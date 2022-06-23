Finance
A Couple Of Things Every Parent Should Know About Teenage Drug Use
Teenage drug abuse for teenagers has become ever more prevalent in the United States in the past couple of years. It is an issue that every parent has to worry about today. Fifty years ago the thought of children using drugs was almost unheard of;however, in today’s day and age innocence is taken early and kids are subject to the influence of the media.
If you are reading this, you are probably a parent that is concerned about your teenagers addiction and substance abuse problems or you may be trying to find out if they are on drugs and are looking for signs that you should be aware of. In this article, I will cover all of this.
Teenage Drug Use Symptoms
Here are a couple of indicators that your child may be using drugs.
Indicators of Marijuana usage:
– Red Eyes
– Forgetfulness
– dilated pupils
– Noticeable change in motivation
Indicators of Cocaine usage:
-Nose bleeds
-Frequent mood swings
-Irritability
-Reoccurring anxiety attacks
– Rapid heartbeat
-Insomnia
– Eyes bloodshot and wide open
– Speech is faster than normal
Indicators of Heroin Usage:
– Seem to give a lost look to the consumer
– Shallow breathing
– Apathetic and lethargic behavior
– Losing interest in friends and hobbies
– Engaging in criminal activities or reckless behavior to support their habit.
-Constricted pupils
Indicators of Crystal Meth Usage:
– Euphoric State
-Paranoia
-Increased Nervousness
– Loss of Appetite
– Dry itchy skin
– Picking at skin
– Sweating without physical activity
-Increased body temperature
Indicators of Steroid Usage:
– Discoloration of urine or blood in urine
– Rapid Muscle Growth
– Bloating and Night Sweating
– Joint Pain
– Extreme appetite shift
– Yellowing of the skin
– Hair loss
– Acne breakouts on back and shoulders
-Extreme mood swings
– Aggression
-Very Irritable
Teenage Drug Use Effects
The effects of teenage drug use consist of physical, social, and phycological elements. One of the most notable physical aspects of drug use is the change of appearance. A lot of drugs cause the loss of weight. They also tend to increase irritability in a lot of people. The continuous use of drugs over a long period of time also create the increased likelihood of disease to come about. A good example of this comes from drug abusers that share needles and end up contracting HIV. Aside from the increased probability of being diagnosed with diseases created from external factors such as needles, there is also an increased probability of being diagnosed of many diseases that start within. Some of these diseases include heart disease, dementia, liver disease, and many different types of cancer.
Furthermore, a lot of teens get started with drugs due to peer pressure and the need to be cool, popular, and fit in with the rest of their friends. It is rather ironic, but once someone gets addicted to these drugs, they often find that the drug itself is the only friend they have. They isolate themselves from family and friends and spend all of their time with the drug. This is why it is crucially important for parents to talk to their children about drugs and the consequences that can result from using them.
By definition, drugs are a chemical compound that are used to alter ones state of mind. People use them to forget about their problems and to feel happy, after a while, the need to use them to feel happy is replaced by the need to feel normal. Long term phycological effects of drug use result in a complete change of personality, and sometimes result in mental breakdowns and schizophrenia.
If you are a parent that is looking for teenage drug treatment and teenage rehab centers there are many options available. You can look into detoxification, residential rehabilitation, an intensive outpatient program, or an aftercare/continuing care program.
Asbestos: What Is It and How Does It Affect You?
According to the EPA asbestos is “The name given to a number of naturally occurring fibrous minerals with high tensile strength, the ability to be woven, and resistance to heat and most chemicals. Because of these properties, asbestos fibers have been used in a wide range of manufactured goods, including roofing shingles, ceiling and floor tiles, paper and cement products, textiles, coatings, and friction products such as automobile clutch, brake and transmission parts.”
Asbestos related lung disease occurs through airborne exposure. The greater your exposure is to asbestos containing materials the greater your chances are of becoming afflicted with an asbestos related illness. Other documented health risks, such as smoking, also increases these chances.
There are times when your chances of exposure are at their greatest. When a building is being demolished or remodeled, such as a business or home, asbestos fiber particles can be disturbed and allowed to circulate freely through the air and be deposited on any surface within the area. This is only a possibility if asbestos containing materials were used in the construction of your home or business. If asbestos containing materials were used and demolition or remodeling disturbs the particles they can be inhaled by the people and animals in the area. Once the particles are inhaled they can become embedded in the lung tissue and over time cause many health issues such as asbestosis, lung cancer and mesothelioma.
Asbestosis is a very serious and progressive non-cancer illness that can have long-term consequences. Inhaled asbestos fibers can irritate the lining of the lungs and cause permanent scarring which makes it extremely difficult for the lungs to function properly in the exchange of carbon dioxide with oxygen. Sadly, there is no treatment for persons suffering from asbestosis.
Lung cancer is another disease that can be causes by exposure to asbestos particles and is responsible for the largest number of deaths due to asbestos particle exposure. Those most at risk for lung cancer are people who were employed in the mining, processing, and manufacturing of asbestos containing products. People who experienced this type of exposure or used asbestos containing products in the course of their employment are more at risk to develop lung cancer when compared to the population in general.
Mesothelioma is an asbestos related rare type of cancer that can affect the abdomen, chest, heart, and lungs. It can take many years to develop and progress to point where it can be diagnosed. Currently there is no cure for Mesothelioma and people who are affected by it can face many years of medical appointments, treatments, and related therapies.
