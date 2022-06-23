News
Afghans bury dead, dig for survivors after quake kills 1,000
GAYAN, Afghanistan — Villagers rushed to bury the dead Thursday and dug by hand through the rubble of their homes in search of survivors of a powerful earthquake in eastern Afghanistan that killed at least 1,000 people. The Taliban and the international community that fled their takeover struggled to bring help to the disaster’s victims.
Under a leaden sky in Paktika province, which was the epicenter of Wednesday’s magnitude 6 earthquake, men dug a line of graves in one village, as they tried to lay the dead to rest quickly in line with Muslim tradition. In one courtyard, bodies lay wrapped in plastic to protect them from the rains that are hampering relief efforts for the living.
The quake was Afghanistan’s deadliest in two decades, and, with the full extent of the destruction among the villages tucked in the mountains only slowly coming to light, officials said the toll could rise. An estimated 1,500 others were reported injured, the state-run Bakhtar News Agency said.
“They don’t have anything to eat, they are wondering what they can have to eat, and it is also raining,” a Bakhtar reporter said in footage from the quake zone. “Their houses are destroyed. Please help them, don’t leave them alone.”
The disaster heaps more misery on a country where millions already faced increasing hunger and poverty and the health system has crumbled since the Taliban retook power nearly 10 months ago amid the U.S. and NATO withdrawal.
How the international humanitarian community, which has pulled back significant resources from the country, will be able to offer aid and to what extent the Taliban government will allow it to remain in question. The Taliban’s takeover led to a cutoff of vital international financing, and most governments remain wary of dealing directly with them.
U.N. agencies and other organizations still operating in Afghanistan said they sent supplies to the area, including medical kits, tents and plastic tarps, but the needs appeared immense as whole villages sustained massive damage.
“We ask from the Islamic Emirate and the whole country to come forward and help us,” said a survivor who gave his name as Hakimullah. “We are with nothing and have nothing, not even a tent to live in.”
Search and rescue remained a priority. In hard-hit Gayan District, much of the rubble was too large for people to move with their hands or shovels. They said they hoped large excavators would make it out their remote homes. For now, there was only one bulldozer in the area.
On Wednesday, a U.N. official said the government had not requested that the world body mobilize international search-and-rescue teams or obtain equipment from neighboring countries, despite a rare plea from the Taliban’s supreme leader, Haibatullah Akhundzadah, for help from the world.
U.N. agencies are facing a $3 billion funding shortfall for Afghanistan this year, and Peter Kessler, a spokesman for the United Nations’ refugee agency, said that means there will be difficult decisions about who gets aid.
In addition to the political and financial concerns, there were also logistical challenges to getting aid to remote villages. The roads, which are rutted and difficult to travel in the best of circumstances, may have been badly damaged in the quake, and landslides from recent rains have made some impassible. Though just 175 kilometers (110 miles) directly south of the capital, Kabul, some villages in Gayan District took a full day’s drive to reach.
Rescuers rushed in by helicopter — and Associated Press journalists also saw ambulances in the quake zone on Thursday — but heavier equipment will be difficult to deliver.
Walls and roofs of dozens of homes in Gayan collapsed in the quake, and villagers said whole families were buried under the rubble. Associated Press journalists counted some 50 bodies in the area alone, as people laid out their dead in front of their houses and in their courtyards.
While modern buildings withstand magnitude 6 earthquakes elsewhere, Afghanistan’s mud-brick homes and landslide-prone mountains make such quakes more dangerous. Shallow earthquakes also tend to cause more damage, and experts put the depth of Wednesday’s at just 10 kilometers (6 miles).
Despite the challenges, officials from several U.N. agencies said the Taliban were giving them full access to the area.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid wrote on Twitter that eight trucks of food and other necessities from Pakistan arrived in Paktika. He also said Thursday that two planes of humanitarian aid from Iran and another from Qatar had arrived in the country.
Obtaining more direct international help may be more difficult: Many countries, including the U.S., funnel humanitarian aid to Afghanistan through the U.N. and other such organizations to avoid putting money in the Taliban’s hands.
