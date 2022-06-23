News
Aaron Judge, Jose Trevino power Yankees comeback win over the Rays
ST. PETERSBURG — The campaign has started. With Jose Trevino’s eighth-inning go-ahead home run Wednesday night to give the Yankees a 5-4 win over the Rays at Tropicana Field, Aaron Boone and Aaron Judge were beating the drum. Trevino should be one of the Yankees’ many All-Stars.
“Oh, without a doubt. What he’s doing this year is special,” said Judge, whose two home runs also powered the Yankees Wednesday. “I think he’s gonna continue to do that for quite a few years and I think he so far deserved the right to go to L.A. this year and represent the Yankees and represent the elite.”
“I know there’s a lot of great catchers out there in the league, and especially the one we just got done facing, Alejandro Kirk of the Blue Jays is another great one in this league,” Judge continued, “but I think he definitely [has] been offered this opportunity and he’s taking full advantage of it.”
The Yankees (51-18) are now 14-4 after losses this season, won their 18th series of the season and their second straight over the Rays (37-32). They are 26-12 against the American League East. They have the best record in baseball and finished the six-game road trip 4-2.
Judge, who has an arbitration hearing to decide his 2022 salary via zoom Friday morning, got the Yankees to the point Trevino could make a difference. He hammered his major league-leading 26th and 27th homers Wednesday night.
It was his sixth multi-home run game of the season and the 22nd of his career. The six multi-home run games through the team’s first 70 games are the second most in baseball history, according to ESPN Stats and Info. Only Reggie Jackson’s seven in 1969 are better.
Judge’s first homer was a 396-foot shot off Shane Baz in the fourth inning. His second was a majestic 406-foot home run over the catwalk at The Trop in the seventh, cutting the Rays lead to a run.
The arbitration hearing is over a $4 million difference. Judge wanted $21 million, the Yankees offered $17 million. The Bombers did offer Judge an extension that would have been worth over $230 million including this season, but they could not come to an agreement before his Opening Day deadline.
Trevino’s homer was clutch.
It was his third go-ahead home run in the eighth inning or later this season, tying him with Anthony Rizzo for the most on the team. The two-run, 406-foot shot gave the Yankees their first lead of the night and their 20th comeback win of the season.
It was Trevino’s career-high sixth home run in 113 at-bats this season, one more than his total in 285 at-bats all of last year.
It’s not just his offense.
Trevino has been key to the Yankees’ pitching success this season. Wednesday night, he got a grinding Jordan Montgomery out of a bases-loaded jam by picking off Taylor Walls at third base.
“That pick really helped me out,” Montgomery said. “He’s been awesome. Great behind the plate, great working with him and offensively he always comes up big.”
Montgomery just wasn’t sharp from the beginning, but because of concerns about their bullpen usage, they had to ride with him as long as they could. The Yankees lefty allowed a season-high four runs, snapping a streak of 13 straight starts of three earned runs or less. He gave up two on home runs, the first time he has allowed multiple homers in a game this season. He walked two and struck out a season-low tying two.
Montgomery got seven swings-and-misses, four on his changeup and none on his fastball.
“I thought he made some good pitches tonight. We got a little unlucky but I just tried to help them out there me and [third baseman Josh Donaldson] and we got it done,” Trevino said. “So it was good.”
An All-Star nod would be Trevino’s first. In the first report on All-Star voting, Trevino is second, but well behind Kirk.
“I mean, if it happens, it happens,” Trevino said of being an All-Star. “I want to win a championship and that’s pretty individualized. An All-Star game that’d be really cool, but I want to win a championship.”
Sound off! Trumpet is 1st bloodhound to win Westminster show
TARRYTOWN, N.Y. — Now this hound has something to toot his horn about.
A bloodhound named Trumpet won the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Wednesday night.
Trumpet beat a French bulldog, a German shepherd, a Maltese, an English setter, a Samoyed and a Lakeland terrier to take the trophy.
