The Most Effective Forms of Marketing For Law Firms
What are the most effective forms of legal marketing? We are currently at the tipping point of using technology to market law firms. Law firms are just beginning to use blogs and many are beginning to understand how to use web sites effectively for marketing. The key indicator is that firms are starting to list industries that they serve on their websites. In other words, instead of creating a website all about their credentials, they are focusing on their visitors. It is a classic marketing technique to focus on customers, and not what you are selling.
Until recently, law firm websites were all about themselves. Instead, they should focus on what their visitors want to buy. For example, clients don’t see themselves as customers of practice groups. Instead, they see themselves as members of an industry. Therefore law firms are doing smart marketing by listing industries they serve.
Can you give an example?
Sure. Take a look at Torys law firm in Toronto. It has video podcasts which just received an award for Marketing Initiative of the Year. Another example is Holland & Hart in Denver, which joined with Frontier Airlines to produce “Business Class,” a branded in-flight entertainment show spotlighting innovative clients.
How much should a law firm spend on marketing?
The rule of thumb is to spend 2% of gross revenues, not counting marketing staff salaries, on marketing and business development. Most firms grossly under spend and how much you pay a marketer depends on how big the city, how big the firm. Obviously bigger means more expensive. Marketers in small firms in small cities average $50,000 per year. Marketers in NYC at mega law firms earn $500,000. But I wouldn’t want the pressure.
Are lawyers aware of their costs per lead, per case retained and per settled case?
No, most lawyers aren’t that sophisticated yet. But I am advising them now to keep track of return on investment which will enable them to measure cost per lead.
As for cost per case – the cost of sales is something law firms don’t know; keep in mind they are just now getting into sales. For example. I worked with Chuhak and Tecson, a law firm in Chicago, and they spent $24,000 training 20 partners and within nine months they generated $1 million in new revenue – a 4,000% ROI. And that is typical. Another example: I trained a trial lawyer in Chicago whose revenues were $200,000 and within one year she multiplied them, all by herself, to $2.5 million. Frankly, that is amazing.
Is television advertising a thing of the past?
Most law firms never advertised on TV. But small-firm lawyers who have a volume practice – such as immigration and personal injury – need lots of clients to make money, and so they still use the TV and radio to attract clients.
What about blogging – how does that fit in?
Essentially a blog is a kind of website whose content is all text. The author will post a new item and the newest item goes on the top, while the older ones get pushed down. A Blog is a fantastic marketing vehicle because it establishes the author as an expert, an authority. Smart lawyers will pick one narrow, particular topic to focus on their blogs.
I’ll give you an example. Dennis Crouch, of Counsel at McDonnell Boehnen Hulbert & Berghoff in Chicago, has a blog called Patently-o and the site gets 50,000 visitors a week. He told me that his blog has brought in Fortune 500 companies and more importantly, referrals from lawyers he has never met. He writes about patents that were granted and has now made himself the national expert. And he’s been in practice only four years!
There’s no longer a need for the Yellow Pages – I tell my clients to cancel their ads and start a blog instead.
How did your business grow?
My consulting practice started in 2000 and has multiplied. I now have an office in Illinois and Arizona, an associate, a researcher and six Web sites. In my practice I’ve advised more than 60 law firms on business development and how to use technology for marketing. The largest firm I advised was Baker & McKenzie – at the time there were 3,000 lawyers in the firm and they have added another 400. The smallest firm was a husband and wife team in Peoria, Illinois.
How do people find you?
People find me though Google. My website is number one in “law firm marketing” and number one in Yahoo. When I get a call, and there are many each week, I ask how they find me and every caller usually says, ‘I looked you up on the Internet.’
I concentrate my own marketing on the Web. I operate www.lawmarketing.com, which is the LawMarketing Portal and it gets 100,000 visitors per month. I also operate the LawMarketing Store at www.lawmarketing.biz/store. I also run the LawMarketing Listserv and just to round it out, I operate the Professional Business Development Institute online. The LawMarketing Portal is an online magazine; the LawMarketing Store offers marketing books, CDs and research; the consulting site sells services, the Institute sells education and the Listserv sells community.
When a lawyer calls, what is the usual request?
- “Help, we need to do some marketing, all of our rainmakers are 70 years old!”
- “We just lost our number one client. We have to replace him – now!”
- “None of our young partners have ever opened a file.”
For all of the above, they need business development training. One method is to hold a one-day training retreat. I will visit the firm and make a presentation on sales and business development for an entire day, anywhere in the U.S. (and I have done technology marketing for almost all the major Canadian firms).
Secondly, I meet with the lawyers, one-on-one, and develop a personal business development plan.
Third, I will write the firm’s marketing strategy. The problem with many lawyers is that they want tactics – something done today – and won’t wait for a strategic plan.
In between assignments I present two web seminars per month, through http://www.pbdi.org. You just register online and it is presented on the web and by phone.
Gaze into your crystal ball – where is law marketing going?
