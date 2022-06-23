News
Aaron Judge hits 2 more homers as Yankees come back to beat the Rays, 5-4
ST. PETERSBURG — Aaron Judge just gave everyone a reminder. With his 2022 contract still hanging in limbo, the Bombers’ slugger belted two home runs, showing off his prodigious power and what his bat means to this team. He helped spark the Yankees to a 5-4 come-from-behind win over the Rays at Tropicana Field.
Jose Trevino hammered a 78 mph slider off Ralph Garza Jr. in the top of the eighth for his career-high sixth home run of the season. The two-run, 406-foot shot gave the Yankees their first lead of the night and their 20th comeback win of the season. It was Trevino’s third go-ahead home run in the eighth inning or later this season, tying him with Anthony Rizzo for the most on the team.
The Yankees (51-18) are now 14-4 after losses this season and won their 18th series of the season, their second straight over the Rays (37-32). They are 26-12 against the American League East. They have the best record in baseball and finished the six-game road trip 4-2.
Judge, who has his arbitration hearing via zoom Friday morning, got the Yankees to the point Trevino could make a difference.
The 30-year-old hammered his major-league leading 26th and 27th home runs of the season. It was his sixth multi-home run game of the season and the 22nd of his career. The six multi-home run games through the team’s first 60 games are the second most in baseball history, according to ESPN Stats and Info. Only Reggie Jackson’s seven in 1969 are better.
Judge’s first homer was a 396-foot shot off Shane Baz in the fourth inning. His second was a majestic, soaring, 406-foot home run over the catwalk at Tropicana Field in the seventh, cutting the Rays lead to a run.
The arbitration hearing is over a $4 million difference. Judge wanted $21 million, the Yankees offered $17 million. The Bombers did offer Judge an extension that would have been worth over $230 million including this season, but they could not come to an agreement before his Opening Day deadline. While the arbitration panel of three are not supposed to let what Judge has already done this season influence them, the Yankees certainly have to consider it, especially with this team on such a good roll.
The Yankees scored their other run of the night on a Taylor Walls’ throwing error in the sixth inning.
Jordan Montgomery just wasn’t sharp from the beginning, but because of concerns about their bullpen usage, they had to ride with him as long as they could. The Yankees lefty allowed a season-high four runs, snapping a streak of 13 straight starts of three earned runs or less. He gave up two on home runs, the first time he has allowed multiple homers in a game this season. He walked two and struck out a season-low tying two.
Montgomery got seven swings-and-misses, four on his changeup and none on his fastball. Clarke Schmidt pitched a scoreless inning, Michael King pitched a perfect inning and Clay Holmes picked up his 12th save after blowing his first save of the season on Monday.
Isaac Paredes, who the Yankees now dread seeing at the plate, homered in his first at-bat in the second inning. He had three homers and was hit by a pitch on Tuesday night. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, he is the first Ray to have home runs in four straight at-bats. On Monday night, the young infielder who the Rays got from Detroit in exchange for formerly Yankees-slayer Austin Meadows, scorched a ground ball up the middle to break up Gerrit Cole’s no-hit bid.
After a groundout, Josh Lowe singled and then Videl Brujan hammered a 91 mph sinker for his second home run of the season. In the fourth Francisco Mejia led off with a double and scored on Brujan’s ground out.
Baz kept the Yankees off balance for 4.2 innings. The Rays talented young right-hander gave up the home run to Judge and that was it. The Bombers got four hits and two walks. He struck out six.
Austin Hays becomes the sixth Orioles player to hit for the cycle, doing so in six innings vs. Nationals
The rain picked up its intensity again as Austin Hays stepped to the plate in the sixth inning, as if the sprinkler system in the sky could tell the Orioles outfielder was on fire. Even that water suppression system couldn’t stifle Hays, who promptly lashed the last remaining item on his checklist into left-center field.
The 26-year-old cruised into second base with a double, adding to his single, triple and home run earlier in the game. For some time, the rain that continued to fall on Hays while he soaked in applause at Camden Yards on Wednesday night was the only thing that stood in the way of him achieving history. A 44-minute delay gave way to a water-soaked resumption, but it was enough to give Hays a fourth at-bat.
Hays’ performance started innocently enough, with an infield single to lead off the first inning against Washington Nationals left-hander Patrick Corbin. It escalated from there, with three straight extra-base hits a major part of Baltimore’s offensive outburst on the way to a 7-0 lead.
Hays became the sixth player in Orioles history to hit for the cycle and the first since Jonathan Villar did so in 2019. He also threw out a runner at third base in the first inning, another standout moment for the young outfielder — the kind of plays that have vaulted him into the All-Star Game conversation.
In his second at-bat, Hays sent a homer over the left field fence before adding a stand-up triple off the right field wall in the fourth inning. Then a rain delay came, but a break in the weather gave Hays one more chance.
Mere minutes after Hays’ feat, the rain intensified and sent Wednesday’s outing into another delay. But Hays got that fourth at-bat, at least, and he didn’t miss the opportunity.
Around the horn
>> Right-hander Matt Harvey will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Aberdeen on Thursday. The veteran starting pitcher has 13 games remaining on his 60-game suspension for “participating in the distribution of a prohibited drug of abuse,” which came to light during Harvey’s testimony in the February trial of former Los Angeles Angels employee Eric Kay for the death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs. The earliest Harvey would be eligible for reinstatement with Triple-A Norfolk is July 7. In the meantime, he can pitch at lower levels in the minors.
>> Infielder Ramón Urías began baseball activities Wednesday, including some light swinging. “This is the first day getting him going back on track” after Urías’ left oblique injury, manager Brandon Hyde said.
