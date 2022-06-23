News
Afghans bury dead, dig for survivors of devastating quake
By EBRAHIM NOROOZI
GAYAN, Afghanistan (AP) — Villagers rushed to bury the dead Thursday and dug by hand through the rubble of their homes in search of survivors of a powerful earthquake in eastern Afghanistan that state media reported killed 1,000 people. The Taliban and the international community that fled their takeover struggled to bring help to the disaster’s victims.
Under a leaden sky in Paktika province, which was the epicenter of Wednesday’s magnitude 6 earthquake, men dug a line of graves in one village, as they tried to lay the dead to rest quickly in line with Muslim tradition. In one courtyard, bodies lay wrapped in plastic to protect them from the rains that are hampering relief efforts for the living.
The state-run Bakhtar News Agency reported the death toll and said an estimated 1,500 more were injured. In the first independent count, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said around 770 people had been killed in Paktika and neighboring Khost province.
It’s not clear how the totals were arrived at, given the difficulties of accessing and communicating with the affected villages tucked into remote mountainsides. Either grim till would make the quake Afghanistan’s deadliest in two decades, and officials continued to warn the number could still rise.
“They don’t have anything to eat, they are wondering what they can have to eat, and it is also raining,” a Bakhtar reporter said in footage from the quake zone. “Their houses are destroyed. Please help them, don’t leave them alone.”
The disaster heaps more misery on a country where millions already faced increasing hunger and poverty and the health system has crumbled since the Taliban retook power nearly 10 months ago amid the U.S. and NATO withdrawal.
How the international humanitarian community, which has pulled back significant resources from the country, will be able to offer aid and to what extent the Taliban government will allow it to remain in question. The Taliban’s takeover led to a cutoff of vital international financing, and most governments remain wary of dealing directly with them.
U.N. agencies and other organizations still operating in Afghanistan said they sent supplies to the area, including medical kits, tents and plastic tarps, but the needs appeared immense as whole villages sustained massive damage.
“We ask from the Islamic Emirate and the whole country to come forward and help us,” said a survivor who gave his name as Hakimullah. “We are with nothing and have nothing, not even a tent to live in.”
Search and rescue remained a priority. In hard-hit Gayan District, much of the rubble was too large for people to move with their hands or shovels. They said they hoped large excavators would make it out their remote homes. For now, there was only one bulldozer in the area.
On Wednesday, a U.N. official said the government had not requested that the world body mobilize international search-and-rescue teams or obtain equipment from neighboring countries, despite a rare plea from the Taliban’s supreme leader, Haibatullah Akhundzadah, for help from the world.
U.N. agencies are facing a $3 billion funding shortfall for Afghanistan this year, and Peter Kessler, a spokesman for the United Nations’ refugee agency, said that means there will be difficult decisions about who gets aid.
In addition to the political and financial concerns, there were also logistical challenges to getting aid to remote villages. The roads, which are rutted and difficult to travel in the best of circumstances, may have been badly damaged in the quake, and landslides from recent rains have made some impassible. Though just 175 kilometers (110 miles) directly south of the capital, Kabul, some villages in Gayan District took a full day’s drive to reach.
Rescuers rushed in by helicopter — and Associated Press journalists also saw ambulances in the quake zone on Thursday — but heavier equipment will be difficult to deliver.
Walls and roofs of dozens of homes in Gayan collapsed in the quake, and villagers said whole families were buried under the rubble. Associated Press journalists counted some 50 bodies in the area alone, as people laid out their dead in front of their houses and in their courtyards.
While modern buildings withstand magnitude 6 earthquakes elsewhere, Afghanistan’s mud-brick homes and landslide-prone mountains make such quakes more dangerous. Shallow earthquakes also tend to cause more damage, and experts put the depth of Wednesday’s at just 10 kilometers (6 miles).
Despite the challenges, officials from several U.N. agencies said the Taliban were giving them full access to the area.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid wrote on Twitter that eight trucks of food and other necessities from Pakistan arrived in Paktika. He also said Thursday that two planes of humanitarian aid from Iran and another from Qatar had arrived in the country.
Obtaining more direct international help may be more difficult: Many countries, including the U.S., funnel humanitarian aid to Afghanistan through the U.N. and other such organizations to avoid putting money in the Taliban’s hands.
