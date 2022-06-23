News
Alec Burks recovering from offseason foot surgery, could affect trade value ahead of draft
Alec Burks’ offseason started with left foot surgery and could end on another team.
The Knicks guard, a trade candidate around Thursday’s NBA draft, is expected to recover by training camp, sources confirmed. Although news of Burks’ surgery surfaced Wednesday, it occurred soon after the regular season ended in mid-April and the area had been bothering him for a while, a source said.
With Derrick Rose and Kemba Walker sidelined for most of last season, the 30-year-old Burks became the starting point guard and logged a career-high 2,318 minutes. He averaged 11.7 points and five rebounds but isn’t viewed as a longterm answer.
Burks is guaranteed about $10 million next season, which the Knicks are trying to unload for cap space to chase Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson in free agency, according to sources.
Among the other players the Knicks are attempting to deal – Nerlens Noel, Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier – Burks’ deal represents the easiest to shed. He also has a $10.5 million team option for 2023-24.
Still, according to league sources, the foot surgery has hurt Burks’ value in negotiations. It’s his third surgery to that area, with previous procedures done on his left ankle in 2015 and 2016. Sources around the league believe the Knicks will have to include draft capital or a prospect to reach the roughly $25 million in cap space to make a serious run at Brunson.
Either way, the Mavericks can offer more money and years to Brunson because they hold his Bird Rights. The big question is how high will Mark Cuban go for a player who only started to show star potential in this year’s playoffs.
The Mavericks already have four guards – Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr, Reggie Bullock and Spencer Dinwiddie – guaranteed a combined $86 million next season.
Brunson’s father, Rick, was hired by the Knicks as an assistant coach.
Other possibilities for the Knicks include trading for point guard Malcolm Brogdon, who has been made available by the Pacers, or moving up in the draft to land Purdue guard Jaden Ivey.
News
‘Groundhog Day’ at IRS: Returns pile up, phone delays worsen
By FATIMA HUSSEIN
WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s Groundhog Day at the IRS.
After digging out of a daunting backlog from 2021, the agency has an even bigger backup for this tax season than it did a year ago and its pace for processing paper returns is slowing down, according to a watchdog report released Wednesday.
The National Taxpayer Advocate, an independent watchdog within the IRS, also said taxpayers are experiencing longer wait times on the telephone, and delays in processing paper returns have been running six months to one year.
The report on taxpayer challenges, which must be submitted twice a year to Congress, comes one day after the Internal Revenue Service announced that it is on track to eliminate its 2021 backlog of tax returns this week.
The Objectives Report to Congress contains proposals for lawmakers to consider going forward.
“When I released my Annual Report to Congress six months ago, I wrote that ‘Paper is the IRS’s Kryptonite, and the agency is still buried in it,’” National Taxpayer Advocate Erin Collins wrote in the report. “Fast forward to this Objectives Report: It’s Groundhog Day.”
She added: “At the end of May, the IRS had a larger backlog of paper tax returns than it did a year ago, and its pace of processing paper tax returns was slowing.”
Collins, who serves as an IRS ombudsman, said of the agency’s problems: “The math is daunting.”
According to the report, at the end of May the agency had a backlog of 21.3 million unprocessed paper tax returns, an increase of 1.3 million over the same time last year. The agency fell short on its goal to bring on 5,473 new employees to process returns, with just 2,056 employees hired.
Additionally, phone wait times increased to 29 minutes on average, compared with last year’s 20-minute average wait time.
“That the backlog continues to grow is deeply concerning, primarily because millions of taxpayers have been waiting six months or more to receive their refunds,” Collins said.
Jodie Reynolds, a spokesperson for the IRS, said the report’s numbers “are neither the most accurate nor most recent figures.”
“Today, the IRS is running well ahead of tax return processing compared to a year ago,” Reynolds said. “The IRS continues to make substantial progress on the inventory,” bringing on new contractors, shifting staff and mandating employee overtime, she said.
