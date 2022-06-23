A Couple Of Things Every Parent Should Know About Teenage Drug Use

Share Pin 0 Shares

Teenage drug abuse for teenagers has become ever more prevalent in the United States in the past couple of years. It is an issue that every parent has to worry about today. Fifty years ago the thought of children using drugs was almost unheard of;however, in today’s day and age innocence is taken early and kids are subject to the influence of the media.

If you are reading this, you are probably a parent that is concerned about your teenagers addiction and substance abuse problems or you may be trying to find out if they are on drugs and are looking for signs that you should be aware of. In this article, I will cover all of this.

Teenage Drug Use Symptoms

Here are a couple of indicators that your child may be using drugs.

Indicators of Marijuana usage:

– Red Eyes

– Forgetfulness

– dilated pupils

– Noticeable change in motivation

Indicators of Cocaine usage:

-Nose bleeds

-Frequent mood swings

-Irritability

-Reoccurring anxiety attacks

– Rapid heartbeat

-Insomnia

– Eyes bloodshot and wide open

– Speech is faster than normal

Indicators of Heroin Usage:

– Seem to give a lost look to the consumer

– Shallow breathing

– Apathetic and lethargic behavior

– Losing interest in friends and hobbies

– Engaging in criminal activities or reckless behavior to support their habit.

-Constricted pupils

Indicators of Crystal Meth Usage:

– Euphoric State

-Paranoia

-Increased Nervousness

– Loss of Appetite

– Dry itchy skin

– Picking at skin

– Sweating without physical activity

-Increased body temperature

Indicators of Steroid Usage:

– Discoloration of urine or blood in urine

– Rapid Muscle Growth

– Bloating and Night Sweating

– Joint Pain

– Extreme appetite shift

– Yellowing of the skin

– Hair loss

– Acne breakouts on back and shoulders

-Extreme mood swings

– Aggression

-Very Irritable

Teenage Drug Use Effects

The effects of teenage drug use consist of physical, social, and phycological elements. One of the most notable physical aspects of drug use is the change of appearance. A lot of drugs cause the loss of weight. They also tend to increase irritability in a lot of people. The continuous use of drugs over a long period of time also create the increased likelihood of disease to come about. A good example of this comes from drug abusers that share needles and end up contracting HIV. Aside from the increased probability of being diagnosed with diseases created from external factors such as needles, there is also an increased probability of being diagnosed of many diseases that start within. Some of these diseases include heart disease, dementia, liver disease, and many different types of cancer.

Furthermore, a lot of teens get started with drugs due to peer pressure and the need to be cool, popular, and fit in with the rest of their friends. It is rather ironic, but once someone gets addicted to these drugs, they often find that the drug itself is the only friend they have. They isolate themselves from family and friends and spend all of their time with the drug. This is why it is crucially important for parents to talk to their children about drugs and the consequences that can result from using them.

By definition, drugs are a chemical compound that are used to alter ones state of mind. People use them to forget about their problems and to feel happy, after a while, the need to use them to feel happy is replaced by the need to feel normal. Long term phycological effects of drug use result in a complete change of personality, and sometimes result in mental breakdowns and schizophrenia.

If you are a parent that is looking for teenage drug treatment and teenage rehab centers there are many options available. You can look into detoxification, residential rehabilitation, an intensive outpatient program, or an aftercare/continuing care program.