Understanding Your Target Market – Targeting Different Social Classes – Value Segmentation
Understanding Your Target Market
Understanding the target market is a crucial aspect of the communication process. When companies launch a new product or change a current product, they try to promote this particular product to increase/maximize profits. Marketers can do that through a marketing communication process. Through mass media, such as television, newspapers or internet advertisement, a target market can be reached by the communication. The Marketing manager acts as the sender and with his/her form of the communication (it could be for example the advertisement on television), the “message” is encoded. The people who view the commercial on television (which is the message channel), decode the message by using their own interpretation. Interpretations can vary from individual to individual, because everyone’s personal experiences and current circumstances influence the way one interprets the message. Thus, messages can even be interpreted differently by the same person at different times.
Feedback
The only way that marketers (and essentially also companies) can know how their message has been received is by the feedback of the viewers. Because selling is only emphasized on the target market, it is most crucial for companies and marketers to understand the target market’s feedback in this communication process.
This however is not an easy task. The target market starts a new communication process when leaving feedback by encoding their message, sending it through a message channel until the company or marketers receive the message and decode it, which has the risk of being misinterpreted as well. Hence, the communication process is quite difficult to understand correctly.
Because the target market determines the sales performance of a company, it is very important to understand the target market correctly. Feedback such as the words “I agree”, positive comments on internet web sites, many recommendations and a high sales rate of a product mean usually that the target market is providing positive feedback.
If the target market sends negative feedback, in the form of negative comments about the product or no sales activity for a given product, the marketers have to not only interpret the feedback as being negative, but also analyze and understand why the target market does not like the product.
In addition, marketers need to understand the target market in regards to consumer surveys. The answers/results need to be closely analyzed so that marketers can understand and predict purchasing behavior and develop products and services that will meet customer’s wants and needs and thus be high in demand, which in turn would lead to high profits.
Targeting Different Social Classes
It is important for companies to adjust their marketing strategy and develop different offerings for consumers in different social classes
Each social class usually has differing needs, wants, and consumption patterns. The upper class and upper middle class usually tend to invest more than people of other social classes. Other consumer behavior patterns among the upper class and upper middle social class that have been identified are that only half of the social class purchases gifts from upscale stores, while the remaining half buys gifts at regular stores. Furthermore, for this class the product characteristics determine the quality one assigns to a product rather than the price.
A distinct consumer behavior habit between the middle class and the lower class is for example that higher percentage of people in the middle-class subscribe to premium cable channels. One reason for this behavior is the financial factor, namely that more people in the middle class can afford the monthly payments for premium cable channels. Finally, homeless people who do not have shelter and often times much food, have significantly different values than people in the upper class for example. Homeless people will spend money primarily on food and shelter, which are their primary and basic needs. In contrast, since upper class consumers have shelter and food, they rather take it for granted and value luxurious items more.
There are many other distinct consumer buying habits that each social class has. And only with the knowledge of these differences, can a company develop an offering that will suit a targeted social class in their wants, needs, and expectations. Offerings that would be valued and affordable by the upper class, such as a Rolls-Royce car are not affordable for someone in the working class. Thus, other car models that will be affordable to the working class as well as meet their needs of commuting every day to and from work have to be developed.
To meet consumers’ values, needs, and expectations of all social classes, a company should develop different offerings for consumers in each social class.
Value Segmentation
Not only should a marketing strategy and/or an advertising campaign be adjusted to the social class one is targeting, but it can also be based on another factor.
Value segmentation is the process of identifying groups of consumers who have a similar or same set of values that differ from those of other groups.
Examples
One example is the market for cosmetics. Women who value luxury and price as well as brand name to be considered someone who values high quality and has the finances to purchase the product might buy a Lancome Definicils for $25, while someone who simply wants to lengthen and darken their lashes and doesn’t value the brand name or quality of the mascara might rather purchase the Maybelline Full’n Soft Mascara from Walmart for $7.
Another example would be the purchase of a cell phone. While some people, especially teenagers, will value for a cell phone to be “new”, and “trendy” as well as expensive and having the latest technology and thus purchase an iPhone for $450, another group of people might simply value the ability to communicate with a cell phone regardless of their location in the United States and buy an LG Rumor for $80.
Another product market where value segmentation can be easily observed is the car-market. The group of people valuing their status as perceived by others might purchase an expensive Lexus or an Audi, while another group of people valuing the basic ability of transportation from one place to another will buy an inexpensive Toyota that will meet their needs.
Hiring Full Time Web Developers From Offshore Web Development Companies
With the Internet becoming an increasingly important part of everyone’s life, no business can afford to be without a significant web presence. However, finding a dependable, professional, and affordable web development company has been a challenge and has kept many businesses out of the arena. Now you can hire dedicated web developers who can handle any task you need completed with little difficult but with excellent results.
