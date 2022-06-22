News
‘The impossible’: Ukraine’s secret, deadly rescue missions
By JOHN LEICESTER and HANNA ARHIROVA
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — As was his habit before each flight, the veteran Ukrainian army pilot ran a hand along the fuselage of his Mi-8 helicopter, caressing the heavy transporter’s metal skin to bring luck to him and his crew.
They would need it. Their destination — a besieged steel mill in the brutalized city of Mariupol — was a death trap. Some other crews didn’t make it back alive.
Still, the mission was vital, even desperate. Ukrainian troops were pinned down, their supplies running low, their dead and injured stacking up. Their last-ditch stand at the Azovstal mill was a growing symbol of Ukraine’s defiance in the war against Russia. They could not be allowed to perish.
The 51-year-old pilot — identified only by his first name, Oleksandr — flew just the one mission to Mariupol, and he considered it the most difficult flight of his 30-year-career. He took the risk, he said, because he didn’t want the Azovstal fighters to feel forgotten.
In the charred hell-scape of that plant, in an underground bunker-turned-medical station that provided shelter from death and destruction above, word started reaching the wounded that a miracle might be coming. Among those told that he was on the list for evacuation was a junior sergeant who’d been shredded by mortar rounds, butchering his left leg and forcing its amputation above the knee.
“Buffalo” was his nom de guerre. He had been through so much, but one more deadly challenge loomed: escape from Azovstal.
___
A series of clandestine, against-the-odds, terrain-hugging, high-speed helicopter missions to reach the Azovstal defenders in March, April and May are being celebrated in Ukraine as among the most heroic feats of military derring-do of the four-month war. Some ended in catastrophe; each grew progressively riskier as Russian air defense batteries caught on.
The full story of the seven resupply and rescue missions has yet to be told. But from exclusive interviews with two wounded survivors; a military intelligence officer who flew on the first mission; and pilot interviews provided by the Ukrainian army, The Associated Press has pieced together the account of one of the last flights, from the perspective of both the rescuers and the rescued.
Only after more than 2,500 defenders who remained in the Azovstal ruins had started surrendering did Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy first give wind of the missions and their deadly cost.
The Azovstal fighters’ tenacity had frustrated Moscow’s objective of quickly capturing Mariupol and prevented Russian troops there from being redeployed elsewhere. Zelenskyy told Ukrainian broadcaster ICTV that pilots braved “powerful” Russian air defenses in venturing beyond enemy lines, flying in food, water, medicine and weapons so the plant’s defenders could fight on, and flying out the injured.
The military intelligence officer said one helicopter was shot down and two others never came back, and are considered missing. He said he dressed in civilian clothes for his flight, thinking that he could melt into the population if he survived a crash: “We were aware it could be a one-way ticket.”
Said Zelenskyy: “These are absolutely heroic people who knew what was difficult, who knew that it was almost impossible. … We lost a lot of pilots.”
___
If Buffalo had had his way, he would not have lived to be evacuated. His life would have ended quickly, to spare him the agony he suffered after 120mm mortar rounds tore apart his left leg, bloodied his right foot, and peppered his back with shrapnel during street fighting in Mariupol on March 23.
The 20-year-old spoke to The Associated Press on condition that he not be identified by name, saying he didn’t want it to seem that he is seeking publicity when thousands of Azovstal defenders are in captivity or dead. He had been on the trail of a Russian tank, aiming to destroy it with his shoulder-launched, armor-piercing NLAW missile on the last day of the invasion’s first month, when his war was cut short.
Tossed next to the wreckage of a burning car, he dragged himself to cover in a nearby building and “decided it would be better to crawl into the basement and quietly die there,” he said.
But his friends evacuated him to the Ilyich steel mill, which subsequently fell in mid-April as Russian forces were tightening their grip on Mariupol and its strategic port on the Sea of Azov. Three days passed before medics were able to amputate, in a basement bomb shelter. He considers himself lucky: Doctors still had anesthetic when his turn came to go under the knife.
When he came around, a nurse told him how sorry she was that he’d lost the limb.
