This shrimp and grits recipe is the best ever — really
Excuse me for a minute while I suck up to my boss.
Not long ago, my editor mentioned in passing that her favorite thing to eat is shrimp and grits. Suddenly, and for reasons as mysterious as they are inexplicable, I was struck by a consuming desire to write about shrimp and grits.
Fortunately, as with practically everyone who has ever had it, I happen to like shrimp and grits. I still remember the first time I tried it: It was at a little neighborhood bistro in Richmond, Virginia, perhaps 30 years ago. Despite living only a few hours from South Carolina, where the dish originated and was popularized, I had not even heard of it at the time.
I was instantly intrigued. Soft, creamy grits topped with highly spiced, perfectly prepared shrimp? It sounded amazing. And it was. It was one of those dishes that you know you are going to be ordering for the rest of your life.
I don’t recall ever trying to cook it before. But for the sake of my editor (more sucking up!) I decided to make the best, richest and creamiest shrimp and grits that I possibly could.
And then I walked back that idea. I had initially planned to use heavy whipping cream in the grits, but no one needs that many calories in their lives. Half-and-half will be fine, I thought.
It was more than fine. It was spectacular. Frankly, the heavy cream would only have gilded the lily and then drowned it in cream.
Making shrimp and grits is a two-part process. Part one is the grits. Part two, as you have already deduced, is the shrimp.
Usually, grits are made just by pouring hominy (treated cornmeal) into boiling water and cooking it until the corn has absorbed the liquid and become soft and palatable.
But soft and palatable is not good enough for the shrimp and grits I wanted to make. I wanted my grits to have oomph, to have pizzazz. I wanted them so good that it would be an insult to call them grits.
I began with stone-ground grits, which are to grits what whole-grain flour is to all-purpose flour. It includes the outer part of the kernel, the part that gets stuck in your teeth when you eat popcorn. This process gives the grits more texture, but that is less important than the fact that it also gives them a richer taste of corn.
More significantly, I did not boil them in water. Good cooks know that grains always taste better when they are cooked in a flavorful stock, so I used chicken broth for half of my cooking liquid. The other half was half-and-half.
That’s the part that could have been heavy cream, but let’s not be ridiculous. The half-and-half made the grits rich and creamy enough, especially once I stirred in some sharp cheddar cheese.
The grits were remarkable on their own, but they are only half a dish. I wanted the other half, the shrimp half, to be as good as the grits.
Naturally, I started with bacon.
I rendered a couple of slices of diced, thick-cut bacon and used the bacon fat to cook minced onion, celery and green pepper. Yes, that is a New Orleans combination of ingredients, not South Carolina, but they know how to cook shrimp in New Orleans, too.
Next, I tossed some shrimp in my own mixture of celery salt, paprika, cayenne pepper and black pepper, and sautéed them with the bacon-scented vegetables.
I sprinkled it all with a couple of tablespoons of flour, and stirred it to make a quick roux. All it needed then was more chicken stock to create a thick and ridiculously delicious sauce.
But don’t just take my word for it. I gave some to my shrimp-and-grits-loving editor. She tasted it and, with a big smile on her face, said, “It’s perfect.”
SHRIMP AND GRITS
Yield: 4 servings
- 2 1/2 cups plus 3/4 cup chicken stock, divided
- 2 1/2 cups half-and-half
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 1/8 teaspoons black pepper, divided
- 1 cup grits, preferably stone-ground
- 3/4 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese
- 2 slices thick-cut bacon, diced
- 1/3 cup green pepper, diced small
- 1/3 cup onion, diced small
- 1/2 cup celery, diced small
- 1/2 teaspoon celery salt
- 1/4 teaspoon paprika
- 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper, or to taste
- 1 pound shrimp, shelled and deveined
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1. In a large saucepan over high heat, combine 2 1/2 cups of the chicken stock and the half-and-half. Add butter, salt and 1 teaspoon pepper, and bring to a boil. Stir in grits and return to a boil. Lower heat to a gentle simmer and cook 40 to 50 minutes until done, stirring frequently. Scrape bottom of pot when stirring to keep grits from sticking. Grits are done when bubbles turn big, like volcanic magma or hot mud pools, or when they have the texture of wet mashed potatoes. Remove from heat. Add cheese and stir until thoroughly combined. Cover to keep warm.
2. Meanwhile, in a large skillet over medium-high heat, cook bacon until crispy. Remove bacon pieces with a spoon and reserve, leaving bacon grease in pan. Add green pepper, onion and celery to the pan and sauté until onion is translucent, about 3 minutes.