In a news bulletin Thursday, Afghanistan state television made a point to acknowledge that U.S. President Joe Biden — their one-time enemy — offered condolences over the earthquake and had promised aid. Biden on Wednesday ordered the U.S. international aid agency and its partners to “assess” options for helping the victims, a White House statement said.
The death toll reported by Bakhtar was equal to that of a quake in 2002 in northern Afghanistan — the deadliest since 1998, when a 6.1 magnitude temblor and subsequent tremors in the remote northeast killed at least 4,500 people.
Wednesday’s quake was centered in Paktika province, about 50 kilometers (31 miles) southwest of the city of Khost, according to neighboring Pakistan’s Meteorological Department.
In Khost province’s Speray district, which also sustained serious damage, men stood atop what once was a mud home. The quake had ripped open its timber beams. People sat outside under a makeshift tent made of a blanket that blew in the breeze.
Survivors quickly prepared the district’s dead, including children and an infant, for burial. Officials fear more dead will be found in the coming days.
“The toll this disaster will have on the local communities … is catastrophic, and the impact the earthquake will have on the already stretched humanitarian response in Afghanistan is a grave cause for concern,” said Adnan Junaid, vice president for Asia for the International Rescue Committee. “The areas most affected are some of the poorest and most remote areas in Afghanistan, which lack the infrastructure to withstand disasters like this.”
___
Associated Press writers Jon Gambrell in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and Rahim Faiez and Munir Ahmed in Islamabad contributed to this report.
News
Heat find themselves on clock as free agency, summer development await
When it comes to this stage of the NBA calendar, it is about far more than being on the clock for the draft, with the Miami Heat facing several key impending dates.
While the draft board at FTX Arena is a temporary fixture, the league’s personnel board in Pat Riley’s office suite, with all of its movable nameplates, is a staple.
Those names, including many on Riley’s roster, are about to come into play.
Tuesday: This is when the Heat are scheduled to begin heading to the West Coast to set up a summer camp in advance of their summer leagues.
The Heat typically hold a rookie/free agent camp ahead of their summer-league opener, which this year is July 2 at the Golden State Warriors’ Chase Center.
Mychal Mudler, Javonte Smart, Haywood Highsmith and Omer Yurtseven are among those expected to participate in summer league for the Heat.
Wednesday: The Heat face four deadlines on this date, the deadlines to guarantee the $1.8 million 2022-23 salaries for Max Strus, Gabe Vincent and Yurtseven, as well as the deadline for P.J. Tucker to formally opt into free agency.
This also would have been the deadline for the Heat to extend a qualifying offer to Caleb Martin to make him a restricted free agent, which the team already has done.
June 30: Teams can begin negotiations with free agents at 6 p.m. Eastern.
The timing element is significant, with the Heat docked a second-round pick in this year’s draft for what the NBA perceived as jumping the gun in last year’s free-agency negotiations with Kyle Lowry. As a recidivist the penalty likely would be more severe.
July 1: The first $50,000 of Highsmith’s $1.8 million 2022-23 salary becomes guaranteed if the Heat developmental forward is not waived by this date.
This also is the first day that offer sheets can be extended to restricted free agents, such as the Heat’s Martin, as well as the first day that 2022 draft picks can be signed.
It also is the first day teams can sign players to two-way contracts, with such deals for 2022-23 currently held with the Heat by Smart and Mulder. Teams are limited to two such contracts, which can be swapped out at any time.
July 2: The Heat play their first game of summer league, at 5 p.m. Eastern against a similar team of draft picks, rookies, free agents and younger players from the Los Angeles Lakers at the Chase Center in San Francisco, in the opener of the California Classic.
July 3: The Heat play their second game of summer league, at 5 p.m. Eastern against the Sacramento Kings.
July 5: The Heat play a closed scrimmage against the summer roster of the Warriors at 3 p.m. Eastern to close out their time at the California Classic.
The Heat later in the day move their summer-league base to Las Vegas.
July 6: The free-agency signing moratorium ends at noon Eastern, at which time contracts can be signed and previously agreed-upon trades based on the 2022-23 salary cap can be consummated.
This also starts the two-day clock for matching any offer sheets extended to restricted free agents during the July 1-6 signing moratorium.
July 9: The Heat play their Las Vegas Summer League opener against the Boston Celtics, at 5:30 p.m. Eastern.
July 12: Las Vegas Summer League game vs. Atlanta Hawks, at 7 p.m. Eastern.