He cut through the awkwardness with a joke: “Will they return the money for 10 tattoo sessions?”
“I had a lot of tattoos on my leg,” he said. One remains, a human figure, but its legs are gone now, too.
After the surgery, he was transferred to the Azovstal plant. A stronghold covering nearly 11 square kilometers (more than 4 miles), with a 24-kilometer (15-mile) labyrinth of underground tunnels and bunkers, the plant was practically impregnable.
But conditions were grim.
“There was constant shelling,” said Vladislav Zahorodnii, a 22-year-old corporal who had been shot through the pelvis, shredding a nerve, during street fighting in Mariupol.
Evacuated to Azovstal, he met Buffalo there. They already knew each other: Both were from Chernihiv, a city in the north surrounded and pounded by Russian forces.
Zahorodnii saw the missing leg. He asked Buffalo how he was doing.
“Everything is fine, we will go clubbing soon,” Buffalo replied.
___
Zahorodnii was evacuated from Azovstal by helicopter on March 31, after three failed attempts.
It was his first helicopter flight. The Mi-8 took fire on its way out, killing one of its engines. The other one kept them airborne for the remainder of the 80-minute early morning dash to Dnipro city on the Dnieper River in central Ukraine.
He would mark his deliverance with a mortar-round tattoo on his right forearm: “I did it not to forget,” he said.
Buffalo’s turn came the following week. He was ambivalent about leaving. On the one hand, he was relieved that his share of the dwindling food and water would now go to others still able to fight; on the other, “there was a painful feeling. They stayed there, and I left them.”
Still, he almost missed his flight.
Soldiers hauled him on a gurney out of his deep bunker and loaded him aboard a truck that rumbled to a pre-arranged landing zone. The soldiers wrapped him in a jacket.
The helicopter’s cargo of ammunition was unloaded first. Then, the wounded were lifted aboard.
But not Buffalo. Left in a back corner of the truck, he’d somehow been overlooked. He couldn’t raise the alarm because the mortar blasts had injured his throat, and he was still too hoarse to make himself heard over the whoop-whoop-whoop of the helicopter rotors.
“I thought to myself, ‘Well, not today then,’” he recalled. “And suddenly someone shouted, ‘You forgot the soldier in the truck!’”
Because the cargo bay was full, Buffalo was placed crosswise from the others, who’d been loaded aboard side by side. A crew member took his hand and told him not to worry, they’d make it home.
“All my life,” he told the crew member, “I dreamed of flying a helicopter. It doesn’t matter if we arrive — my dream has come true.”
___
In his cockpit, the wait seemed interminable to Oleksandr, the minutes feeling like hours.
“Very scary,” he said. “You see explosions around and the next shell could reach your location.”
In the fog of war and with the full picture of the secret missions still emerging, it’s not possible to be absolutely sure that Buffalo and the pilot who spoke to journalists in a video interview recorded and shared by the military were aboard the same flight. But details of their accounts match.
Both gave the same date: the night of April 4-5. Oleksandr recalled being fired upon by a ship as they swooped over waters out of Mariupol. A blast wave tossed the helicopter around “like a toy,” he said. But his escape maneuvers got them out of trouble.
Buffalo also recalls a blast. The evacuees were told later that the pilot had avoided a missile.
Oleksandr gunned the helicopter to 220 kilometers (135 miles) per hour and flew as low as 3 meters (9 feet) above the ground — except when hopping over power lines. A second helicopter on his mission never made it back; on the return flight, its pilot radioed him that he was running short of fuel. It was their last communication.
On his gurney, Buffalo had watched the terrain zip past through a porthole. “We flew over the fields, below the trees. Very low,” he said.
They made it to Dnipro, safely. Upon landing, Oleksandr heard the wounded calling out for the pilots. He expected them to yell at him for having tossed them around so violently during the flight.
“But when I opened the door, I heard guys saying, ‘Thank you,’” he said.
“Everyone clapped,” recalled Buffalo, now rehabbing with Zahorodnii at a Kyiv clinic. “We told the pilots that they had done the impossible.”
