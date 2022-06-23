News
ASK IRA: Did Pistons-Blazers trade hand Heat a pair of losses?
Q: Ira, the Heat could have paid nothing for Jerami Grant and let him slip away. Imagine him with Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry. – Andy.
A: Well, there’s no need to imagine anything of the sort, with Jerami Grant off to the Portland Trail Blazers for nothing more than cap space, a future first-round pick and some second-round window dressing. Yes, I believed Jerami would have been a quality fit in the Heat starting lineup alongside Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry. But with Detroit prioritizing cap space, the Heat lacked the resources to play the Pistons’ game. They had neither the type of trade exception the Blazers held for CJ McCollum, nor, obviously, the necessary cap space. And for all the speculation, this likely was not to the level of the Heat being willing to potentially part with Tyler Herro. Yes, the Heat could have used a veteran scoring wing, but Detroit obviously preferred the space to spend as they see fit going forward, rather than taking on the contract of Duncan Robinson, and those remaining four years. The deal also makes it far more likely, as if it wasn’t already, that Damian Lillard plays on with the Trail Blazers. So two down and free agency to go for the Heat.
Q: Hi, Ira. With it being reported that Bradley Beal will decline his player option and become an unrestricted free agent, in terms of salary cap limitations, how limited are the Heat and what possible moves can they make to accommodate Bradley’s contract? – Victor, Miramar.
A: All indications are the move comes in advance of Bradley Beal re-upping on a maximum deal with the Wizards. If Bradley had prioritized a trade, it would have left open far more options had he held off on such a decision. Not nearly the same optimism with this one as when Jimmy Butler worked his way out of Philadelphia with his sign-and-trade to the Heat in the 2019 offseason.
Q: If Tyler Herro does get traded and the Miami Heat do not receive a scoring wing in return, is there the possibility for a starting role for Victor Oladipo to give him every opportunity to get back to close to his All-Star days? – Christopher, Vancouver.
A: If Tyler Herro is dealt, it would be for a wing in return. Otherwise, you are creating one void to address another (perhaps in the power rotation). Victor Oladipo hardly has shown enough in his comeback to this point for any type of considerable commitment.
For Elizabeth Morrissey Brown, hospitality is first priority
It’s been a tumultuous six years for Morrissey Hospitality.
When company founder Bill Morrissey died of leukemia in 2016, it was unclear what the future was for the firm, which runs restaurants, hotels and event centers.
Ownership was transferred to Morrissey’s three children — Arthur, Chris and Elizabeth — but their dad left some huge shoes to fill.
Elizabeth Morrissey Brown, 33, currently the vice president of business development and marketing for the company, didn’t even start working for Morrissey Hospitality until 2018. We recently caught up with her as the company continues to grow, despite a lingering pandemic and lots of industry change.
Morrissey Brown started her hospitality career outside of her dad’s company. She was a wine and spirits distributor for Johnson Bros. This was after attending college in Colorado.
“I didn’t really know these cities as an adult, let alone as a business professional,” Morrissey Brown said. “I credit that time in liquor distribution with helping me get to know the hospitality industry. It was a wonderful learning experience and provided me with immense professional growth.”
She’s still in that learning phase, working under president Richard Dobransky, a 30-year hospitality industry veteran.
The two of them have overseen some recent rapid growth for the company, which had signed on five new restaurants just before the pandemic hit. Throughout 2020, they kept their heads down and did what they could to muddle through.
“We are fortunate that our company, the majority of us survived,” Morrissey Brown said.
As local businesses “started poking their heads up,” Morrissey Brown said, the company was in a unique position to help struggling restaurants and hotels build back — better.
“As we were having conversations and sharing best practices with people, what we found was a great opportunity to assist other hospitality businesses,” she said. “Many restaurants and hotels are stretched too thin. We started to find ways to complement each others’ businesses.”
That meant starting an a la carte suite of services — from HR to accounting to finance services.
“It’s a lot to offer in a one-stop shop,” Morrissey Brown said.
The strategy paid off with lots of new clients. In fact, over the past three years, the company’s portfolio has tripled in size.
Since the pandemic, the company has added Admiral D’s Waterfront Tavern in White Bear Lake, Freight House in Stillwater, New Bohemia locations in St. Paul and Plymouth, Seventh Street Truck Park in St. Paul and the recently opened Momento in St. Paul.
And just last month, Morrissey announced it would take over the Water Street Inn in Stillwater.
All in all, the company manages 19 brands, including The St. Paul Hotel and St. Paul Gril, Tria in North Oaks and the St. Paul River Center.
Morrissey said the recent growth has been rapid, and the company isn’t necessarily looking for new clients at the moment.