July 13: Las Vegas Summer League game vs. Philadelphia 76ers, at 9 p.m. Eastern.
This is also the deadline for teams to unilaterally withdraw qualifying offers to restricted free agents, as the Heat did a year ago with Kendrick Nunn.
July 15: Las Vegas Summer League game vs. Toronto Raptors, at 10 p.m Eastern.
July 16 or July 17: Heat final game at Las Vegas Summer League, with opponent and time to be determined.
August 31: The deadline for teams to waive and stretch the contracts for players for 2022-23, with the Heat this past season having carried such a $5.2 million cap hit for Ryan Anderson.
Day before start of 2022-23 regular season: This will be the deadline for the Heat to agree to an extension for Tyler Herro from his rookie-scale contract. Otherwise, Herro would become a restricted free agent in the 2023 offseason.
()
News
Top 6 Factors Affecting Your Bike Insurance Premium
Here Is The List Of Factors That Impact Your Bike Insurance Premium
Like every other vehicle, a two-wheeler is also susceptible to risks and damages from unfortunate incidents. Considering this, a bike owner should get proper protection from financial losses due to repairing the damages. A two-wheeler insurance policy covers costs of damages and reduces financial and legal liabilities. So, owners should obtain a well-rounded bike insurance plan from a reputed provider and coverage benefits.
Also Read – Limitations of Third-party Coverage for Car Insurance Policy – Explained
However, this insurance cover starts kicking in only after an individual pays the policy premium. The Insurance Regulatory Development and Authority of India (IRDAI) decides this insurance premium by considering several factors.
What is a Bike Insurance Premium?
Potential motorcycle insurance buyers must pay a premium amount to obtain coverage benefits. An insurer collects the premium paid towards an insurance plan and offers a range of attractive deals. Moreover, an insured person needs to renew their insurance policy by paying this premium after its tenure ends.
Some insurers give discounts on the policy premiums if a policyholder maintains claim-free years within their policy term.
Also Read – 15 Popular Indian Brands We Thought Were Foreign, But Are Actually Not
How is the Bike Insurance Premium Calculated?
One can calculate two-wheeler insurance premiums by using an online calculator. Two-wheeler insurance calculators feed in information like make, model, registration number, RTO location, and purchase year to fetch premium details in a short span. This online tool offers convenience while calculating bike insurance premiums and helps you to make an informed decision.
Additionally, an insurance calculator saves money as agents have no involvement and protect the individuals from online or offline fraud.
According to the Motor Vehicles Act 1988, obtaining a third-party insurance policy is mandatory. So, the insurance premium for such a policy is set by the IRDAI.
The IRDAI calculates insurance premiums by considering the bike’s engine capacity.
Factors affecting your Bike Insurance Premium
Contrary to a third-party policy, potential buyers can calculate comprehensive or OD insurance for bikes by using a calculator. However, several factors affect this premium amount. One should be aware of these factors because it will allow them to reduce policy premiums effectively.
Model and make of the bike
The cost of insurance for high-end bikes is higher. Owners tend to buy an insurance cover making up for the bike’s value. Thus, the make and model are two important factors affecting motorcycle insurance premiums.
Also Read – Man Asks Anand Mahindra To Make Cars For ₹10k, His Hilarious Reply Is Winning The Internet
The age of a bike
A motorcycle’s age is another factor taken into consideration while calculating insurance premiums. Because a new bike has more market value than an old one, insuring the former will cost more. Additionally, every insurance calculator on a portal requires an individual to provide the age of a motorcycle to calculate policy rates.
IDV
IDV represents the current value of a vehicle. Insurers use this value to calculate policy premiums. In this regard, policyholders should note that the Insured Declared Value (IDV) of a motorcycle decreases with age. So, older bikes will have lower IDV and vice versa. Calculating IDV is easy. One needs to subtract the depreciation of a bike model from its manufacturer’s selling price.
Engine capacity
A motorcycle’s engine capacity is evaluated in cubic capacity (cc). The bike insurance premiums depend on this value. An owner with a bike engine capacity of less than 75cc will need to pay lower premiums, and one with an engine capacity of more than 350cc will pay higher premiums.
NCB
NCB or No Claim Bonuses are discounts on policy premiums that help a policyholder reduce the cost of insurance substantially. Insurance providers offer this discount to those who do not raise a claim within a policy term and drive responsibly. These discounts range up to 50% based on the insurer.
