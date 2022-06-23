Finance
8 Reasons to Find a Therapist or Counselor
Deciding on whether or not to visit a therapist or counselor can be a difficult decision to make. Talking with someone about your fears, anxiety, depression and past can be quite intimidating. Many times people think about participating in therapy, but they opt out of doing this because of the intimidation factor and because they think that they should be able to handle this on their own. The truth is that people often wait longer than they should to participate in therapy. The problems that most people come into therapy with are usually still able to be worked out with in a therapeutic setting. However people would save money and time if they started this process earlier on.
Similarly to how people react to having a physical health problem or problems with their car or house, many people put this off thinking that the problem will not get worse, and may even get better. The mental health of individuals is usually not as apparent as those that are of a physical nature or that involve tangible problems with a vehicle or house. Therefore people are often tempted to put therapy off even further. Sometimes this is related to denial, other times it is related to stigmas associated with participating in counseling, and then there are those times when the person is just not sure if they want to be vulnerable with a professional.
This list of considerations will hopefully help you decide if should consider seeing a therapist or counselor:
1. The recent loss of a child.
Losing a child is often considered one of the most traumatic experiences a person can go through. You can grieve without counseling, but counseling can certainly help you through the grieving process. Also, when you grieve, you do move through stages. However grieving on your own, you are more likely to take steps backwards, where therapy can help move you forward.
2. Loss of a spouse or partner.
Whether you lose your partner to death, or a long-term relationship has ended, visiting with a therapist should be something to highly consider. Therapy can help you with coping with this loss without blaming yourself or remaining angry at your partner or anyone else.
3. Severe anxious symptoms.
If you are experiencing anxiety attacks or panic attacks, you should visit with a therapist. A therapist can help you learn about when you are over-committing, and help you regain control of your stress so that you can better manage this.
4. Having difficulties sleeping.
Anyone who has difficulties sleeping feels more negative throughout the day. A therapist can help you analyze sleep habits, and give you ideas to understand triggers for problems with sleep and refer you to a psychiatrist if needed.
5. Feeling unhappy for more than half of your week.
If you have more pessimistic or even depressed days than good, a counselor can help you understand what is causing this, and give you some ideas of what you can do about it.
6. Living in a relationship that has become toxic.
If you are frequently arguing with your partner, contemplate cheating on your partner, are dealing with a partner who has cheated on you, or are thinking about leaving a long-term relationship, couples therapy may be able to help. This can help by opening up solid lines of communication, increasing intimacy, and setting and maintaining boundaries.
7. Struggling with parenting.
Parenting is the hardest job in the world. Having an outside party can help you examine your parenting style and change what is not working in your parent-child relationship.
8. Abusing alcohol and drugs.
Many who abuse alcohol or drugs do not realize that they are abusing. It is possible to abuse and not be addicted. It does not mean that the substance is not causing problems in your life. You should seek out the professional opinion of a counselor if you are using any illegal substance, or if you are drinking alcohol to the point of feeling the effects more than twice a week (less often if it is leading to problems in your life).
This list is not an all-inclusive list of reasons to seek out a therapist, but it is a good starting point. If you have thought about going to a therapist, you likely would benefit from it. If others have suggested it to you, than you also would likely benefit from it. Although it can seem intimidating, after finding a good therapeutic match, you will realize that it is not as awkward or as difficult as you may have previously thought.
4 Tips to Deal With Flooding
Flooding results in dangerous conditions in the United States. Hundreds of thousands of people have to leave their homes. Even when they come back, they find it difficult to manage things. In this article, we are going to find out how you can deal with flooding. Given below are a few tips that can help you with this.
1. Separate Wet Contents first
Once the flood is over, you can go back to your house. Before you settle once again, make sure you separate all of the waste contents first. Common examples of these contents include furniture and bedding. If you don’t separate these items from other items, mold will start growing on these wet items.
Once you have separated these items, you can set them aside to dry, which will help prevent mold from growing. You may also want to clean items that may be a little bit damaged.
2. Pump out the flood Water
If you still have some flood water left in your home, make sure you get it removed. You can do it yourself or look for a good contractor. Professionals use different types of vacuums in order to remove water and debris from the basement of homes.
Getting rid of standing water is of paramount importance if you want to prevent further damage to your property.
3. Dry and ventilate
Apart from pumping out the standing water, you may also need to dry out other expensive items such as furniture, walls, and carpets. Given below is the type of equipment you can use for this purpose:
Air Movers
To get started, you can try out a high-performance air mover. These devices can help you water damage as they are designed to deal with tough conditions. You can use them to dry walls, hard floors, and carpets, just to name a few.
If you already have a good air mover, you are good to go. But if you don’t have one, you can always hire the services of a professional. They can do a great job for you for a reasonable fee. Some of these professionals use multiple machines in order to perform their job in a short period of time.
Dehumidifiers
After flooding, the humidity level goes up significantly. Excessive humidity can have a negative impact on your health and the condition of your property. With the help of a water damage humidifier, you can bring the humidity down to the ideal range. Again, if you have a humidifier in your home, you can use it. Alternatively, you can try out the services of a good professional.
