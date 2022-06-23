Finance
Android App Development – The Key to Attract More Customers for Your Business
The Android operating system is undoubtedly the most popular mobile operating systems available today. Most top smartphone manufacturers like Samsung, MicroMax, Motorola, and many others, use Android OS to power their devices.
That is exactly why; thousands of new apps are being developed for this platform. Companies are hiring professional Android app development services for creating apps under various categories like games, accounting, teaching, news, payment processing, eCommerce, and lots more.
These days, most of the reputed business has mobile apps to manage different departmental needs of their business, especially to meet their customer requirements. Going forward, most of the companies will have to follow suit, in order to reach out to their potential and existing customers.
Let us now look at some of the reasons, why your business needs Android development services:
Easy to gain attention, and is convenient to the users:
The bottom-line for any business is to reach out to maximum users. Since a big percentage of user’s access internet on smartphones, it becomes the easy channel to connect with them. They can easily connect with your app, even when they are on the move. It is convenient for users to purchase online goods, to pay their mobile phone bills, etc, by using the apps.
Proficient Marketing platform:
With proper marketing strategies, you can use your business app to grow your customer-base. You can engage with your users anytime, and give them real-time updates about your business.
Your mobile marketing efforts will not only help in growing the number of people who download and install your apps, it will also help in long term branding of your business. It also works as a great channel to get customer feedback, which will eventually help you to improve your business.
Easy Comparison of Goods, Services and Prices:
Business apps help your potential customers compare the product prices, quality, and other features straight away. This can strengthen your credibility and position in the market.
Effective Customer Service:
The main key for sustenance and growth of any business is the quality of customer support they provide. It is very crucial for companies to provide effective customer support, in order to stay ahead of their competition.
Android app is a simple way for customers to interact with your company. It allows you to address and handle your customer issues – 24/7, which will go a long way in creating customer loyalty and trust for your organization.
Hiring professional development services:
Android app development companies hire developers who have thorough technical understanding of the Android system, programming languages like JAVA, and other development tools. It makes sense to take the help of these developers companies, because you can save a lot of both, costs and resources.
Conclusion:
It is important for businesses to win their customers’ trust. Technology that has always been evolving over time and it is important for the companies to adopt new technologies to stay ahead of their competitors. Android apps have now become the future of business relationships with customers or clients.
If you company still does not have an app, then you must consult with any of the dependable Android app development companies right away.
America’s Worst Compensation Claims
Compensation claims are becoming more and more common in today’s society leading to many observers claim we are now living in a culture of compensation. More often than not people claim compensation for a legitimate reason but every so often a few crazy ones slip through only to be thrown out of court minutes later.
Well let’s start where it supposedly all began, the infamous Mc Donald’s coffee case. We have all heard the story man or woman buys coffee from Mc Donald’s, it spills on his leg, man or woman sues Mc Donald’s for millions saying the coffee was too hot.
The true story is in fact a lot less ridiculous. Mc Donald’s at the time where serving there coffee at 170-180 degrees which is hot enough to cause 3rd degree burns. After 700 claims for serious injury Mc Donald’s still served there coffee at the same temperature causing 79 year old Stella Lieback to suffer 3rd degree burns having to spend eight days in hospital. All she asked was for Mc Donald’s to pay her medical bills; they refused so she took them to court. Contrary to popular belief she didn’t walk away with millions although the legend seems to have lived on leading some of these people to think they make a quick buck from compensation.
To look like Michael Jordan can’t be that bad a thing, yet one Allen Heckard seem to think differently. He attempted to sure Jordan and Nike founder Phil Knight for $832 million, he claimed that he suffered defamation, permanent injury and emotional pain and suffering because people often mistook him for the basketball star. It was no surprise that Heckard drop the law suit later that same year.
There are many cases of the victim being sued by the criminal and most of them are thrown out for being frivolous or plain ridiculous. This case really is up there with the most ridiculous. Andrew Burnett was serving free years for killing Sara McBurnett dog in a road rage incident. He believed that the case had caused him suffering so he sued the victim Sara and the San Jose Mercury News. No surprises when this case was thrown out.
If you thought that was crazy then a doctor suing a hospital for damages because it had failed from preventing him raping one of its patients. Edward Brewer believed he was owed $2 million in compensation, but the judge ruled that any damage he suffered from committing the crime was his own fault, and that the hospital had no legal duty to protect him from that choice.
Universals studious could never have imagined that they would be sued for scaring someone too much on their Halloween horror nights haunted house ride. Cleanthi Peters obviously thought it was too scary and claim compensation to the tune of $15.000 claiming that the ride caused her fear, mental anguish and emotional distress.
There are hundreds of cases out there like these where claiming compensation is seen possibly as a way of making a quick buck. Most of these cases are from America, but who knows with compensation claims on the rise in the U.K we could start to see a ridiculous cases come out of the woodwork soon.
Mold, Relative Humidity, The Dew Point, And Your Home
Mold is an ongoing worry for homeowners. Due to the complexity of the biological process, mold is excluded in home inspection contracts. The problem has received so much publicity that many people wonder what conditions might lead to fungal growth in the home. First, more often than not, the problem will be brought about because of a water problem on the exterior such as a leaking roof or uncontrolled water that has allowed standing water in the crawl space or the basement.
In analyzing homes, professionals are usually concerned with relative humidity (RH) and that is a percentage of the moisture in the air. Air is saturated at 100%. It cannot hold any more moisture so, when air is saturated, condensation forms on surfaces. We start seeing obvious problems when that occurs.
