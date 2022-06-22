News
Tyler Cowen: Beware the nested games of Russia’s war against Ukraine
“Beware the nested game.” It is one of the least-known but most useful adages to keep in mind when following international affairs, and it is especially relevant now that Lithuania has announced a blockade of sanctioned Russian goods.
A nested game is what it sounds like — a game within a game. It recognizes that the actors in most real-world settings are not unified and have conflicting motives. The classic example is the failure of a proposed Middle East peace deal because some hard-line faction sponsored a terror attack or an assassination. The agreement was never just the two sides dealing with each other; each side was also dealing with its own internal conflicts.
The nested game theory can help increase understanding of the Russian war against Ukraine too, and unfortunately it shows that the risk of escalation is increasing. Most assessments of the war measure the relative military strengths of each side. That is surely important — but so are the nested games. Russia and Ukraine are not monolithic. Each country encompasses many diverse interests and opinions, especially if “Ukraine plus its allies” is defined as one side of the conflict.
Lithuania has announced that it would block rail shipments of sanctioned goods to the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, an outpost of Russian territory surrounded by Lithuania, Poland and the Baltic Sea, with no direct land connection to the Russian mainland. Lithuania claims, not incorrectly, that such a blockade follows from EU sanctions against Russia.
Still, from Russia’s point of view, it may feel like an act of war when a NATO member cuts off part of the connection between Kaliningrad and the mainland. Various Russian officials have threatened escalation and retaliation, while leaving the details vague. Russia also claims this blockade violates previous transport agreements with Lithuania.
If Lithuania had not imposed this blockade when it did, it is not clear the European Union would have forced it to do so (delaying or renegotiating EU pledges is hardly unprecedented, especially when preexisting agreements with other countries can be cited). In this sense the blockade was a strategic decision on the part of Lithuania. One view of Lithuania’s strategy is that it is forcing or inducing its allies to affirm their support, at a more rather than less favorable moment in the hostilities.
It’s too soon to tell whether this is a wise strategy for Lithuania. But the point is that Lithuania’s interests are not identical to NATO’s, the EU’s or the U.S.’s. Given some risk of Russian escalation, and in light of my view that punishing Kaliningrad is a low priority, I personally would have preferred if Lithuania had not made this decision.
Instead, by playing a nested game, Lithuania has made matters riskier for some of the other parties involved. Lithuania also has made the course of the conflict more difficult to predict, because hostilities could spread to the Baltics as well.
Now some of the smaller players in the region, especially those which fear Russia the most, may see advantages in escalating the conflict. It is the conventional wisdom that time is now on Russia’s side, so smaller countries may feel a sense of urgency that, say, Germany does not.
Nested games tend to complicate rather than simplify situations. Is the disturbing agent here Lithuania or the U.S., as some suggest? What exactly are the splits of opinion within the Lithuanian government? What does Poland think about the timing of this possible escalation? Speaking of which, Poland has been playing nested games all along, as it faces ongoing decisions about how directly to be involved in supplying weapons to Ukraine, which can heighten the risk of Russian attacks in Polish territory.
Merely outlining all the different questions can be dizzying. In this way, the nested games theory functions as a kind of alternative to game theory and its vaunted ability to predict the future. But therein lies the danger too.
Game theory isn’t always correct about the future, of course. But it is a useful discipline because it forces people to consider the worst possible outcomes. The risk of the nested games theory is that it can lead to an acceptance of the internal logic of a narrow faction or situation — and once wars get started, they tend to develop logics all their own. Throughout history far too many wars have spiraled out of control for reasons that appear arbitrary, nonsensical or simply unnecessary, but that make sense under a theory of nested games.
All of which is a way of saying that the value of the nested game theory is its explanatory power, not its predictive worth. And that once nested games take hold, the risks of escalation grow.
Tyler Cowen is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. He is a professor of economics at George Mason University and writes for the blog Marginal Revolution. He is coauthor of “Talent: How to Identify Energizers, Creatives, and Winners Around the World.”
