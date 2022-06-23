News
Aaron Boone, Yankees ready to welcome Astros for ‘intense’ series in the Bronx
ST. PETERSBURG — It could be a preview for October. This weekend the Astros come to the Bronx with the second-best record in the American League and a whole lot of bad blood. Obviously, Yankees fans — and some in the organization — are still peeved about 2017. The Bombers feel the Astros’ cheating system robbed them of a World Series appearance that year and Aaron Judge of a Most Valuable Player award.
Last season, the Astros visited the Bronx early in the season, before the COVID pandemic regulations on large gatherings were relaxed. They got an intense reaction, but not the full force of the Bleacher Creatures and the Bronx best.
“I hope it’s civil and people are behaving,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said before Wednesday’s series finale against the Rays at Tropicana Field. “But there’s no question anytime we get together, and it’s gonna be over a weekend during the summer months, it’s going to be intense.
“But hopefully good, clean, civil, fun for the crowds.”
At this point of the season, the Yankees have the best record in baseball and an 11 1/2 game lead in the division while the Astros lead the AL West by 10 1/2 games. Fans can be excused if they look past the divisional races and think about the Bombers and Houston clashing in October.
Boone and the Yankees, however, cannot.
“I mean, I hope it remains boring, for that matter,” Boone said of the division race right now. “Honestly, you don’t get that caught up in it. I mean, we love going home and playing [at] Yankee Stadium against another great team. And, obviously, a team that we’ve had a rivalry with. So I think you appreciate being involved in series like that, games like that. …
“But, it’s not October. They’re important games against a good team. Hopefully, we’ll play well.”
The Astros were using a system to steal opposing pitchers’ signs from video replay and relaying in real time the pitch that was coming to hitters. The team, general manager and manager were punished for it, but the players were given immunity. That has created a lot of ill will among other fan bases and teams.
THE GERMAN PLAN
Domingo German was scheduled to begin his rehab assignment with Low-A Tampa Tarpons on Wednesday night. The right-hander, who began the season on the injured list with right shoulder impingement syndrome, said that he expects to throw about 55 pitches in his first start and work from there.
Boone said that they are waiting to see how he comes through the start before they progress with his plan.
“No, nothing yet. This is a big one, obviously, starting a rehab assignment and getting in a real game,” Boone said. “And hopefully that goes well. Then we’ll move on from there.”
The clock on his rehab starts with his Wednesday outing, meaning he should be back in the big leagues within the next 30 days. That could be a big help for the Yankees, who are not just concerned about the workload of starters Luis Severino and Nestor Cortes, but also of relievers Clay Holmes and Michael King. Severino and Cortes have had very limited innings in the last few years and King and Holmes are among the 12 most used relievers in the big leagues right now.
German can do both.
The 29-year-old made 18 starts for the Yankees last season and has also been a bulk reliever in the past.
“Throughout my career, I guess I’ve had a mixed role,” German said through Yankees interpreter Marlon Abreu. “I’ve been a starter and I’ve come out of the bullpen. I think it actually has helped me because he has given me that experience to do both. So, wherever the team needs me, I’m more than happy to find a way to help.”
The Yankees are also expecting to have right-handed reliever Albert Abreu, who they claimed off waivers on Tuesday, in the bullpen on Thursday night.
Former staffer alleges racial discrimination at Minnesota’s police licensing board
A former staffer for the Minnesota board that licenses police officers is suing the agency, alleging she was the victim of racial discrimination.
Starr Suggs, who had spent 28 years with the Minnesota Peace Officers Standards and Training Board as an administrative specialist, told KSTP-TV the last straw came in February as a crowd gathered outside to protest the police killing of Amir Locke.
While the protest remained peaceful, Suggs, the only Black employee among a staff of about a dozen, said she was disturbed by the reaction of her white colleagues and supervisors.
“They were running around, panicking, ‘Oh my God, they’re coming!’” Suggs said. “They mentioned ‘Get your brass knuckles.’ One coworker was like, ‘Yeah, I have my knife.’ They were like, ‘Hey Starr, do you have our back?’”
Suggs resigned a month later and her experience on that day is now one of several incidents detailed in a racial discrimination lawsuit she filed against the POST Board last month.
The allegations came just weeks after the board, which regulates law enforcement officers across Minnesota, approved a plan to root out hate speech and white supremacy in policing.
The executive director of the POST Board, Erik Misselt, declined to comment, citing the litigation.
Late last year, the Minnesota Department of Human Rights confirmed several of details outlined in Suggs’ lawsuit but stopped short of calling it racial discrimination because board leaders “regularly treated all staff poorly,” KSTP reported. But department did find “probable cause” that leaders retaliated against her for complaining about discrimination.
Chicago White Sox can’t pull off sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays — and Tony La Russa keeps tuning out the noise
With runners on second and third and two outs in the top of the 11th inning of Tuesday night’s marathon on the South Side, the few thousand fans remaining began shouting unsolicited advice to Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa.
Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was at the plate against Vince Velasquez, and fans called for an intentional walk to load the bases.
Did La Russa hear the fans’ advice?
“I didn’t think they liked walks,” he said with a grin before Wednesday’s 9-5 loss to the Blue Jays.
