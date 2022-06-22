News
Who will the Chicago Bulls select with the No. 18 pick in the NBA draft? Here are 5 options.
It’s nearly time for the NBA draft and the Chicago Bulls are well-positioned to build on last season’s playoff appearance with the No. 18 pick.
The draft has been a critical building block for the Bulls, whose recent selections of Ayo Dosunmu and Patrick Williams created a new young core. So who will join the group alongside DeMar DeRozan and company?
Who have the Bulls selected recently?
- 2021: Ayo Dosunmu (38th overall)
- 2020: Patrick Williams (4th overall) and Marko Simonović (44th overall)
- 2019: Coby White (7th overall) and Daniel Gafford (38th overall)
- 2018: Wendell Carter Jr. (7th overall) and Chandler Hutchison (22nd overall)
- 2017: Justin Patton (16th overall, traded with Jimmy Butler to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and Lauri Markkanen) and Jordan Bell (38th overall, traded to the Golden State Warriors for cash considerations)
Will the Bulls keep their pick?
The No. 18 pick is slightly lower hanging fruit than the first ten slots in the draft, but it still is a high enough position to select an impact player — or to leverage an effective trade for immediate payoff in the 2022-23 season.
Heading into the offseason, executive vice president of basketball operations Artūras Karnišovas emphasized the Bulls are focused on keeping Zach LaVine in Chicago and making auxiliary trades to support the current All-Star core. That doesn’t mean a blockbuster trade is completely off the table, but the Bulls would be more likely to package the pick along with a bench player like Coby White to make a meaningful trade.
The Bulls could find depth in this year’s draft, which is steeped with enough talent to make even the lowest first-round picks remain appealing.
Who are some options for the Bulls take at No. 18?
Mark Williams
- Age: 20
- Position: Center
- School: Duke
- Height: 7-foot-2
- Weight: 242
A powerful center who carves out a presence around the rim, Williams could be an immediate answer for the Bulls after a season desperately lacking size and strength in the paint. The biggest question is whether Williams will even fall this low — he is a hot prospect after recording the longest wingspan at the combine (7-foot-7) and breaking a Duke field goal percentage record (72.1% on over 100 attempts).
E.J. Liddell
- Age: 21
- Position: Forward
- School: Ohio State
- Height: 6-foot-7
- Weight: 243 pounds
A lengthy forward with perimeter shooting range, Liddell could slot in as a role player after three seasons with Ohio State. Liddell’s most important asset for the Bulls would be interior defense, where he can provide shot blocking and size to back up Nikola Vučević.
The fact Liddell grew up downstate in Belleville only adds to the Bulls’ recent effort to bring in Illinois talent like Dosunmu.
Jeremy Sochan
- Age: 19
- Position: Forward
- School: Baylor
- Height: 6-foot-9
- Weight: 230
Another defense-first forward to keep an eye on is Sochan, who made an impact on the Baylor front court during his only NCAA season. Sochan’s stock has been soaring since the combine — during which he named Draymond Green and Jrue Holiday as inspirations — so he might not be available when the Bulls make their pick. But if they can snatch him up, Sochan wouldimmediately impact a defense that needs reinforcement.
Jalen Williams
- Age: 21
- Position: Guard/Forward
- School: Santa Clara
- Height: 6-foot-6
- Weight: 209 pounds
If the Bulls don’t look for size in their draft selection, they could target a wing player with the versatility to slot in behind LaVine. Williams would be an obvious choice — a playmaking guard who averaged 18 points per game on 39.6% 3-point shooting for Santa Clara last season. Although he’s a little undersized, Williams would help the guard rotation.
Ochai Agbaji
- Age: 22
- Position: Guard/Forward
- School: Kansas
- Height: 6-foot-6
- Weight: 215 pounds
If the Bulls want to add a versatile guard, look no further than a recent national champion who finished his final season with Kansas as Big 12 Player of the Year and Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA Tournament. Agbaji is one of the more veteran players coming through the draft, and he consistently improved his shooting (averaging 18.8 points per game last season) and playmaking throughout his four-year career. That growth will need to continue to carve out a place in the NBA, but Agbaji’s versatility and defense on the wing could add a rotational improvement with a high ceiling for the future.