In a news bulletin Thursday, Afghanistan state television made a point to acknowledge that U.S. President Joe Biden — their one-time enemy — offered condolences over the earthquake and had promised aid. Biden on Wednesday ordered the U.S. international aid agency and its partners to “assess” options for helping the victims, a White House statement said.
The death toll reported by Bakhtar was equal to that of a quake in 2002 in northern Afghanistan. Those are the deadliest since 1998, when an earthquake that was also 6.1 in magnitude and subsequent tremors in the remote northeast killed at least 4,500 people.
So far, the only casualty figures in the disaster have been offered by the Taliban, which have not explained how they came to the totals.
Wednesday’s quake was centered in Paktika province, about 50 kilometers (31 miles) southwest of the city of Khost, according to neighboring Pakistan’s Meteorological Department.
In neighboring Khost province’s Speray district, which also sustained serious damage, men stood atop what once was a mud home. The quake had ripped open its timber beams. People sat outside under a makeshift tent made of a blanket that blew in the breeze.
Survivors quickly prepared the district’s dead, including children and an infant, for burial. Officials fear more dead will be found in the coming days.
“The toll this disaster will have on the local communities … is catastrophic, and the impact the earthquake will have on the already stretched humanitarian response in Afghanistan is a grave cause for concern,” said Adnan Junaid, vice president for Asia for the International Rescue Committee. “The areas most affected are some of the poorest and most remote areas in Afghanistan, which lack the infrastructure to withstand disasters like this.”
___
Associated Press writers Jon Gambrell in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and Rahim Faiez and Munir Ahmed in Islamabad contributed to this report.
News
Chicago Cubs rookie Matt Swarmer looks to build off experience — and put his pitch-tipping issue in the past
One pitch three starts ago still lingers in Matt Swarmer’s mind.
The sequence occurred in his June 11 outing at Yankee Stadium, where he notably became the first Chicago Cubs starter since 1901 to allow six home runs in a game. On that night, Swarmer threw a 90-mph fastball so inside to catcher Jose Trevino that the pitch nearly was in the batter’s box. But Trevino turned on the ball, hitting it off the left-field foul pole for a solo homer.
Given the placement, Swarmer figured the ball would have at least gone foul off Trevino’s bat if he didn’t take the pitch. Instead, it gave the Yankees their fourth homer of the game in an 8-0 win, part of a series sweep.
The Cubs believe Swarmer was tipping pitches against the Yankees. In his two starts since then, Swarmer thinks he has addressed the issue and the tipping problem has not been as pronounced.
“I don’t want to give hitters any advantage and make them feel like everything looks the same and you never know what’s coming,” Swarmer told the Tribune on Wednesday. “In the moment you’re not worried about where your hands are or mechanics, you’re just worried about executing pitches. But yeah, it can speed up on you quick. I’ve just got to be more aware early.”
Swarmer credited pitching coach Tommy Hottovy for bringing to his attention during games when he notices him potentially tipping, pointing to an indicator that the right-hander’s mechanics are off.
“I mean, that was a really good lineup — tipping/no tipping, that’s a potent (Yankees) offense,” Hottovy told the Tribune. “As long as he’s true to himself and continues to trust what he does really well and then find ways to sprinkle in the fastball and changeup and move the ball around … he’s got a unique slider that a lot of people don’t see.”
Swarmer was done in Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates by a 39-pitch third inning in which he gave up three runs. It prevented him from pitching deep into the game, limited to four innings. It forced manager David Ross to use right-hander Mark Leiter Jr., called up hours earlier to give the bullpen a fresh long reliever. Swarmer allowed five runs (four earned) in the outing while walking two and striking out five.
After two short starts in the series from Swarmer and Caleb Kilian, who was optioned to Triple A on Tuesday, right-hander Keegan Thompson stepped up.
Thompson delivered a quality start for a second straight outing, holding the Pirates to one run over six innings in the Cubs’ 14-5 win Wednesday. The offense provided plenty of run support early, scoring seven runs in the second inning when they sent 10 batters to the plate and went 3-for-5 with runners in scoring position. The Cubs took advantage of loading the bases with nobody out in the inning, cashing in against Pirates starter Jerad Eickhoff.