La Russa, of course, was referring to the infamous intentional walk he ordered for Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner with a 1-2 count on June 9, a move widely panned by baseball experts and fans alike.
A couple of weeks later he could laugh about the uproar, which put La Russa in the national spotlight and made him a moving target for his most vocal critics.
Guerrero grounded out to third to end the 11th, making the decision not to walk him a good one. Had it not worked out, La Russa no doubt would’ve heard it from the crowd. “Fire Tony” chants already had sounded out during the Blue Jays’ three-run eighth.
La Russa didn’t hear much of anything from the crowd of 19,406 on Thursday as the Sox went back under .500 after winning the first two games of the series.
Lucas Giolito (4-4) allowed seven runs on 11 hits over five innings to put the game out of reach, and a right knee injury to Danny Mendick and Adam Engel’s right hamstring tightness one inning apart made the day a total loss. Mendick suffered “knee discomfort” when colliding on a fly ball with left fielder Adam Haseley in the second and had to be helped off the field. Mendick was sent for an MRI, and La Russa would provide no update. With the Sox already being cautious with the return of All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson from his groin injury, the loss of Mendick to the injured list would be another huge blow.
“It’s been a very frustrating season when it comes to the injuries, multiple in this game,” Giolito said. “It’s like a punch in the gut every time. We don’t want to lose anybody. That’s part of the game, but it’s happening a lot.”
Giolito called his performance “brutal” and pointed out it was five poor starts in a row.
”There’s no excuse for how I’ve been performing,” he said. “It’s pretty God-awful.”
La Russa understands fans tend to vent when a team is underachieving, and he’s OK with them turning their anger toward him instead of the players.
“I’ve said it 100 times, man, I like that they’re here and they care,” La Russa said. “And if they’re displeased and it’s with me, I’d rather them be here and care than not care and not be here. In that particular (situation) I know some coaches went to the top step and yelled back, like, ‘Whaddaya say now?’ or something like that.”
La Russa didn’t name the coaches, then asked aloud: “You know what the guy on deck (Alejandro Kirk) is hitting against us? Gee, whiz, he’s a killer. We have a tough time getting him out.”
Kirk is hitting .364 (8-for-22) against the Sox this season with four home runs and a 1.371 OPS. He had an RBI single in the first and belted a solo home run in the third Wednesday.
Getting back to the advice, how did the coaches hear the fans but not La Russa?
“I heard noise,” he replied.
Informed that reporters could hear fans from the press box located hundreds of feet from the dugout, La Russa said: “You’re paying more attention. I was just concentrating on the game. Mostly I was hoping we’d get an out. I believe in self-talk. You talk to yourself a lot, you don’t hear some people. You listen to yourself.”
There is precedent for letting fans make the decisions during a game. On Aug. 24, 1951, St. Louis Browns owner Bill Veeck handed out “Yes” and “No” placards to 1,100 fans he called “grandstand managers” and let them vote on things such as whether to steal or replace the pitcher. It’s unlikely Sox Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf would replicate that promotion so fans could tell La Russa how to manage a game.
After the Sox came back Tuesday to win 7-6 in 12 innings, La Russa walked from his office to his news conference. A few dozen fans waiting for him to pass so they could exit their scout seats began chanting, “Tony, Tony.”
No word on whether La Russa heard the noise.
The Sox open a four-game series Thursday against the rebuilding Baltimore Orioles, a team they should have few problems with. But with injuries and lack of consistent starting pitching, it’s difficult to know what to expect from this team, especially if Anderson misses more action.
La Russa sat Anderson on Wednesday after the shortstop played two games coming off the IL.
“My cop-out is, this is a doctor-required day off,” La Russa said. “I don’t mind taking the heat for the decision.”
Many fans find it difficult to understand why Anderson — who turns 29 on Thursday — needed a day off after watching players stay in the lineup daily during their youth. But this is a different era, and La Russa said Anderson’s situation is different because of the injury and the need for him to keep his legs strong.
“Fans don’t see how rigorous their six-month schedule is,” La Russa said, pointing to the Sunday night game followed by a Monday game. “There is a lot of wear and tear. Guys are bigger, faster and stronger, and so their bodies get beat up.”
Anderson joked with reporters Tuesday that he would knock out doctors or La Russa if they tried to hold him out of the lineup Wednesday. But Anderson sat, La Russa was still standing and Sox fans kept waiting for the season they thought they were promised.
Major League Baseball strikes out with subway-themed ad
Swing, and a miss.
Major League Baseball tried to jump on the Yankees bandwagon with a mistake-laden tweet deserving of a hearty Bronx cheer.
“Next stop 60,” read the tweet over a picture of sluggers Aaron Judge and Gleyber Torres emerging from a graffiti smeared train. “First to 50 wins,” reads a caption above the photo.
The double-play of a mistake featured a couple of miscalculations. First, the league did not get the MTA’s permission to use the transit system’s logo.
Second, the train’s not even in New York.
“Major League Baseball knows better,” said MTA spokesman Sean Butler. “Use of the MTA logo goes through a prior approval and licensing process. Had the MLB reached out, we would have pointed out their graphic includes the skyline of Chicago, not New York City, home of literally the two best teams in baseball.”
Actually, it was more like a triple play. Subway graffiti went out with the four-pitch walk.
