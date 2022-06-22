News
Thousands flock to Stonehenge to mark summer solstice
LONDON — Thousands of druids, pagans and New Age revelers greeted the summer solstice at Stonehenge on Tuesday, the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.
About 6,000 people gathered at the ancient stone circle in southern England to watch the sun rise at 4:49 a.m. on a clear, crisp morning, local police said.
It was the first time revelers have been permitted to gather at the Neolithic monument to celebrate the solstice since 2019. The sunrise was streamed online in 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The crowds raised their arms in the air and cheered as the sun rose over the horizon. Some performed pagan rituals and sang songs, and many hugged the ancient stones as part of the ceremony. Plenty others awakened early and made the trip there just to soak up the atmosphere.
Police said the ambience was “convivial” and there were only two arrests — one for assault and one for drug possession.
English Heritage, which looks after Stonehenge among around 400 historic sites, said 170,000 people around the world also watched the solstice online on Tuesday.
“We’re so delighted to have been able to welcome people back this year and also to livestream the occasion to thousands of people right around the world,” said Nichola Tasker, English Heritage’s director of Stonehenge.
Stonehenge was built between 5,000 and 3,500 years ago on a windswept plain in southwest England by a sun-worshipping Neolithic culture. Experts still debate its purpose, but it is aligned so that on summer solstice the sun rises behind the Heel Stone and rays of sunlight are channeled into the center of the circle.
Summer solstices take place as one of the Earth’s poles tilts most closely toward the sun. The Northern Hemisphere’s summer solstice marks the day with the longest daylight hours in the year, and also officially marks the beginning of summer.
News
Biden visits clinic, celebrates COVID shots for kids under 5
By ZEKE MILLER and JOSH BOAK
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden visited a vaccination clinic Tuesday to celebrate that virtually all Americans can now get a COVID-19 shot Tuesday after the authorization of vaccines for kids under 5 over the weekend.
Biden visited a vaccination clinic in Washington, where some of the first shots were given to young children in the last major age group ineligible for vaccines, hailing it as an important pandemic milestone that will support the country’s recovery. While anyone aged six months and up is now eligible for vaccines, the administration is cautioning that it expects the pace of shots for the youngest kids to be slower than older ones, as parents are more likely to rely on their children’s pediatricians to administer them.
“The United States is now the first country in the world to offer safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as six months old,” Biden said at the White House.
Addressing parents, Biden said, “I encourage you to talk to the doctor after you make a plan to get your child vaccinated.”
Biden also delivered a thinly veiled criticism of Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who blocked his health department from ordering and delivering pediatric vaccines in his state, a move the White House said delayed the availability of shots for kids under 5.
“Let’s be clear: Elected officials shouldn’t get in the way and can make it more difficult for parents who want their children to be vaccinated and want to protect them and those around them,” he said. “This is no time for politics. It’s about parents being able to do everything they can to keep the children safe.”
Earlier Tuesday, he and first lady Jill Biden met with newly vaccinated kids and their parents at Church of the Holy Communion in southeast Washington. As he handed out hugs to kids, Biden spoke of his youngest grandson, Beau, aged two, being newly eligible for vaccination.
“Everybody knows I like kids better than people,” he joked.
In a Friday interview with The Associated Press, White House COVID-19 coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha predicted that universal eligibility for vaccines would be a “huge psychological milestone” for the country as it seeks to emerge from two years of pandemic disruption.
“When the President came into office, he was very clear, he said over and over again, that he wanted to make sure that every American had the access and availability of these life protecting vaccines,” he said. “We are now at the point where that vision, that expectation that mission can now be fulfilled.”
News
Senators say agreement on gun violence compromise is at hand
By ALAN FRAM
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators have moved to the brink of an agreement on a bipartisan gun violence bill, Democrats’ lead negotiator said Tuesday, potentially teeing up votes this week on an incremental but notable package that would stand as Congress’s response to mass shootings in Texas and New York that shook the nation.
Nine days after Senate bargainers agreed to a framework proposal — and 29 years after Congress last enacted a major measure curbing firearms — Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., told reporters that a final agreement on the proposal’s details was at hand.
The legislation lawmakers have been working toward would toughen background checks for the youngest firearms buyers, require more sellers to conduct background checks and beef up penalties on gun traffickers. It also would disburse money to states and communities aimed at improving school safety and mental health initiatives.
“I think we’ve reached agreement,” Murphy said. “And just we’re dotting the I’s and crossing the T’s right now. I think we’re in good shape.”
Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, the chief Republican bargainer, spoke on the Senate floor moments later and said he, Murphy and the other two top Senate bargainers had “reached agreement.”
