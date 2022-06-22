Why The Inventor Of Ethereum Attacked This Bitcoin Pricing Model

- Vasil hardfork launch date has been pushed back from Jun. 29 to the final week of July.
According to Cardano’s main developer, Input Output, Vasil’s hard fork rollout has been postponed until the end of July.
Head of delivery and products Nigel Hemsley recently wrote on his blog that the much-awaited overhaul “should not be rushed.” QA and security are of “paramount” significance to the team of developers, who want to ensure that everything goes well. The Cardano update was postponed, which would have brought the network into the “Basho” period.
Cardano’s Fundamental Performance Enhancement
Vasil hardfork launch date has been pushed back from Jun. 29 to the final week of July; Input Output Global stated in a blog post late Monday. For now, the hard fork proposal will not be sent to the testnet today because of seven more flaws, none rated as critical, according to an IOG blog post. “After some consideration, we have agreed NOT to send the hard fork update proposal to the testnet today to allow more time for testing,” IOG stated.
Cardano’s biggest important development since the Alonzo hardfork that went live in September last year is the Vasil hardfork. Basho focuses on increasing Cardano’s fundamental performance to enable DeFi apps better.
To be more precise, the Vasil hardfork will provide four new network enhancements: CIP31, CIP32, CIP33, and CIP40. According to the original plan, some of Cardano’s Plutus scripts will be rewritten as a result of these enhancements. Because of their combined efforts, the network’s throughput should be increased while transaction costs are decreased.
The “concurrency” issue, which has significantly hampered the scalability of DeFi applications on Cardano, is anticipated to be resolved by the hardfork. Due to the fact that exchanges and other ecosystem players need time to prepare, IOG is allowing four weeks between its anticipated testnet and mainnet releases.