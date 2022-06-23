Connect with us

As investigation continues, family of Ravens’ Jaylon Ferguson calls his death ‘one of the darkest moments in our lives’

As investigation continues, family of Ravens' Jaylon Ferguson calls his death 'one of the darkest moments in our lives'
With investigators looking into the death of Ravens outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, his family on Thursday asked for privacy, calling this “one of the darkest moments in our lives.”

In a statement shared on social media by Doni Smith, Ferguson’s fiancee, the family said it was with “deep sadness that we acknowledge the unexpected passing of our beloved Jaylon Ferguson.” Baltimore Police said they found the 26-year-old unresponsive at a home in the 400 block of Ilchester Avenue in Baltimore’s Harwood neighborhood late Tuesday.

Ferguson never regained consciousness and was later pronounced dead on the scene. Police said there were no signs of trauma or foul play, but investigators have not ruled out the possibility of an overdose. They said the medical examiner will determine a cause of death.

In its statement, Ferguson’s family said that despite “the speculation in earlier reports, at this point in time the cause of Jaylon’s death has yet to be determined. This is one of the darkest moments in our lives and we are still utterly shocked. We ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate through this difficult time.”

Ferguson and Smith had three young children. In a statement released by the team Wednesday, Ravens coach John Harbaugh called Ferguson, who was entering his fourth season in Baltimore, “a good-hearted, gentle person who loved his family and his team.”

The Yankees’ bullpen has withstood its major injuries

The Yankees' bullpen has withstood its major injuries
It’s easy to forget with a team sitting at 51-18, on pace to win an MLB-record 119 games, but the Yankees are not even at full strength.

Aroldis Chapman, Jonathan Loaisiga and Chad Green each went down with injuries in May. None of the trio — who came into the season as arguably the most important relievers on the squad — have pitched since May 22. Like with pretty much every other aspect of the team, the Yankees have been fine. In fact, several members of the bullpen have excelled in Chapman, Loaisiga and Green’s absence.

Since May 23, the first day without the big three, the Yankees’ bullpen has a 2.69 collective ERA in 87 innings. This hasn’t been the typical next man up situation, it’s been next man through the roof. The incredible aptitude is a testament not only to the relievers who have retired batter after batter, but also to pitching coach Matt Blake and bullpen czar Mike Harkey.

The unbelievable ascension of Clay Holmes is probably a result of several different factors, both from inside the Yankees’ clubhouse and within Holmes. Whatever has gotten into his Wheaties, he should consider sharing it with the rest of the clubhouse. Holmes has famously allowed only two earned runs all season: one in his first outing of the year, and another in a recent showing on June 20. In the middle, he ran off 31.1 straight scoreless innings with only one extra base hit.

When Chapman went down and relinquished the closer role to Holmes, it resulted in a situation that many fans and observers had wanted all along. Chapman is still an effective pitcher when he’s on his game, but his mercurial tendencies can create unneeded tension in the ninth inning. Holmes, on the other hand, has been as steady as they come, and is clearly in his prime whereas Chapman is aging out of his. Ever since Chapman went down, Holmes has been an absolute warlock. His 12 appearances post-Chapman have led to eight saves, 14 strikeouts and two walks. The 29-year-old righty has more strikeouts in that span than base runners allowed.

While his hiccup on Monday in Tampa led to a blown save (the Yankees have four blown saves in the 28 games since Chapman last pitched), the unlikely group of Aaron Hicks, Jose Trevino and Wandy Peralta picked him up to still deliver a win, naturally. This has been a recurring phenomenon of the Yankees’ season. Even when one element of the team is down — think Hicks and Joey Gallo — the rest of the roster raises its level to mask their teammates’ struggles. We’ve also seen it with Trevino morphing into one of the best hitting catchers in the league (albeit in limited playing time), spelling Kyle Higashioka and his woeful 53 wRC+.

But back to the bullpen. Ron Marinaccio, who has been thrust into a quasi version of Green’s long relief role, has been divine. The rookie, one that both he and the organization likely thought would spend 2022 in the minor leagues, is working on his own scoreless streak. Deploying a changeup that big leaguers still haven’t figured out, Marinaccio has pitched 12 innings since giving up his last earned run. He still needs to cut down on his walks, which is true of many relievers making their first MLB tour, but a changeup that has produced a .045 batting average and .091 slugging percentage firmly puts Marinaccio in Aaron Boone’s trusted pile of relievers for now.