Note: It is vital to renew insurance policies before or within 90 days of policy expiry to enjoy No Claim Benefits. However, if an individual renews a policy after 90 days, he or she will lose the bonus.
Anti-theft devices installed
An insured person should consider installing Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI)-certified security devices for theft protection of their vehicle. Some insurance companies offer discounts to such policyholders.
This is because the modern features reduce the risks of bike theft and loss. That result in minimizing an insurance provider’s duty to settle claims. So, one can obtain insurance policies at a lower premium by installing anti-theft devices.
Thus, it is imperative that there are a number of ways in which one can reduce policy premiums. If you are looking to obtain bike insurance plans, you can consider going through the aforementioned section to get full clarity on policy premiums.
The post Top 6 Factors Affecting Your Bike Insurance Premium appeared first on MEWS.
News
Omar Kelly: Where does Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa rank among NFL starting QBs?
The next generation of quarterbacks is coming. And some — like Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen — have already arrived, becoming the marquee players of today’s NFL.
And there are quite a few who are blossoming before our eyes. Eight of the league’s top-12 quarterbacks now reside in the AFC, which should indicate how tough that conference will be this year.
That means quarterbacks like Tua Tagovailoa need to step up, or get left behind.
If Tagovailoa doesn’t move into the top third of NFL starting quarterbacks in the next season or two, the Miami Dolphins will have wasted their time on yet another average starting quarterback.
Here’s a ranking of all 32 starting QBs in the league:
NFL Elites — Put these quarterbacks on any team and they are likely advancing to the postseason.
1. Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes
Mahomes, who turs 27 in September, is athletic, has a cannon for an arm, and has already proven he’s a winner (53-13 record) in his four seasons as an NFL starter. Life without Tyreek Hill will bring some challenges this season, but he’s capable of overcoming them.
2. Buffalo’s Josh Allen
Allen, who turned 26 in May, has made tremendous improvements each season. Last year’s shootout with Mahomes in the playoffs showed what could be the future of the AFC if he keeps developing. But losing Brian Daboll, his former offensive coordinator, could present a challenge unless Ken Dorsey picks up where Daboll left off.
3. Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers
Even though Rodgers has only won one championship in his 17 seasons, view him as a gift to the NFL because the 38-year-old could retire and walk away from the game any day now. His lackluster receiver unit could make this a transition year for the Packers.
4. Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady
Brady, who flirted with retirement this offseason before coming back, had one of his best statistical seasons last year. He threw for 5,316 yards, which is the third highest total in league history, completing 67.5 percent of his passes and threw 43 touchdown passes.
5. Los Angeles Rams’ Matthew Stafford
At this point it is obvious Stafford was an elite quarterback whose talents were being wasted in Detroit. Now that the 34-year-old is a champion, its possible that he and coach Sean McVay could make a couple more runs at winning a title for the Rams.
6. Dallas’ Dak Prescott
Prescott catches a lot of flak because of the franchise he plays for, and the expectations that brings. But there are stretches of games, and seasons where the 28-year-old seems unstoppable. The playmakers around him have changed a bit, and his offensive line and tailback are aging, so Prescott probably has a two-year window to win a championship in Dallas.
The door-knockers — These quarterbacks are knocking on the doorstep of being elites.
7. Denver’s Russell Wilson
Wilson, who owns a 104-53-1 record as an NFL starter, was in the company of the league’s elites until last year’s injury-marred, disappointing season. Oddly, he had a 103.1 passer rating last season, which was his seventh season with a 100-plus rating. Can a new team, new city, new coach help the 33-year-old regain his form in 2022?
8. Cleveland’s Deshaun Watson
Watson has been intertwined in some serious sexual assault allegations, which could lead to a lengthy NFL suspension. But his off-the-field drama didn’t stop franchises from lining up to trade for him, or keep the Browns from giving him a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract. When Watson does return to the field, will he be able to build on his promising first four seasons in Houston, where he logged a 104.5 career passer rating?
9. Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow
Burrow completed 70.4 percent of his passes last season while throwing 288.2 yards per game for a Bengals team that advanced to the Super Bowl. The hope is that the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft will continue to blossom and become the best quarterback in Bengals history by the time this decade is over.
10. Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson
Jackson, a two-time Pro Bowl selection and the 2019 Most Valuable Player, averaged a career-high 240 passing yards per game, and 63.9 rushing yards per game last season. The biggest concern about the 25-year-old is whether his scrambling style is sustainable as he ages and will injuries set in?