Five Cubs drove in a run in the victory, paced by Ian Happ and Patrick Wisdom each hitting two-run homers. For Wisdom, it represented back-to-back days with a home run. Alfonso Rivas connected for his first-career grand slam, hitting it off Pirates infielder Diego Castillo in the ninth.
With the Cubs likely not getting any of their three injured starting pitchers back until around the All-Star break, Swarmer has an opportunity to get an extended big-league look. He wants to be more aggressive earlier in games and not worry about strikeouts. Ultimately, Swarmer wants to be a starter that the Cubs can count on to pitch deep into games.
“Sometimes I try to do too much and it just throws me off my game even more,” Swarmer said. “Like, I’ll just try too hard. I’ll get 0-2 or 1-2, and I’m trying to put the guy away or get weak contact. And outs are outs. But I’ve got to keep getting better, honestly, and keep learning.”
Swarmer continues to rely on his fastball-slider mix. He knows working on his changeup as a bona fide third pitch is going to be important to prevent hitters from sitting on his slider. It’s Swarmer’s best pitch, and Hottovy wants to see heavy usage.
“We’re still wanting guys to trust their stuff also trying to find ways to keep developing guys,” Hottovy said. “And he’s one of those guys that falls into that role of we know he’s got a pitch that plays really well. How can we complement that with other stuff and keep giving him an opportunity to succeed?”
()
News
Closer Liam Hendriks serves as the ‘voice’ of the Chicago White Sox for their Pride Night celebration Thursday
The Chicago White Sox hold their annual Pride Night on Thursday for the opener of a four-game series against the Baltimore Orioles.
Sox closer Liam Hendriks, who raised a pride flag at Guaranteed Rate Field along with his wife, Kristi, said it’s important for every organization in baseball to show its support of the LGBTQ+ community.
While many MLB teams already have events in conjunction with Pride Month, the Tampa Bay Rays recently made national news when their team-initiated Pride Night celebration turned into a controversy about whether players should need to wear caps and jerseys with the rainbow-colored logo. Five Rays pitchers — Jason Adam, Jalen Beeks, Brooks Raley, Jeffrey Springs and Ryan Thompson — removed the rainbow logo and wore their regular caps.
Adams told the Tampa Bay Times the players decided not to wear the rainbow logos for religious reasons, saying “it’s just that maybe we don’t want to encourage it if we believe in Jesus, who’s encouraged us to live a lifestyle that would abstain from that behavior, just like (Jesus) encourages me as a heterosexual male to abstain from sex outside of the confines of marriage.”
Hendriks in an interview Tuesday declined to address the Rays controversy, saying “everyone is entitled to their own opinions.” Sox players will not be asked to wear logos on their caps or jerseys, a team spokesman said.
Is it important for the entire team to show its support?
“Not necessarily the whole team,” Hendriks replied. “But the more people you get involved at certain points, you’re trying to move the ball forward every single year, whether it be one player this year and another next year. …
“I know there are a lot of players that are very open to the concept of doing anything. They just aren’t sure whether they want to be (vocal). They’re all on board with supporting it. They just aren’t sure whether they can go out and be that kind of voice, to put their face out there.
“I want to get us to a society where you can say whatever and have your own opinions, as long as it’s not hateful toward an entire demographic.”
Hendriks not only is comfortable being the voice of the Sox celebrating Pride Night — which they have done since 2018 — but said he spoke with the front office about being involved in it before signing here as a free agent.
“It wasn’t a demand by any means, and it wasn’t a make-or-break decision,” he said of the discussion. “It was something like, ‘Hey, if you don’t have (Pride Night), this is a conversation we’re going to have to have. And if you do have one, sweet, how do I become more involved?’
“I want to be, not the ambassador, but I want to make sure there is a player’s name attached to this and we can move forward and try to get every team to have a single guy, or group of guys, that can put their face on this (event) and say ‘This is what we’re doing in our clubhouse.’ That’s what we’re aiming for.”