In a joint letter to Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., who heads the Senate Finance Committee, Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo and IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said that roughly six to eight IRS employees manually handle each paper return that is filed.
“What the agency requires to avoid a crisis like this in the future is sustained, multi-year funding to invest in overhauling antiquated technology, improving taxpayer service, and increasing voluntary compliance,” the letter said.
“Those resources will be crucial to automating operations to increase efficiency.”
Tony Reardon, president of the National Treasury Employees Union, said “no one feels the pressure about backlogs more than the front-line workers who have been plowing through that paperwork for months now.”
“Employees working on the backlogs have been doing so at IRS facilities around the country throughout the pandemic,” and have been working overtime to address the logjam.
He said the IRS is “in desperate need of more staffing, more resources and updated technology, all of which are necessary to prevent future backlogs.”
The Taxpayer Advocate report said credit is due to agency leadership for the burden it carries with “an extraordinarily complicated tax code,” antiquated technology, inadequate staffing and lingering challenges that have come from distributing COVID-19 related programs.
“Despite these challenges, the tax system, as a whole, has held up well during the past two years,” the report said.
News
Mike Preston: Death of Ravens outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson hits close to home | COMMENTARY
The death of Ravens outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson is different because he played in Baltimore.
After nearly 35 years of sportswriting, you become immune to the highs and lows of professional sports, especially when things happen in other cities or other parts of the country.
But on Wednesday, tragedy struck in Baltimore when the Ravens announced that Ferguson had died. Baltimore Police said that Ferguson was found unresponsive at a home in the 400 block of Ilchester Avenue in the Harwood neighborhood.
Police said there were no signs of trauma or foul play, but investigators are not ruling out the possibility of an overdose before the medical examiner determines a cause of death. That’s irrelevant to me. Ferguson, the father of three, was only 26 years old. That’s a tragedy regardless of the circumstances.
It’s way too young for anyone to die.
He’ll never get to watch his kids graduate from high school or college or see them get married. He won’t coach at football clinics or become a grandparent.
I didn’t know Ferguson well.
In fact, in his three previous seasons with the Ravens, I only interviewed him about three times. But he played for Baltimore, and that hits home.
I watched him come into the league as a rookie. I saw him try to play defensive end while settling in at outside linebacker. According to several current and former Ravens assistant coaches, Ferguson was a hard-working, likable player who had already overcome several obstacles growing up in Zachary and Ruston, Louisiana.
By Wednesday afternoon, many of his current and former teammates had already paid tribute to Ferguson with posts on social media. More than any other sport, football creates that type of bonding.
I once had a junior high school football coach, Richard Harman, who used to say that the only group closer than a football team are men at war. I believed that for the longest time, and to some degree, I still believe it now.
That bonding, from lifting weights, attending meetings, practicing in 100-degree heat and competing in strenuous situations, is unique. It’s why the death of Ferguson can be so devastating to an organization.
There are a lot of heavy hearts over at The Castle, and unfortunately there is no blueprint, no X’s and O’s, on how to fix them.
I’ve been in this situation before. In 2013, I was the coach of New Town’s lacrosse team and my assistant, Terry Kimball, died of cancer.
We had a game on the morning of his death, and one of the officials offered condolences to one of my players, who asked me if Coach Kimball, whom they loved, had died.
I told the player I didn’t know because we had to get through this game and travel back to the school. Afterward, I told the team the news but broke down a couple of times. The players told their parents. Some of them came in crying.
As the head coach, I had to only deal with 14 players. Ravens coach John Harbaugh has to deal with about 90, not including the front office staff. He has to control his own emotions while counseling and consulting others. It’s one of the most difficult positions to be in as a head coach.
One former Ravens assistant said this season might have been Ferguson’s breakout year. This was going to be his fourth season after being a third-round draft pick in 2019, and he had appeared to have lost anywhere between 20 to 30 pounds.
