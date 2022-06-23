News
Austin Hays becomes the sixth Orioles player to hit for the cycle, doing so in six innings vs. Nationals
The rain picked up its intensity again as Austin Hays stepped to the plate in the sixth inning, as if the sprinkler system in the sky could tell the Orioles outfielder was on fire. Even that water suppression system couldn’t stifle Hays, who promptly lashed the last remaining item on his checklist into left-center field.
The 26-year-old cruised into second base with a double, adding to his single, triple and home run earlier in the game. For some time, the rain that continued to fall on Hays while he soaked in applause at Camden Yards on Wednesday night was the only thing that stood in the way of him achieving history. A 44-minute delay gave way to a water-soaked resumption, but it was enough to give Hays a fourth at-bat.
Hays’ performance started innocently enough, with an infield single to lead off the first inning against Washington Nationals left-hander Patrick Corbin. It escalated from there, with three straight extra-base hits a major part of Baltimore’s offensive outburst on the way to a 7-0 lead.
Hays became the sixth player in Orioles history to hit for the cycle and the first since Jonathan Villar did so in 2019. He also threw out a runner at third base in the first inning, another standout moment for the young outfielder — the kind of plays that have vaulted him into the All-Star Game conversation.
In his second at-bat, Hays sent a homer over the left field fence before adding a stand-up triple off the right field wall in the fourth inning. Then a rain delay came, but a break in the weather gave Hays one more chance.
Mere minutes after Hays’ feat, the rain intensified and sent Wednesday’s outing into another delay. But Hays got that fourth at-bat, at least, and he didn’t miss the opportunity.
Around the horn
>> Right-hander Matt Harvey will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Aberdeen on Thursday. The veteran starting pitcher has 13 games remaining on his 60-game suspension for “participating in the distribution of a prohibited drug of abuse,” which came to light during Harvey’s testimony in the February trial of former Los Angeles Angels employee Eric Kay for the death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs. The earliest Harvey would be eligible for reinstatement with Triple-A Norfolk is July 7. In the meantime, he can pitch at lower levels in the minors.
>> Infielder Ramón Urías began baseball activities Wednesday, including some light swinging. “This is the first day getting him going back on track” after Urías’ left oblique injury, manager Brandon Hyde said.
>> Left-hander Bruce Zimmermann, who was demoted last week to Triple-A Norfolk, allowed five runs on seven hits with three walks and seven strikeouts in his first five innings for the Tides. He entered out of the bullpen in the second inning and allowed all five runs in that frame before settling down.
This story will be updated.
Orioles players to hit for the cycle
Austin Hays, June 22, 2022
Jonathan Villar, Aug. 5, 2019
Felix Pie, Aug. 14, 2009
Aubrey Huff, June 29, 2007
Cal Ripken Jr., May 6, 1984
Brooks Robinson, May 15, 1960
()
News
Josh Winder pitches well but Buffalo rallies past Saints in ninth
Josh Winder pitched well in his third rehab start for St. Paul, but the Buffalo rallied for two runs in the ninth inning for a 3-2, walk-off win Wednesday at Sahlen Field.
Winder, recovering from a right shoulder impingement, surrendered a solo home run to Samad Taylor in the first inning but retired the next nine batters before a one-out walk in the fourth inning. The right-hander pitched four innings, allowing one run on one hit while walking two and striking out three.
The Saints, meanwhile, took a 2-1 lead into the ninth inning after scoring a pair of runs off the International League’s best pitcher, Casey Lawrence, who entered play with a league-best 1.77 earned-run average. They plated one in the fourth inning on consecutive hits by Jake Cave, Tim Beckham and Mark Contreras, who tied the game with an RBI double. In the seventh, Contreras singled and scored on Roy Morales’ double for a 2-1 lead.
With the Saints up 2-1 in the ninth, Taylor led off with a single to left off reliever Ariel Jurado. who was pitching his fourth inning. Jurado hit Jordan Groshans to put runners at first and second and Cullen Large followed with a single to left to tie the score, 2-2. Jurado was replaced by Juan Minaya, and Tanner Morris sacrificed the runners to second and third and Nick Podkul. He bounced a grounder back up the middle past the drawn in infield to knock home the winning run.
It’s the sixth walk-off loss for the Saints this season.
Cave extended his streak of reaching base safely to 37 consecutive games, and Beckham went 1 for 4 and is hitting .460 since being activated from the injured list (quad strain) on May 31. The veteran major league infielder signed a minor league deal with the Twins in February.
News
Four ingredient peanut butter ice cream, without a machine
The usual path to homemade vegan ice cream is slicked with dairy-free milk — almond, coconut, cashew, hemp. But there’s another option that gives you an even richer, plusher result: oat creamer.
With their inherent starchiness, oats can help thicken and stabilize frozen desserts, keeping ice crystals at bay. Many vegan ice cream recipes call for added starch, like arrowroot powder or cornstarch, but oat creamer, a relative newcomer to the alternative milk market, eliminates this need.