The Hendrikses also donated South Slydah Society-branded Pride flags to the Sox event — they will be distributed for free in Section 154. Liam Hendriks said he has been involved in the cause for many years and confirmed he has received hateful comments on social media for supporting the LGBTQ+ community.
He called them “cowards” who would never say the same comments to his face.
“Everyone tends to be a little (bit of) keyboard warriors when they have no repercussions,” Hendriks said. “It is what it is. The fact is the hate I get for being an ally is very limited compared to what some other people may be getting if they’re in the spotlight or in the limelight going through this ordeal of going out and being true to themselves.
“That’s something that shouldn’t happen in life. But unfortunately it’s a lot of judgment without knowing the person. It’s a lot of hate and vitriol about a certain lifestyle. I don’t think anyone is perfect in this world. The fact they can judge someone else for who they are is damaging to an entire population.”
()
News
Title IX played a big part in Laura Ricketts’ life. ‘The impact that it has is immeasurable,’ the Chicago Cubs co-owner and MLB groundbreaker says.
On a scorching June afternoon, historic Wrigley Field served as a fitting backdrop.
Chicago Cubs co-owner Laura Ricketts holds a rare position within men’s professional sports leagues. She is one of a few women currently at the ownership level. And as chairman of the board for Cubs Charities, Ricketts has witnessed firsthand how sports can have an impact on communities.
Although she didn’t grow up with aspirations of a career in sports, Ricketts says she was the best athlete in her family.
“My brothers would probably disagree about that, but my mom will not disagree. She knows,” Ricketts said with a smile during a recent interview with the Tribune. “So that was my thing.”
Born five years after Title IX passed in 1972, Ricketts was among the first generation of girls to benefit from the amendment, which included opportunities in sports. She recalled playing T-ball at 5 years old, and by the time she reached high school, volleyball, softball, basketball and track filled up her calendar. Recently she has started playing tennis with her wife, Brooke.
“It’s hard to overstate how it’s impacted my life — and it made me who I am today, honestly,” Ricketts said of sports. “Sports teaches you about being a teammate, it teaches you to put yourself out there, it teaches you to work really hard, it teaches you about resiliency, it teaches you that there’s no shame in failing as long as you try hard or try something new.
“I know all of those played into my development and who I am to this very day.”
Ricketts also has the distinction of being Major League Baseball’s first openly gay owner. Ricketts, who was out when her family bought the Cubs in 2009, acknowledges there can be a burden to breaking barriers; however, she believes it’s an opportunity.
“I may be a queer woman, but I’m also a white woman,” Ricketts said, “so imagine being a queer brown or Black woman, or just imagine being a Black or brown human being of limited means in this country, right? I don’t know what it’s like to walk in their shoes, but I can have the beginning of an understanding of what it’s like not to be equal and to be thought of as the other. I have this incredible access and incredible privilege.
“Obviously it comes up in baseball. … I have the credibility as the queer person in the room to give the leeway for conversation and to allow people to grow and to learn from it.”
Her foundation in sports helped Ricketts navigate law school at Michigan, and eventually as a lawyer, in a competitive, largely male environment. Ricketts remembers women in law school forming a study group, encouraging and supporting each other. In the years since, this dynamic has played out for Ricketts through her work on a local and national level.
In addition to leading the Cubs’ charity efforts and creating youth programming, Ricketts in 2012 cofounded LPAC, the first queer women-focused super PAC that endorses and supports candidates who are committed to LGBTQ+ and women’s equality and social justice. She has also served on the boards of the National Leadership Council for Lambda Legal, a nonprofit for LGBTQ+ civil rights, and EMILY’s List, an organization that works to elect Democratic pro-choice women.
“I’m very aware of the unique position that I’m in,” Ricketts said. “I’m happy to say it’s not as unique as it was 10 years ago, but for women in professional sports, it still just feels like a trickle and it’s such a slog to get more. But I do feel like we’re slowly building momentum. The people in these roles, the impact that it has is immeasurable, and so I feel that responsibility.”