3. Combine celery salt, paprika, cayenne and remaining 1/8 teaspoon black pepper in a small bowl, and sprinkle over shrimp; toss until evenly coated. Add shrimp and vegetable oil to pan and sauté until shrimp is nearly pink and curled. Sprinkle with flour and cook, stirring constantly, for 2 minutes. Add remaining 3/4 cup chicken stock and cook, stirring, until liquid thickens.
4. To serve, spoon shrimp and sauce over grits, and top with reserved crispy bacon.
Per serving: 774 calories; 42 g fat; 24 g saturated fat; 290 g cholesterol; 44 g protein; 55 g carbohydrate; 11 g sugar; 3 g fiber; 1,355 mg sodium; 433 mg calcium
— Recipe by Daniel Neman
Rashod Bateman is now the Ravens’ top wide receiver. It’s a role he’s always wanted.
Lamar Jackson was shocked, to say the least.
It had been over a month since the 2022 NFL draft, during which the 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player watched the Ravens trade top wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown to Arizona and show up just minutes later at the Cardinals’ draft party. The two had entered the NFL just a year apart and become close friends, only for Brown to become frustrated with his role in the offense and quietly ask for a trade.
Jackson at least had some sort of warning the trade was coming, even if he didn’t quite believe it.
Rashod Bateman didn’t.
The second-year receiver had worked out with Brown over the summer and didn’t know he wanted to leave. He’d only find out later. For Jackson, Brown’s departure meant the loss of a trusted target. For Bateman, it meant opportunity.
Now he’s the Ravens’ undisputed top receiver.
“That’s the role that I’ve always wanted to be in,” Bateman said. “I’m excited to take that role.”
It’s happened rather quickly. The 2021 first-round draft pick played 12 games and started just four as a rookie, finishing with 515 yards on 46 receptions and one touchdown. A groin injury that required surgery kept Bateman out until Week 6, and then Jackson missed the final four games with an ankle injury. They only played seven games together.
Yet this summer, Bateman is transitioning from unproven rookie to reliable receiver. That can be hard in a Ravens offense that leans so much on the run. The receiving corps has long been a weak spot on the roster, with failed first-round picks or aging stars at the end of their careers providing little production. But in trading Brown, wide receivers coach Tee Martin thinks the team made a statement. Now, it’s Bateman’s turn.
“The guys do have a chip on their shoulder,” said Martin, who oversees a group that also includes young wideouts Devin Duvernay, James Proche II and Tylan Wallace. “When we don’t draft a wide receiver, what the organization is saying to you is, ‘We brought you here for a reason, and it’s your time.’”
Bateman looks the part of a No. 1 wideout, with his 6-foot-1, 193-pound frame in a flashy gold-tinted visor and white leggings standing out from the group. But taking that enhanced role comes with added scrutiny. Bateman had a few drops in minicamp and Martin still sees areas in which the former Minnesota star needs to improve.
Of course, he also had flashes of brilliance once Jackson returned to practice. On Wednesday, Bateman caught a 65-yard touchdown pass and showed off his speed, perhaps an underappreciated part of his game.
“He’s getting open at the line super, super quick,” tight end Mark Andrews said of Bateman. “And then he’s got a burst of speed people don’t really talk about. Second year, he’s a guy that’s just gonna get better and better and better. The sky’s the limit for them.”
When asked if that’s going to be a bigger part of his game this season, Bateman’s response seemed joking, but confident.
“We’ll see,” he said with a smirk.
Bateman is the face of this young group of receivers, but Martin said leadership doesn’t have an age. Bateman takes a quiet approach, and it showed during his news conference Thursday.
“I don’t really talk much,” Bateman said. “Hopefully I can show that by the way I work, by being the first one here every day.”
He and Proche stood at the microphone together — in large part to speed up the news conference for Proche to make his flight — and it was largely Proche at the front. He’s the vocal one. Bateman stood a bit farther away from the mic and talked about what he and Martin believe he can do on the field.
He talked about trying to block out what people are saying about him, but he wonders about all the attention. Why him?
It’s because he’s unproven. He didn’t have the same immediate impact as the Cincinnati Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase or the Miami Dolphins’ Jaylen Waddle, who were picked higher in the draft. They were thrust into leadership roles right away. Bateman wasn’t.
He and Proche will work out with Jackson in Florida before training camp to continue building their chemistry, having already spent time training together in California earlier this offseason. Bateman and Jackson believe that will help strengthen their connection ahead of a crucial season for each of them, as Jackson eyes a new contract and Bateman works toward solidifying his role.