Holmes and Marinaccio’s recent dominance has also taken some of the slack off Michael King. The team’s bullpen sensation for the first two months of the season hit his first patch of turbulence at the end of May but has recovered nicely since. King is still the best reliever in the league by Wins Above Replacement, but he’s already exceeded his career-high for games pitched in a single season. King has let in six earned runs in his last 12.2 innings (4.26 ERA) and issued six walks, two more than he gave up in his first 25.2 frames of the season.

For the second straight season, Lucas Luetge has been the unsung hero of a relief corps filled with much bigger names. Luetge has been dynamite since the Chapman-Loaisiga-Green triumvirate landed on the shelf. While it’s only been 8.2 innings, Luetge has held opponents to a .468 OPS and kept anyone from hitting a homer off him.

Batters have not been as kind to the depth pieces that either got called up from the minor leagues or were forced into higher profile jobs. While he earned the win on Wednesday night, Clarke Schmidt had been awful since May 23 (seven earned runs in nine games, eight walks in 13 innings), though his two-walk, four-run blowup in Minnesota skews the numbers a bit in such a small sample size. Schmidt was optioned back to Triple-A on Thursday morning.

Miguel Castro has also had a rough go. His 6.14 ERA during the bullpen’s depleted era is hard to look at, and with the staff at its healthiest, Castro surely wouldn’t have been the first man out of the pen in Sunday’s game in Toronto. Entering in the biggest spot of the game, Castro grooved a fastball that Lourdes Gurriel Jr. pounded for a resuscitating grand slam, helping the Blue Jays mount a comeback victory.

The Yankees should bank on having Chapman and Loaisiga back for the postseason. Green’s Tommy John surgery will relegate him to spectator duty, but this unit should be fine without him. That is, if Boone continues to use Holmes as the closer or in a similarly important fireman role. Whether it’s the seventh, eighth, or ninth inning, Holmes should be facing the heart of the order. He’s both earned that with his All-Star worthy numbers, but also his heavy sinker and absurd 83.1% ground ball rate that make getting out of a jam just one double play away.

That’s a problem for the Yankees to worry about whenever Chapman’s Achilles is healed. Until then, they have no reason not to keep leaning on Holmes, Marinaccio and Luetge for big outs. On Opening Day, if you said those three would be linchpins of the bullpen by late-June, one would assume the Yankees were in freefall. Quite the opposite, actually, as Blake and Harkey keep turning most of the arms they touch into gold.

Wisconsin election investigator says he deleted records

Wisconsin election investigator says he deleted records
By SCOTT BAUER

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice hired to investigate President Joe Biden’s victory in the battleground state testified Thursday that he routinely deleted records, and deactivated a personal email account, even after receiving open records requests.

Michael Gableman testified in a court hearing about whether the person who hired him, Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, should face penalties after earlier being found in contempt for how he handled the records requests from American Oversight.

Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn decided against penalizing Vos for contemp, but said she would determine later whether to penalize Vos for how he handled open records requests. She set a hearing for July 28.

Bailey-Rihn said that Gableman gave often conflicting testimony, but it was clear that he had destroyed records “that were contrary to what fits into the scheme of things.”

Vos hired Gableman a year ago, under pressure from Donald Trump, to investigate the former president’s loss to Biden by just under 21,000 votes in Wisconsin. The investigation has cost taxpayers about $900,000 so far. Biden’s victory has survived two recounts, multiple lawsuits, a nonpartisan audit and a review by a conservative law firm.

Gableman has issued two interim reports, but his work has faced a barrage of bipartisan criticism. Vos put his work on hold this spring pending the outcome of lawsuits challenging his ability to subpoena elected officials and others who worked on elections.

Gableman testified Thursday that he did early work on the investigation at a Milwaukee-area library and used his personal email account. Gableman said he did not retain the notes he took during meetings he attended, including one in August in South Dakota hosted by MyPillow founder Mike Lindell. He also testified that he deleted records if there was no pending open records request and he determined it was not useful or pertinent to his work.

“Did I delete documents? Yes, I did,” he said.

Gableman testified that someone in his office deleted his personal Yahoo email account for him after he had received an open records request from American Oversight. Gableman had used that account last summer before he had an official state email address.

The judge asked Gableman if he had searched the account for responsive records before deleting it and he said, “I believe so.”

