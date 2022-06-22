Twitter Submits Proxy Statement to SEC Urging Shareholders to Accept Offer

Twitter board accepts Elon Musk’s $44 Billion deal.

Elon Musk owns the majority of Twitter shares.

Each share of Twitter to possess a profit of $15.22.

Elon Musk’s bid to acquire the top most social media, Twitter has finally been fulfilled. Yes, unofficial sources confirm that the board of members from Twitter have declared upon the deal, signing it off. However, the news is not yet out now officially.

Many expect that within a few hours, the news will be finally officially out. The deal is to be for the same buying price for the majority of the twitter shares, earlier proposed by Elon Musk. This deal, as most know, amounts to $44 Billion.

Elon and Twitter

The CEO of Tesla motors and SpaceX, Elon Musk, has long been behind the tails of Twitter. Indeed both share a deep relationship, especially when it comes to the crypto industry.

Elon Musk is truly recognized as one of the most influential persons, especially via his tweets on twitter. Moreover, his tweets even denote the fate of a cryptocurrency too. Not just once or twice, everytime Musk puts out a tweet stating a crypto or an altcoin, then boom, up goes that particular altcoin.

And so, it’s because of such reasons, that Elon Musk is still known as the ‘DOGE Father’, in spite of his effortless backing of the Dogecoin (DOGE). Also, just a few days back, his simple tweet stating that he will continue supporting DOGE, made the altcoin to soar up by 8% instantly.

In addition, sources claim that Elon Musk has bought a certain number of Bitcoin (BTC) during the current ongoing crypto winter. With all this into account, many in the crypto industry do fear, as if Twitter is under Elon’s hands, then even more effective will be his tweets regarding the altcoins.

In such circumstances, almost the majority of the crypto industry will be acting according to his tweet, which indeed is something many fear should not happen.

Furthermore, the dispute between the deal, which indeed became a deal breaker, in regards to Elon requesting fake accounts to be less than 5% for Twitter, seems to have subsidized too.