“I told them I wanted to get some chemistry. They’re like, ‘Man, we’re gonna get that regardless,’” Jackson said of talking to his receivers when he missed voluntary organized team activities. “When the offseason first came, my ankle got better, we just had chemistry all back. It was like I never stopped playing. I just felt like when I got to camp, it was going to be the same way, and it has.”
Letters: Why do we think raising St. Paul property taxes is the only answer for more services?
Missing businesses, missing taxes
St. Paul property taxes are high and now we want to include preschool costs paid for by residents and small businesses. But in St. Paul, a city of 300,000 residents, we are missing major taxpayers.
I recently purchased something from Lowe’s … in West St. Paul. The receipt showed a WSP city sales tax and a Dakota County sales tax. Government buildings are tax-exempt as are churches, schools and non-profit organizations. What we don’t have is a Lowe’s, Home Depot, Best Buy, Barnes and Noble, Walmart, JoAnn Fabrics, Michaels, Petsmart, or Costco (West St Paul also has a Petco and a Menards). Not only is this a big loss of taxable income from owners and buyers, but we also lose out on the employment options for people who live here.
And, when property taxes increase on homeowners, especially those on a fixed income or low-income households, and small businesses, with profit margins that can’t keep up with the tax increases, it is a no-win situation for everyone in the city. Midway, Sun-Ray, Highland, and downtown are areas that could sustain these stores among others.
What makes St. Paul residents have to shop in the suburbs to purchase everyday items from these missing businesses? And why do we think raising property taxes in St. Paul on residents and small businesses is the only answer to pay for necessary services?
Cynthia McArthur, St. Paul
Clear and present dangers
The picture of former U.S. Court of Appeals Judge J. Michael Luttig in Friday’s Pioneer Press, where he is spewing his paranoia to the January 6 Committee, shows pretty clearly he is afraid of a heck of a lot more than Donald Trump and the some 80 million who voted for him, which may have included some fake ballots stuffed in the boxes.
Our country faces a number of “ clear and present” dangers. The orange man is well down the list.
T.J. Sexton, St. Paul
America’s most luxurious butter lives to churn another day. Here are two recipes to celebrate.
SHOREHAM, Vt. — In a wooden barn perched on a grassy hill, some of the most celebrated cows in the dairy business — the bovine royal family of American fancy butter — sampled hay in their new abode.
Diva, the bossiest of the group, hovered regally over the shy, gentle Cinnamon. Lying down were Ruby and Lacy, who were chewing cud over their folded forelegs. Rutabaga, May and Patch ruminated impassively as Dell peed, effusively, in greeting.
A few months earlier, in February, the herd’s former owner, Diane St. Clair, loaded them onto a trailer and drove them 7 miles down the road from her Animal Farm Creamery in Orwell, Vermont, to Rolling Bale Farm in Shoreham, a 100-acre organic property nestled into a clearing about an hour south of Burlington.
“That was a hard day,” St. Clair said. “But there was no way for me to continue.”
St. Clair had spent the previous 22 years making the most sought-after small-batch cultured butter in the United States. It’s the same butter that the chef Thomas Keller serves at the French Laundry and Per Se — and that retails for an eye-popping $60 per pound.
But at 65, she was ready to retire. Decades of twice-daily milking, barn mucking and hoisting 70-pound jugs of fresh milk into the butter churn had taken a toll on her back. Her husband, Al Clarisse, a large-animal veterinarian who was her only helper, had developed knee problems. And although her heart still clung to her cherished Jersey cows (her “other family,” as she called them), her creative urges had shifted from butter to a new, more sedentary, but just as aromatic, passion: blending exclusive perfumes.
The question was, would she be able to find the right people to take on her treasured herd and her churn? Or would her extraordinary butter, with its subtle nutty, grassy flavors that changed with the seasons, simply disappear?
For many small dairies in Vermont, retirement can be a heartbreaking matter of selling off cows and equipment to large agribusinesses and calling it quits. In 1969, Vermont had 4,017 dairy farms, most of them small, family-run operations. By 2020, that number had dropped by 84% to 636, with many having consolidated to benefit from economies of scale.
Even at farms where the next generation wants to step up, dairy farmers are finding it increasingly difficult to make a living. A national oversupply of milk, made worse during the pandemic, brought down prices to the point where it may no longer make financial sense to keep going.
All of this has caused the demise of many beloved farms and dairy products, including the prizewinning cheeses from Orb Weaver Creamery, whose owners spent years trying to pass on their dairy to young cheesemakers before finally having to sell off their last cow and close down.
This was something St. Clair intended to prevent: Keeping her business intact and her bovine “other family” together — and far from any industrial megafarms — was her top priority.
“I wanted my cows to go to a farm that would treat them like I did, with people who would know their names, and who would name their calves,” she said.