“I am so excited for Trumpet,” said handler Heather Helmer, who co-owns and bred the 4-year-old.
Trumpet became the first bloodhound to win Westminster.
Winston, a French bulldog co-owned by NFL defensive lineman Morgan Fox, took second in the nation’s most prestigious dog show.
The competition drew more than 3,000 purebred dogs, ranging from affenpinschers to Yorkshire terriers. The goal is to crown the dog that most represents the ideal for its breed.
Usually held in winter at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, the show moved to the suburban Lyndhurst estate last year and this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Westminster is often described as the Super Bowl of U.S. dog shows, and Winston aimed to make it so for Fox, a defensive lineman who was just signed by the Los Angeles Chargers and has played for the Los Angeles Rams and the Carolina Panthers.
Before the finals, Fox said he was “ecstatic” when Winston made it there.
“He’s basically a superstar,” Fox said by phone Wednesday.
The dog came his way from his grandmother, Sandy Fox, who has bred and shown Frenchies for years. Morgan Fox grew up with one and says that as he watched Winston mature, he knew the dog was a winner in both appearance and character.
“He’s a joy to be around,” Fox said. “He always walks around with as much of a smile on his face as a dog can have.”
Winston, currently the top-ranked dog in the country, faces Striker, a Samoyed that also made the finals last year; River, a big-winning German shepherd, and Trumpet, a bloodhound descended from the 2014 winner of another major show, the Thanksgiving-season National Dog Show.
After topping the canine rankings last year, Striker has lately been hitting a few dog shows “to keep his head in the game,” said handler Laura King.
What makes the snow-white Samoyed shine in competition? “His heart,” said King, of Milan, Illinois.
“His charisma shows when he’s showing,” and he vocally complains when he’s not, she said.
While he was quiet in the ring, an Alaskan Malamute provided a yowling — cheering?— soundtrack for a semifinal round featuring the Samoyed and other breeds classified as working dogs.
Then there are MM the Lakeland terrier — terriers have won many a Westminster — and a Maltese that clearly is aiming for stardom: Her name is Hollywood.
But the belle of the ball could be an English setter. Belle made the finals after being squired around the ring by one of her breeders and owners, Amanda Ciaravino — a feat at an event where many top contenders are accompanied by full-time, career handlers.
“It’s amazing,” an emotional Ciaravino said. “I’m so proud of her.”
Monty, a giant schnauzer that made the semifinals Wednesday night but didn’t advance further, is a son of the dog that won Westminster’s runner-up prize in 2018. Classified as a working dog, Monty enjoys yard work — which, to him, means presenting a football to be thrown while handler and co-owner Katie Bernardin’s husband, Adam, is mowing the lawn, she said.
Another competitor, Ooma, was the only Chinook that showed up. The sled-pullers are the official dog of the state of New Hampshire, but they’re rare nationwide.
“I would love to see a couple more” in the Westminster ring, said Ooma’s breeder, owner and handler, Patti Richards of West Haven, Vermont. “Without people who will show and breed, we’re in danger of losing our breed.”
Bonnie the Brittany is owner-handler Dr. Jessica Sielawa’s first show dog, and the two didn’t come away with a ribbon on Wednesday. But their teamwork extends beyond the ring.
Bonnie accompanies Sielawa to work at her chiropractic practice in Syracuse, New York, where “she’s really helped people with their emotional stress,” Sielawa said.
She plans to get her show dog certified as a therapy dog, too.
St. Paul man admits mailing hallucinogen-soaked letters to state prison inmates
Federal prosecutors say a St. Paul man has pleaded guilty to criminal charges alleging he smuggled narcotics into several Minnesota state prisons.
According to the U.S. attorney’s office in Minneapolis, Walter “Disney” Davis, 40, went to trial in U.S. District Court on June 15 and two days later pleaded guilty to all counts.
