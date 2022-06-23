News
As investigation continues, family of Ravens’ Jaylon Ferguson calls his death ‘one of the darkest moments in our lives’
With investigators looking into the death of Ravens outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, his family on Thursday asked for privacy, calling this “one of the darkest moments in our lives.”
In a statement shared on social media by Doni Smith, Ferguson’s fiancee, the family said it was with “deep sadness that we acknowledge the unexpected passing of our beloved Jaylon Ferguson.” Baltimore Police said they found the 26-year-old unresponsive at a home in the 400 block of Ilchester Avenue in Baltimore’s Harwood neighborhood late Tuesday.
Ferguson never regained consciousness and was later pronounced dead on the scene. Police said there were no signs of trauma or foul play, but investigators have not ruled out the possibility of an overdose. They said the medical examiner will determine a cause of death.
In its statement, Ferguson’s family said that despite “the speculation in earlier reports, at this point in time the cause of Jaylon’s death has yet to be determined. This is one of the darkest moments in our lives and we are still utterly shocked. We ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate through this difficult time.”
Ferguson and Smith had three young children. In a statement released by the team Wednesday, Ravens coach John Harbaugh called Ferguson, who was entering his fourth season in Baltimore, “a good-hearted, gentle person who loved his family and his team.”
The Yankees’ bullpen has withstood its major injuries
It’s easy to forget with a team sitting at 51-18, on pace to win an MLB-record 119 games, but the Yankees are not even at full strength.
Aroldis Chapman, Jonathan Loaisiga and Chad Green each went down with injuries in May. None of the trio — who came into the season as arguably the most important relievers on the squad — have pitched since May 22. Like with pretty much every other aspect of the team, the Yankees have been fine. In fact, several members of the bullpen have excelled in Chapman, Loaisiga and Green’s absence.
Since May 23, the first day without the big three, the Yankees’ bullpen has a 2.69 collective ERA in 87 innings. This hasn’t been the typical next man up situation, it’s been next man through the roof. The incredible aptitude is a testament not only to the relievers who have retired batter after batter, but also to pitching coach Matt Blake and bullpen czar Mike Harkey.
The unbelievable ascension of Clay Holmes is probably a result of several different factors, both from inside the Yankees’ clubhouse and within Holmes. Whatever has gotten into his Wheaties, he should consider sharing it with the rest of the clubhouse. Holmes has famously allowed only two earned runs all season: one in his first outing of the year, and another in a recent showing on June 20. In the middle, he ran off 31.1 straight scoreless innings with only one extra base hit.
When Chapman went down and relinquished the closer role to Holmes, it resulted in a situation that many fans and observers had wanted all along. Chapman is still an effective pitcher when he’s on his game, but his mercurial tendencies can create unneeded tension in the ninth inning. Holmes, on the other hand, has been as steady as they come, and is clearly in his prime whereas Chapman is aging out of his. Ever since Chapman went down, Holmes has been an absolute warlock. His 12 appearances post-Chapman have led to eight saves, 14 strikeouts and two walks. The 29-year-old righty has more strikeouts in that span than base runners allowed.
While his hiccup on Monday in Tampa led to a blown save (the Yankees have four blown saves in the 28 games since Chapman last pitched), the unlikely group of Aaron Hicks, Jose Trevino and Wandy Peralta picked him up to still deliver a win, naturally. This has been a recurring phenomenon of the Yankees’ season. Even when one element of the team is down — think Hicks and Joey Gallo — the rest of the roster raises its level to mask their teammates’ struggles. We’ve also seen it with Trevino morphing into one of the best hitting catchers in the league (albeit in limited playing time), spelling Kyle Higashioka and his woeful 53 wRC+.