Happily, St. Clair’s story is a rare piece of good news in the world of small dairies. It’s an example of how one single-minded, cow-loving farmer was able to create a market for the kind of handmade cultured butter that had nearly gone extinct in the United States. Then, through a combination of resolve and serendipity, she was able to pass that business to a young family with exactly the right kind of grit, experience and disposition to carry it on. And they happened to live just down the road.
Building a Better Butter
When St. Clair started Animal Farm in 1999, she knew she wanted to raise Jersey cows. With them came a seemingly endless river of milk that needed a purpose.
“Everyone else in Vermont was doing cheese,” St. Clair said, “I saw a niche with butter.”
Specifically, the kind of tangy, high-fat, marigold-colored butter she’d eaten in Europe, for which the ultra-creamy milk her Jersey cows produced was perfectly suited. (Most dairy cows in the United States are Holsteins, which yield a larger quantity of milk with a lower fat content.)
Back then, no one she knew in the United States was making small batches of European-style butter from their own cows, and there were no guidelines for how to do it. The nearby Vermont Creamery had started making European-style butter a year earlier, in 1998, but from purchased milk, which, like making wine from purchased grapes, puts the agricultural part of the equation out of the producer’s control.
Besides, St. Clair said, “I was in it for the cows.”
Relying on out-of-print dairy manuals from the 19th century, she eventually figured out that culturing the cream before churning it, a process also called clabbering, vastly improved both the taste and the texture, making the end result thicker and more pliant, and adding a pleasing nuttiness.
Culturing is a standard practice for premium butter in Europe, and it was in the United States as well before the widespread industrialization of the dairy industry shifted to uncultured “sweet” butter, those pale, bland sticks in the supermarket, because it was faster and cheaper to produce at scale. (The intense labor involved in producing small quantities of handmade butter from St. Clair’s own Jersey cows, along with high demand from luxury restaurants, accounts for the extravagant price tag.)
Once St. Clair was satisfied with her experiments, she overnighted a sampler 3,000 miles away to a famous chef she’d never met, along with a handwritten letter requesting his feedback.
Thomas Keller remembered the moment well.
“Diane sent me five little knobs of misshapen butter in a Ziploc bag,” he said. “I called her immediately and said, ‘How much do you make? We’ll buy it all.’”
Eventually, she built a small dairy near the barn, brought in a few more Jersey cows and, still working mostly by herself and by hand, increased production to 100 pounds of butter per week and the plush, lightly sour buttermilk that was its byproduct.
This was the business she had needed to sell. Ben and Hilary Haigh, both 33, of Rolling Bale Farm turned out to be the ideal buyers.
Greener Pastures for a Cherished Herd
Hilary Haigh has always been “a little obsessed with butter,” she said.
When she was studying animal science at the University of Vermont, her brother gave her a countertop butter churn, which she used for years before switching to a food processor when she and Ben married.
The couple met, coincidentally, at Animal Farm when they were both in college. Hilary Haigh, who grew up on a nearby farm, was cow- and house-sitting for St. Clair. Ben Haigh was helping his uncle build the dairy’s roof.
The two started Rolling Bale Farm in 2014, raising pastured beef, chicken and lamb to sell at the local farmers’ market. They also kept a family cow to provide plenty of milk to drink and to feed Hilary Haigh’s churn.
Having a microdairy like St. Clair’s was a dream, Haigh said, “it just happened sooner than we anticipated.”
When she and Ben Haigh heard that St. Clair was looking for buyers, they sent her a handwritten letter expressing their interest.
It reminded St. Clair of the letter she’d sent Keller all those years ago.
“Who sends letters anymore?” St. Clair said. “It’s like it’s all come full circle.”
After piecing together two loans and a grant to come up with the $281,000 necessary to buy the business and install a dairy at Rolling Bale Farm, the Haighs took over Animal Farm Creamery in January. (St. Clair wanted to retire on her farm, so the business and cows were sold, but not her property.)
Now, several times every week, Hilary Haigh makes butter and buttermilk exactly as St. Clair taught her: by hand, by herself, in a dairy built on the same pasture where the Haighs’ herd grazes, but with the addition of her two young sons tumbling underfoot, eating as much butter and cream as they can get their small hands on.
Then, once a week, she ships the butter to the same six accounts that St. Clair had long supplied: Thomas Keller; the Inn at Little Washington in Virginia; Menton in Boston; Ocean House in Rhode Island; Dedalus Wine Shop and Market in Vermont; and Saxelby Cheesemongers in New York.
So far, Haigh said, none of the accounts seemed to notice the change of hands.