A big project awaits Ricketts and the organization through Cubs Charities. They are set to build an urban youth academy to house some of their sports-based youth development programs for boys and girls. The project is expected to be officially announced in the near future.
The academy will feature sports fields, including at least one indoor infield, and a community center. It is expected to be built in an area of Chicago that needs investment but will draw youths from across the city.
“We really strive to be the best, and in the case of Cubs Charities, it doesn’t just mean in the way we conduct our business or our staff,” Ricketts said. “It’s not just for the sake of being the best but to show the impact you can have and to be a model for other teams. We want to be the team that other teams look to and say, ‘Let’s go talk to the Cubs and see what they did because they’re doing it right,’ in terms of diversity, equity and inclusion.”
Ricketts has seen strides in the diversity of the Cubs front-office personnel with just under 40% of them women, noting, “We should be at 51% in my estimation.” She wants to do more — including working with Major League Baseball to encourage more equity in the sport. Ricketts, a mom of three, sees this as an area she can grow into because of the visibility of professional sports.
Behind the scenes, Ricketts has been trying to affect change. When the Cubs were searching for a new play-by-play voice for Marquee Sports Network last year, Ricketts nudged the higher-ups at the network to talk to women for the position. Beth Mowins was ultimately brought on to call a handful of games. During Cubs board meetings, Ricketts, often the only woman in the room, has made clear they need more women and people of color in these roles.
In her position, Ricketts says questions must be asked as to why women can’t be recruited to stay in — or even get in — the organization, noting the need for an environment and culture that helps them rise to the top.
“My personal mission and my personal belief is that we need women in positions of power and leadership. We all need it, not just women need it, but as a society, as a planet.” Ricketts said. “Because if we don’t have women in positions of leadership and power in sports, in government, in politics, in education, in business, then we forfeit.
“We forfeit what we can be, what we can achieve individually. We forfeit what we can achieve as a gender. But we’re all forfeiting what we can become and what we can achieve as a community and as a society.”
Being part of a family ownership group can bring more individual scrutiny, particularly when differing politics are involved. While her immediate family members are notably Republican, Ricketts, an executive committee member of the Democratic National Committee, doesn’t feel she needs to make it a tit-for-tat situation on a public level.
She does, though, feel compelled to have conversations with family members to understand where they are coming from and have them understand her perspective “at least how they speak about things and how they look at things, to take that into consideration, how to see things from someone else’s shoes.”
“When you have a larger family of means and they’re all doing a lot of things, they’re all trying to impact the world for what they feel is the greater good of everybody,” Ricketts said. ”And you own a baseball team together and you have that visibility, there’s attention between being known for what you do and what you’re about and sort of being lumped in with the family as a whole. I would want to be known for what I do, what I’ve accomplished.”
()
Afghans bury dead, dig for survivors after quake kills 1,000
Financing for Costly Foundation Repairs Can Prevent Further Damage And Increased Cost
Powell’s Monetary Policy Reporting Seems Mundane
How to Obtain Florida Domicile
Chicago Cubs rookie Matt Swarmer looks to build off experience — and put his pitch-tipping issue in the past
Hooray for Jackie Robinson! Activism and Volunteering
Closer Liam Hendriks serves as the ‘voice’ of the Chicago White Sox for their Pride Night celebration Thursday
Truck Troubles: Knowing Which Tow Truck Company To Call
Title IX played a big part in Laura Ricketts’ life. ‘The impact that it has is immeasurable,’ the Chicago Cubs co-owner and MLB groundbreaker says.
US University Adopts Cryptocurrency in the Curriculum
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Release Date
Factors To Consider When Purchasing A Gaming Laptop
Toscana Filming Locations
Stillwater: Celebration planned to mark fire department’s 150th anniversary
Why Did Vecna Kill Chrissy In Stranger Things
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News4 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
-
News4 weeks ago
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Release Date
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Factors To Consider When Purchasing A Gaming Laptop
-
News4 weeks ago
Toscana Filming Locations