“Do I specifically recall going back, I don’t,” Gableman said. “But I would have looked at every email account available to me.”

Gableman also revealed that he had to go to the emergency room for COVID-19 after attending an election conference hosted by Lindell in August.

“I went out there because I thought there was going to be some solid evidence of Chinese interference of the (voting) machines and I was very disappointed with the lack of substance to back up those claims,” Gableman said. “And I was annoyed that I had gone out and as it turns out I had COVID. Anyway, I didn’t find anything I could use during that seminar.”

Gableman, under questioning for the judge, also said his research included getting up to speed on how elections work because “I did not have a very sophisticated or intricate understanding.”

Gableman, who smiled when taking the stand, calmly answered questions for more than 90 minutes from the judge and American Oversight attorney Christa Westerberg. He had made sarcastic remarks about Westerberg two weeks ago when he testified in another case where he was the defendant.

Gableman refused to answer questions at that hearing, and in a scathing order last week Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington accused Gableman of unprofessional and misogynistic conduct. The judge fined him $2,000 a day until he complied with the open records requests, and referred the case to the office that regulates attorneys in the state for possible further disciplinary action.

Gableman has appealed that ruling.

Vos and the Assembly have argued that they were not responsible for the records held by Gableman’s office. But Bailey-Rihn disagreed. She found Vos in contempt in March for not following the records law but determined Thursday that he had taken steps to purge the contempt order. The judge left open the question of whether he will face penalties under the open records law.

The case is one of three open records lawsuits brought by the liberal watchdog group American Oversight. All of them seek records related to the investigation into the 2020 election that Gableman led.

21 BEST HINDI OLD SONGS OF ALL TIME

Best Hindi Old Songs
How many times has Bollywood made you fall in love? Whether it’s dancing, laughing, crying, or all of the above, chances are that when you’re watching an old Hindi film, you’re having an emotional experience. And much of that experience relies on the songs in these films from the biggest hits to the forgotten gems (and everything in between). These are the best old Hindi songs of all time, so you can re-live your favorite scenes and feel all the feels while doing it.

1) Lag Ja Gale – Lata Mangeshkar

Credits: SPOTIFY
This  continues to be a popular
the song even after 50+ years of its release. The aura and beauty of this song combined with the soulful, spellbinding, and sincere singing of Lata Mangeshkar Ji have made this a timeless, evergreen & classic song.

2) Meri Bheegi Bheegi Si – Kishore Kumar

Best Hindi Old Songs
Credits: Saregama Music
No autotune no software just real talent. Those days were black and white but people lived a colorful life with these legendary singers and their songs around them. More than 40 years of this song, still hitting as hard as it did in 1973.

3) Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Amit Kumar

Best Hindi Old Songs
Credits: Hindi Song Lyrics
Such meaningful, beautiful, and tranquil Hindi old songs are unfortunately rarely made these days. This Hindi old song clearly shows the innocence of love, the holiness of love, and the heavenly feeling of love.

4) Jane Woh Kaise Log The – Hemant Kumar

Best Hindi Old Songs
Credits: Saregama Music
This was the only male song in the movie Pyaasa is not sung by Mohammad Rafi. Instead, it is sung by Hemant Kumar and only a legend like SD Burman could have realized that the underlying theme of melancholy in this song had to be captured with a heavier (bass) voice. Of course, the lyrics of Sahir Ludhianvi are sublime as well. The line “Hum ko apna saaya tak aksar bezaar mila” is pure class. This is one of our favorite Hindi old songs.

5) Chhu Kar Mere Man ko – Kishore Kumar

This Hindi old song is so soothing and connects to the soul, one can never be bored of listening to Hindi old songs like this all over again.

6) Hoshwalon Ko Khabar Kya – Jagjit Singh

Best Hindi Old Songs
Credits: SPOTIFY
Listen to this Hindi old song while sitting on the balcony, holding a glass full of ginger tea. Listen to this wonderful masterpiece and get the feeling of nostalgia as well as peace at the same time! This song is definitely on our list of Hindi old songs

7) Hai Apna Dil To Aawara – Hemant Kumar

Best Hindi Old Songs
Just look at the legends involved, Majrooh Sultanpuri, SD Burman, Hemant Kumar, and on-screen Evergreen Devanand and Beauty Queen Wahida Rehman. What else do you want for the Hindi old songs playlist?