Benoit Breal, an owner of Saxelby Cheesemongers, said the transition had been “100% seamless.”
“The quality is the same,” he said, “it’s still the quintessential artisanal butter. There’s no one else doing it like that.”
St. Clair misses her cows. But she’s happy to have the time to immerse herself in orris root, ylang-ylang and the other heady tools of perfumery needed for St. Clair Scents.
And Diva, Cinnamon, Dell and the rest of the herd seem to have fully adapted to their new home.
“Ben and Hilary love their animals; they’re good farmers,” St. Clair said. “Now when I go to visit the cows, they’re like, ‘Oh, hi, Diane.’”
She paused and added, a little wistfully, “They’re doing fine without me.”
Buttermilk Green Goddess Slaw
Total time: 30 minutes
Yield: 6 to 8 servings
For the dressing:
- 1 ripe avocado, pitted and cubed
- 3/4 cup buttermilk
- 1/4 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 2 oil-packed anchovy fillets
- 2 scallions, sliced
- 1 garlic clove, peeled and smashed
- 1/4 cup chopped parsley leaves and tender stems
- 3 tablespoons chopped chives
- 2 tablespoons chopped tarragon leaves
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 tablespoon chopped basil leaves
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
For the slaw:
- 4 cups thinly sliced green cabbage (about 1/2 a small head)
- 4 scallions, thinly sliced
- 1 jalapeño, seeded, if desired, thinly sliced
- 1/4 cup chopped cilantro, plus more for garnish
1. Make the dressing: Put avocado, buttermilk, lemon juice, anchovy, scallions, garlic, parsley, chives, tarragon, olive oil and basil in a food processor or blender, and process until smooth and uniformly green, 1 to 2 minutes. Taste and season with salt and black pepper. Set aside.
2. Make the slaw: In a large bowl, combine cabbage, scallions, jalapeño and cilantro. Pour 1 cup of green goddess dressing over slaw and toss well to coat. Season with salt and pepper.
3. Garnish with more cilantro before serving. Serve immediately, or cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for a couple of hours. Toss again before serving, adding more dressing if you like. Leftover dressing will keep for another day or two in the fridge.
(Recipe adapted from Diane St. Clair’s “The Animal Farm Buttermilk Cookbook,” Andrews McMeel Publishing, 2013)
Buttery Almond Cookies
Total time: 1 hour, plus at least 2 hours’ chilling
Yield: About 4 dozen cookies
- 1 1/2 cups (190 grams) all-purpose flour, plus more for rolling the dough
- 1/3 cup (38 grams) almond flour
- 1/4 cup (30 grams) cornstarch
- 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt
- 1 cup (227 grams) salted cultured butter, at room temperature (see Tip)
- 2/3 cup (130 grams) granulated sugar
- 1 large egg yolk
- 1/4 teaspoon almond extract
For the icing:
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- 1/4 cup (56 grams) salted cultured butter, melted
- 1 to 2 tablespoons buttermilk or whole milk, plus more as needed
- 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/8 teaspoon almond extract
- Toasted sliced almonds, for topping
1. In a large bowl, stir together flours, cornstarch, baking powder and salt.
2. In an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat together butter and granulated sugar until lightened in color and fluffy, 3 to 4 minutes. Beat in egg yolk and almond extract until combined, about 20 seconds. With the mixer running on low, add flour mixture, beating until just incorporated. Do not overmix.
3. Divide dough into two balls. On a floured surface, roll each ball into a 1 1/2-inch-thick log. (If the dough is too soft to work with, chill it for 20 to 30 minutes before forming it into logs.) Wrap logs tightly in parchment paper or plastic wrap, and refrigerate until very firm, at least 2 hours or overnight.
4. When you are ready to bake the cookies, heat oven to 325 degrees. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment.
5. Use large, sharp knife to cut each log into 1/4-inch-thick rounds. Place cookies 1 inch apart on prepared baking sheets.
6. Bake until cookie edges and bottoms are golden brown, about 15 to 22 minutes. Cool 5 minutes on baking sheets, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.
7. Make the icing: In a large bowl, whisk together powdered sugar, melted butter, 1 tablespoon buttermilk, vanilla and almond extracts. If the icing isn’t thin enough to drizzle, add more buttermilk. It should be a little thicker than heavy cream.
8. Using a fork, drizzle icing all over the cooled cookies, then top with almond slices if you like. Let the icing set for at least 1 hour, then store at room temperature in an airtight container. The cookies will keep for at least 3 days.
Tip: If you can’t get salted cultured butter, substitute regular butter, adding an extra 1/4 teaspoon salt. The cookies will still be delicious.
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
