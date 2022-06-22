Finance
The Great Divide – Cross Over Issues With First Generation Immigrants
I have a close friend who hates immigrants – especially from his own country of birth in Asian continent.
He himself is a first generation immigrant, mature in his profession and has done extremely well as a professional. You would think he of all people would value the contributions of all immigrants, and more so from his country of birth because they too have done well–and have come here legally. Some may have gamed the system by coming here as students and then got employer sponsorships, but everything done legally.
However my friend has a hard time understanding why most immigrants love the US more than the country of their birty. I think he sees America as the land of the grabbing, reaching, grasping mercenaries and therefore has created an artificial barrier which stops him from embracing the American culture, to the point where he dislikes anyone who embraces it. It does not help that he also had a bad marriage. I have not probed him about the issues relative to his marriage but few bits and pieces in talking about it lead me to believe he did not have an effictive lawyer and the outcome was, his wife cleaned his clock.
While my (distant) friend’s attitude could be defined as extreme this is a recurring, albeit uncommon theme among first-generation immigrants in the US. But so many of the immigrants, even those who have been studying, living and earning a living here for decades, seem to live in a cultural cocoon.
Unfortunately and tragically, this cultural divide has in rare cases led to violence and terrorism, perpetrated by seemingly ‘normal’ first generation immigrants.
The so called ‘ethnicity’ can sometimes keep us from finding the best of both cultures, our immigrant culture and the American culture. How do we bridge the divide?
Here are some practical tips.
1. Make a commitment to spend some time to learn about American culture–its history, practices, angularities and inhibitions. See if you can find similarities in your culture—believe me, there are many similarities no matter what your ancestry is.
2. Never let anyone denigrate your culture.
A person from southern Europe told me—“In our culture we revere the elderly. You Americans do not. The moment their needs born of ageing begin to impede upon your lifestyle, you put them in a nursing home.”
I told him while I admired his pride in his culture, his generalization of a culture based on some observed incidental behavior was wrong. I then pointed out how the Government and the private citizens were working hard to care for senior, the disabled and the veterans who had been hurt.
3. Let language be a uniter, not a divider. Be curious how other languages express emotions, places, how they name their babies, etc. Genuine curiosity is healthy and breeds respect.
4. Freely acknowledge that most immigrants contribute, do not take away resources. It is a fact, look it up.
You may have valid points against practices of other culture (for instance radical religious beliefs practiced by followers of one well known religion which tramples upon other religions and women are abhorrent and have kept its practitioners in poverty and decadence for centuries. But you will get nowhere criticizing it–the awareness must come from within that religion.
5. Celebrate important dates and events in other cultures with its followers.
In other words, the best advice I can give you to bridge the divide of culture is—CROSS THE DIVIDE. Humans everywhere have certain common values and attributes—good food, love for family, decency and of course money worries–capitalize on these.
Finance
Sputter Coater Market
Sputter Coater Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2017-2026) _ by Substrate Type (Metal, Semiconductor, Glass and Others), Target Type (Compound, Metal and Others), by End-Use Industry (Automotive, R&D Institutes, Electronics & Semiconductor and Others), and by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America).
Sputtering is a process used to deposit thin films of a material onto a targeting surface. It only happens when the kinetic energy of the bombarding particles is much higher than conventional thermal energies. Under the conditions of glow discharge, ion bombardment of the cathode occur, which results in the erosion of the cathode material and is termed plasma sputtering.
Please click the link to find report description and Table of Content in detail Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2017-2026)
It is expected to reach USD 869.47 Million by 2024 from USD 578.25 Million in 2016 at a CAGR of 6.0%.
Report includes assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and analysis of their strategies, complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2026 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities, market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the Substrate type, target type, end-use industry, and geography to assist in strategic business planning.
The semiconductor substrate type segment is expected to witness significant market growth:
The growth of this segment is attributed to the rising demand for semiconductors for numerous applications, such as automotive devices, consumer electronics, communication devices, and industrial electronics.
Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest shares of the market during the forecast period:
This is due to the presence of number of electronics manufacturers, the major players, such as ULVAC and Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation are situated in the region.
Scope of the Report:
By Substrate Type: Metal, Semiconductor, Glass and Others
By Target Type: Compound, Metal and Others
By End-Use Industry: Automotive, R&D Institutes, Electronics & Semiconductor and Others Sputter Coater Market, By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa and Latin America
Sputter Coater marketplace is growing with the presence of major companies holding a large market share.