___
AP journalists Sophiko Megrelidze in Tbilisi, Georgia, and Oleksandr Stashevskyi in Kyiv contributed.
___
Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at
News
After losing lead and rallying, Chicago White Sox outlast Toronto Blue Jays in 12 innings for ‘a very special win’
A brilliant outing by Chicago White Sox starter Dylan Cease went to waste Tuesday when the bullpen coughed up a late lead, but the Sox rallied three times for a 7-6, 12-inning victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.
After being no-hit by Cease through five innings and shut out through six, the Blue Jays came back to take the lead with a three-run eighth, only to watch the Sox tie it in the ninth on Luis Robert’s two-out, two-run single off Jordan Romano.
From there the game became a pingpong match with spikes.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s RBI double off Kendall Graveman in the 10th was matched by Danny Mednick’s bases-loaded single in the bottom of the inning.
Raimel Tapia drove in a run off Vince Velasquez in the 11th before Robert’s sacrifice fly off Matt Gage tied it in the bottom of the inning.
Velasquez held the Jays scoreless in the 12th, and Josh Harrison’s two-out RBI single off Gage won it, setting off fireworks.
The game lasted 4 hours, 23 minutes.
“We kept battling until we got a win,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “It’s a very special win.”
At the end of the night, the Sox were at .500 again, 3½ games behind the Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians, who moved into a first-place tie. The Sox and Blue Jays will play again Wednesday afternoon in the series finale, with Lucas Giolito starting for the Sox.
Cease left with a 2-0 lead after six innings, dominating from the outset. He struck out the first five batters and the final two he faced, tying a career high with 11 strikeouts, all coming on sliders. He didn’t allow a hit until Lourdes Gurriel Jr.’s infield single leading off the sixth, and he walked two.
But the bullpen failed to get Cease his win, as La Russa went with Jimmy Lambert and Davis Martin in high-leverage situations. Alejandro Kirk’s solo home run off Lambert in the seventh sliced the Jays deficit in half before Martin gave up the lead in the eighth.
After a walk and infield hit put two men on, the runners were bunted over for pinch hitter Cavan Biggio, who lofted a pop-up behind second base. Shortstop Tim Anderson was in position for the catch but couldn’t turn around in time to find the ball, which dropped for a hit to tie the game at 2-2.
Bo Bichette followed with a grounder to short and reached when Biggio beat Anderson’s throw to second as Gurriel came around with the go-ahead run. After another walk to Guerrero, Martin was lifted for Jose Ruiz, who walked Kirk to force home another run.
The Sox staged a two-out rally in the ninth, ignited by Anderson’s walk and Andrew Vaughn’s double. Robert’s opposite-field single brought home the tying runs as the remnants of the crowd of 20,529 went wild.
José Abreu followed with a single, but Bradley Zimmer’s diving catch of AJ Pollock’s liner sent the game into extra innings.
And that’s when things got wild, overshadowing Cease’s outing.
()
News
Lynx take Mercury with game-changing third quarter, end losing streak
After five consecutive losses, the Lynx overcame a slow start to end the losing streak in a 84-71 victory against Phoenix on Tuesday.
Minnesota overcame the bad memories of narrow, heartbreaking losses to two of the WNBA’s best teams in Seattle and Las Vegas, improving as the game went on against the Mercury.
The third quarter was when the tide officially flipped for Minnesota.
Until a Nikolina Milic 3-pointer in the third quarter, the Lynx had not had a lead in the game. The game was tied three times before that, two instances coming just minutes before Milic’s shot. From Milic’s shot forward, the Lynx didn’t look back and continue to build.
Minnesota’s more aggressive stance on both ends of the floor began earlier in the game, though, when the Lynx overcame an 11-point deficit following the first quarter for a dominant second.
Early in the second quarter, Minnesota got more aggressive on the ball. Starter Kayla McBride had two steals. The Lynx defense put more pressure on and took advantage of turnovers. The Mercury had 16 turnovers in the game. All of that effort resulted in a 25-point frame for the Lynx, narrowing the deficit to four points at halftime.
McBride led the effort in points as well. She had some dominant baskets in the paint off of promising passes from her teammates. The Lynx finished with 24 assists in the game. Another benefactor of those assists was Natalie Achonwa.