The warmer the air, the more moisture it can hold. But, when the temperature goes down overnight, the cool air is less able to retain moisture. If a home is 70 degrees F and the RH is 50%, what happens if the temperature goes down to 50 degrees F? Simple answer: The relative humidity shoots up to 100% and condensation becomes apparent.
Probably the first place a person will notice excess moisture forming, the condensation, is on windows but moisture could be occurring at or in walls as well. Research and experience indicate that condensation usually occurs on walls/sheathing and not as frequently inside walls or on insulation inside walls.
People often ask this question: What is the optimum relative humidity for my home? That is harder to answer than one might, at first, think. The quick number, at least for my region of the country and provided by the Northwest Clean Air Agency, is 30% to 50% with a reading as high as 60% not usually being a cause for much alarm. Keeping readings lower is best in the winter.
The problem is the dew point. Remember that air is saturated when relative humidity is 100%. Well, the dew point is the temperature at which water condenses inside the home. Some people think the dew point is a low temperature, around freezing, and that such a temperature could never occur inside the home. It is more complicated than that.
Some practical examples are in order. In a home, if the RH is 40% and the temperature is 69 degrees F the dew point in the home is 44 degrees — the temperature would have to fall to 44 degrees before condensation would form. This is a typical RH and temperature based on my studies in this northwest region of the country.
In another example, if the RH is 56% and the temperature is 70 degrees F, that change in the equation leads to a dew point of 53 degrees F. Condensation will form if the home drops to 53 degrees F.
In the final example, lets look at higher readings that might exist inside a home that is moist. With an RH of 77% and a temperature of 73 degrees F, the dew point is 66 degrees F — only 2 degrees under the 68 degrees that many people use as the ideal thermostat setting! If the home drops to 66 degrees, condensation will form on the inside.
It is obvious that, especially in winter, homeowners need to keep the relative humidity low. Where I live, in colder weather, it is more practical to keep a house somewhere above 44 degrees overnight than it is to keep it above 65 degrees.
This detailed information is beyond what most people, including inspectors, will be getting involved in on an ongoing basis. A word of warning, while you can obtain useful information from a relative humidity reading, it takes more than a single reading to gain enough information to make much of a determination as to whether or not a problem exists. It takes some study and analysis. And, some homes that seem like they should have mold growth do not, and the opposite can be true as well. Being alerted to this information helps one better understand why some houses have damp areas or stains. Excess moisture caused by high relative humidity can lead to damaged sheet rock, wood rot, mildew, mold, rust on metal, shrinking or expanding wood, reduced thermal resistance of insulation, odors. Frequently people ask what causes high relative humidity. It is not always easy to say but some of the usual suspects are showers, baths; cooking; washing clothes, dishes, floors and walls; breathing, perspiring; pets; uncontrolled surface water, wet crawl spaces and basements.
If you are, on a personal basis, interested in taking a look at the RH inside your home, purchase a relative humidity gauge (hygrometer) at an electronics store or online. You can easily find, online, dew point calculators or “psych charts” which allow you to determine the dew point from your relative humidity rand temperature readings.
How to Close the Best Deal When Buying College Textbooks
The costs of curricular college textbooks have risen considerably in the last few years, requiring college and university students to spend exorbitant sums of money simply to enter in possession of a minimum number of topical course materials each semester. Each school year, the average student is forced to spend up to $500 on new college textbooks in order to be able to continue one’s education.
Although there are many campus bookstores that offer students the opportunity to purchase used college textbooks at smaller prices, the discounts prepared by such offline resources are most often insignificant. Students who decide to buy used textbooks from the college bookstore are often surprised to see that they only economize a few bucks when making their purchases from such used textbook resources. At best, college students who buy all their curriculum-required study materials from used college bookstores rather than new bookstores are offered a 10 percent discount, a very small favor considering that many of these used college textbooks are out of date or in a deplorable condition.
Certain college bookstores convince students to buy college textbooks from such places by offering them the chance to sell back their study materials at the end of the semester or school year. However, students who do so are rarely able to sell their college textbooks at more than 5 to 10 percent of the original price! Even the most optimistic students can’t hope to sell back a new or used college textbook worth $80 for more than $8. In the worst case whatsoever, students may not be offered a dime when they try to valorize their college textbooks at the end of the semester. Due to these reasons, lots of students have recently turned away from campus bookstores, looking for cheaper ways of obtaining their required textbooks, such as buying online.
At present, the Internet is virtually saturated with online bookstores and similar online resources that establish very low, affordable prices for college textbooks. In order to ensure that you will make the best online purchase, the trick is to carefully analyze the offer and find the website that can service your needs and requirements in the most convenient way possible. Popular online college bookstores and similar online resources offer an entire series of advantages to students who decide to make their purchases from such places: extensive offer (students sometimes have better chances of finding rare college textbooks online rather than offline); very low prices (compared to campus bookstores, online resources make substantial discounts to students); possibility of selling back the purchased study materials at decent prices (students can sell back their college textbooks at up to 40-50 percent of the original price); you can order at any time of day; fast delivery and low shipping costs.
Competitive college textbook-offering websites allow students to search their required books by title, author, keyword or ISBN code. This way, finding the books you are interested in is simple and efficient. Once you find your desired textbooks, you can purchase them at the established price (some online resources even allow you to negotiate prices) and they will be delivered to you at home. The average delivery time of college textbook online resources is 10 business days; with a bit of luck, you can enter in possession of your books even sooner.
Shipping costs are usually low, and students who make more substantial orders don’t require paying shipping costs at all. When you don’t need the purchased college textbooks anymore, you can sell back these materials at up to 50 percent of the original price. Some websites have even better policies: if the textbooks you are selling back are in perfect condition, you have the freedom to decide your own price! This way you can actually try to sell your study materials at higher prices than the original costs.