The senators did not initially say how they’d resolved the two major stumbling blocks that had delayed agreement on the plan’s legislative language.
One was how to make abusive romantic partners subject to the existing ban that violent spouses face to obtaining guns. The other was providing federal aid to states that have “red flag” laws that make it easier to temporarily take firearms away from people deemed dangerous or to states that have violence intervention programs.
If enacted, the election-year measure would spotlight a modest but telling shift in the politics of an issue that has defied compromise since Bill Clinton was president.
After 10 Black shoppers were killed last month in Buffalo, New York, and 19 children and two teachers died days later in Uvalde, Texas, Democrats and some Republicans decided that this time, measured steps were preferable to Congress’ usual reaction to such horrors — gridlock.
News
Take a tour of St. Paul’s Dabbler Depot, a destination liquor store
You’ve heard of a destination brewery, but how about a destination liquor store?
Many of us have a shop we’re willing to travel a little further for, to procure that hard-to-find beer, wine or whiskey, but the Dabbler Depot, the new retail liquor store on St. Paul’s West Seventh Street from the guy behind the Beer Dabbler events and The Growler Magazine, is an entirely new animal.
Yes, there’s a great wine selection, spirits you don’t see every day and a never-ending wall of beer, all of which is lovingly kept cold from the moment it arrives — which means the beer you get is fresher than what you’ll get in most retail outlets that store beer warm. But there’s also a coffee shop, serving Rusty Dog beans from Madison, Wis., a wall of plants that are watered by condensation from those giant beer and wine coolers, a Price-is-Right-style wheel to spin if you’re a member (prizes range from coozies to free pizzas, car washes and more) and a rotating selection of beer on tap so you can sample a few staff favorites while you shop.
There’s also a glass-encased studio space where the team plans to record short videos about every product. You’ll eventually be able to scan a bar code and hear more about each wine, beer and spirit that the store carries. If the maker of said product is in town, they’ll hopefully talk about their stuff on camera. They’ll also record podcasts there. And that room is not in use as a studio, it’ll double as a tasting room. Owner Matt Kenevan hopes to really up the ante on what a liquor-store tasting looks like, too. Think high-end stuff, poured by people who know what they’re talking about.
Eventually, the shop hopes to have a permanent food truck on the premises to give neighbors even more of a reason to stop by.
And all of this started during the pandemic when owner Matt Kenevan couldn’t hold his popular Beer Dabbler tasting events, so came up with the idea of “Dabbler in a Box,” which was a variety box of beer coupled with a video from the makers of each one. The boxes were sold at Surdyk’s liquor store in Northeast Minneapolis.
“I said, ‘You know, what, we’re giving a lot of money to Surdyk’s,’” Kenevan said. “Why don’t we start a liquor store?”
First he thought it could be a virtual liquor store, but regulations surrounding liquor stores made that tough, so he decided to go all in, creating the coolest liquor store he could imagine. And Kenevan’s imagination is big.
He’s not done yet, either. He’s hoping that eventually, you’ll attend one of his Beer Dabbler events, try a beer, and be able to add it to a virtual shopping cart on the spot to pick up later at the Dabbler Depot.
He’d like the stakes on the Price-is-Right wheel to be bigger — how about winning a trip to another state to meet the makers of a beer?
They also plan to offer subscription programs for wine, beer and liquor. You will get a curated box of whatever it is you’re into, delivered right to your door.
“We really want this to be different from any other store in this industry nationwide,” Kenevan said.
As far as we can see, it’s already mission accomplished.
Dabbler Depot: 1545 W. Seventh St., St. Paul; dabblerdepot.com
Thousands flock to Stonehenge to mark summer solstice
Biden visits clinic, celebrates COVID shots for kids under 5
Want to Take Admission in Top Rank University
Senators say agreement on gun violence compromise is at hand
Take a tour of St. Paul’s Dabbler Depot, a destination liquor store
Cardano’s Much Awaited Vasil Hardfork Upgrade Postponed To Next Month
Alcohol Tester – Types and Benefits
Twitter Submits Proxy Statement to SEC Urging Shareholders to Accept Offer
Better Choices Than a Nursing Home or Hospital-A True Story!
Twitter Accepts Elon Musk’s $44 Billion Deal!
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Release Date
Stillwater: Celebration planned to mark fire department’s 150th anniversary
Factors To Consider When Purchasing A Gaming Laptop
Toscana Filming Locations
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News4 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
-
News4 weeks ago
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Release Date
-
News3 weeks ago
Stillwater: Celebration planned to mark fire department’s 150th anniversary