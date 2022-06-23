ApeCoin Shed $2.5 Billion From Its Market Cap In May

The month of May’s crypto market disaster did not fail to bring down along with it one of the “rising stars” in the crypto space, ApeCoin.
ApeCoin price has shown a robust performance in the face of the crippling crypto market crash. However, the bulls were still able to lift APE by about 50% higher from the coin’s low at $3.11.
As of this writing, APE was trading at $4.25, up 4.1% in the last seven days, and selling just below the newly established swing high at $4.35.
ApeCoin Market Cap Down By Half
Thursday’s data from Coingecko indicates that ApeCoin is among the top 50 crypto assets by market capitalization, having closed May with a market value of around $1.27 billion.
As a result of the decline in the value of other digital currencies, this amount appears large, but it reflects a 56 percent decline from its market value. APE’s high trading volume of $3.37 billion as of May 1 translated to a market value in excess of $4.55 billion.
A high volume of liquidation by coin holders rose on May 1 and accelerated from May 9 to 13, contributing significantly to the decrease in APE’s market value.
Experts say this is because of the broader geopolitical and global climate, including uncertainties in the ongoing war in Ukraine, among other factors.
Factors Contributing To APE Price Decline
It’s not just in the crypto field that things are not looking bright. Living expenses are growing, interest rates are rising, a recession is approaching, and inflation is skyrocketing. The US S&P 500 is currently in a bear market, and stock markets are shaky as well.
APE total market cap at $1.27 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com
According to a number of market analysts, these are some of the causes chipping away at the value of APE.
On May 1, APE began at $20.02, achieved an intraday high of $20.04, dropped 21 percent to an intraday low of $15.69, and ended at $15.97.
As a result of losing more than one-fifth of its value on the first trading day of the month, APE was unable to recover and continued to fall throughout the rest of May, reaching new lows.
APE began trading on May 1 at $20.02, achieved a monthly top of $20.04 on the same day, hit a monthly low of $5.25 on May 11, and finished the month at $6.76.
This represents a 66 percent decline between the opening and closing prices of APE in May.
Featured image from Gravitate.news, chart from TradingView.com
FTX partnered up with BlockFi to offer a new credit line
FTX offers trading opportunities for over 100 cryptocurrency trading pairs.
FTX a Bahamas-based centralized cryptocurrency exchange added trading pairs for Avalanche (AVAX), Tron (TRX), and Polygon (MATIC).
The whole cryptocurrency market is facing a downtrend, it lost more than 60% of its value. Result of this many exchanges paused withdrawal on crypto and removed trading pairs but the FTX exchange added trading pairs for AVAX/USDT, TRX/USDC, and MATIC/USDC.
Trading Pairs on FTX
The exchange offers trading opportunities for over 100 cryptocurrency trading pairs, including BTC/USDT, ETH/USDT, XRP/USDT, etc., in the spot market. An over-the-counter desk on the FTX platform also processes fee-free trades worth about $30 million daily.
FTX has had $370 trading volumes in the last 30 days and $3 billion volumes in lending in the last 24 hours. According to FTX, Avalanche (AVAX/USDT) traded at $17.02 with a trading volume of $15,345,732.75, and the price increased by 5.61% in the last 24 hours.
Tron (TRX/USDC) traded at $0.0640175 and the price of TRX/USDC increased by 1.63%. It has a 24 hours-trading volume of $3,970,985.56. Polygon (MATIC/USDC) traded at $0.507543 with a 24 hour trading volume of $29,629,715.42. MATIC/USDC is up by 9.12% in the last 24 hours.
On Tuesday, BlockFi CEO Zac Prince made the announcement on Twitter that they have partnered up with FTX to offer a new credit line and BlockFi has received a $250 million credit facility from FTX
The crypto market just saw some slight recovery, but the performances are upside down. Opposite to the way sellouts usually play out, the Bitcoin dominance dropped dramatically as the asset is underperforming the Small Cap index.
