbon emissions. The next decade is critical. I asked her to imagine what the world might be like in the year 2070 if we fail to do so.
Parmesan described mass starvation and food shortages because of the droughts that would cripple agriculture as we know it (in Crookston and so many other places around the globe.) Decimated coastlines from melting icecaps in Greenland and in the Antarctic. Mass migrations to northern countries because so much of the southern hemisphere had become too hot to be habitable. The very existence of cities like Phoenix threatened because water sources had dried up.
The word hellscape came to mind.
“It’s not the kind of world I would want to live in,” she said.
***
It is hard for human beings to get their minds around — the urgency necessary to prevent what now only exists in our imaginations — what might be the terrible state of things well in the future, when so many of us will be gone.
“So you are asking people now to make quote-unquote sacrifices while the first benefits will accrue to their children and the real benefits will accrue to their grandchildren,” another eminent climate scientist, Vaclav Smil, said recently. “You have to redo the basic human wiring in the brain to change this risk analysis and say, I value 2055 or 2060 as much as I value tomorrow. None of us is wired to think that way.”
In this, my first essay on climate change, I submit that we have to rewire. I’ve held my tongue until now, because I did not feel I could speak out as long as I drove a vehicle powered by fossil fuels. A few weeks ago, finally, I purchased an electric vehicle, a Chevy Bolt, which I absolutely love. Buying that beautiful bright blue car (the color itself represents hope to me) was a profound thing. For the first time I felt like I was making a difference.
I hope you soon have that feeling, too. The bottom line is this. What I have learned the last few years is not hyperbole. Civilization faces a bleak future … or it doesn’t. We still have the power to decide.
My dream is that in 50 years, whoever comes after me can still experience the peace and beauty of my hometown, where the Red Lake River flows placidly through the green spaces, where farmers harvest sugar beets the size of watermelons, and at I.C. Muggs, the complaints are about the Twins and Vikings, and not about a civilization laid low because we were too late to act.
Crookston, Minn., native Tim Madigan is the New York Times bestselling author of “The Burning: The Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921.” He lives in Fort Worth, Texas.
South Dakota AG convicted on 2 impeachment charges, removed
FTX Exchange Bails Out BlockFi With $250M
Knicks seem to have realistic chance of landing Westchester County’s AJ Griffin in NBA draft
Sputter Coater Market
Man sentenced to 20 years for role in fatal shooting during robbery at downtown St. Paul hotel
Tim Madigan: When climate change hits home
Know The Important Things Before Hire A Freelance Remote WordPress Developer India
South Dakota AG barred from future office after impeachment
North-central MN man dies Sunday in freshwater drowning on Pelican Lake
Four Steps to Accelerate International Business Growth
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Release Date
Stillwater: Celebration planned to mark fire department’s 150th anniversary
Factors To Consider When Purchasing A Gaming Laptop
Toscana Filming Locations
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News4 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
-
News4 weeks ago
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Release Date
-
News3 weeks ago
Stillwater: Celebration planned to mark fire department’s 150th anniversary