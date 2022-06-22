Connect with us

Blockchain

Web3 Delight Lagos – Breaking Barriers To Pave the Way for the Digital Future

Published

51 seconds ago

on

Web3 Delight Lagos - Breaking Barriers To Pave the Way for the Digital Future
Lagos, Nigeria – SwiftMotion Media, a fully capitalized micro-VC, an investment arm of the UAE-based management consultancy Agile Dynamics,presents Web3 Delight Lagos. This in-person and online event takes place on July 29th, 2022, featuring speakers from Ecuador and Mexico, the US and Russia to Serbia, and the United Arab Emirates to South Korea.

SwiftMotion Media is proud to bring Web3 Delight Lagos to Glover hall, Marina, Lagos State. To register for the event, please visit www.web3delight.com.

Web3 Delightis the brainchild of Paul Lalovich and TeshaTeshanovich.The series of events will string together growth markets into abroader community brought together by socializing Web3 technologies and driving adoption.

This journey starts in Lagos because the Nigerian tech sector is booming, as is their youth population. Nigerian technology startups amount to about 60% of the total investment funds raised by the Africa-based tech startups. Nigeria is the largest tech market on the African continent, with 90 tech hubs and a growing and vibrant customer base of over 180 million people with access to the internet.

With a vision to engage, empower and support an advanced economy that is proactive, customized, collaborative, and secure, the Web3 Delight Lagos is uniting both global and local Web3 players to paint the art of possible and facilitate cooperation opportunities towards enhancing the digital transformation ecosystem. The event agenda is designed to provide a comprehensive and inclusive perspective across the Web3 technologies landscape, answering questions such as how to drive value with a blockchain and build better businesses? In addition, we will have a fully interactive panel discussion engaging the audience and answering their questions in real-time tackling topics such as NFTs, blockchain gaming, metaverse, DeFi, Cryptocurrencies, DAOs, etc. 

Web3 Delight Lagos is bringing together blockchain startups, developers, researchers, investors, marketers, and other experts in the domain. Web3 is not about technology only! Tech is just a vehicle for the much bigger change upon us. This is a social movement towards transparency, consensus, inclusiveness, ownership, and openness.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

Trending