So long, Iowa? Minnesota in running for an early Democratic presidential primary
The Democratic Party has chosen Minnesota as a finalist to host an early presidential primary as party leadership reassesses which states hold the early electoral contests that can end up shaping the major parties’ nominees for the nation’s highest office.
Seventeen state Democratic parties are advocating for the change with the Democratic National Committee as many begin to question whether primarily white, rural states such as Iowa and New Hampshire should continue to kick off the primary season as the country becomes more demographically diverse.
Minnesota’s next presidential primary is scheduled to take place on March 5, 2024, but that could change after a key body of the DNC is set to meet in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday and Thursday, June 22 and 23, to take up the issue. A decision could come as soon as this August, according to Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party Chair Ken Martin, who sits on the DNC committee tasked with assessing which states should have primaries first.
Minnesota’s 2020 presidential primary was on March 3, a date shared with 14 other states. Iowa historically begins the process with its caucuses in late January or early February, and is followed by primaries in New Hampshire, Nevada, and South Carolina. Martin said Minnesota is a strong candidate to kick off the primaries, in part due to its high rate of civic engagement and volunteerism.
“We have the highest rate of voter turnout in the nation year in and year out and over the last 20 years since 2000 we’ve led the nation in every presidential election cycle,” Martin said. “We also have some of the highest turnout of communities, Black, Indigenous, people of color communities.”
Martin said Minnesota’s breakdown of rural and urban populations sits in the middle of national statistics could also push candidates to conduct more expansive campaigns in the state’s primary and reach broader demographics.
“It’s important for presidential candidates to not just campaign in the metro areas of each state but also to get out to small towns and population centers in rural parts of the states,” he said. “And in Minnesota with the way we still have a big percentage of the vote share coming from Greater Minnesota, it’s going to force candidates to get outside of the Twin Cities and the metro area and campaign throughout the state.”
The DFL along with 19 other Democratic party organizations this spring started to push for the change with the DNC’s Rules and Bylaws Committee and had to submit formal applications by early June. Soon after, the national party committee ruled out Nebraska, New York and an organization representing Democrats living outside the U.S., leaving 17 others behind.
Minnesota faces strong competing Midwestern states such as Michigan, Martin said. But should the DNC select Minnesota as one of the states to have an earlier primary, what’s the next step? Minnesota has one of the simpler paths forward, said Martin, who explained that the DFL only needs to get agreement from the Republican Party. Some other states must have their legislatures approve a change to the primary date.
Martin said he has had conversations with Republican Party of Minnesota Chairman David Hann, who has not expressed strong approval or disapproval for moving the primary forward, and will have to consider potential impact to Republican interests before making a decision. Minnesota Republicans did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Forum News Service.
Besides the DFL and GOP, Minnesota has two other major political parties as defined by state law: the Legal Marijuana Now Party and Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party. Since neither historically fields presidential candidates who are nominated at a national party convention, the DFL and GOP will be able to move forward with an earlier presidential primary on their own, Martin said.
Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill says he received death threats over Tua Tagovailoa, Patrick Mahomes comparison
After a media whirlwind over the week-plus following new Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill’s comments comparing his current quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, to former teammate, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Hill responded.
On the second episode of his podcast, “It Needed To Be Said,” which was released Tuesday night, Hill said criticism he received went as far as death threats from fans after stating that he felt Tagovailoa was a more accurate passer than Mahomes on the podcast’s debut episode June 10.
“On every social media account I own, I got death threats,” Hill said.
In the episode where the comparison was made, Hill was asked by co-host Julius Collins which of the two had the stronger arm. Hill indicated Mahomes certainly had the edge in arm strength but pivoted to note he found Tagovailoa to be more accurate after an offseason of working with him in organized team activities and minicamp.
