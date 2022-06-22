Tesla CEO Elon Musk Claims to Never Said People Should Invest in Crypto

- Musk said that he was urged to support Dogecoin by his own workers.
At this year’s Qatar Economic Forum in Doha, Qatar, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk reaffirmed his support for Dogecoin, although evasively. In an interview, Musk said that he was urged to support Dogecoin by his own workers.
Musk said:
“Just people when I walk around the factory at SpaceX or Tesla, they’ve asked me to support Dogecoin, so I’m doing so.”
According to Forbes, Tesla CEO Elon Musk is the world’s wealthiest person in the world. He has said that he owns Dogecoin, and his tweets on the cryptocurrency have often pushed its value. Tesla and SpaceX accept Dogecoin payments for select items, as he indicated earlier this year.
Musk stated:
“I have never said that people should invest in crypto. In the case of Tesla, SpaceX, myself, we all did buy some Bitcoin, but it’s a small percentage of our total cash assets.”
All-eyes on Twitter Deal
Musk, Tesla and SpaceX are the targets of a $258-billion lawsuit that claims Musk participated in a racketeering plot to back crypto. This year, cryptocurrency enthusiasts have been closely monitoring Elon Musk’s efforts to acquire Twitter. If the transaction is completed, Musk has said that he plans to “integrate payments into Twitter so that it’s easy to send money back and forth,” adding that this would include “currency as well as crypto.”
Even though Twitter approved Musk’s $44 billion acquisition deal in April, the CEO seems to have changed his mind, at least temporarily. Next month he said that the transaction was “temporarily on hold” until he could verify that less than 5% of Twitter users were fakes.