St. Paul man involved in fatal Woodbury grad party shootout sentenced to three years in prison
One of the men charged last year in connection with the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy as he left a high school graduation party in Woodbury has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to three years in prison.
Jaden L. Townsend, 21, of St. Paul, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Washington County District Court to one count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. All other charges against Townsend were dismissed, according to the Washington County Attorney’s Office.
Townsend was one of two men charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and various assault charges in connection with the June 5, 2021, killing of Demaris Ekdahl, of Maplewood, in the 6100 block of Edgewood Avenue during a shootout allegedly involving the teen’s stepfather.
Townsend turned himself into police about 10 days after the shooting.
According to court documents, at approximately 10:30 p.m., Townsend and two others, Xaivier L. Hudson, of Hudson, and Enrique L. Davila, of St. Paul, confronted another group of young people, which included Ekdahl.
Ekdahl and his friends then left the party and Ekdahl reportedly told his stepfather, Keith Dawson, about the confrontation. Dawson encouraged Ekdahl and his friends to return to the party so Hudson and Townsend “would stop messing with them,” according to court documents.
Dawson drove his vehicle to the party, while Ekdahl and his friends followed closely behind in a different vehicle. When they arrived at the party, Davila, Townsend and Hudson were standing near a car parked on the street. Dawson allegedly fired three or four rounds at them through the front passenger-side window of his vehicle, and shots were fired back.
Investigators found about 40 bullet casings at the scene, as well as bullet holes in several homes and vehicles near the scene, according to investigators.
Ekdahl was struck in the back by a bullet that passed through his right lung and his heart and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital at 11:12 p.m.
Michael King and Clay Holmes have been dominant, but their heavy workload is concerning
ST. PETERSBURG — In the bottom of the eighth inning Tuesday night, Michael King popped up onto the bullpen mound. The Yankees’ reliable right-hander had been noticeably missing from the game the night before. Manager Aaron Boone had explained that they were managing King’s workload carefully. As soon as Giancarlo Stanton grounded into a double play ending the Yankees’ chance at tying it, King sat right back down.
That is the tough spot Boone and the Yankees are in with their bullpen right now. King and Clay Holmes have been terrific, reliable and dominant. The bullpen has also been hit by injuries. So King and Holmes are among the 12 relievers with the heaviest workloads in baseball so far this season.
King has made 22 appearances to this point. He made 22 appearances last year in the major leagues and three in the minors. The 27-year-old has pitched 37.1 innings, including two against the Blue Jays on Saturday, which put the brakes on Boone using him Monday night. The 37.1 innings are the second most by a reliever in the majors. He trails only Baltimore’s Keegan Akin in innings thrown out of the bullpen this year. Holmes has thrown 32 innings, the 12th-most in the majors as of Wednesday morning.
No other division-leading team had a reliever in the top 12 of innings pitched.
Obviously, both King and Holmes have been affected by the Yankees taking hits to their bullpen this season. They lost Chad Green for the year when he had Tommy John surgery. Green would have shouldered some of those innings King has pitched. Jonathan Loaisiga (shoulder inflammation) and Aroldis Chapman (Achilles) have been out since late May. Loaisiga would have pitched some of those high-leverage innings Holmes has been working and with Chapman out, Holmes has been closing.
The good news is that the Yankees are expecting help in the bullpen soon. Chapman is expected to make a rehab appearance and Loaisiga is throwing. Domingo German, who is scheduled to make his first rehab appearance Wednesday night with the Low-A Tampa Tarpons, is on the clock and making his way back. He’s been a starter, but has also worked very effectively out of the bullpen. He could take some of those high-stress, high-leverage innings off the shoulders of King and Holmes too.
King and Holmes both say they feel fine and it’s easy to see why the Yankees have leaned so heavily on them. King has a 35.7% strikeout percentage, among the top two best in the majors. He’s second in the majors among relievers with 51 strikeouts, trailing only Mets closer Edwin Diaz.
Holmes just broke a franchise record 29 straight scoreless appearances set by Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera. He’s been dominant with his heavy sinking fastball. He’s walked just four of the 122 batters he’s faced this season. That 3.3% walk percentage is the best of his career. His 27% strikeout percentage is among the top 80 percentile in the league, but it’s his 87.2% ground-ball rate that is outstanding. He has just a 4.9% fly ball rate and an under 10% line drive rate. Opposing hitters have a terrible time trying to get the barrel of the bat on his pitches and are making solid contact just 2.9% of the time.
Both King and Holmes started their careers as starters, so they’ve thrown bulk innings, but it’s been a while. King threw 69 innings last season with three coming in minor league rehab work. It was 2018 in the minors when he last threw more than that. Holmes threw 70 innings in 60 appearances last season. Like King, it was 2018 in the minors the last time he threw more than that. 69 innings.