St. Paul man involved in fatal Woodbury grad party shootout sentenced to three years in prison
One of the men charged last year in connection with the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy as he left a high school graduation party in Woodbury has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to three years in prison.
Jaden L. Townsend, 21, of St. Paul, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Washington County District Court to one count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. All other charges against Townsend were dismissed, according to the Washington County Attorney’s Office.
Townsend was one of two men charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and various assault charges in connection with the June 5, 2021, killing of Demaris Ekdahl, of Maplewood, in the 6100 block of Edgewood Avenue during a shootout allegedly involving the teen’s stepfather.
Townsend turned himself into police about 10 days after the shooting.
According to court documents, at approximately 10:30 p.m., Townsend and two others, Xaivier L. Hudson, of Hudson, and Enrique L. Davila, of St. Paul, confronted another group of young people, which included Ekdahl.
Ekdahl and his friends then left the party and Ekdahl reportedly told his stepfather, Keith Dawson, about the confrontation. Dawson encouraged Ekdahl and his friends to return to the party so Hudson and Townsend “would stop messing with them,” according to court documents.
Dawson drove his vehicle to the party, while Ekdahl and his friends followed closely behind in a different vehicle. When they arrived at the party, Davila, Townsend and Hudson were standing near a car parked on the street. Dawson allegedly fired three or four rounds at them through the front passenger-side window of his vehicle, and shots were fired back.
Investigators found about 40 bullet casings at the scene, as well as bullet holes in several homes and vehicles near the scene, according to investigators.
Ekdahl was struck in the back by a bullet that passed through his right lung and his heart and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital at 11:12 p.m.
Michael King and Clay Holmes have been dominant, but their heavy workload is concerning
ST. PETERSBURG — In the bottom of the eighth inning Tuesday night, Michael King popped up onto the bullpen mound. The Yankees’ reliable right-hander had been noticeably missing from the game the night before. Manager Aaron Boone had explained that they were managing King’s workload carefully. As soon as Giancarlo Stanton grounded into a double play ending the Yankees’ chance at tying it, King sat right back down.
That is the tough spot Boone and the Yankees are in with their bullpen right now. King and Clay Holmes have been terrific, reliable and dominant. The bullpen has also been hit by injuries. So King and Holmes are among the 12 relievers with the heaviest workloads in baseball so far this season.
King has made 22 appearances to this point. He made 22 appearances last year in the major leagues and three in the minors. The 27-year-old has pitched 37.1 innings, including two against the Blue Jays on Saturday, which put the brakes on Boone using him Monday night. The 37.1 innings are the second most by a reliever in the majors. He trails only Baltimore’s Keegan Akin in innings thrown out of the bullpen this year. Holmes has thrown 32 innings, the 12th-most in the majors as of Wednesday morning.
No other division-leading team had a reliever in the top 12 of innings pitched.
Obviously, both King and Holmes have been affected by the Yankees taking hits to their bullpen this season. They lost Chad Green for the year when he had Tommy John surgery. Green would have shouldered some of those innings King has pitched. Jonathan Loaisiga (shoulder inflammation) and Aroldis Chapman (Achilles) have been out since late May. Loaisiga would have pitched some of those high-leverage innings Holmes has been working and with Chapman out, Holmes has been closing.
The good news is that the Yankees are expecting help in the bullpen soon. Chapman is expected to make a rehab appearance and Loaisiga is throwing. Domingo German, who is scheduled to make his first rehab appearance Wednesday night with the Low-A Tampa Tarpons, is on the clock and making his way back. He’s been a starter, but has also worked very effectively out of the bullpen. He could take some of those high-stress, high-leverage innings off the shoulders of King and Holmes too.
