News

Two Harbors City Council pressures mayor to resign

Published

5 mins ago

on

TWO HARBORS — At a meeting that only obliquely referred to the allegations against him, officials on Monday asked embattled Mayor Chris Swanson to step down.

City Council members voted 6-0 to ask Swanson to quit his post. Their resolution isn’t legally binding — councilors don’t have the authority to fire Swanson — and the mayor is already set to face a recall election in August, but councilor after councilor repeated essentially the same message: They want him out.

“We have work that needs to be done, and for the last six months it has been nearly impossible for our city to move forward on anything,” Robin Glaser, the council’s vice president, said in a crowded council chambers, claiming it would take years for the city to be respected again. “If the mayor truly cares about the community, he would step down and let the healing begin.”

Swanson himself was absent. He said earlier this month that he does not plan to resign.

Other council members on Monday echoed Glaser’s sentiment, claiming that it had been difficult to conduct city business over the past few months.

“It’s divided us, and I think it’s time for the mayor to resign,” Councilor Miles Woodruff said. Last month, the council voted 6-1 to authorize a recall election later this summer. The lone “no” vote was Swanson himself.

Each councilor who spoke before and after their symbolic vote Monday stopped short of explicating any specific misgivings with Swanson.

Still, an opinion authored by city attorney Timothy Costley and a certificate submitted to city administrators by petitioners who prompted the August recall vote shed plenty of light.

Costley concluded that Swanson repeatedly used his position “for personal benefit or business interest” and violated Two Harbors’ city code, its communications policy, or both on five separate occasions:

  • An appearance on a podcast to tout his plan for an underwater hotel in Lake Superior
  • A 2017 incident in which Swanson reportedly used information told to him in confidence, as mayor, to influence his wife to buy the Lou’s Fish House building
  • When the mayor used his mayoral email address and title to solicit money for the Friends of the Bandshell Park nonprofit. The organization was reportedly paying Garage Starts, a company that listed Swanson as CEO on its website, to help raise money for a public performing arts center
  • When Swanson solicited investors for the underwater hotel via a website that claimed “Mayor Swanson will be in touch.”
  • And when he tweeted about wanting to create an official Two Harbors cryptocurrency as a source of city revenue and promoted Garage Starts, a company that listed Swanson as its CEO on its website.

The grievances outlined by recall petitioners overlap somewhat with the ones Costley analyzed for the city. They also take issue with the bandshell fundraising, the website, Lou’s purchase, and the podcast appearance, but allege “serious malfeasance” on Swanson’s part in two further instances:

  • When he urged the council to vote to authorize a letter of support for the city to host the Festival of Sail about a month after his daughter formed a nonprofit to organize the event.
  • And when Swanson “repeatedly promoted” on Twitter a nonprofit for which he was a board member.
News

Wisconsin GOP lawmakers set to end session on abortion ban

Published

53 mins ago

on

June 22, 2022

By

Wisconsin GOP lawmakers set to end session on abortion ban
By TODD RICHMOND

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican legislators in Wisconsin were poised Wednesday to meet in a special session that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called to repeal the battleground state’s dormant abortion ban and quickly adjourn without taking any action.

Wisconsin adopted a ban on abortion except to save the mother’s life in 1849, a year after the territory became a state. The U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that essentially legalized abortion nationwide in 1973 nullified the ban.

The court is expected to rule this month in a case that could end Roe v. Wade, which would allow Wisconsin’s ban to go back into effect. Evers on June 8 called the Legislature into a special session Wednesday to repeal the ban.

Republicans have blasted the move as a political stunt designed to please the Democratic base as Evers faces reelection in November. GOP leaders in the Assembly and Senate planned to gavel in to start the special session around noon Wednesday and then end it by gaveling out immediately.

The state ban will likely be challenged in court should Roe v. Wade be overturned.

One major question is how the ban would interact with a related state law passed in 1985 that prohibits abortions after the fetus has reached viability but has an exemption for women whose health could be endangered by continuing the pregnancy. Abortion-rights groups have argued for a broad interpretation of that exemption to include a woman’s emotional and mental health.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, has said he thinks the 1849 law is too old to enforce. He has also said he will not investigate or prosecute doctors who perform abortions if the old law does take effect again.