It is in your best interest to get your home or business inspected for asbestos before beginning a demolition or remodeling project. It is better to prevent exposure than to have to deal with the aftermath of it. If you believe you have been exposed to asbestos, asbestos containing products, or an area that may have contained asbestos where demolition or remodeling was being performed you should contact a doctor or medical professional who deals specifically with asbestos exposure and related illnesses. You should also contact an experienced attorney skilled in cases involving asbestos related illness who can best represent you. Any illness caused by asbestos is serious and requires immediate attention. Finding an attorney with the required expertise and compassion to represent your concerns and needs is the best way to help you get the compensation you deserve.
Memory Loss After Traumatic Brain Injury
Any brain function can be disrupted by brain trauma resulting in inattention, difficulty concentrating, excessive sleepiness, faulty judgment, depression, irritability, emotional outbursts, and slowed thinking. However, memory loss is one of the most common cognitive side effects of traumatic brain injury (TBI). Even in mild TBI, memory loss is still very common. The more severe the victim’s memory loss after the TBI, the more significant the brain damage will most likely be.
Some TBI-related amnesia such as patients unable to recall what happened just before, during and after the head injury is temporary. Temporary memory loss is often caused by swelling of the brain in response to the damage it sustained. But because the brain is pressed against the skull, even parts that were not injured are still not able to work. The patient’s memory typically returns as the swelling goes down over a period of weeks or even months. Temporary memory loss may also be an emotional response to the stressful events surrounding a TBI.
Damage to the nerves and axons (connection between nerves) of the brain may also result in memory loss. The brain cannot heal itself like an arm or a leg, so any function that is damaged during a TBI is permanently impaired unless the brain learns how to perform that function differently. Fixed amnesia may include the loss of meanings of certain common, everyday objects or words, or a person may not remember skills he had before the TBI.
A different kind of memory loss is called anteretrograde amnesia, which is an inability to form memories of events that happened after the injury. Doctors are not sure, exactly, why this happens, but some research has shown that it may have something to do with the fact that TBI’s reduce the levels of a protein in the brain that helps the brain balance its activity. Without enough of that particular protein, the brain can easily overload and memory formation is affected.
In general, symptoms of brain injury should lessen over time as the brain heals but sometimes the symptoms worsen because the patient’s inability to adapt to the brain injury. It is not uncommon for psychological symptoms to arise and worsen after a brain injury.
At the current time, there is no treatment for memory loss following TBI; if the memory does not come back on its own, it will be lost permanently. There is a great deal of research in the field of TBI and memory loss, but, sadly, there are no cures for TBI-related amnesia at this time.
Voice Over IP Service – Significant Facts You Ought to Know About
VoIP (or, Voice over IP) is now extremely popular around the world due to the easy access of computers and the Internet in most countries. When VoIP was first introduced, it was during the days of 28.8 and 36.6K modems. Those days, connections were very slow, and it effected the connection and sound quality.
Today’s VoiP audio is crystal clear. When you connect via Skype, or many of the other VoIP services, the person you are talking to on the other end, would never suspect that you weren’t calling them on your home phone, or cell phone.
Voice over IP is great for businesses, too. International businesses that used to spend thousands of dollars a month are now spending pennies.
Compared to a normal phone service, VoIP is definitely cheaper. You normally don’t have long contracts, and you don’t need a fixed phone line.
So, who are some of the major VoIP providers out there?:
Skype
When people think of VoIP, many people first think of Skype. Starting back in 2003, Skype has developed into one of the favorite online VoIP services. Not only do they have a Skype to Skype service, where you can talk with other people who have Skype installed on their computers, but you can also use Skype to regular phones, and cell phones.
Skype also has developed Skype phones. They look like regular phones, but are connected to Skype’s VoIP network. All you need is a Wi-Fi connection. You log in, and then you can make calls.
Skype’s international calls start at a few cents per minute to many countries around the world. You can also purchase Skype Unlimited service, which allows you to call certain countries for around $5 a month. Or, you can use their Unlimited World subscription and make unlimited land line calls to about 40 countries for about $13 a month. This also includes unlimited cell phone calls to: Thailand, U.S.A., Canada, Hong Kong, Guam, China, Puerto Rico, and Singapore.
SkypeIn numbers are also available for many countries. You pay about $15 for three months, and receive a real phone number that you can use for people to call you. When they dial that number and you’re on the computer, or have your Skype phone, Skype will start ringing, and you can answer it on your computer with a pair of headphones. If you are not on the computer, or you are on another call, Skype will automatically forward their call to voice mail.
Internet Calls
Internet Calls offers VoIP calls to nearly any nation in the world. It’s even possible to call to land line phones in Most major European countries, and Singapore, Taiwan, Hong Kong, South Korea, Japan, Argentina, Canada and the U.S. for free!
In addition, cell phone calls made to the U.S., Canada and Hong Kong are also free!
However, to get free access, you first have to pay 10 Euros, which is good for 120 days of free service. As long as you only call countries that are on their free list, you are allowed 300 minutes of free calls per week. Calls as low as 1 cent per minute are also possible to other world destination.
All you need is a computer connection (preferably a high speed one), and then you can download the software, and you’re ready to go. In addition, if you have a verified phone number, you can place a call through the software and it will ring back your cell phone, or land line, and connect your to your destination. There is a small charge for connection, and you will be charged a small per minute fee, depending on which country you are calling.
On the same site it’s possible to use MobileVOIP to download software to your 3G, Wifi and other networks, too. This allows you to make VoIP calls, and this won’t add any charges to your cell phone.
Internet Calls also has VoIP-In numbers that you can use to have your friends and family contact you. They work the same as SkypIn numbers.
Both Skype and Internet Calls allow you to send very cheap SMS messages to just about anywhere in the world.
Other VoIP Providers
There are many other Voice over IP companies out there. The majority of them use VoIP phones which have Wi-Fi capabilities. Some of these use adapters that connect with your DSL, or Cable modem, and others have Wi-Fi capabilities.