I see it turning into sales. Marketing will raise your profile in the market and make you well known, but it is sales that bring in new business. In law, you don’t say “sales,” you say “business development.” That entails picking a target, developing a wolf pack to go after it and a long-term plan to acquire the target. You can see how pre-meditated this is.
Most law practices are composed of clients who sought them out. The lawyers didn’t pick the clients so many lawyers hate what they are doing. The new trend is to pick your clients and go after them.
Another trend is remote law practice. Most law practice comprises transactions, and that entails documents. A lawyer can be anywhere to write the document and the client can get the document on the web – there is no need to be anywhere specifically. That is how I work myself.
Have laptop, will travel.
Exactly. All you need is the Internet and a phone connection.
What about burn-out, how can you get lawyers excited about marketing?
The key element in my approach is: I ask them what they like to do in their practice. Then I ask what kind of people they like to work with. Next I’ll ask what activities are fun for them, such as boating or golf. Then we are going to mix in business development with what the lawyer does for fun. Finally, we turn to finding people whom the lawyer can help.
This is how lawyers should market: find someone you like, someone whom you can help in your particular field and get out there and have fun with them. What’s not to like?
Jobs for Felons in Information Technology – Find Out If You Are a Fit for These Felon Friendly Jobs
Information technology job opportunities for felons pay well and offer fast career advancement. IT jobs for felons do require extensive technical knowledge but the main advantage to IT jobs for felons is that demand for IT skills is high compared to other industries even during the current economic downturn.
According to the most recent study by the Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics, IT jobs are expected to grow more than twice as fast as the average for all other occupations. This report takes into account the recent dot-com bust and recovery as well as outsourcing trends. In other words, even with the off shoring of IT jobs and the economic slump, the IT industry is still one of the leading growth industries in the U.S. today.
So what IT jobs for felons are available?
Information Technology is the study, design, implementation and management of computer-based information systems, chiefly software applications and computer hardware.
The IT jobs for felons that are in high demand include computer software engineers, network systems and data communications analysts, systems analysts, and network and systems administrators, again according to the Department of Labor’s report.
Since the IT field is quite large, there is no one personality type that is needed to succeed. There is room for introverted, both technical IT people and extroverted business or sales-oriented IT people.
However, the one quality that all IT people must have is a willingness to keep on learning. The software programs and computer hardware of today will be outdated in a few years so IT professionals must study new technologies constantly.
Jobs for Felons: Information Technology
Information technology is one of those career paths that are suitable for ex-felons because there are a lot of IT jobs for felons available due to the industry’s high growth rate.
If you apply for regular employment then you will definitely have to go through a background check. This can be a problem if the IT job involves handling a lot of sensitive information. Whether you will be able to land a job after the employer finds out about your past will depend on the type of felony, recency and evidence of rehabilitation.
One option you can look into is working freelance. No background checks will be involved since you will not be employed by any company or organization. Freelance IT jobs for felons simply entail looking for clients and working as an independent contractor. This has become very popular among felons because the internet has made it easier than ever before to find freelance IT job opportunities for felons online. You can even work from the comfort of your own home. This is a great option for people who want to spend more time with their families as well as those who have disabilities.
Jobs for Felons: Information Technology
Almost all colleges and universities in the U.S. have IT programs so you will not have any problems finding the right certification, diploma or degree program for you. You can choose to either study on campus or online.
The best high-paying IT jobs for felons do require a bachelor’s degree in information technology and/or certification so keep that in mine if you want to work for the top IT companies.
On the other hand, there are a few companies that offer on-the-job training although this is mostly for entry-level jobs.
For freelance work, you will need at least some certifications and probably an associate degree. Clients who hire freelancers will look at both qualifications and experience so once you have established a good IT work history you will be able to choose from among the better-paying IT jobs for felons.
Information Technology Jobs for Felons: Summary
Information technology jobs for felons are a good choice for ex-offenders because they pay well. IT is also a fast-growing industry with many job opportunities for felons. Information technology is a large field and people of all personality types can succeed in this type of work but you should be willing to learn and master constantly evolving technologies. In addition, you will need to finish a diploma or degree course in information technology to get the best jobs for felons available.
How Does a PBX System Connect With The Outside World?
PBX systems are at the heart of any successful business. Communication is the most important aspect of building client relationships and conducting day-to-day business. Without an efficiently operating phone system, a business could lose revenue as well as client confidence.
Phone systems are designed to handle call volume that exceeds what one would normally see in a home. Since multiple calls are coming in at the same time, a phone system is essential to route these calls to the appropriate party where the customer doesn’t hear a busy signal. This is done through the use of circuits or multiple phone lines that are connected to the phone system. Based on call volume, these “phone lines” can either be an ISDN line, or could be a series of single lines. The choice of circuit is largely dependent on the expected call volume and budget of the business owner.
