Wisconsin Republican lawmakers reject abortion ban repeal
By TODD RICHMOND
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ bid to repeal the battleground state’s dormant abortion ban was headed toward defeat Wednesday, as Republican senators convened and immediately adjourned a special session without taking any action.
Wisconsin adopted a ban on abortion except to save the mother’s life in 1849, a year after the territory became a state. The U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that essentially legalized abortion nationwide in 1973 nullified the ban.
The court is expected to rule this month in a case that could end Roe v. Wade, which would allow Wisconsin’s ban to take effect. Senators had to meet after Evers called the Legislature into special session earlier this month, but they were not required to vote on the issue.
Republicans have blasted the move as a political stunt designed to please the Democratic base as Evers faces reelection in November. GOP leaders in the Assembly also planned to gavel in to start the special session and then end it by gaveling out immediately.
Senate President Chris Kapenga gaveled in and out in 14 seconds just after noon in front of seven Democratic senators. Sen. Tim Carpenter shouted “Objection!” to no avail as Kapenga rapped the gavel. Kapenga then walked off the floor without a word.
Kapenga issued a statement about 25 minutes later calling the special session a “disingenuous political stunt.”
“The United States Supreme Court has yet to issue their opinion, yet the Governor called a Special Session,” Kapenga said. “This is nothing more than a calculated campaign move and the exact reason why the Legislature isn’t in session during campaign season.”
The two-year legislative session ended in March. The next regular session doesn’t begin until January.
It wasn’t clear when Assembly Republicans would come to the floor, but it doesn’t matter since the Senate adjourned. Nothing can get done without approval from both houses.
Assembly Democratic Minority Leader Greta Neubauer and Senate Democratic Minority Leader Janet Bewley called for bipartisan cooperation to protect abortion access in Wisconsin and pledged to fight for new legislation.
“No matter what happens in the coming days, we are not backing down,” Neubauer said at a news conference ahead of the session. “Our movement has been building for decades, and now is our most important moment. We are at a crossroads in Wisconsin.”
Dozens of people gathered in the Capitol rotunda before Republican leaders took the floor in the Assembly and Senate to protest the looming Supreme Court decision and the GOP’s plans to end the special session without taking any action. Many in the crowd were women.
They wore pink T-shirts that read “I Stand With Planned Parenthood” and “Bans Off Our Bodies.” They held signs that read “The GOP Wants To Party Like It’s 1849” and “Abortion Is Health Care,” and they shouted chants of “Not the church, not the state, only we decide our fate!”
Officials with the state Department of Administration, which oversees the Capitol police, didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking an estimate on the number of people in the crowd.
The state ban will likely be challenged in court should Roe v. Wade be overturned.
One major question is how the ban would interact with a related state law passed in 1985 that prohibits abortions after the fetus has reached viability but has an exemption for women whose health could be endangered by continuing the pregnancy. Abortion-rights groups have argued for a broad interpretation of that exemption to include a woman’s emotional and mental health.
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, has said he thinks the 1849 law is too old to enforce. He has also said he will not investigate or prosecute doctors who perform abortions if the old law does take effect again.
Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, which operates three clinics that provide abortions in the state, has stopped scheduling procedures beyond June 25 in anticipation of the Supreme Court decision. Other abortion clinics across the country also have halted scheduling.
The special session came six weeks after the Madison office of the anti-abortion group Wisconsin Family Action was vandalized. Police have yet to arrest anyone.
Tim Michels, a Republican candidate for governor endorsed by former President Donald Trump, this week called on Evers to put the Wisconsin National Guard on notice for similar acts and prepare for “impending acts of mass civil disobedience” if Roe v. Wade is overturned.
___
Associated Press writer Harm Venhuizen contributed to this report. He is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow him on Twitter at
Wild sign Connor Dewar to two-year, one-way contract
The Wild on Wednesday signed forward Connor Dewar to a two-year, one-way contract worth $1.6 million through the 2023-24 season, the team announced.
A third-round pick in the 2018 first-year player draft, Dewar, 23, collected six points (2-4–6) in 35 games for the Wild last season. He made playoff debut on May 12 in Game 6 of the Western Conference quarterfinals at St. Louis.