4. Clean thoroughly
Often, we have to deal with the problem of germs and bacteria after a flood. Therefore, it is important that you disinfect everything once the flood is over. For this purpose, you can use a steam cleaner, especially if you don’t want to use chemical solutions for cleaning.
Clean the Air
It is also important to clean the air inside your house after a flood. Different types of airborne particles, such as bacteria and mold can cause significant damage to your household items. For cleaning the air inside your house, you can use a good quality air purifier. Alternatively, you can use an industrial standard air scrubber. These devices contain HEPA filters that can help you remove at least 99.97% of the harmful airborne particles.
In short, by following these four tips, it will be much easier for you to deal with flooding.
Dealing With Your Tax Debts
Owing the IRS money is not a position anyone wants to be in. The IRS isn’t like most creditors you owe money to; they are protected by the government and have far more avenues of collection. Not only do you have to worry about collection letter, you may also face legal action, wage garnishment or have a lien put on your house. Although dealing with the IRS can be intimidating, the worst thing you can do about your tax debts is nothing.
Get Talking
If you owe the IRS money you need to contact them right away. Regardless of whether your tax debts are from the most recent tax season or many years old, it is important you get in contact as soon as possible. Don’t make the mistake of thinking that just because they haven’t contacted you about your tax debts, they won’t. You can bet your file is on someone’s desk at the IRS and when they do contact you, you may be facing additional charges such as late fees and penalties.
Negotiate A Deal
What many people don’t know about unpaid taxes is that they are very difficult to have settled through traditional avenues such as debt settlement companies or a bankruptcy. However, the IRS does offer taxpayers an opportunity to directly negotiate their tax debt payments. The IRS offers two programs to help you repay your tax debts in a way that you can afford.
If you (1) owe less than $25,000 and (b) do have some income that could be used to pay your tax debts, you may qualify for an IRS installment plan. The installment plan can arrange for you to pay a portion of your tax debts in small payments over a several year period. The IRS will determine your eligibility for the installment plan and how much your payments will be based on your income level. Therefore, it is extremely important that you have organized financial records at hand to demonstrate your income.
The second program offered by the IRS is an Offer In Compromise program, in which the IRS agrees to settle for less than is owed on the debt. To qualify for an OIC, you must be able to demonstrate extreme financial hardship. You must present an offer to the IRS for an amount that you feel you can realistically pay towards your tax debts. If the IRS agrees that your offer is equal to or greater than the amount they could reasonably collect from you, they may accept your offer.
Pay Your Debts
Once you obtain a payment arrangement with the IRS it is extremely important that you make your payments on time. In fact, many people have found a higher success rate when negotiating with the IRS if they offer to use an automatic debit system for their payments. This ensures the IRS gets their payment on time and gives the homeowner peace of mind that their payment has been made.
How To Hire An Attorney
We all try to live safely and protect ourselves and our loved ones from danger. Unfortunately, accidents happen and injury lawyers are necessary. There are numerous instances of injuries caused by car accidents, slip and fall incidents, medical malpractice or driving while under the influence, and texting or talking on a cell phone. In some cases, people are fortunate and recover completely from their injuries. In other cases a person may be seriously and permanently injured because of the accident; no longer able to work at their current job, burdened with medical bills and left to live in continual pain. This is when you should hire an injury attorney.
An injury lawyer can help an injured person receive the compensation that is due to them. Anyone who has been hurt due to another persons actions (or lack of action) should retain an attorney as soon as possible. Most Illinois injury lawyers work on a contingency basis, meaning that you will not have to pay the lawyer unless your case is won or they are able to reach a favorable settlement for you. Sometimes a lack of action can cause greater injury than when someone takes extreme actions to protect their property.
The question that many people ask is “What is my case worth?” Each case has it’s own merits and value is based on loss of income, medical expenses, injuries and/or the cost of job retraining as well as a host of other factors. Juries rightly or wrongly consider both legal and non legal factors when determining how much compensation should be paid by the liable party. Not all cases go to court in fact, many cases are settled even before a lawsuit is filed.
Obtaining a qualified injury lawyer is important because navigating the legal system is not easy. A good lawyer will be experienced, concentrating in injury law with the knowledge of how to gather evidence on your behalf. Your lawyer will investigate and prove the liability of your case. Your lawyer will prove the connection between your injuries, your accident and maximize your monetary recovery.
You should select a lawyer carefully, as it can make a big difference in the outcome of your case. When selecting an experienced injury attorney, it is a good idea to research the lawyer’s track record and determine if the infrastructure of the office can support a case such as yours. You may even want to talk with several lawyers before choosing one to determine if your personalities fit. Most injury lawyers will offer a free initial consultation by phone to discuss your case.
Anyone who has been harmed by another party should retain an injury lawyer as soon as possible. Key evidence could be lost soon after an accident it is important for the lawyer to have their investigation staff gather and protect vital evidence. Acting quickly to retain the right injury lawyer will provide for a good outcome.