News

Heat also looking past NBA draft, for the chosen few who are overlooked

Published

60 mins ago

on

June 22, 2022

By

Heat also looking past NBA draft, for the chosen few who are overlooked
For months, Adam Simon and his Miami Heat scouting staff have relentlessly scoured the collegiate and international game in order to provide an NBA draft board to Pat Riley, Andy Elisburg and the rest of the team’s front office.

But then, as Thursday turns to Friday, well after Commissioner Adam Silver turns the podium over at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center to Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum to announce the second round, the frenzy begins.

Because few teams seemingly thrive to the degree of the Heat in the post-draft hours.

“It’s very competitive,” said Simon, the Heat’s vice president of basketball operations. “You’re identifying and you’re working through all the situations where you’re trying to show interest that it’s a player you like. And those agents are hoping and thinking their players are going to get drafted. So then if they don’t get drafted, it’s competitive.”

To put into perspective how the Heat both value and thrive when it comes to undrafted players, consider that of the 17 players that finished the season with the team, 10 were undrafted: Dewayne Dedmon, Udonis Haslem, Haywood Highsmith, Caleb Martin, Mychal Mulder, Duncan Robinson, Javonte Smart, Max Strus, Gabe Vincent and Omer Yurtseven.

Vincent said the Heat’s culture creates a heartening landing spot for those who do not hear their names called.

“I mean if they watched any basketball this year,” Vincent said of those who might go undrafted Thursday, “they saw a lot of undrafted success across the league, a lot of success from guys that played in the G League across the league. Everyone’s route is different. Embrace it and have fun with the journey.”

It is not uncommon for agents to attempt to guide their undrafted players toward the Heat, in light of the team’s success with undrafted players, at times urging other teams during the latter stages of the draft to bypass their clients.

“We look forward to those challenges of finding players who are overlooked,” Simon said. “And I think, collaboratively, through our coaching staff, we try to find the guys that we think they would like to work with, and I think the buy-in for them helps us with the decisions we make.

“Our job is to identify the guys that we think would be a good fit for our coaching staff. And that’s been Max and Gabe and on and on. There’s a lot of variables and you’re just trying to find the right players that you think would be able to fit with our development program.”

It is, of course, also a two-way street, in more ways than one. Some of those agents also are attempting to get their players locked in to two-way contracts, valued at $500,000, or at least a degree of guaranteed cash.

The Heat, for example, were close to signing undrafted Virginia guard Sam Hauser immediately after last year’s draft. Instead, the Boston Celtics swept in with a two-way contract for the first-team All-ACC selection.

By not moving with haste for Hauser, the Heat held back the two-way contact that instead went in September to Martin, who ultimately thrived as a rotation player.

“If they don’t get drafted, then it’s competitive in terms of are you going to offer a contract? Are you going to offer a two-way? Are you going to offer an Exhibit 10 [camp tryout]?” Simon said. “And so now you’re deciding whether to use those mechanisms to acquire those players or not. So every organization has to decide if they want to use those. We’ve lost players the night of the draft for not using two-ways. And we’ve grabbed players that we liked with Exhibit 10s.”

In previous years, it meant the fight for No. 61, with two rounds of selections from the 30 teams. This year, there are only 58 selections, with the Milwaukee Bucks and Heat having forfeited second-round selections due to what the NBA deemed free-agency violations in previous offseasons.

“Every team does it differently,” Simon said of the race for the best remaining undrafted players. “And I think you would have to decide who you want to offer those to, the night of the draft. But part of the reason players come here is we let them compete and try to identify those guys in summer league.”

()

News

10 Must Watch Indian Cartoon Names

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 22, 2022

By

Indian cartoon
How are you all? I hope you are doing great in life. In today’s world, kids of all ages watch cartoons, right from an early age of 2 years to teenagers. There are various reasons behind watching cartoons and one of them is that it really helps children to get engaged with the learning process and it also helps them to learn in a fun way and interesting way.
The Indian cartoon industry is growing at an alarming rate and companies are continually trying to make their product stand out above the rest of the competition. With so many to choose from, it can be hard to decide which cartoons in India are worth your time and money. Indian kids love to watch Indian cartoon and in this article, we will discuss some good and funny Indian cartoon names that your kids or you will love to watch. Let’s go, Shall we?

1) Keymon Ache:

credits: Pinterest
Now that Indian cartoon is gaining recognition from film stars, it has also become a trend to shoot for them. It’s been viewed by nearly 2 billion Indians across its states and countries, which makes it one of India’s most-watched Indian Cartoon ever.