Chicago Bears announce 2022 training camp schedule — including 11 practices open to the public for free
The Chicago Bears will open training camp July 26 at Halas Hall in preparation for their first season under coach Matt Eberflus. The camp schedule from the team includes 11 public practices that require a free ticket.
That doesn’t include the annual Bears Family Fest at Soldier Field, scheduled for Aug. 9 with ticket information to be announced later.
Tickets for the public practices in Lake Forest will be available at ChicagoBears.com/camp starting July 7 at 10 a.m. There’s a limit of four per date and there won’t be a lottery this year. Free parking will be available at Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills with shuttle buses to Halas Hall.
“With the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols behind us, we’re looking forward to bringing back the tradition of player and fan interaction,” Bears President and CEO Ted Phillips said in a news release.
The Bears have three preseason games — including one at Soldier Field on Aug. 13 against the Kansas City Chiefs — before opening the 2022 slate on Sept. 11 at home against the San Francisco 49ers.
2022 Bears training camp and preseason schedule
- Tuesday, July 26: Players report
- Wednesday, July 27: Practice, 10 a.m.
- Thursday, July 28: Practice, 10 a.m. (open to public)
- Friday, July 29: Practice, 10 a.m. (open to public)
- Saturday, July 30: Practice, 10 a.m. (open to public)
- Monday, Aug. 1: Practice, 10 a.m.
- Tuesday, Aug. 2: Practice, 10 a.m. (open to public)
- Wednesday, Aug. 3: Practice, 10 a.m. (open to public)
- Friday, Aug. 5: Practice, 10 a.m. (open to public)
- Saturday, Aug. 6: Practice, 10 a.m.
- Sunday, Aug. 7: Practice, 10 a.m. (open to public)
- Tuesday, Aug. 9: Bears Family Fest at Soldier Field, 10:35 a.m.
- Wednesday, Aug. 10: Practice, 10 a.m. (open to public)
- Thursday, Aug. 11: Practice, 10 a.m. (open to public)
- Saturday, Aug. 13: Kansas City Chiefs at Bears, noon, Soldier Field
- Monday, Aug. 15: Practice, 10 a.m. (open to public)
- Tuesday, Aug. 16: Practice, 10 a.m.
- Thursday, Aug. 18: Bears at Seattle Seahawks, 7 p.m.
- Saturday, Aug. 20: Practice, 10 a.m. (open to public)
- Sunday, Aug. 21: Practice, 10 a.m. (camp breaks)
- Tuesday, Aug. 23: Practice, 1:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Aug. 24: Practice, 1:30 p.m.
- Thursday, Aug. 25: Practice, 12:45 p.m.
- Saturday, Aug. 27: Bears at Cleveland Browns, 6 p.m.
- Monday, Aug. 29: Practice, 1:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, Aug. 30: Practice, 4:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Aug. 31: Practice, 1:30 p.m.
- Thursday, Sept. 1: Practice, 12:45 p.m.
Source: Nets to make run at Durant’s friend P.J. Tucker
The Nets are one of a number of playoff and championship contenders with tangible interest in veteran free agent forward P.J. Tucker, multiple sources told the Daily News.
Tucker became an unrestricted free agent after declining his $7 million player option with the Miami Heat earlier this week. He is great friends – “brothers,” in his words – with Nets star Kevin Durant, and adding a player of Tucker’s ilk would provide a much-needed toughness and frontcourt floor spacing to a Nets team lacking both.
Tucker, however, would likely have to take a pay cut to join the Nets. Brooklyn only has its taxpayer mid-level exception which maxes out at a three-year deal worth about $20M. If Tucker returns to the Heat, he could command a raise on his previous salary, which was a two-year deal worth $14.4M.
Playing with his good friend, Durant, however, would be the draw in Brooklyn, as would joining a team positioned as a perennial contender knocking on the door of an NBA championship with every year they surround Durant with the requisite level of star power needed to compete for a title.
Tucker would fit in perfectly: He just turned 37 years old but is a corner three specialist who doubles as one of the grittiest, most physical perimeter defenders in all of basketball. Last season with the Heat, Tucker averaged about eight points, six rebounds and two assists on 41% shooting from three-point range. He also played a key role in supporting Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Milwaukee Bucks as they not only eliminated the Nets out of the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs, but also went on to beat the Phoenix Suns in 2021 NBA Finals.
The Nets aren’t the only contender with interest in Tucker’s services. Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks are also expected to make a run at Tucker’s services, another source told The News.
The Nets are entering the most pivotal offseason in their Brooklyn history. They must come to an agreement with superstar guard Kyrie Irving on whether or not he will be a part of this team. They must also put a competitive roster around Durant, who recently signed a max contract extension through the 2025-26 season.
The interest in Tucker makes sense: Signing him would remove one of the few players in all of basketball who have had success defending him. It would also give the Nets another quality defender and corner-three specialist.
It’s unclear how much that will matter, however, if the Nets aren’t able to retain Irving this offseason.