From last November’s $3 trillion market cap, the crypto market is now down to around $800 billion:
Smaller Altcoins Make A Strong Comeback
Last week the crypto market saw its bottom, followed now by some slight recovery. As per Arcane Research’s latest weekly report, the smaller altcoins have also been seeing red numbers with the Small Cap index shedding 27%, but it has been the best performer overall.
In contrast, Bitcoin had dropped 35%. Through this small window of relief during June, we have seen the blue-chip coin underperform all other indexes.
As a result, BTC’s dominance in the market fell -1,51% this week to 43,5% while Ether fell -0,31. The latter has been declining since May from 19.5% to 15%.
What’s Making This Crypto Winter Colder
The report notes that the primary driver of this crypto crash has been the hedge fund Three Arrow Capital (3AC) collapse. Having invested over $200 million in Luna Foundation Guard’s token sale, 3AC’s liquidity ended up being wiped out and its margin call was the last straw for the already pressured market.
As per the Wall Street Journal, the crypto hedge fund hired legal and financial advisers to help work out a solution for its investors and lenders. The firm is looking for a way out, “including asset sales and a rescue by another firm”. The prognostic is not very positive at the moment, seeing the wave of liquidations and mitigations of losses by crypto exchanges that have followed the collapse.
“We were not the first to get hit…This has been all part of the same contagion that has affected many other firms,” Kyle Davies, 3AC’s co-founder, said in an interview.
Arcane Research explained that “In periods of insolvency, creditors unwind the most liquid assets first, which is likely the root cause of BTC and ETH’s relative underperformance in the last week.”
The report adds that “illiquid altcoins are more challenging to sell at size, particularly during pressuring times, which explains why smaller coins have experienced less excessive selling pressure in the last week”.
Meanwhile, Microstrategy CEO Michael Saylor described the events around this winter as a “parade of horribles” in which the consequences of lack of regulation in the crypto field have made it possible for wash trading and cross-collateralized altcoins to weigh down on Bitcoin.
“What you have is a $400 billion cloud of opaque, unregistered securities trading without full and fair disclosure, and they are all cross-collateralized with Bitcoin.”
“The general public shouldn’t be buying unregistered securities from wildcat bankers that may or may not be there next Thursday,” Saylor added, slamming at the recent collapses and suggesting that future actions by regulators could prevent the level of volatility that BTC is now experiencing.
Indian traders have lost around ₹1000 crores to phishing exchange sites.
A panel meeting is planned with the financial authorities of the nation next week.
The buying trend presently prevailing in the crypto market is welcoming to both genuine and fraudulent individuals. Cheaters and scammers are taking advantage of investors’ crypto captivity and are making profits. CloudSEK, an artificial intelligence firm has revealed a report about the scam sites and the $128 million loss investors suffered.
JUST IN: Indian investors have lost $128 million to fake #crypto exchanges & wallets.
The development of phishing sites has increased altogether. The sites are much identical to the original sites in terms of design and URL address. Many of these false sites replicate CoinEgg, a prominent UK-based cryptocurrency platform.
The CloudSEK founder and CEO, Rahul Sasi put forward a concern stating the lack of steps that service providers can implement to prevent these malicious sites. No policies are available at present to monitor such kinds of websites. He expresses his note to increase the awareness among the public.
Rahul Sasi, CEO of CloudSEK
“In the long-term, it is imperative for the collaboration between crypto exchanges, Internet service providers (ISPs), and cybercrime cells to raise awareness and take action against threat groups”
India’s Stand on Crypto
In the last financial budget, the Indian government imposed a tax on the income earned through crypto exchanges. But the finance minister also stated that it doesn’t legalize cryptocurrency in the nation. And coming June 28, a panel of state and national finance ministers is set to meet to discuss the topic.
The sources state the meeting has been planned in two phases and the first phase is going to happen in the northern union territory of Chandigarh. The crypto advocates in the nation expect a clear outcome post this panel on the treatment of digital and crypto-assets.