11. Los Angeles Chargers’ Justin Herbert
Herbert has completed 66.2 percent of his passes, throwing for 292.2 yards per game and has averaged 34.5 touchdown passes per season in his first two years. But his team owns a 15-17 record with him as a starter, and those games featured a couple fourth-quarter losses where the team might have won if Herbert had been a but more clutch.
12. Las Vegas’ Derek Carr
Carr is one of the clutches quarterbacks in today’s game. Problem is, his win-loss record (57-70) doesn’t reflect how often he’s carried his franchise. This offseason the 31-year-old was reunited with Devante Adams, his college receiver, and now has Brady’s long-time offensive coordinator (Josh McDaniels) as his head coach, so the odds of his game improving significantly are high.
In the waiting room — These quarterbacks have shown they have talent, but something is missing.
13. Arizona’s Kyler Murray
Murray has had impressive starts the past two seasons, but his play tailed off at the end of each season for various reasons. But when healthy the 25-year-old is a threat passing the ball (270.5 yards per game last season) and running with it (30.2 yards per game on 6.3 attempts). He’s one of the NFL’s most accurate quarterbacks, so it’s only a matter of time before he puts it all together.
14. San Francisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo
Garoppolo owns a 31-14 record from his five seasons as a starter for the 49ers. While he has a knack for missing the big throws that decide the outcome of games, the 30-year-old’s 98.9 career passer rating proves he’s no slouch, and can lead whatever team he’s starting for in 2022 to the postseason. But will the 49ers decide that now’s the time to go with second-year quarterback Trey Lance?
15. Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins
Cousins, who became the first veteran player to receive a fully-guaranteed multi-year contract as a free agent, has had a passer rating that surpassed 100 for the past three seasons, and had five seasons where his passer rating surpassed 100. Problem is Cousins owns a 59-59-2 record as an NFL starter, and age likely won’t be kind to the 34-year-old.
16. Tennessee’s Ryan Tannehill
Tannehill has helped the Titans win the AFC South the past two years and owns a 30-13 record with Tennessee. But his body of work says he’s more of a game-manager than difference-maker. Tennessee trading standout receiver A.J. Brown to the Eagles could create some issues unless Treylon Burks, the 18th overall pick in the 2022 draft, makes an immediate is impact.
17. Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa
Tagovailoa’s pocket presence and accuracy gives him a chance to become of the NFL’s elites if he can master the play-action offense new coach Mike McDaniel is installing, gets adequate protection, and makes the most of his playmakers — Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Mike Gesicki, Cedrick Wilson, Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert — the team has put around him in his third season as a starter.
18. Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts
Hurts led the Eagles to a 8-7 record last season, but he only completed 61.3 percent of his passes, throwing for 3,144 yards and 16 touchdowns in 15 games. His athleticism and scrambling ability (786 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns off 139 carries last season) keeps teams off-balance. But he’ll need to become a better pocket passer (87.2 passer rating last season) to take another step forward.
19. New England’s Mac Jones
Jones had an impressive rookie season, leading the 10-7 Patriots to the postseason by completing 67.6 percent of his passes, throwing for 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns in the regular season. The hope is that he takes a step forward in Year 2, even without Josh McDaniels as his play-caller.
Overripe fruit — These quarterbacks were once good, but age and/or injuries have limited their effectiveness.
20. Washington’s Carson Wentz
Wentz is playing for this third team in three years because he hasn’t stepped up to become the leader and playmaker he showed the potential to be early in his career with the Eagles. If he can match the season he had for the Colts (62.4 percent of passes completed for 3,563 yards and 27 touchdowns) in Washington the 29-year-old will make the Commanders a force.
21. Indianapolis’ Matt Ryan
Ryan’s had an impressive 14-year career as a starter for the Falcons, but his regression the past few seasons motivated Atlanta to move on. Ryan, 37, hasn’t delivered a winning season since 2017, and he’s been sacked 40 or more times the past four seasons. We’ll see if a new team, and a solid run game can prop him up.
22. New Orleans’ Jameis Winston
Winston was having a solid season (102.8 passer rating) as the Saints’ starting quarterback before tearing an ACL in Game 7. This season we’ll see how he rebounds from the knee injury, and how efficient he can be without Sean Payton holding his hand now that that the quarterback whisperer has retired from coaching.