Some of them operating in the market are given underneath:
• ULVAC
• Buhler
• Quorum Technologies
• Cressington Scientific Instruments
• Oxford Instruments
• Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation
• Semicore Equipment
• PVD Products
• Plassys Bestek
• Denton Vacuum
• Kolzer
• Veeco Instruments
• SPI Supplies
• KDF Electronic & Vacuum Services
• Hind High Vacuum Company (HHV)
Finance
Know The Important Things Before Hire A Freelance Remote WordPress Developer India
If you are not aware of the real importance of web developer and web designers for your websites then you must read this article. In this article, you are going to find the several benefits of being good web designers.
You don’t have to add much special features and effects on the website but as a good website developer. You must know that is all the information is regarding the objects and products on the website. So, let’s find out the best ways to hire a web developer.
Your Web Designer Must Be Apart From All Others
Web designs must be of better quality. Yes, it must be as you need the attention of customers and graphics can be the best way to attract the customers but as a professional website designer, you must concentrate on appropriate details of the particular product. You can hire freelance remote WordPress developer India for the best web designing ideas.
Earning Customer Satisfaction
The very important factor that will decide that design is perfect or not is the number of customers that buy products from your website. People will only buy a product from your website when this customer would feel that this brand is safe and reliable for use. As you know that the first impression is the last impression and design is the first impression of your website and product.
An Attractive Website That Attracts Everybody
Any brand or company not looking for clicks on their websites. These brands are looking for visitors which will stay on their page for a good period of time. These companies know that the website designing must be very attractive and stimulating so that the visitor doesn’t feel bored while browsing or working on the page.
The Brand Uniqueness Must Be Trustworthy
Experienced and professional designers always think about the future. These designers create very easy and comprehensible visual language for your brand or company that will surely be reliable across different and amazing content. Brands or companies that have reliable visual language that owns have a memorable impression.
Consistent Companies
The brand or company will give the finest result if the partnership between the business owner and web designer is seamless. The freelance WordPress designer and plugin developer are the best for creating the unique designs for websites. These two personalities must have good communication. The business owner has to keep trust and faith on web designer because the web designer is the only who design the company website for online marketing.
The Content Must Be Clear And Genuine
The content on any website should be clear. The viewer must not face any kind of problem while reading information or details of products. The information must be in such a manner that a viewer should not get bored while reading the website content. Your web designer must use easy and comprehensible language because people are not actually interested in your writing skill they just want to see the products description and usage terms. Check out Freelancer Bhushan website for more info regarding web developing.
So, keep calm and choose the best website designer for your websites and make your sales high.
http://www.freelancebhushan.com/freelance-wordpress-development/
Finance
Four Steps to Accelerate International Business Growth
U.S. exports continue to grow, but many American companies lack the international business know-how to capitalize on this potential source of increased sales and profits. Proliferating trade agreements and a weakened U.S. dollar have resulted in one of the most favorable export markets in decades. Foreign importers of U.S. goods report an increasing demand for U.S. products–from popcorn to pet food. The U.S. has enjoyed 11 straight quarters of increasing exports–yet with 95 percent of the world’s population residing outside of U.S. borders and an increasingly promising international sales outlook, experts are questioning why only 5 percent of U.S. companies are currently exporting. But how do we initiate and sustain growth in unfamiliar markets?
1. DEFINE STRATEGIC NEEDS
Tapping into new markets provides the opportunity for increased revenue and profits. However, this initiative needs to be consistent with the company’s overall strategy. Inconsistent, sporadic, or unfocused deployment of resources directed toward international growth can result in an underperforming initiative that soaks up limited resources with little return. Barriers to entry (duties, regulatory, and trademark restrictions) need to be identified and addressed. A SWOT analysis detailing the company’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will identify and help maximize the company’s strengths, minimize its weaknesses, and give focus to the international opportunity.
An international growth plan consistent with the corporate strategy will enhance the odds of success. Tactical aspects of international development such as sales, distribution, and marketing need to be addressed. International growth factors can be sufficiently different from the U.S. models that a lack of familiarity can dramatically reduce the chances of success. Above all, there must be clear direction, full management support, and dedicated resources.
2. SECURE APPROPRIATE ASSISTANCE
Small or medium firms initiating or expanding into international business will find the U.S. Government’s Department of Commerce (DOC) an enthusiastic partner in helping American companies succeed globally. This organization coordinates resources from across 19 Federal agencies to help American businesses plan their international strategies in an increasingly globalized environment. In an unfamiliar foreign market with confusing regulations, uncertainty, and risk, the DOC can help U.S. businesses navigate the overseas sales process and avoid hazards such as payment defaults and misappropriation of trademark and intellectual property.