Achonwa had 10 points off the bench in the second half. Her presence was even more notable considering her lengthy absence from the court. She exited Minnesota’s second game of the season on May 8 against Washington with a right hamstring injury, Achonwa missed the next 14 games, only being activated just ahead of Minnesota’s game against Phoenix on Tuesday.
McBride and Achonwa led the way for what ended up being a balanced scoring effort for the Lynx. While it was just a duo early on, Aerial Powers, Rachel Banham and Moriah Jefferson knocked down baskets to push Minnesota into the lead. McBride finished with 18 points, five steals and 3 assists. Achonwa was perfect from the field and the free-throw line for 12 points, adding six rebounds as well. Jefferson led the way in the assist category, dishing out nine in the game, while adding 12 points.
After just two 3-point baskets in the first half, Minnesota exploded for eight more to bolster its lead in the second half. While dominating in that category, the Lynx also made a difference at the free-throw line, missing just two chances while Phoenix shot 68.2% from the line.
News
Cleveland tops Twins in 11 innings, takes ever-so-slight lead in American League Central
For the first time since April 24, the Twins dipped into second place in the American League Central Division standings.
In their first of eight games over the next 10 days against the Cleveland Guardians, the Twins gave up a two-run lead in the eighth inning and allowed the go-ahead run in the 11th to lose 6-5 at Target Field, relinquishing first place in the division by five percentage points in the process.
The Twins kept Cleveland in check in the 10th inning, as Jhoan Duran maneuvered around a jam with runners on first and third. However, Griffin Jax could not do the same in the 11th, allowing the automatic runner to score off a Andrés Giménez single. Meanwhile, the Twins’ offense could not push across a run in either of the final two innings, despite a runner starting at second base.
The Guardians have won 16 of their past 20 games to catch the Twins in the Central.
“The standings in June don’t really carry any significance for me, and those are things that we said when we were in first place,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “We’ve put ourselves in a good spot to go forward. We need to get ready for tomorrow. We need to get ready to go out there to beat these guys and outplay them tomorrow.”
The Twins were four outs away from closing the game out and extending their narrow division lead over the Guardians as Luis Arraez hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh to give the Twins a 5-3 lead. However, Emilío Pagan could not put up a scoreless eighth inning, allowing a two-out, two-run home run to Franmil Reyes that tied the game at 5-5.
Cleveland capitalized on a shaky start by Joe Ryan, who made his second appearance since returning from COVID. The Guardians’ first two batters singled, and Oscar Gonzalez doubled one home with two outs. Then in the third inning, again with two outs, Jose Ramírez doubled and Josh Naylor homered to extend their lead to 3-0.
But from there, Ryan steadied himself. After allowing six hits over his first three innings, Ryan allowed just one in his final three innings and did not allow another run. He finished with seven strikeouts, his most since April 27, and struck out the side in the sixth.
Meanwhile, Minnesota failed to take advantage of Cleveland starter Aaron Civale, who entered the night with a 7.84 earned-run average and had allowed four or more runs in four of his last five outings.
Civale pitched five innings and allowed two runs on five hits while striking out seven. The only damage the Twins mustered came in the fourth inning thanks to a two-out, two-run double from Alex Kirilloff that scored Max Kepler and Gary Sanchez. The Twins stranded a runner at second in both the first and fifth innings.
But the Twins were able to get to the Guardians’ bullpen, which entered the night with the league’s second-lowest ERA. Arraez momentarily put the Twins in front with his 359-foot three-run home run that barely made it into the right field overhang. It was Arraez’s fourth home run of the season and third of June.
But the lead quickly disappeared in the eighth inning when Reyes took advantage of a pitch right down the middle and hit it over the center field fence.
In the 10th inning, Byron Buxton walked to begin the inning, but the next three batters struck out. Then in the 11th, a Nick Gordon ground out moved the automatic runner to third base. For a moment it looked like Jose Miranda would be the hero, skying a ball to deep left field. But Steven Kwan made the catch on the warning track to end the game.