But back to the bullpen. Ron Marinaccio, who has been thrust into a quasi version of Green’s long relief role, has been divine. The rookie, one that both he and the organization likely thought would spend 2022 in the minor leagues, is working on his own scoreless streak. Deploying a changeup that big leaguers still haven’t figured out, Marinaccio has pitched 12 innings since giving up his last earned run. He still needs to cut down on his walks, which is true of many relievers making their first MLB tour, but a changeup that has produced a .045 batting average and .091 slugging percentage firmly puts Marinaccio in Aaron Boone’s trusted pile of relievers for now.
Holmes and Marinaccio’s recent dominance has also taken some of the slack off Michael King. The team’s bullpen sensation for the first two months of the season hit his first patch of turbulence at the end of May but has recovered nicely since. King is still the best reliever in the league by Wins Above Replacement, but he’s already exceeded his career-high for games pitched in a single season. King has let in six earned runs in his last 12.2 innings (4.26 ERA) and issued six walks, two more than he gave up in his first 25.2 frames of the season.
For the second straight season, Lucas Luetge has been the unsung hero of a relief corps filled with much bigger names. Luetge has been dynamite since the Chapman-Loaisiga-Green triumvirate landed on the shelf. While it’s only been 8.2 innings, Luetge has held opponents to a .468 OPS and kept anyone from hitting a homer off him.
Batters have not been as kind to the depth pieces that either got called up from the minor leagues or were forced into higher profile jobs. While he earned the win on Wednesday night, Clarke Schmidt had been awful since May 23 (seven earned runs in nine games, eight walks in 13 innings), though his two-walk, four-run blowup in Minnesota skews the numbers a bit in such a small sample size. Schmidt was optioned back to Triple-A on Thursday morning.
Miguel Castro has also had a rough go. His 6.14 ERA during the bullpen’s depleted era is hard to look at, and with the staff at its healthiest, Castro surely wouldn’t have been the first man out of the pen in Sunday’s game in Toronto. Entering in the biggest spot of the game, Castro grooved a fastball that Lourdes Gurriel Jr. pounded for a resuscitating grand slam, helping the Blue Jays mount a comeback victory.
The Yankees should bank on having Chapman and Loaisiga back for the postseason. Green’s Tommy John surgery will relegate him to spectator duty, but this unit should be fine without him. That is, if Boone continues to use Holmes as the closer or in a similarly important fireman role. Whether it’s the seventh, eighth, or ninth inning, Holmes should be facing the heart of the order. He’s both earned that with his All-Star worthy numbers, but also his heavy sinker and absurd 83.1% ground ball rate that make getting out of a jam just one double play away.
That’s a problem for the Yankees to worry about whenever Chapman’s Achilles is healed. Until then, they have no reason not to keep leaning on Holmes, Marinaccio and Luetge for big outs. On Opening Day, if you said those three would be linchpins of the bullpen by late-June, one would assume the Yankees were in freefall. Quite the opposite, actually, as Blake and Harkey keep turning most of the arms they touch into gold.
Wisconsin election investigator says he deleted records
By SCOTT BAUER
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice hired to investigate President Joe Biden’s victory in the battleground state testified Thursday that he routinely deleted records, and deactivated a personal email account, even after receiving open records requests.
Michael Gableman testified in a court hearing about whether the person who hired him, Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, should face penalties after earlier being found in contempt for how he handled the records requests from American Oversight.
Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn decided against penalizing Vos for contemp, but said she would determine later whether to penalize Vos for how he handled open records requests. She set a hearing for July 28.
Bailey-Rihn said that Gableman gave often conflicting testimony, but it was clear that he had destroyed records “that were contrary to what fits into the scheme of things.”
Vos hired Gableman a year ago, under pressure from Donald Trump, to investigate the former president’s loss to Biden by just under 21,000 votes in Wisconsin. The investigation has cost taxpayers about $900,000 so far. Biden’s victory has survived two recounts, multiple lawsuits, a nonpartisan audit and a review by a conservative law firm.