23. Detroit’s Jared Goff
Goff racked up a ton of wins in four of his five seasons as a starter for the Rams, but struggled last season as the Lions starting quarterback (3-10-1). While the 28-year-old completed 67.2 percent of his passes, he only threw 19 touchdown passes and produced his second-worst yards per attempt (6.6) average.
Haven’t proven anything — Either they are too young, or haven’t achieved anything noteworthy in their careers up to this point.
24. New York Giants’ Daniel Jones
Jones, a 2019 first-round pick, has struggled in all three of his seasons as a starter for the Giants, which explains why that franchise didn’t pick up the fifth-year option o his contract. Jones, who owns a 12-25 record as a starter, will likely benefit from having a healthy Saquon Barkley, and from working with Daboll, who helped Allen take his game to the next level in Buffalo.
25. Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence
Lawrence, the No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft, had a disastrous rookie season. But nothing about the Urban Meyer-led Jaguars was set up for success. Doug Pederson, Jacksonville’s new head coach, has helped many NFL quarterbacks clean up their game, so we should soon learn what Lawrence’s potential is.
26. Chicago’s Justin Fields
It was obvious the speed of the NFL gave Fields issues last season, which explains why he won just two of the 10 games he started for the Bears. The former Ohio State Buckeye averaged 155.8 passing yards per game on 58.9 percent completion, and 35 rushing yards (5.8 per attempt) contests.
27. Houston’s Davis Mills
The 23-year-old had moments his rookie season where he flourished (88.8 passer rating), and then instances where he was flustered by bad decision-making. He threw 16 touchdowns with 10 interceptions and was sacked 31 times in his 13 games played last season, but a lackluster supporting staff contributed to his struggles.
28. New York Jets’ Zach Wilson
The tools are apparent. Wilson, the second overall pick in the 2021 draft, has a cannon for an arm, a quick release, and the athleticism needed to buy time in the pocket and gain extra yards with his legs. Problem is, the game was moving too fast for the 22-year-old last year, and he needs a better support staff around him.
Either-or QBs — These are legitimate camp battles that can go either way.
29. Pittsburgh’s Mitch Trubisky or Kenny Pickett
Trubisky, the second pick in the 2017 draft, owns a 29-21 record as an NFL starter, and owns a 87.0 career passer rating. The Steelers signed the 27-year-old to a two-year deal potentially worth $14.3 million and then drafted Pickett this year with the 20th overall pick.
30. Carolina’s Sam Darnold or Matt Corral
Darnold, who owns a 17-32 record in his five seasons as an NFL starter, has had one season where he’s completed more than 60 percent of his passes. He hasn’t proven he’s a quality starter yet, which is why Corral, who was taken in third round this spring, will get every opportunity to win the starting spot.
31. Atlanta’s Marcus Mariota or Desmond Ridder
Mariota had an unimpressive run (29-32) as an starter in Tennessee before being replaced by Tannehill, and now the Falcons are hoping that a reunion with Arthur Smith, his former offensive coordinator, will help him resurrect his career as a starter. Atlanta took Ridder in the third round this year as insurance.
32. Seattle’s Geno Smith or Drew Lock
Smith, who owns a 13-21 record as a starter in his eight NFL seasons, had a 103.0 passer rating as Wilson’s replacement for four games last year. Lock, whom Seattle traded for when sending Wilson to Denver, had a 8-13 record as the Broncos starter the past three years.
()
Afghans bury dead, dig for survivors of devastating quake
Do Kwon Devastated After LUNA Crash
Fire Escape Accidents
Galaverse Malta: The Web3 future of Entertainment
Tips For Hiring A Tax Consultant
Heat find themselves on clock as free agency, summer development await
Top 6 Factors Affecting Your Bike Insurance Premium
Selecting Business Names and Intellectual Property Law
Spike in HVAC Demand During the Pandemic
Omar Kelly: Where does Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa rank among NFL starting QBs?
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Release Date
Toscana Filming Locations
Factors To Consider When Purchasing A Gaming Laptop
Stillwater: Celebration planned to mark fire department’s 150th anniversary
Why Did Vecna Kill Chrissy In Stranger Things
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News4 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
-
News4 weeks ago
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Release Date
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Factors To Consider When Purchasing A Gaming Laptop
-
News4 weeks ago
Toscana Filming Locations