The comparison — with Mahomes a Pro Bowl selection in all of his four seasons as a starter and Tagovailoa uneven through two NFL seasons — drew an array of negative feedback from sports talk shows nationally.
“I just feel like a lot of people overreacted for no reason,” Hill said in Tuesday’s episode. “They really didn’t see what I said. A lot of people are just acting off emotion.”
“When you see the snippets, the media went insane,” Collins added. “They automatically jumped to a conclusion. You didn’t even answer. I just asked a simple question. … It was solely a question that they didn’t get the answer to.”
Hill showered Mahomes, who already has an MVP under his belt and won a Super Bowl as Hill’s quarterback with the Chiefs, with praise in Tuesday’s release.
“Arguably one of the best quarterbacks in the league. Top two, and he’s not 2,” Hill said.
“We all know Patrick Mahomes is great. We know that. But, right now, I’m going into a new season with a new quarterback who’s trying to head in the same direction as Patrick and do great things and lead this team to a Super Bowl championship — who is also great, in my opinion. He just doesn’t have the accolades — of yet. I believe in him.”
Hill and Collins criticized media for taking comments out of context and claimed journalists today look to report negative news, juicy headlines and clickbait. Collins also said he felt much of the criticism came from a “shut up and play” perspective.
Last week, Mahomes said he was “surprised a little” Hill made the comparison on his podcast.
In Tuesday’s episode, Hill said he knew, although Twitter and the national media ran wild with the comments, that he wouldn’t have to reach out to Mahomes to offer an explanation, especially after seeing each other at the F1 Miami Grand Prix at Hard Rock Stadium in early May.
Senators reach bipartisan compromise on gun violence bill
By ALAN FRAM
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate bargainers reached agreement Tuesday on a bipartisan gun violence bill, potentially teeing up final passage by week’s end on an incremental but landmark package that would stand as Congress’ response to mass shootings in Texas and New York that shook the nation.
Lawmakers released the 80-page bill nine days after agreeing to a framework for the plan and 29 years after Congress last enacted major firearms curbs. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said he expected Senate approval by week’s end.
Though Republicans blocked tougher restrictions sought by Democrats, the accord marks an election-year breakthrough on an issue that pits the GOP’s staunch gun-owning and rural voters against Democrats’ urban-centered backers of firearms curbs. That makes it one of the most incendiary culture war battlefields in politics and a sensitive vote for some lawmakers, particularly Republicans who might alienate Second Amendment stalwarts.
The legislation would toughen background checks for the youngest firearms buyers, require more sellers to conduct background checks and beef up penalties on gun traffickers. It also would disburse money to states and communities aimed at improving school safety and mental health initiatives.
Aides estimated the measure would cost around $15 billion, which Murphy said would be fully paid for.
Resolving one final hurdle that delayed the accord, the bill would prohibit romantic partners convicted of domestic violence and not married to their victims from getting firearms. Convicted abusers who are married to, live with or had children with their victims are already barred from having guns.
The compromise prohibits guns for a person who has “a current or recent former dating relationship with the victim.’ That is defined in part as one between people ”who have or have recently had a continuing serious relationship of a romantic or intimate nature.” An offender’s ability to own a gun could be restored after five years if they’ve not committed another serious crime.
On another late dispute, the bill would provide $750 million to the 19 states and the District of Columbia that have “red flag” laws making it easier to temporarily take firearms from people adjudged dangerous, and to other states with violence prevention programs. States with “red flag” laws that receive the funds would have to have legal processes for the gun owner to fight the firearm’s removal.
Momentum in Congress for gun legislation has a history of waning quickly after mass shootings, and lawmakers are scheduled to begin a two-week July 4th recess at the end of this week.
The legislation lacks far more potent proposals that President Joe Biden supports and Democrats have pushed for years without success, derailed by GOP opposition. These include banning assault-type weapons or raising the minimum age for buying them, prohibiting high-capacity magazines and requiring background checks for virtually all gun sales.