Gableman has issued two interim reports, but his work has faced a barrage of bipartisan criticism. Vos put his work on hold this spring pending the outcome of lawsuits challenging his ability to subpoena elected officials and others who worked on elections.
Gableman testified Thursday that he did early work on the investigation at a Milwaukee-area library and used his personal email account. Gableman said he did not retain the notes he took during meetings he attended, including one in August in South Dakota hosted by MyPillow founder Mike Lindell. He also testified that he deleted records if there was no pending open records request and he determined it was not useful or pertinent to his work.
“Did I delete documents? Yes, I did,” he said.
Gableman testified that someone in his office deleted his personal Yahoo email account for him after he had received an open records request from American Oversight. Gableman had used that account last summer before he had an official state email address.
The judge asked Gableman if he had searched the account for responsive records before deleting it and he said, “I believe so.”
“Do I specifically recall going back, I don’t,” Gableman said. “But I would have looked at every email account available to me.”
Gableman also revealed that he had to go to the emergency room for COVID-19 after attending an election conference hosted by Lindell in August.
“I went out there because I thought there was going to be some solid evidence of Chinese interference of the (voting) machines and I was very disappointed with the lack of substance to back up those claims,” Gableman said. “And I was annoyed that I had gone out and as it turns out I had COVID. Anyway, I didn’t find anything I could use during that seminar.”
Gableman, under questioning for the judge, also said his research included getting up to speed on how elections work because “I did not have a very sophisticated or intricate understanding.”
Gableman, who smiled when taking the stand, calmly answered questions for more than 90 minutes from the judge and American Oversight attorney Christa Westerberg. He had made sarcastic remarks about Westerberg two weeks ago when he testified in another case where he was the defendant.
Gableman refused to answer questions at that hearing, and in a scathing order last week Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington accused Gableman of unprofessional and misogynistic conduct. The judge fined him $2,000 a day until he complied with the open records requests, and referred the case to the office that regulates attorneys in the state for possible further disciplinary action.
Gableman has appealed that ruling.
Vos and the Assembly have argued that they were not responsible for the records held by Gableman’s office. But Bailey-Rihn disagreed. She found Vos in contempt in March for not following the records law but determined Thursday that he had taken steps to purge the contempt order. The judge left open the question of whether he will face penalties under the open records law.
The case is one of three open records lawsuits brought by the liberal watchdog group American Oversight. All of them seek records related to the investigation into the 2020 election that Gableman led.
21 BEST HINDI OLD SONGS OF ALL TIME
1) Lag Ja Gale – Lata Mangeshkar
2) Meri Bheegi Bheegi Si – Kishore Kumar
3) Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Amit Kumar
4) Jane Woh Kaise Log The – Hemant Kumar
5) Chhu Kar Mere Man ko – Kishore Kumar
6) Hoshwalon Ko Khabar Kya – Jagjit Singh
7) Hai Apna Dil To Aawara – Hemant Kumar
8) Rimjhim Gire Sawan – Kishore Kumar
9) Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar – Asha Bhosle, Mohammad Rafi
10) Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein – Mukesh
11) Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai – Lata Mangeshkar, Mukesh
12) Tum Ko Dekha Toh Ye Khayal Aaya – Jagjit Singh
13) Sab Kuch Seekha Humne – Mukesh
14) Saagar Jaisi Aankhonwali – Kishore Kumar
15) Kuchh Toh Log Kahenge – Kishore Kumar
16) Aap Ki Aankhon Mein Kuch – Kishore Kumar
17) Aap Ke Haseen Rukh Pe – Mohammed Rafi
18) Ajib Dastan Hai Yeh – Lata Mangeshkar
19) Teri Aankhon Ke Siva – Mohammed Rafi
20) Na Jane Kyon Hota Hai – Lata Mangeshkar
21) Tere Bina Zindagi Se – Lata Mangeshkar, Kishore Kumar
The post 21 BEST HINDI OLD SONGS OF ALL TIME appeared first on MEWS.