In cases of smaller businesses, using multiple single lines might make more sense. However, some may be surprised to find that the cost of one ISDN circuit might be less expensive than continually adding phone lines to keep up with demand. This is where projected growth should be considered when ordering circuits or phone lines. This is particularly true in cases where rapid growth is expected.
Referred to as a circuit, an ISDN is a type of “phone line” that has 24 channels with one channel being reserved for data such as caller ID. The remaining 23 channels can carry one call each simultaneously. This solution would work better than 23 individual phone lines to accommodate incoming and outgoing phone calls. These circuits can be set up in a PBX system to allow incoming or outgoing calls or a combination of both. Additionally, depending on the phone company used, they can be specified for either local or long distance. In most cases, they will be set up for least cost routing. You might be able to send both local and long distance calls over the same circuit, but it might not be cost-effective to do so.
ISDN T1’s, or circuits, are appropriate for larger businesses with a high expected call volume. These circuits are commonly seen in call center environments which have additional technology to route calls to agents. For companies having extremely high call volume, a DS3 is often used which is comprised of 28 T1’s or individual circuits. This allows for an even greater amount of call volume and might be a more cost-effective solution than ordering 28 individual T1’s. The cost of a DS3 will depend on the distance from the business location to the end of the carrier network. This is why it’s a good idea to shop around when considering purchasing a DS3 for communications. This way you can choose a carrier that has the shortest distance to minimize cost.
Another solution that is fast growing in popularity because of its versatility as well as cost savings is VoIP. Unlike the communications described above, VoIP technology transmits the conversation using IP technology in much the same way that a computer transmits data. Since both voice and data can reside on the same circuit, the need for the number of circuits can be minimized. Since VoIP converts the conversation to data packets, it’s important that the voice data not conflict with the normal transmission of data as seen when transferring files or sending email. This is because voice data must be received in the order in which it is sent. If the end of the conversation gets to the destination before the beginning, the conversation won’t be understandable. In the case of data transmission, if there’s a bottleneck, the network will simply begin sending the data again once the bottleneck clears.
Since conversations are real time, this won’t work for voice traffic. This is why it’s imperative to have the proper configuration in place to insure that the voice conversation always has priority. The number of calls that could run concurrently would largely depend on the size of the network, the data circuits and how much other data would be transmitted over the same circuit. Additionally, the network configuration plays a large role in the quality of the audio during a phone call. VoIP is appropriate for large and small businesses because of its scalability. Depending on the needs of the business, bandwidth can be moved up or down and allows the business to leverage the data network to route phone calls.
There are many solutions when it comes to connecting a PBX system to the outside world. Varying in cost and capacity, each solution has its benefits and drawbacks depending on customer need. Also a deciding factor is the PBX itself. Knowing what the PBX is compatible with as well as the expected call volume will go a long way in making the appropriate telecom choices to meet business needs.
A Guide to Understanding Water Damage Restoration
Whether it is after a fire, burst pipes, or the result of a flood, your home must be restored from all the destruction caused by moisture. Water damage restoration will repair the house and make it safe to live in again. There are several steps to repairing your property after this type of devastation.
Assessing the Damage
The first step to repairing your home after any type of flooding is the loss assessment. This procedure is how the technicians know exactly what to do in order to repair your home. Technicians are required to work with insurance companies to determine property’s injuries. Only then can a plan be devised on how to go about refurbishing it.
During the assessment, the water damage restoration company will assign one of three categories. Each of these categories signifies a different manner in which the devastation is handled and reversed. These categories are:
Category One: This is water without any contaminants such as urine or feces. The liquid comes from a clean source such as pipes or sinks. It may also come from toilets, as long as it was free of contaminants.
Category Two: The liquid comes from dishwashers, washing machines, or toilets with urine and has some minor contamination.
Category Three: The impairments are caused by an unsanitary source such as flooding, toilets with fecal matter, sewage lines, or has been standing for some time and may contain microbes.
Drying and Decontaminating the Area
Once a category has been set, the water damage restoration team can start the process of drying out the area. If the damage has been categorized as a two or a three, the area must also be decontaminated in order for the area to be livable again. It is important to understand that an entire house may not contain contaminated liquid. In some cases, it is only specific pockets of the space that must be decontaminated.
If the area is small and has little moisture absorbed into the surrounding materials, the process is much quicker. Dehumidifiers and blowers may be all that is required to restore the space to its natural state. However, a larger area with carpet or one that has deep saturation may require more equipment such as scrubbers and subfloor drying devices.
Finishing the Job
Of course, during the process, you should expect the technicians to be available on site during the duration. They must constantly monitor the equipment to ensure that the area is drying evenly. They should also verify that the entire site is completely dry before removing the dryers. The company should also be observing the area to spot any other problems that may arise once the water has been removed.
Water damage restoration is not something anyone wants to go through. However, with the right company and the proper equipment, your home can be restored to its former glory. When looking for the right group to handle the job, make sure you do your homework. Look at reviews and check out the Better Business Bureau to see if the business is accredited or has any outstanding complaints.