“For this year, we’re looking to slow the roll. However, we always love to sell and create guest experiences for people,” Morrissey said.
She said she’s proud of what the company has been able to achieve despite the upheaval.
“My father was my mentor … and this is about continuing his mission, vision and the culture he created. What makes Morrissey different from other companies is that we pride ourselves on being stewards of the hospitality industry, we are known for our service and we also pride ourselves on longevity of our clients,” Morrissey said. “We want to be exceptional every time. That’s our mission statement and that’s our standard.”
‘The dream is almost a reality’: Former Poly standout Justin Lewis ready for NBA draft and what comes next
Workout after workout in city after city, Justin Lewis has welcomed the grind as he gets closer to realizing his dream.
In preparation of the 2022 NBA draft, set to take place Thursday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, the former Poly and Marquette basketball star attended the NBA scouting combine last month in Chicago and has since worked out for more than a dozen franchises.
For the 20-year-old Lewis, who declared for the draft after his sensational sophomore season at Marquette, this demanding time has been a labor of love.
“My approach has just been to attack each workout as they come and just get better and have fun when I do them,” he said. “My love for the game helps me attack each and every day. It’s a tough process and my joy for the game helps me get better and I just keep trying to reach different goals in my life.”
One of his biggest goals going back to his childhood days is playing in the NBA, and he’s on the verge of making it happen. As a sophomore at Marquette, the 6-foot-7, 240-pound forward averaged a team-high 16.8 points and 7.9 rebounds and was named Big East Most Improved Player and an All-Big East first-team selection.
He said the work he put in going into the season and the significant strides he made during it pushed him to turn pro. National experts have him going anywhere from the late first round to the middle of the second in mock drafts.
Thursday night can’t come soon enough for the Baltimore native.
“Now, the dream is almost a reality,” Lewis said. “I don’t even know how to explain it — just an exciting feeling to finally see the work I’ve put in and the things I’ve done over all the years are starting to come in handy. It’s just exciting and it makes me want more because I feel the sky’s the limit right now.”
Marquette coach Shaka Smart, who guided the Golden Eagles to a 19-13 mark in his first season, said Lewis’ growth as a player and person in the past year puts him on a great trajectory to make the leap to the NBA.
“What I told him and tell all the guys that go through the process is next Thursday is just the first step,” Smart said during a news conference last Wednesday at Marquette. “It’s a huge step, but it’s a situation where now it’s, ‘OK, I found out where I’m going, who I’m playing for and now it’s time to continue that trajectory.’
“I’m excited for him. When you get to that level, obviously, the competition goes up, the expectations go up. He’s going to have a learning curve like anyone else, but he’s a great guy who has really grown. He’s very motivated, he’s been working his butt off, so I’m excited to follow what’s next for him.”
In his high school years — first as a freshman at Calvert Hall, then his last three at Poly — Lewis showed his potential with a combination of size, skill and game sense. Former Poly coach Sam Brand saw something else in Lewis that went beyond the court.
“I could tell he really wanted to be good,” Brand said. “I think a lot of guys that are tall play basketball and stick with basketball because they’re just tall and people want them to play. But Justin loved the game. He loved preparing, he was always here early.
“One of the separators that I saw early is I could tell he just enjoyed being in the gym. He liked to compete, he liked to practice and get shots up. He has the love for it and if you have the physical capability and the love, that’s what any coach dreams of.”
During Lewis’ time at Poly, the Engineers were the team to beat in the Baltimore City league. He helped lead them to two state titles (2017-18, 2018-19) and a third was likely before COVID-19 shut down his senior season before the state semifinal round. Lewis was named The Baltimore Sun’s 2019-20 All-Metro co-Player of the Year after averaging 19.3 points and 13.4 rebounds per game.
Point guard Rahim Ali, who assisted on many of the 1,374 career points Lewis scored at Poly, got a first-hand look at the passion his close friend has for the game of basketball.
“He’s blessed to be one of the ones to make it, and that’s great because he’s a special person and everything that was meant for him is coming to him. It’s wonderful,” Ali said. “He loves the game. You can tell when somebody is faking it and being real about it, and he really loves it.”
Lewis credits the tough grind and pride that’s attached to Baltimore basketball as a key factor in his drive to succeed. The traits go everywhere he goes.
“It has shaped me into the player I am,” he said. “Seeing the toughness of all the guys before me and learning from them and just playing in the city league, you got to be tough. So I would say it helped me both mentally and physically.”
In emerging as the Golden Eagles’ primary scoring option last season, Lewis displayed versatility — including an improved jump shot and handle to go with his established post play — that makes him an intriguing NBA prospect. His length and ability to switch on defense is another asset.