Flint Hills Family Festival extends Ordway contract for 3 years
The popular and long-running Flint Hills Family Festival will return to downtown St. Paul for at least the next three years as a result of an extended agreement between Flint Hills Resources and the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts.
This year’s festival — from May 31 to June 4 — drew roughly 14,000 attendees to free and low-cost performances, public art shows, crafts and food trucks by Rice Park, the Landmark Center and the Ordway Center.
The event drew roughly 7,000 students, teachers and staff from more than 100 schools across the Twin Cities and Wisconsin.
The festival was launched in 2001 by Wichita, Kan.-based Flint Hills – the operator of the Pine Bend Refinery in Rosemount, which produces most of Minnesota’s gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel, as well as propane and asphalt.
Report: NFL owner Dan Snyder conducted ‘shadow investigation’ against former employees
Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder conducted a “shadow investigation” that sought to discredit former employees making accusations of workplace sexual harassment, hired private investigators to intimidate witnesses, and used an overseas lawsuit as a pretext to obtain phone records and emails, according to a document released by a House committee on Wednesday.
The Committee on Oversight and Reform is investigating the Commanders’ workplace culture following accusations of pervasive sexual harassment of women employees by team executives. It released the memo ahead of a hearing Wednesday morning at which NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was scheduled to testify remotely.
Snyder was invited to testify but declined, citing overseas business commitments and concerns about due process.
The 29-page memo alleges Snyder tried to discredit the people accusing him and other team executives of misconduct, and also tried to influence an investigation of the team by attorney Beth Wilkinson’s firm.
Snyder’s attorneys presented the NFL with a 100-slide PowerPoint presentation including “private text messages, emails, phone logs and call transcripts, and social media posts from nearly 50 individuals who Mr. Snyder apparently believed were involved in a conspiracy to disparage him,” the committee said.
A Commanders spokeswoman had no immediate comment on the committee’s findings.
The NFL fined the team $10 million last year, and Snyder stepped away from its day-to-day operations after Wilkinson presented her findings to Goodell. However, the league did not release a written report of Wilkinson’s findings, a decision Goodell said was intended to protect the privacy of former employees who spoke to investigators.
When announcing the discipline, the NFL said none of the people accused of sexual harassment still worked for the Washington franchise. But two separate accusations of sexual harassment by Snyder himself have since surfaced.
Former employee Tiffani Johnston told the committee that Snyder groped her at a team dinner and tried to force her into his limousine, which Snyder denies. And The Washington Post reported Tuesday that a woman accused Snyder of sexually assaulting her on a team plane in 2009, resulting in a $1.6 million settlement.
Johnston’s allegation prompted the NFL to hire former Securities and Exchange Commission chairwoman Mary Jo White to conduct a new investigation of Snyder and the team, and the league plans to release her findings to the public.
House committee chairwoman Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., has introduced legislation to curb the use of workplace nondisclosure agreements and to offer protections for employees whose professional images are used inappropriately. Among the accusations against the Commanders are that team employees produced a video of lewd outtakes from a photo shoot involving the cheerleading squad.
According to the memo, Snyder used a defamation lawsuit against an obscure online media company based in India as a pretext to subpoena emails, phone records and text messages from former employees who spoke to The Washington Post about workplace harassment. The subpoenas were unusually broad, and many of the people targeted “had no plausible connection” to the Indian media company, the committee said.
The committee also alleged that Snyder sought to blame former team president Bruce Allen for the problems with Washington’s workplace culture and that Snyder’s lawyers provided Wilkinson and the NFL with 400,000 emails from Allen’s account, highlighting specific ones they deemed “inappropriate.” Some email exchanges with Allen included homophobic and misogynistic comments by Jon Gruden, which were leaked to reporters last fall and prompted the Las Vegas Raiders to fire Gruden as their coach.
Witnesses also told the committee that Snyder sent private investigators to their homes and offered them hush money. The NFL was aware of Snyder’s use of private investigators, according to documents obtained by the committee, but that did not stop the practice, witnesses said.
