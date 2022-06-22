News
Tony La Russa responds to unsolicited advice from Chicago White Sox fans: ‘I didn’t think they liked walks’
With runners on second and third and two outs in the top of the 11th inning of Tuesday night’s marathon on the South Side, the few thousand fans remaining began shouting unsolicited advice to Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa.
Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was at the plate against Vince Velasquez, and fans called for an intentional walk to load the bases.
Did La Russa hear the fans’ advice?
“I didn’t think they liked walks,” he said with a grin before Wednesday’s game.
La Russa, of course, was referring to the infamous intentional walk he ordered for Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner with a 1-2 count on June 9, a move widely panned by baseball experts and fans alike.
A couple of weeks later he can laugh about the uproar, which put La Russa in the national spotlight and made him a moving target for his most vocal critics.
Guerrero wound up grounding to third to end the 11th, making the decision not to walk him a good one. Had it not worked out, La Russa no doubt would’ve heard it from the crowd. “Fire Tony” chants had already sounded out during the Blue Jays’ three-run eighth.
As he stated previously, La Russa doesn’t mind hearing it from opinionated Sox fans.
“I’ve said it 100 times, man, I like that they’re here and they care,” La Russa said. “And if they’re displeased and it’s with me, I’d rather them be here and care than not care and not be here. In that particular (situation) I know some coaches went to the top step and yelled back, like, ‘Whaddaya say now?’ or something like that.”
La Russa didn’t name the coaches, then asked aloud: “You know what the guy on deck (Alejandro Kirk) is hitting against us? Gee whiz, he’s a killer. We have a tough time getting him out.”
Kirk has a .353 average (6-for-17) against the Sox this season with three home runs and a 1.362 OPS.
Getting back to the advice, how did the coaches hear the fans but not La Russa?
“I heard noise,” he replied.
Informed that reporters could hear the fans from the press box located hundreds of feet from the dugout, La Russa said: “You’re paying more attention. I was just concentrating on the game. Mostly I was hoping we’d get an out. I believe in self-talk. You talk to yourself a lot, you don’t hear some people. You listen to yourself.”
There is precedent for letting fans make the decisions during a game. Back on Aug. 24, 1951, St. Louis Browns owner Bill Veeck handed out “Yes” and “No” placards to 1,100 fans he called “grandstand managers” and let them vote on things such as whether to steal or replace the pitcher. It’s unlikely Sox Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf would replicate that promotion so fans could tell La Russa how to manage a game.
After the Sox came back to win 7-6 in 12 innings, La Russa walked from his office to his news conference. A few dozen fans waiting for him to pass so they could exit their scout seats began chanting, “Tony, Tony.”
No word on whether La Russa heard the noise.
News
Wisconsin Republican lawmakers reject abortion ban repeal
By TODD RICHMOND
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ bid to repeal the battleground state’s dormant abortion ban was headed toward defeat Wednesday, as Republican senators convened and immediately adjourned a special session without taking any action.
Wisconsin adopted a ban on abortion except to save the mother’s life in 1849, a year after the territory became a state. The U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that essentially legalized abortion nationwide in 1973 nullified the ban.
The court is expected to rule this month in a case that could end Roe v. Wade, which would allow Wisconsin’s ban to take effect. Senators had to meet after Evers called the Legislature into special session earlier this month, but they were not required to vote on the issue.
Republicans have blasted the move as a political stunt designed to please the Democratic base as Evers faces reelection in November. GOP leaders in the Assembly also planned to gavel in to start the special session and then end it by gaveling out immediately.
Senate President Chris Kapenga gaveled in and out in 14 seconds just after noon in front of seven Democratic senators. Sen. Tim Carpenter shouted “Objection!” to no avail as Kapenga rapped the gavel. Kapenga then walked off the floor without a word.
Kapenga issued a statement about 25 minutes later calling the special session a “disingenuous political stunt.”
“The United States Supreme Court has yet to issue their opinion, yet the Governor called a Special Session,” Kapenga said. “This is nothing more than a calculated campaign move and the exact reason why the Legislature isn’t in session during campaign season.”
The two-year legislative session ended in March. The next regular session doesn’t begin until January.
It wasn’t clear when Assembly Republicans would come to the floor, but it doesn’t matter since the Senate adjourned. Nothing can get done without approval from both houses.
Assembly Democratic Minority Leader Greta Neubauer and Senate Democratic Minority Leader Janet Bewley called for bipartisan cooperation to protect abortion access in Wisconsin and pledged to fight for new legislation.
“No matter what happens in the coming days, we are not backing down,” Neubauer said at a news conference ahead of the session. “Our movement has been building for decades, and now is our most important moment. We are at a crossroads in Wisconsin.”
Dozens of people gathered in the Capitol rotunda before Republican leaders took the floor in the Assembly and Senate to protest the looming Supreme Court decision and the GOP’s plans to end the special session without taking any action. Many in the crowd were women.
They wore pink T-shirts that read “I Stand With Planned Parenthood” and “Bans Off Our Bodies.” They held signs that read “The GOP Wants To Party Like It’s 1849” and “Abortion Is Health Care,” and they shouted chants of “Not the church, not the state, only we decide our fate!”
Officials with the state Department of Administration, which oversees the Capitol police, didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking an estimate on the number of people in the crowd.
The state ban will likely be challenged in court should Roe v. Wade be overturned.
One major question is how the ban would interact with a related state law passed in 1985 that prohibits abortions after the fetus has reached viability but has an exemption for women whose health could be endangered by continuing the pregnancy. Abortion-rights groups have argued for a broad interpretation of that exemption to include a woman’s emotional and mental health.
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, has said he thinks the 1849 law is too old to enforce. He has also said he will not investigate or prosecute doctors who perform abortions if the old law does take effect again.
Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, which operates three clinics that provide abortions in the state, has stopped scheduling procedures beyond June 25 in anticipation of the Supreme Court decision. Other abortion clinics across the country also have halted scheduling.
The special session came six weeks after the Madison office of the anti-abortion group Wisconsin Family Action was vandalized. Police have yet to arrest anyone.
Tim Michels, a Republican candidate for governor endorsed by former President Donald Trump, this week called on Evers to put the Wisconsin National Guard on notice for similar acts and prepare for “impending acts of mass civil disobedience” if Roe v. Wade is overturned.
___
Associated Press writer Harm Venhuizen contributed to this report. He is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow him on Twitter at
News
Wild sign Connor Dewar to two-year, one-way contract
The Wild on Wednesday signed forward Connor Dewar to a two-year, one-way contract worth $1.6 million through the 2023-24 season, the team announced.
A third-round pick in the 2018 first-year player draft, Dewar, 23, collected six points (2-4–6) in 35 games for the Wild last season. He made playoff debut on May 12 in Game 6 of the Western Conference quarterfinals at St. Louis.
News
Flint Hills Family Festival extends Ordway contract for 3 years
The popular and long-running Flint Hills Family Festival will return to downtown St. Paul for at least the next three years as a result of an extended agreement between Flint Hills Resources and the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts.
This year’s festival — from May 31 to June 4 — drew roughly 14,000 attendees to free and low-cost performances, public art shows, crafts and food trucks by Rice Park, the Landmark Center and the Ordway Center.
The event drew roughly 7,000 students, teachers and staff from more than 100 schools across the Twin Cities and Wisconsin.
The festival was launched in 2001 by Wichita, Kan.-based Flint Hills – the operator of the Pine Bend Refinery in Rosemount, which produces most of Minnesota’s gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel, as well as propane and asphalt.
