21 BEST HINDI OLD SONGS OF ALL TIME

How many times has Bollywood made you fall in love? Whether it’s dancing, laughing, crying, or all of the above, chances are that when you’re watching an old Hindi film, you’re having an emotional experience. And much of that experience relies on the songs in these films from the biggest hits to the forgotten gems (and everything in between). These are the best old Hindi songs of all time, so you can re-live your favorite scenes and feel all the feels while doing it.

1) Lag Ja Gale – Lata Mangeshkar

This continues to be a popular

the song even after 50+ years of its release. The aura and beauty of this song combined with the soulful, spellbinding, and sincere singing of Lata Mangeshkar Ji have made this a timeless, evergreen & classic song.

2) Meri Bheegi Bheegi Si – Kishore Kumar

No autotune no software just real talent. Those days were black and white but people lived a colorful life with these legendary singers and their songs around them. More than 40 years of this song, still hitting as hard as it did in 1973.

3) Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Amit Kumar

Such meaningful, beautiful, and tranquil Hindi old songs are unfortunately rarely made these days. This Hindi old song clearly shows the innocence of love, the holiness of love, and the heavenly feeling of love.

4) Jane Woh Kaise Log The – Hemant Kumar

This was the only male song in the movie Pyaasa is not sung by Mohammad Rafi. Instead, it is sung by Hemant Kumar and only a legend like SD Burman could have realized that the underlying theme of melancholy in this song had to be captured with a heavier (bass) voice. Of course, the lyrics of Sahir Ludhianvi are sublime as well. The line “Hum ko apna saaya tak aksar bezaar mila” is pure class. This is one of our favorite Hindi old songs.

5) Chhu Kar Mere Man ko – Kishore Kumar

This Hindi old song is so soothing and connects to the soul, one can never be bored of listening to Hindi old songs like this all over again.

6) Hoshwalon Ko Khabar Kya – Jagjit Singh

Listen to this Hindi old song while sitting on the balcony, holding a glass full of ginger tea. Listen to this wonderful masterpiece and get the feeling of nostalgia as well as peace at the same time! This song is definitely on our list of Hindi old songs

7) Hai Apna Dil To Aawara – Hemant Kumar

Just look at the legends involved, Majrooh Sultanpuri, SD Burman, Hemant Kumar, and on-screen Evergreen Devanand and Beauty Queen Wahida Rehman. What else do you want for the Hindi old songs playlist?

8) Rimjhim Gire Sawan – Kishore Kumar

Kishore Kumar’s matchless voice quality creates such an environment that a bright sunny day seems to be a rainy day. This is one of our personal favorites in Hindi old songs.

9) Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar – Asha Bhosle, Mohammad Rafi

The meaning and the expression of feelings with such soulful music in these Hindi old songs are the reasons why people back then are still called legendary.

10) Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein – Mukesh

Possibly one of the best Hindi old songs of all time. Soothing melody. A wonderful composition by Khayum that touches our hearts. A soulful rendition by Mukesh Ji.

11) Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai – Lata Mangeshkar, Mukesh

One hundred years from now and eternal gems like these Hindi old songs will still bring tears to people’s eyes and sentiments into their hearts.

12) Tum Ko Dekha Toh Ye Khayal Aaya – Jagjit Singh

This Hindi old song proves that a man can look handsome in a simple shirt with a genuine look and a girl can look beautiful with a simple blue salwar kurta and it gives you a scent of real love. When Hindi old songs like these exist, stress and depression have no option but to leave this planet.

13) Sab Kuch Seekha Humne – Mukesh

An autobiographical song was written by Shailendra, all his life he was known for his simplicity, humility, and modesty and was an exact epitome of the character which Raj Kapoor presented on screen. One of the best Hindi old songs for sure.

14) Saagar Jaisi Aankhonwali – Kishore Kumar

Every time we listen to Hindi old songs like these, our heart gets filled with love and happiness. When Kishore Kumar sings, the words find their meaning.

15) Kuchh Toh Log Kahenge – Kishore Kumar

Whenever I am in pain, I love to listen to this Hindi old song in particular. It assures me that things will be fine. People tend to destroy others’ lives due to personal ego and anger. They don’t care what the other person feels due to their harsh words and how their words can destroy the self-confidence of others. Hindi old songs like these are such a motivation.

16) Aap Ki Aankhon Mein Kuch – Kishore Kumar

Each line of this Hindi old song is full of meaning and power to hold life together. When we, the people of the 21st century, hear these kinds of Hindi old songs, it seems that it was composed yesterday. That is why these are known as ‘legendary songs’.

17) Aap Ke Haseen Rukh Pe – Mohammed Rafi

This is a must-listen song for all music and singing learners. Rendition of every single word is a learning of how it can be delivered to create a profound expression and lasting impact. The slow pace of the song makes it one of the best Hindi old songs. The rhythm is superb. The genius of Nayyar sahab and Rafi Sahab at their best. Keep listening to this Hindi old song it never sinks in only one go.

18) Ajib Dastan Hai Yeh – Lata Mangeshkar

A beautiful Hindi old song with very deep meaning. Though Hindi old songs don’t contain any color except black and white still reflect each and every color of a perfectly beautiful life. One of the best Hindi old songs Bollywood has ever made.

19) Teri Aankhon Ke Siva – Mohammed Rafi

The beautiful lyrics of this song describe why Hindi old songs of that era were the best.

20) Na Jane Kyon Hota Hai – Lata Mangeshkar

This timeless classic is one of the most popular Hindi old songs. Lata Ji’s voice will always be etched in our minds.

21) Tere Bina Zindagi Se – Lata Mangeshkar, Kishore Kumar

“Tum jo kehdo to aaj ki raat chaand doobe ga nahin, raat ko rok lo” – no one can sing better than Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar. One of the immortal Hindi old songs.

These Hindi old songs will instantly transport you back to the best romantic moments in some of your favorite Bollywood movies.