2) The Adventures of Tenali Raman:

Indian cartoon
credits: IMDb
Tenali Raman is a witty poet in the kingdom of Vijayanagar who helps his king Krishnadevaraya in handling major issues in a clever way. His opponent Rajguru tries to outsmart him but fails each time. Must watch Indian cartoon if you love mythological shows.

3) Chacha Chaudhary:

Indian cartoon
credits: Pinterest
Chacha Chaudhary is a must-watch Indian cartoon for children of all ages. The cartoon follows the adventures of an elderly man, Chacha Chaudhary, and his faithful dog, Rocket. Together they solve crimes and help people in need. If you or your kids are looking for a fun and entertaining Indian cartoon to watch, be sure to check out Chacha Chaudhary.

4) Chotta Bheem:

Indian cartoon names
credits: pinterest
Chhota Bheem is a fictional character Indian cartoon created by Rajiv Chilaka. Bheem is the main protagonist of the series who is strong, brave, and athletic. He has a friend named Raju and they always fight against evil forces to save their village Dholakpur. Chota Bheem Indian cartoon has been watched by many people in India and abroad.

5) Little Krishna:

Indian cartoon names
Credits: IMDb
Little Krishna is one of the most famous Indian cartoons in India. He is known for being a superhero, a friend to animals and children, friend to the poor and weak. The Indian cartoon follows this character while he deals with everyday life situations. Krishna is loved by everyone because he has many powers that help him overcome any problem he faces. In this Indian cartoon, you can see him transforming into his avatar form during difficult times when humans couldn’t defeat their enemies (demons).

6) Mighty Raju:

INDIAN CARTOON NAMES
credits: IMDb
Mighty Raju is an Indian cartoon show that is based on a superhero named Raju. The Indian cartoon show is about Raju’s adventures and how he saves the day. This show was created by Rajiv Chilaka, who is also the voice for Mighty Raju. The first episode of this series aired in India in 2015.

7) Motu Patlu:

Indian cartoon names
Credits: Pinterest
Motu Patlu is an Indian cartoon that is very popular with kids. The Indian cartoon follows the adventures of two friends, Motu and Patlu, who live in the fictional city of Furfuri Nagar. Motu is a simple-minded man who is always getting into trouble. Patlu is a more level-headed individual who often has to bail Motu out of sticky situations. Together, the two friends have all sorts of adventures, usually involving Motu getting into some sort of trouble that Patlu has to help him out of. The Indian cartoon is very funny and entertaining, and kids love it. The cartoon characters are very likable and relatable, and the situations they find themselves in are often hilarious. If you’re looking for a funny and entertaining Indian cartoon to watch, Motu Patlu is definitely worth checking out.

8) Roll No. 21:

Indian cartoon names
credits: whoa.in
Do you love watching Indian cartoons? If yes, then you must watch Roll No. 21. It is an Indian cartoon that is very popular among kids. Roll No. 21 is about a boy named Krishna who has superpowers. He uses his powers to help others and fight evil. This Indian cartoon is very well-made and the characters are very likable. It is definitely worth watching!

9) Shaktimaan- The Animated Series:

Indian cartoon
credits: IMDb
You may not know it, but Shaktimaan is one of the most important Indian cartoon of all time. This superhero was sent to Earth to help people and make them happy. His powers come from Vishnu, who is a Hindu god that helps people in times of trouble. Shaktimaan uses his powers for good by helping children everywhere do well in school and have fun playing sports. He’s also a really good role model for kids who might be having trouble at home or at school because he always sticks up for what’s right no matter what anyone else says about him! This Indian cartoon is worth watching.

10) Shiva:

Indian Cartoon List
credit: Pinterest
Shiva is an Indian cartoon that is very popular with children. It is about a young boy who has superpowers and uses them to protect his town from villains. Shiva is a very well-made Indian cartoon with great animation and interesting characters. Children love watching it because it is exciting and funny. Shiva is a great choice for children who are looking for a fun, entertaining Indian cartoon to watch. It is educational and teaches children about good vs. evil.
This list is compiled on the basis of the best Indian Cartoon list. Childhood memories are always associated with these cartoons. Do let us know your feedback in the comments below. Also, if you know any other Indian cartoon which should be a part of this list, do write it down in the comment section as well and We will surely include it in our article.

The post 10 Must Watch Indian Cartoon Names appeared first on MEWS.