The DOC’s commercial service provides a surprisingly actionable array of quality services including in-country market research, trade events and missions, trade leads, and introductions to prospective business partners. The Export-Import Bank and the Small Business Administration unite to help in the financing of U.S. goods and services exports to the international market, enabling companies to turn international leads into solid sales.
Firms specializing in international business development can help jump-start foreign expansion. These firms are groups of highly skilled, experienced professionals offering practical, cost-effective assistance to companies committed to maximizing revenue and profit potential through accelerated international growth. The range of services offered varies by firm, but overall they help companies conceptualize, implement, and manage large or small international business development projects. These services can range from determining the overseas market potential for a product to managing a firm’s export sales to identifying and qualifying foreign strategic alliances.
A company wanting to penetrate the international market needs to assign a fully dedicated resource to this initiative. This individual should be the linchpin connecting the organization’s resources, know-how, and culture to the international initiative. As the business develops, additional resources should be assigned to maximize the opportunity. These should be considered investments rather than costs.
3. DETERMINE MARKET ENTRY STRATEGY
A firm’s appropriate market entry strategy will largely depend on its level of international development. For a company just commencing its international development, market penetration via in-country distributor sales may be the fastest and most cost-effective way to enter a foreign market. Selling through in-country distributors is relatively low-risk and will provide valuable learning opportunities. Once the target country or region has been identified, a process that will naturally derive from the SWOT analysis, the selection process can begin. Various U.S. government agencies and trade associations can provide a wealth of data to begin narrowing the selection.
Trade publications and events are also an excellent source. Factors to consider when selecting a market may include such criteria as regulatory environment, market size and potential, cost of entry, and competitive environment. To further narrow the possibilities, an in-country visit is required. Once there, the use of trade leads, competitive evaluations, local government assistance, and potential candidate interviews will provide additional information and insights. Major considerations in selecting a distributor are: willingness to assign a dedicated resource, market leadership or track record, marketing savvy, complementary and not competitive products or services, site inspection, and financial stability.
Penetrating a new international market is often perceived as an extension of the existing domestic business. Consequently, many American companies bypass standard business guidelines requiring rigorous market analysis. Only after performing thorough due diligence can one elaborate a service or product offering and accompanying marketing programs.
A company’s preferred mode of entry–in-country distribution, joint venture, merger, or acquisition–will depend on that firm’s primary objectives from opportunistic sales to positioning for long-term market-driven growth.
Economic globalization will increasingly lead to the creation of strategic alliances. U.S. firms must make sure that potential partners share short- and long-term objectives in order to reduce the divergence of ideas and efforts. Common values and shared business/ethical standards will enhance communications, transparency, and effectiveness. The partners should have complementary strengths and weaknesses to build a stronger and more effective alliance. Principles and processes for conflict resolution and the relationship must be drafted and agreed to by all parties concerned for the partnership to run smoothly.
4. DESIGN EFFECTIVE MARKETING
All markets have commonalities. However, effective international marketing begins with the awareness that markets are also different in ways that are not immediately apparent. The key is understanding consumers and identifying their needs through culturally specific market research. Focus groups can be especially effective in identifying the international consumer’s wants and needs. The advertising agency used in developing the offering should be local or have local representation. Employees with a thorough knowledge of market characteristics and idiosyncrasies will be particularly effective in communicating the desired message and creating and enhancing the brand image. Language skills and an affinity for different cultures are critical assets when marketing internationally.
Flawless execution is key. As a firm executes the international strategy guided by a solid business plan, it is important to celebrate milestones and benchmark against industry leaders.
Although not comprehensive, these four steps will help serve as a guideline for successful international market entry and growth.
Jan. 6 takeaways: Trump’s state playbook; ‘hateful’ threats
Gold Proves To Be A Safe Haven Asset Amid Bitcoin Crash
The Great Divide – Cross Over Issues With First Generation Immigrants
Civil jury finds Bill Cosby sexually abused teenager in 1975
South Dakota AG convicted on 2 impeachment charges, removed
FTX Exchange Bails Out BlockFi With $250M
Knicks seem to have realistic chance of landing Westchester County’s AJ Griffin in NBA draft
Sputter Coater Market
Man sentenced to 20 years for role in fatal shooting during robbery at downtown St. Paul hotel
Tim Madigan: When climate change hits home
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Release Date
Factors To Consider When Purchasing A Gaming Laptop
Stillwater: Celebration planned to mark fire department’s 150th anniversary
Toscana Filming Locations
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News4 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
-
News4 weeks ago
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Release Date
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Factors To Consider When Purchasing A Gaming Laptop