Authorities said the investigation began in March 2021 after narcotics were introduced into multiple Minnesota Department of Corrections prisons, including Stillwater, Oak Park Heights, Faribault and Rush City.
Investigators identified Davis as the suspect, and on April 21, 2021, he attempted to mail six letters to six DOC inmates. The letters included news articles printed on high-quality Strathmore-brand cotton-fiber art paper soaked in MDMB-4en-PINACA, a synthetic cannabinoid substance that produces hallucinogenic effects when consumed.
Investigators intercepted the letters and obtained search warrants for two residences frequented by Davis.
At his home in Eagan, investigators seized two bags of fentanyl, $3,000 in cash, digital scales and a .38-caliber handgun. The second location, an apartment in Maplewood, yielded more than 400 grams of fentanyl, digital scales, a spray bottle containing MDMB-4en-PINACA, a package of Strathmore paper and a loaded .357-caliber handgun.
Davis pleaded guilty to one count of attempted distribution of a controlled substance analog, one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and two counts of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled later.
The DOC and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service conducted the investigation.
Twins allow four runs in ninth inning, fall to Guardians
Mere percentage points separated the Twins and Guardians in the American League Central standings coming into Wednesday night’s game.
And while Twins manager Rocco Baldelli was quick to say on Tuesday night that the standings in June don’t carry much significance for him, if this series is any indication for the future, the Twins and Guardians could very well be trading shots back and forth for the next few months.
If anything, the Twins are well aware that nothing will come easy — and it sure didn’t in Wednesday night’s ugly 11-10 loss to the Guardians.
Gio Urshela’s three-run home run in the seventh inning sent the announced crowd of 25,604 fans into a frenzy, but just like a night before, the Twins’ bullpen was unable to protect a late lead.
“It’s not a fun one. It’s not an easy one. The ups and downs over the course of a game like that, they do take a little something out of you,” Baldelli said. “There’s no way around that. On a night like this, we played two games in a row now like this that feel very unsatisfying and you leave kind of pissed off.”
Emilio Pagán, who gave up a game-tying two-run home run in the eighth inning on Tuesday, struck out the side in the eighth inning on Wednesday. But asked to cover the ninth, too, after Jhoan Duran worked two innings the night before, Pagán ran into trouble.
The righty allowed a pair of singles to begin the ninth inning before surrendering a double to Josh Naylor to deep center field that just ticked off Gilberto Celestino’s glove. Griffin Jax was then summoned with a pair of runners in scoring position and gave up a two-run, game-tying single to Oscar Gonzalez.
Gonzalez came around to score the go-ahead run later in the inning on an Owen Miller sacrifice fly.
Baldelli said because of Jax’s recent usage, the Twins wanted to do everything they could to not use Jax again on Wednesday.
“They put the bat on the ball, they found a way to get on base, they found a way to drive them in,” Baldelli said. “They’re making some stuff happen on the other side of the field when they need it.”
While the Twins scored steadily throughout the night — they scored in each of the first five innings and again in the seventh — Cleveland’s runs came in bunches throughout the night, scoring once in the third and then three times in both the fifth and seventh innings before the four-run ninth.
Twins starter Sonny Gray was knocked out of the game early, giving up four runs (three earned) in four-plus innings, leaving during the three-run fifth inning.
The Twins had an early edge after Carlos Correa homered in the first inning. He hit his second of the night in the third inning and hit two more balls to the warning track. Urshela finished the day a double shy of the cycle and catcher Ryan Jeffers also had a pair of hits and drove in two runs. But the balanced offensive effort was not enough to overcome on a night where the bullpen surrendered seven runs.
“There’s no one in our clubhouse that’s not pissed off right now. So that’s fine. I mean, we should be a little pissed off based on the way we’ve played over the last couple of days and just the inability to get the job done,” Baldelli said. “Getting the job done ultimately makes everybody feel better, and something that at the end of the games we haven’t done. I think we can use that as a little bit of motivation and use it to our benefit.”
