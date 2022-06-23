8 Reasons to Find a Therapist or Counselor

Share Pin 0 Shares

Deciding on whether or not to visit a therapist or counselor can be a difficult decision to make. Talking with someone about your fears, anxiety, depression and past can be quite intimidating. Many times people think about participating in therapy, but they opt out of doing this because of the intimidation factor and because they think that they should be able to handle this on their own. The truth is that people often wait longer than they should to participate in therapy. The problems that most people come into therapy with are usually still able to be worked out with in a therapeutic setting. However people would save money and time if they started this process earlier on.

Similarly to how people react to having a physical health problem or problems with their car or house, many people put this off thinking that the problem will not get worse, and may even get better. The mental health of individuals is usually not as apparent as those that are of a physical nature or that involve tangible problems with a vehicle or house. Therefore people are often tempted to put therapy off even further. Sometimes this is related to denial, other times it is related to stigmas associated with participating in counseling, and then there are those times when the person is just not sure if they want to be vulnerable with a professional.

This list of considerations will hopefully help you decide if should consider seeing a therapist or counselor:

1. The recent loss of a child.

Losing a child is often considered one of the most traumatic experiences a person can go through. You can grieve without counseling, but counseling can certainly help you through the grieving process. Also, when you grieve, you do move through stages. However grieving on your own, you are more likely to take steps backwards, where therapy can help move you forward.

2. Loss of a spouse or partner.

Whether you lose your partner to death, or a long-term relationship has ended, visiting with a therapist should be something to highly consider. Therapy can help you with coping with this loss without blaming yourself or remaining angry at your partner or anyone else.

3. Severe anxious symptoms.

If you are experiencing anxiety attacks or panic attacks, you should visit with a therapist. A therapist can help you learn about when you are over-committing, and help you regain control of your stress so that you can better manage this.

4. Having difficulties sleeping.

Anyone who has difficulties sleeping feels more negative throughout the day. A therapist can help you analyze sleep habits, and give you ideas to understand triggers for problems with sleep and refer you to a psychiatrist if needed.

5. Feeling unhappy for more than half of your week.

If you have more pessimistic or even depressed days than good, a counselor can help you understand what is causing this, and give you some ideas of what you can do about it.

6. Living in a relationship that has become toxic.

If you are frequently arguing with your partner, contemplate cheating on your partner, are dealing with a partner who has cheated on you, or are thinking about leaving a long-term relationship, couples therapy may be able to help. This can help by opening up solid lines of communication, increasing intimacy, and setting and maintaining boundaries.

7. Struggling with parenting.

Parenting is the hardest job in the world. Having an outside party can help you examine your parenting style and change what is not working in your parent-child relationship.

8. Abusing alcohol and drugs.

Many who abuse alcohol or drugs do not realize that they are abusing. It is possible to abuse and not be addicted. It does not mean that the substance is not causing problems in your life. You should seek out the professional opinion of a counselor if you are using any illegal substance, or if you are drinking alcohol to the point of feeling the effects more than twice a week (less often if it is leading to problems in your life).

This list is not an all-inclusive list of reasons to seek out a therapist, but it is a good starting point. If you have thought about going to a therapist, you likely would benefit from it. If others have suggested it to you, than you also would likely benefit from it. Although it can seem intimidating, after finding a good therapeutic match, you will realize that it is not as awkward or as difficult as you may have previously thought.