Lewis goes into Thursday night’s draft with self-confidence that’s a product of the work he has put in, but also with an understanding that there’s so much more to learn.
“I’m getting criticized for certain things in my game right now but I know I’ll work on those things to get better,” he said. “So it’s exciting more than it is getting down on myself because I know I’ll attack during the offseason and get better at those things.”
2022 NBA DRAFT
Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y.
Thursday, 7:30 p.m.
TV: ESPN, Chs. 2, 7
Chicago Cubs closer David Robertson, 37, fulfills dream by hitting in a major-league game for the 1st time
David Robertson waited 14 years for this moment.
The Chicago Cubs’ 37-year-old closer had been itching to step into the batter’s box just once during his major-league career. His time finally arrived Wednesday night at PNC Park in the Cubs’ 14-5 blowout win against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Robertson had not taken an official at-bat since high school as a shortstop and pitcher in Tuscaloosa, Ala., a stretch that included 787 pitching appearances in professional baseball dating to when the New York Yankees drafted him out of the University of Alabama in 2006.
But Robertson held out hope that chance would arise at some point during his big-league career. The situation certainly was unconventional. With two outs in the top of the ninth, Robertson hit against Pirates infielder Diego Castillo.
As everyone in the Cubs dugout lined up against the railing for a front-row view, Castillo struck out a swinging Robertson on a full count. In honor of his first career MLB at-bat, Robertson was given the Cubs’ lineup card from the game. He plans to find a place to hang it in his home.
“I don’t know if I’ll ever get another opportunity, so I’m glad I did and made my dream come true,” Robertson said. “Even though I struck out.”
Robertson borrowed Christopher Morel’s bat and Yan Gomes’ helmet. Someone offered him batting gloves, but he declined. He figured they wouldn’t matter because Robertson’s approach was simple: swing hard and hit the ball.
“I really wasn’t thinking about anything else,” Robertson said. “It seemed like the mound was very close.”
His memorable moment initially was a long shot.
Robertson, who pitched a scoreless eighth, needed the offense’s help to get to the plate. He was slotted into the designated hitter spot in the order, which wasn’t due up until eighth in the final inning. Castillo retired two of the first three Cubs he faced, but Andrelton Simmons walked, Jason Heyward was hit by a pitch to load the bases and Alfonso Rivas followed with his first career grand slam. Rafael Ortega’s two-strike single brought up Robertson.
“I didn’t think it was actually going to happen,” he said.
Robertson smiled.
“And then I blew it. I blew it.”
Robertson fell behind Castillo 1-2 before working a full count. He whiffed on the sixth pitch of the at-bat, elevated above the zone for a would-be ball. Robertson didn’t see a pitch faster than 55.4 mph. One of his three swings-and-misses came on a 40.4-mph eephus.
Throughout the sequence, a grin stretched across Robertson’s face.
“It was fun to get in the box, I just couldn’t hit the ball,” Robertson said. “It was so slow and I wasn’t going to walk. … I mean, it’s easy to tell when it’s a ball or strike when it’s, like, 40 miles an hour, but I wasn’t going to walk. I had to swing. I had to try.”
Manager David Ross had broached the topic with Robertson before the Pirates brought in Castillo for the ninth. Ross said he had been looking to get Robertson an at-bat a couple of times this season and wasn’t sure it was going to work out Wednesday.
Robertson’s coaches and teammates got some laughs out of watching him hit. Ross joked that Robertson had “too much bad speed for how slow it was coming.” He noticed Robertson couldn’t stop smiling on deck and called him a kid at heart, even when the veteran’s pitching.
Robertson said he “absolutely” heard it from his teammates after walking back into the dugout after his strikeout, all in good fun, proclaiming: “They were wearing me out.” Ian Happ, who homered in the win, joked about Robertson needing to get in the cage to work on his swing.
“That was tough,” said an amused Keegan Thompson after holding the Pirates to one run in six innings. “He’s been begging for an at-bat the whole year and he swung and missed three times. I mean, at least he swung, but you’ve got to put the ball in play.”
Baseball is a long season, and for a Cubs team closer to last place than first, the levity of Robertson hitting was welcomed.
“It felt like first time I’ve laughed in the dugout in a while, so that definitely felt good,” Ross said. “These guys continue to come in and work hard, and you want to see them succeed and us succeed, and the nights when you have the ability to relax and take the focus off of so many little things and just have a little bit of fun and watch D-Rob get up there and a position player versus pitcher for once, (it) was fun to watch.”
For Elizabeth Morrissey Brown, hospitality is first priority
'The dream is almost a reality': Former Poly standout Justin Lewis ready for NBA draft and what comes next