Yet after 10 Black shoppers were killed last month in Buffalo, New York, and 19 children and two teachers died days later in Uvalde, Texas, Democrats and some Republicans decided that this time, measured steps were preferable to Congress’ usual reaction to such horrors — gridlock.
Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy, the lead Democratic bargainer, said that after the Buffalo and Uvalde slayings, “I saw a level of fear on the faces of the parents and the children that I spoke to that I’ve never seen before.” He said his colleagues also encountered anxiety and fear among voters “not just for the safety of their children, but also a fear about the ability of government to rise to this moment and do something, and do something meaningful.”
This bill, Murphy said, would “save thousands of lives.” Before entering the Senate, his House district included Newtown, Connecticut, where 20 children and six staff members perished in a 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.
Top GOP bargainer Sen. John Cornyn of Texas said of the pact, “Some think it goes too far, others think it doesn’t go far enough. And I get it. It’s the nature of compromise.”
But he added, “I believe that the same people who are telling us to do something are sending us a clear message, to do what we can to keep our children and communities safe. I’m confident this legislation moves us in a positive direction.”
Momentum in Congress for gun legislation has a history of waning quickly after mass shootings, and lawmakers are scheduled to begin a two-week July 4th recess at the end of this week.
In a positive sign about its fate, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., voiced his support, calling it “a commonsense package of popular steps that will help make these horrifying incidents less likely while fully upholding the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens.”
The National Rifle Association, which has spent decades derailing gun control legislation, said it opposed the measure. “It falls short at every level. It does little to truly address violent crime while opening the door to unnecessary burdens on the exercise of Second Amendment freedom by law-abiding gun owners,” the gun lobby group said.
It seemed likely a majority of Republicans — especially in the House — would oppose the legislation.
Underscoring the backlash GOP lawmakers supporting the pact would face from the most conservative voters, delegates booed Cornyn at his state’s Republican convention in Houston Saturday as he described the measure.
In another measure of conservative sentiment, Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri, a potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate, tweeted that the bill “ignores the national crime wave & chips away instead at the fundamental rights of law abiding citizens.” Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, another possible White House hopeful, said it would “restrict the freedoms of law-abiding Americans and put too much power in the hands of politicians and political officials.”
The measure will need at least 10 GOP votes to reach the 60-vote threshold major bills often need in the 50-50 Senate. Ten Republican senators had joined with 10 Democrats in backing the framework, and Cornyn told reporters that “I think there will be at least” 10 GOP votes for the measure.
What’s uncertain is whether the agreement and its passage would mark the beginning of slow but gradual congressional action to curb gun violence, or the high water mark on the issue. Until Buffalo and Uvalde, a numbing parade of mass slayings — at sites including elementary and high schools, houses of worship, military facilities, bars and the Las Vegas Strip — have yielded only stalemate in Washington.
“Thirty years, murder after murder, suicide after suicide, mass shooting after mass shooting, Congress did nothing,” Murphy said. “This week we have a chance to break this 30-year period of silence with a bill that changes our laws in a way that will save thousands of lives.”
For the first time, the bill would require that federal background checks for gun buyers age 18 to 20 include examination of the purchaser’s juvenile record. That added information gathering could add up to seven more days to the current three-day limit on background checks.
The suspects in the Buffalo and Uvalde shootings were both 18 years old, a profile that matches many mass shooters in recent years.
There would be hundreds of millions of dollars to expand community behavioral health centers, telemedicine visits for mental specialists and train first responders to handle people with mental health issues. More than $2 billion would be provided to hire and train staff for school mental health services, including $300 million to improve school safety.
Congress’ prohibited assault-type firearms in 1993 in a ban that expired after a decade, lawmakers’ last sweeping legislation addressing gun violence.
The Democratic-run House would be expected to vote on the measure shortly after it receives Senate approval.
___
Associated Press writer Kevin Freking contributed t tis report.