Ferguson performed well in minicamp, finally showing the explosion he had lacked in previous years. Maybe he was finally going to live up to the reputation he built in college, when he broke the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision record for career sacks with 45, surpassing former Ravens great Terrell Suggs’ mark of 44. Those sacks earned him the nickname “Sack Daddy.”
Yet, this is about so much more than just football. Life is so many things, and definitely fragile.
When most of us first heard the news Wednesday morning, we probably wondered why. How this could happen? Regardless, sadness soon set in, and a lot of us felt a personal tragedy.
Ferguson was so young, and his death hit home in Baltimore.
News
Dominic Smith details his demotion to Triple-A Syracuse: ‘It was a little shocking’
HOUSTON – Dominic Smith wasn’t expecting to be called up to the Mets earlier this week.
Smith spent nearly three weeks with Triple-A Syracuse following his May 31 demotion to the minor leagues. The Mets called him up this past Monday when MLB forced all teams to trim the number of pitchers allowed on the active roster to 13. Seth Lugo went on the paternity list, and Smith rejoined the big-league club.
He started at first base against the Astros on Wednesday, while Pete Alonso batted fourth as the designated hitter.
Smith played in 15 games for Syracuse, slashing .266/.347/.438 with two home runs, 10 RBI, six walks, three stolen bases, and 12 runs scored. Smith didn’t exactly treat his demotion to the minors like it was a wake-up call. The Mets first baseman just embraced it like it was another part of his baseball career.
“When it initially happened, you obviously are a little bit disappointed,” Smith said on Wednesday. “That’s just a part of the game. I felt like I could go down there and just work on my swing and work on myself and play every day. Just have some fun. Continue to compete at a high level and also teach some of the younger guys. It was a good experience to go back down there and just play. It was an interesting couple of weeks.”
Smith was struggling at the plate in the weeks before his demotion. He was hitting just .200 with a .581 OPS and 11 strikeouts across 20 games in May. Still, Smith wasn’t expecting to be sent down to Triple-A because he said he was improving in other hitting metrics, like his chase rate and hard-hit contact.
“I didn’t really think it would really happen,” he said. “I didn’t put much thought into it. I didn’t get the results every time, but I was improving in a lot of areas. It was a little bit shocking, but I understand the business of it. I understand the game.”
Mets manager Buck Showalter spoke to Smith once he was called back up about his role with the club, which Smith greatly appreciated. The first baseman said Showalter made sure Smith was “OK as a person first” before he was “OK as a baseball player.”
“He didn’t have to do that,” Smith said of the Mets skipper. “For him to take the time and make sure that I’m OK, that really meant a lot to me.”
But Smith has the same mentality he’s always had. There’s no chip on his shoulder or hard feelings about the demotion. He’s not thinking about what the decision to send him to Triple-A means for his future, or lack thereof, with the Mets.
It remains possible Smith is a trade candidate for the Mets since he doesn’t have a clear role on the team. But if Smith can get hot at the plate, that would change his outlook, and that’s what the first baseman is focused on for now.
“I just want to be here to do anything that I can to help the team win,” Smith said. “That’s my plan. I don’t want to be a distraction in any way. I just want to come here and help the boys play some good baseball.”
COMING SOON
Jeff McNeil (right hamstring tightness) is expected to be back in the starting lineup on Friday or Saturday against the Marlins. The second baseman was out of the lineup for the second straight day on Wednesday as the Mets continue to be careful with McNeil’s legs.
Seth Lugo (paternity leave) was delayed in Atlanta on the way home this week and missed the birth of his son. Lugo is expected to rejoin the team on Friday.
SCHERZER IN MIAMI?
Max Scherzer (left oblique strain) is still a possibility to start for the Mets on Sunday in Miami. Showalter had yet to speak to the ace as early as Wednesday morning, but Scherzer is certainly ready to rejoin the rotation. He pitched 3.1 innings and threw 65 pitches in his first rehab start for Double-A Binghamton on Tuesday.
Taijuan Walker will start the series opener against the Marlins on Friday, followed by Chris Bassitt on Saturday.
