Blockchain

Twitter Accepts Elon Musk’s $44 Billion Deal!

Published

3 mins ago

on

Elon Musk Says SpaceX Falcon Team Making Great Progress
  • Twitter board accepts Elon Musk’s $44 Billion deal. 
  • Elon Musk owns the majority of Twitter shares.
  • Each share of Twitter to possess a profit of $15.22.

Elon Musk’s bid to acquire the top most social media, Twitter has finally been fulfilled. Yes, unofficial sources confirm that the board of members from Twitter have declared upon the deal, signing it off. However, the news is not yet out now officially. 

Many expect that within a few hours, the news will be finally officially out. The deal is to be for the same buying price for the majority of the twitter shares, earlier proposed by Elon Musk. This deal, as most know, amounts to $44 Billion. 

Elon and Twitter

The CEO of Tesla motors and SpaceX, Elon Musk, has long been behind the tails of Twitter. Indeed both share a deep relationship, especially when it comes to the crypto industry. 

Elon Musk is truly recognized as one of the most influential persons, especially via his tweets on twitter. Moreover, his tweets even denote the fate of a cryptocurrency too. Not just once or twice, everytime Musk puts out a tweet stating a crypto or an altcoin, then boom, up goes that particular altcoin. 

And so, it’s because of such reasons, that Elon Musk is still known as the ‘DOGE Father’, in spite of his effortless backing of the Dogecoin (DOGE). Also, just a few days back, his simple tweet stating that he will continue supporting DOGE, made the altcoin to soar up by 8% instantly. 

In addition, sources claim that Elon Musk has bought a certain number of Bitcoin (BTC) during the current ongoing crypto winter. With all this into account, many in the crypto industry do fear, as if Twitter is under Elon’s hands, then even more effective will be his tweets regarding the altcoins. 

In such circumstances, almost the majority of the crypto industry will be acting according to his tweet, which indeed is something many fear should not happen.

 Furthermore, the dispute between the deal, which indeed became a deal breaker, in regards to Elon requesting fake accounts to be less than 5% for Twitter, seems to have subsidized too.

Blockchain

Shiba Inu Price Surges 30% in Last 24 Hours Despite Market Downtrend

Published

19 mins ago

on

June 22, 2022

By

Shiba Inu Price Surges 30% in Last 24 Hours Despite Market Downtrend
Altcoin News
  • Since its all-time high, SHIB has plummeted 99 percent.
  • Several members of the Shiba Inu community have been able to burn SHIB.

Over the previous 24 hours, Shiba Inu gained more than 30 percent despite the bad market. Amid the market carnage that erupted last week, SHIB joined the ranks of other altcoins.

Shiba Inu Price Surges 30 in Last 24 Hours Despite
SHIB/USDT: Source: TradingView

After tumbling to a low of $17,708.62 last week, Bitcoin has steadily climbed to a current price of $21,442. However, Shiba Inu outscored the other altcoins with a spectacular increase. According to statistics from CoinMarketCap, SHIB saw one of the greatest rebounds.

Recent Burning Events Drew Attention

Although it’s a popular currency, it has relatively low liquidity and capitalization. Additionally, SHIB tends to make tiny profits during short-term market rallies. Shiba Inu is also gaining a following because of its habit of burning SHIB regularly. SHIB’s burning event draws many investors despite the relatively modest USD worth of the quantity burned.

Despite the adverse market circumstances, the Shiba Inu clan has not slowed down. Nearly two billion SHIB tokens have been burned since November 2021 by a single organization. Several members of the Shiba Inu community have been able to burn SHIB by using a defunct wallet on the Shiba Inu network. Game creator Travis Johnson got on board in the preceding months and executed several burns.

It has been announced by the @Shibburn twitter account that there have been a total of 15 transactions and 216,301,162 $SHIB tokens that have been burnt in the previous twenty-four hours. Since its all-time high, SHIB has plummeted 99 percent. On October 28, 2021, it reached an all-time high of $0.00008845. When it comes to being at the top, SHIB still has a long to go.

Blockchain

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Claims to Never Said People Should Invest in Crypto

Published

35 mins ago

on

June 22, 2022

By

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Claims to Never Said People Should Invest in Crypto
2 hours ago |