King and Holmes both say they feel fine and it’s easy to see why the Yankees have leaned so heavily on them. King has a 35.7% strikeout percentage, among the top two best in the majors. He’s second in the majors among relievers with 51 strikeouts, trailing only Mets closer Edwin Diaz.
Holmes just broke a franchise record 29 straight scoreless appearances set by Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera. He’s been dominant with his heavy sinking fastball. He’s walked just four of the 122 batters he’s faced this season. That 3.3% walk percentage is the best of his career. His 27% strikeout percentage is among the top 80 percentile in the league, but it’s his 87.2% ground-ball rate that is outstanding. He has just a 4.9% fly ball rate and an under 10% line drive rate. Opposing hitters have a terrible time trying to get the barrel of the bat on his pitches and are making solid contact just 2.9% of the time.
Both King and Holmes started their careers as starters, so they’ve thrown bulk innings, but it’s been a while. King threw 69 innings last season with three coming in minor league rehab work. It was 2018 in the minors when he last threw more than that. Holmes threw 70 innings in 60 appearances last season. Like King, it was 2018 in the minors the last time he threw more than that. 69 innings.
Chicago Bears announce 2022 training camp schedule — including 11 practices open to the public for free
The Chicago Bears will open training camp July 26 at Halas Hall in preparation for their first season under coach Matt Eberflus. The camp schedule from the team includes 11 public practices that require a free ticket.
That doesn’t include the annual Bears Family Fest at Soldier Field, scheduled for Aug. 9 with ticket information to be announced later.
Tickets for the public practices in Lake Forest will be available at ChicagoBears.com/camp starting July 7 at 10 a.m. There’s a limit of four per date and there won’t be a lottery this year. Free parking will be available at Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills with shuttle buses to Halas Hall.
“With the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols behind us, we’re looking forward to bringing back the tradition of player and fan interaction,” Bears President and CEO Ted Phillips said in a news release.
The Bears have three preseason games — including one at Soldier Field on Aug. 13 against the Kansas City Chiefs — before opening the 2022 slate on Sept. 11 at home against the San Francisco 49ers.
2022 Bears training camp and preseason schedule
- Tuesday, July 26: Players report
- Wednesday, July 27: Practice, 10 a.m.
- Thursday, July 28: Practice, 10 a.m. (open to public)
- Friday, July 29: Practice, 10 a.m. (open to public)
- Saturday, July 30: Practice, 10 a.m. (open to public)
- Monday, Aug. 1: Practice, 10 a.m.
- Tuesday, Aug. 2: Practice, 10 a.m. (open to public)
- Wednesday, Aug. 3: Practice, 10 a.m. (open to public)
- Friday, Aug. 5: Practice, 10 a.m. (open to public)
- Saturday, Aug. 6: Practice, 10 a.m.
- Sunday, Aug. 7: Practice, 10 a.m. (open to public)
- Tuesday, Aug. 9: Bears Family Fest at Soldier Field, 10:35 a.m.
- Wednesday, Aug. 10: Practice, 10 a.m. (open to public)
- Thursday, Aug. 11: Practice, 10 a.m. (open to public)
- Saturday, Aug. 13: Kansas City Chiefs at Bears, noon, Soldier Field
- Monday, Aug. 15: Practice, 10 a.m. (open to public)
- Tuesday, Aug. 16: Practice, 10 a.m.
- Thursday, Aug. 18: Bears at Seattle Seahawks, 7 p.m.
- Saturday, Aug. 20: Practice, 10 a.m. (open to public)
- Sunday, Aug. 21: Practice, 10 a.m. (camp breaks)
- Tuesday, Aug. 23: Practice, 1:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Aug. 24: Practice, 1:30 p.m.
- Thursday, Aug. 25: Practice, 12:45 p.m.
- Saturday, Aug. 27: Bears at Cleveland Browns, 6 p.m.
- Monday, Aug. 29: Practice, 1:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, Aug. 30: Practice, 4:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Aug. 31: Practice, 1:30 p.m.
- Thursday, Sept. 1: Practice, 12:45 p.m.