The Need
Any business that wants to attract attention through the Internet is going to need website development services. Corporations have no trouble with this and spend a significant budget to hire full time web developers. Unfortunately, that requires more money than many businesses have, especially since the cost for Western developers is so high. One of the most common solutions today is to choose web developers from India.
Why Outsourcing Works?
Today, web development India is some of the best you can find in the world. That’s because technology training and infrastructure have become a big focus in many of the larger cities. People are able to get into this business, provide their services all over the world, and earn a comfortable living for themselves. They provide great quality but because the cost of living is lower they can afford to charge less than their Western counterparts. Most companies are highly satisfied with the results of their outsourcing.
Services Available
When you hire developers India, you’ll have access to a wide range of web-related services. Everything from e-commerce development to oscommerce development is going to be available. This is a great way for you to get all of the services you need for the web presence you want without having to break your company’s budget in the process. The best part is that you can have these developers work for you full-time so when problems arise they will be there with the solutions.
Want to Take Admission in Top Rank University
As a business manager, you are given the major responsibility of managing administrative tasks for a business. And for handling those major responsibilities you need to take good education from best bachelor of commerce university and Desh Bhagat University is the best b.com college in Punjab. A company may expect you to assist with its marketing program. A company may also want you to perform a budget analysis in order to find out ways that the company can cut costs. In Desh Bhagat University, best university in Punjab, there are best teachers which provides you each and every knowledge about this. You should have an astute understanding of accounting, marketing and administrative procedures that are required in order to run a business. Desh Bhagat University M.Com college in punjab gives you the best knowledge of marketing. The competition for business management positions can be fierce. You should obtain a degree in business administration, accounting or marketing if you eventually want to obtain a business management position.
To become a business manager, it is essential to possess a four-year bachelor’s degree in administration, accounting, finance or marketing.Desh Bhagat University the best university in Punjab, provides you the best b.com professional course to students. If you have a special certification, such as a CPA license, then this can also be beneficial if you apply for a position as a business manager. Companies are now hiring individuals who can also assist with financial operations. You may need to do compliance work for a company to ensure that the company is adhering to the recently passed financial regulations. Companies are also looking for individuals who now possess a master’s degree in business or accounting. You should expect to obtain an MBA in management or accounting at some point in your career. Desh Bhagat University university school of business provides the best b.com professional course to students.
Desh Bhagat University which is the best university in Punjab provides best courses in business management in Agri. Business, Business Administration, Economics, Commerce, Entrepreneurship, Environmental Management, Finance, Health Care and Hospital Management, Hospitality and Tourism, Human Resource (HR), Industry Academia, International Business (IB), Marketing, MBA Executive.
Not only providing best courses but also giving best facilities to students for playing and other curriculum activities. The campus life at Desh Bhagat University is also very amazing. Students love the atmosphere around them. And Most important DBU Rocks.
university school of business
best university in Punjab
Alcohol Tester – Types and Benefits
Alcohol testers also called as breathalyzer was first created in the early 1950’s. It provided quick results to investigate a person’s level of intoxication. This device was created by Dr. Robert Brokenstein. Alcohol detectors measure the blood alcohol content (BAC) by indirectly measuring alcohol in person’s breath.
Alcohol addiction is a serious issue which should be immediately taken care of. It is seen that most people usually hesitate to admit that they are addicted to alcohol. Addiction of alcohol can have various bad effects on a person’s life, and also the people around him. There are many harmful consequences of this addiction that can take your life, or put others lives at high risk. It is a known fact that it is not easy to get rid of this addiction. It brings about an unwanted change in the life of a normal person. For such kind of people to have an alcohol tester with them, at all times, for their personal use is very necessary as it helps them to get rid of the addiction by slowly cutting down on alcohol consumption.
Alcohol detectors are made in such a way that anyone can use it for his personal or commercial purpose. It is very easy to find one’s BAC just by blowing your breath in this small device. The results gained from this is quite accurate and precise. It can also be used in the field of law as a means of providing evidence.
Alcohol testers can be of the following three types.
The Alcosensor – This instrument measures the BAC volume in blood. It is based on a fuel cell technology and can sustain extreme field conditions. It is very convenient to use.
Intoxilyzer – These are based on infrared (IR) spectroscopy and recognizes ethanol by measuring the absorption of IR lights by bonds of change in wavelengths of ethanol. These are generally used when a person is suspected of DUI and has been brought to the police station.
Breathalyzer – Breathalyzers are the most widely commonly utilized alcohol detectors to measure the BAC by measuring a person’s breath. These devices are easy to operate, convenient and provide quick results. These are generally used by officers to inspect drunken driving.
These alcohol testers help in providing a quick and simple way to check alcohol misuse on roads, highways, workplaces, schools etc. For the well being of the society, alcohol testers play a very important role by preventing many damages that can be caused as a result of excessive alcohol consumption. Without alcohol testers it would be very difficult to maintain and discipline the behavior of people on roads while driving.