8) Rimjhim Gire Sawan – Kishore Kumar

Kishore Kumar’s matchless voice quality creates such an environment that a bright sunny day seems to be a rainy day. This is one of our personal favorites in Hindi old songs.

9) Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar – Asha Bhosle, Mohammad Rafi

Best Hindi Old Songs
The meaning and the expression of feelings with such soulful music in these Hindi old songs are the reasons why people back then are still called legendary.

10) Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein – Mukesh

Best Hindi Old Songs
Credits: Saregama Music
Possibly one of the best Hindi old songs of all time. Soothing melody. A wonderful composition by Khayum that touches our hearts. A soulful rendition by Mukesh Ji.

11) Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai – Lata Mangeshkar, Mukesh

Best Hindi Old Songs
Credits: Saregama Music
One hundred years from now and eternal gems like these Hindi old songs will still bring tears to people’s eyes and sentiments into their hearts.

12) Tum Ko Dekha Toh Ye Khayal Aaya – Jagjit Singh

Best Hindi Old Songs
Credits: Hindi Kala
This Hindi old song proves that a man can look handsome in a simple shirt with a genuine look and a girl can look beautiful with a simple blue salwar kurta and it gives you a scent of real love. When Hindi old songs like these exist, stress and depression have no option but to leave this planet.

13) Sab Kuch Seekha Humne – Mukesh

Best Hindi Old Songs
Credits: LemonWire
An autobiographical song was written by Shailendra, all his life he was known for his simplicity, humility, and modesty and was an exact epitome of the character which Raj Kapoor presented on screen. One of the best Hindi old songs for sure.

14) Saagar Jaisi Aankhonwali – Kishore Kumar

Best Hindi Old Songs
Credits: Lyricsveer
Every time we listen to Hindi old songs like these, our heart gets filled with love and happiness. When Kishore Kumar sings, the words find their meaning.

15) Kuchh Toh Log Kahenge – Kishore Kumar

Best Hindi Old Songs
Credits: Old is Gold
Whenever I am in pain, I love to listen to this Hindi old song in particular. It assures me that things will be fine. People tend to destroy others’ lives due to personal ego and anger. They don’t care what the other person feels due to their harsh words and how their words can destroy the self-confidence of others. Hindi old songs like these are such a motivation.

16) Aap Ki Aankhon Mein Kuch – Kishore Kumar

Best Hindi Old Songs
Credits: Ultra Bollywood
Each line of this Hindi old song is full of meaning and power to hold life together. When we, the people of the 21st century, hear these kinds of Hindi old songs, it seems that it was composed yesterday. That is why these are known as ‘legendary songs’.

17) Aap Ke Haseen Rukh Pe – Mohammed Rafi

Best Hindi Old Songs
Credits: Hindi Kala
This is a must-listen song for all music and singing learners. Rendition of every single word is a learning of how it can be delivered to create a profound expression and lasting impact. The slow pace of the song makes it one of the best Hindi old songs. The rhythm is superb. The genius of Nayyar sahab and Rafi Sahab at their best. Keep listening to this Hindi old song it never sinks in only one go.

18) Ajib Dastan Hai Yeh – Lata Mangeshkar

Best Hindi Old Songs
Credits: Pianobajao
A beautiful Hindi old song with very deep meaning. Though Hindi old songs don’t contain any color except black and white still reflect each and every color of a perfectly beautiful life. One of the best Hindi old songs Bollywood has ever made.

19) Teri Aankhon Ke Siva – Mohammed Rafi

Best Hindi Old Songs
Credits: Soundcloud
The beautiful lyrics of this song describe why Hindi old songs of that era were the best.

20) Na Jane Kyon Hota Hai – Lata Mangeshkar

Best Hindi Old Songs
Credits: lyricsgumgumayein
This timeless classic is one of the most popular Hindi old songs. Lata Ji’s voice will always be etched in our minds.

21) Tere Bina Zindagi Se – Lata Mangeshkar, Kishore Kumar

Best Hindi Old Songs
Credits: Lyrics Hub
“Tum jo kehdo to aaj ki raat chaand doobe ga nahin, raat ko rok lo” – no one can sing better than Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar. One of the immortal Hindi old songs.
These Hindi old songs will instantly transport you back to the best romantic moments in some of your favorite Bollywood movies.

The post 21 BEST HINDI OLD SONGS OF ALL TIME appeared first on MEWS.