>> Left-hander Bruce Zimmermann, who was demoted last week to Triple-A Norfolk, allowed five runs on seven hits with three walks and seven strikeouts in his first five innings for the Tides. He entered out of the bullpen in the second inning and allowed all five runs in that frame before settling down.
This story will be updated.
Orioles players to hit for the cycle
Austin Hays, June 22, 2022
Jonathan Villar, Aug. 5, 2019
Felix Pie, Aug. 14, 2009
Aubrey Huff, June 29, 2007
Cal Ripken Jr., May 6, 1984
Brooks Robinson, May 15, 1960
Josh Winder pitches well but Buffalo rallies past Saints in ninth
Josh Winder pitched well in his third rehab start for St. Paul, but the Buffalo rallied for two runs in the ninth inning for a 3-2, walk-off win Wednesday at Sahlen Field.
Winder, recovering from a right shoulder impingement, surrendered a solo home run to Samad Taylor in the first inning but retired the next nine batters before a one-out walk in the fourth inning. The right-hander pitched four innings, allowing one run on one hit while walking two and striking out three.
The Saints, meanwhile, took a 2-1 lead into the ninth inning after scoring a pair of runs off the International League’s best pitcher, Casey Lawrence, who entered play with a league-best 1.77 earned-run average. They plated one in the fourth inning on consecutive hits by Jake Cave, Tim Beckham and Mark Contreras, who tied the game with an RBI double. In the seventh, Contreras singled and scored on Roy Morales’ double for a 2-1 lead.
With the Saints up 2-1 in the ninth, Taylor led off with a single to left off reliever Ariel Jurado. who was pitching his fourth inning. Jurado hit Jordan Groshans to put runners at first and second and Cullen Large followed with a single to left to tie the score, 2-2. Jurado was replaced by Juan Minaya, and Tanner Morris sacrificed the runners to second and third and Nick Podkul. He bounced a grounder back up the middle past the drawn in infield to knock home the winning run.
It’s the sixth walk-off loss for the Saints this season.
Cave extended his streak of reaching base safely to 37 consecutive games, and Beckham went 1 for 4 and is hitting .460 since being activated from the injured list (quad strain) on May 31. The veteran major league infielder signed a minor league deal with the Twins in February.
Four ingredient peanut butter ice cream, without a machine
The usual path to homemade vegan ice cream is slicked with dairy-free milk — almond, coconut, cashew, hemp. But there’s another option that gives you an even richer, plusher result: oat creamer.
With their inherent starchiness, oats can help thicken and stabilize frozen desserts, keeping ice crystals at bay. Many vegan ice cream recipes call for added starch, like arrowroot powder or cornstarch, but oat creamer, a relative newcomer to the alternative milk market, eliminates this need.
Another advantage is oat creamer’s mild, subtle taste. Unlike, say, assertive coconut milk, it lets the flavor of the more important ingredients shine.
In this easy, no-churn peanut butter-maple ice cream, the oat creamer and the nut butter are whirled in a blender with maple syrup, a pinch of salt and a splash of vanilla. Then, the mixture is transferred to a metal loaf pan and thrown into the freezer, only to be pulled out a few hours later — a creamy frozen dessert that’s like the inside of a peanut butter cup melting silkily on your tongue.
The only actual cooking involved is simmering the maple syrup for a few minutes to condense it. Doing so both heightens the maple flavor and evaporates excess water, which can lead to iciness.
You can use either natural or commercial peanut butter to make this, but the emulsifiers in commercial peanut butters will give your ice cream an exceptionally satiny texture. That said, if you swear by natural peanut butter on your sandwich, you might not mind its more-pronounced nubby crunch in your cone.
Other nut butters (almond, cashew, hazelnut) will also work, if you feel like experimenting. Just make sure to choose ones without added sugar or risk a more cloying flavor.
As with any ice cream — vegan or dairy — scooping is always going to be far easier if you take the container out of the freezer at least 10 minutes and up to 30 minutes before serving. This allows the ice cream to soften slightly, but without collapsing into pudding.
If you wanted to really play up the peanut butter cup link, you could serve this topped with chocolate of some variety: sprinkles, chips, shavings, fudge sauce, cookie crumbs. But I love to savor scoops unadorned. That way I can fully appreciate the silky texture, a difficult thing to achieve in homemade vegan ice cream. Until now, that is.
Easy Vegan Peanut Butter-Maple Ice Cream
Yield: About 3 1/2 cups
Total time: 20 minutes, plus 4 hours’ freezing
3/4 cup pure maple syrup
2 cups unsweetened oat creamer
1 cup smooth creamy peanut butter (preferably not natural peanut butter, which can be gritty; see tip)
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Pinch of salt
Chocolate shavings or sprinkles, for serving (optional)
1. In a small saucepan over medium-low heat, simmer maple syrup, stirring occasionally, until the mixture reduces by a third, 8 to 12 minutes. Remove from heat and let syrup cool completely, stirring it occasionally as it cools. You should have about 1/2 cup.
2. Place syrup, creamer, peanut butter, vanilla and salt in a blender or food processor (or use an immersion blender), and blend until smooth, 30 seconds to 2 minutes. Pour ice cream into a loaf pan.
3. Cover and place in the freezer to harden overnight or for at least 4 to 6 hours. Remove pan from the freezer at least 10 minutes before scooping and serving, topped with chocolate shavings or sprinkles, if you like.
Tip: You can substitute other nut butters (almond, cashew, hazelnut) for the peanut butter. Just make sure to choose ones without added sugar or it may end up too sweet.
