Tether Soon To Launch GBP Stablecoin

- Tether already has 4 fiats pegged stablecoin, which are USD₮, EUR₮, CNH₮, and MXN₮.
- The USDT market cap is estimated to be around $68 billion as per the Tether.
The UK digital minister conveyed last week that the nation is ready to be the crypto hub without the influence of anti-social activities. In April 2022, the UK treasury declared plans for adopting crypto in the country, which grabbed the crypto firm’s attention. Now, Tether is planning to launch a new stablecoin pegged to British Pound Sterling.
The launch is planned for July 2022, and it will initially be supported by the Ethereum blockchain. The symbolic representation for the coin will be GBP₮, which joins the group of other 4 fiats pegged stablecoins like USD₮, EUR₮, CNH₮, and MXN₮.
Pound Pegged Stablecoin
The UK government announced at the start of the year that it has plans to build a crypto-friendly environment. In the follow-up, they have declared on the website that it will take steps to authorize stablecoins as the payment mode. This may initiate a crypto industry revolution in the United Kingdom.
Tether USDT is the largest stablecoin at present in terms of market capitalization, which is approximately valued at $68 billion. Tether is focused to be the pioneer in the field of stablecoin technology.
Tether CTO, Paolo Ardoino, stated
“Tether is ready and willing to work with UK regulators to make this goal a reality and looks forward to the continued adoption of Tether stablecoins.”