Another advantage is oat creamer’s mild, subtle taste. Unlike, say, assertive coconut milk, it lets the flavor of the more important ingredients shine.
In this easy, no-churn peanut butter-maple ice cream, the oat creamer and the nut butter are whirled in a blender with maple syrup, a pinch of salt and a splash of vanilla. Then, the mixture is transferred to a metal loaf pan and thrown into the freezer, only to be pulled out a few hours later — a creamy frozen dessert that’s like the inside of a peanut butter cup melting silkily on your tongue.
The only actual cooking involved is simmering the maple syrup for a few minutes to condense it. Doing so both heightens the maple flavor and evaporates excess water, which can lead to iciness.
You can use either natural or commercial peanut butter to make this, but the emulsifiers in commercial peanut butters will give your ice cream an exceptionally satiny texture. That said, if you swear by natural peanut butter on your sandwich, you might not mind its more-pronounced nubby crunch in your cone.
Other nut butters (almond, cashew, hazelnut) will also work, if you feel like experimenting. Just make sure to choose ones without added sugar or risk a more cloying flavor.
As with any ice cream — vegan or dairy — scooping is always going to be far easier if you take the container out of the freezer at least 10 minutes and up to 30 minutes before serving. This allows the ice cream to soften slightly, but without collapsing into pudding.
If you wanted to really play up the peanut butter cup link, you could serve this topped with chocolate of some variety: sprinkles, chips, shavings, fudge sauce, cookie crumbs. But I love to savor scoops unadorned. That way I can fully appreciate the silky texture, a difficult thing to achieve in homemade vegan ice cream. Until now, that is.
Easy Vegan Peanut Butter-Maple Ice Cream
Yield: About 3 1/2 cups
Total time: 20 minutes, plus 4 hours’ freezing
3/4 cup pure maple syrup
2 cups unsweetened oat creamer
1 cup smooth creamy peanut butter (preferably not natural peanut butter, which can be gritty; see tip)
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Pinch of salt
Chocolate shavings or sprinkles, for serving (optional)
1. In a small saucepan over medium-low heat, simmer maple syrup, stirring occasionally, until the mixture reduces by a third, 8 to 12 minutes. Remove from heat and let syrup cool completely, stirring it occasionally as it cools. You should have about 1/2 cup.
2. Place syrup, creamer, peanut butter, vanilla and salt in a blender or food processor (or use an immersion blender), and blend until smooth, 30 seconds to 2 minutes. Pour ice cream into a loaf pan.
3. Cover and place in the freezer to harden overnight or for at least 4 to 6 hours. Remove pan from the freezer at least 10 minutes before scooping and serving, topped with chocolate shavings or sprinkles, if you like.
Tip: You can substitute other nut butters (almond, cashew, hazelnut) for the peanut butter. Just make sure to choose ones without added sugar or it may end up too sweet.
News
Ghastly shootings, political forces align to prompt gun deal
By ALAN FRAM
WASHINGTON (AP) — The country has long endured a numbing succession of mass shootings at schools, places of worship and public gathering places. None forced Congress to react with significant legislation — until now.
Last month, a white shooter was accused of racist motives in the killings of 10 Black people in a supermarket in Buffalo, New York. Another gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
The slayings of shoppers and school children just 10 days apart — innocents engaged in every day activities — helped prompt a visceral public demand for Congress to do something, lawmakers of both parties say. Bargainers produced a bipartisan gun violence bill that the Senate is moving toward approving later this week, with House action expected sometime afterward.
Here’s a look at the confluence of factors that helped to produce a compromise.
REPUBLICAN MOTIVATION
This is an election year. Republicans are favored to take over the House, now narrowly controlled by Democrats, and have a solid chance of capturing the 50-50 Senate.
To reinforce their chances, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., knows they need to attract moderate voters like suburban women who will decide competitive races in states like Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and North Carolina.
Taking steps aimed at reducing mass shootings helps the GOP demonstrate it is responsive and reasonable — an image tarnished by former President Donald Trump and the hard-right deniers of his 2020 election defeat.
Underscoring the focus he prefers, McConnell lauded the gun agreement by pointedly telling reporters Wednesday that it takes significant steps to address “the two issues that I think it focuses on, school safety and mental health.”
The bill would spend $8.6 billion on mental health programs and over $2 billion on safety and other improvements at schools, according to a cost estimate by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office. The analysts estimated its overall cost at around $13 billion, more than paid for by budget savings it also claims.
But it also makes the juvenile records of gun buyers aged 18 to 20 part of background checks required to buy firearms, bars guns for convicted domestic abusers not married to or living with their victims and strengthens penalties for gun trafficking. It finances violence prevention programs and helps states implement laws that help authorities temporarily take guns from people deemed risky.
DEMOCRATS WANT MIDDLE GROUND, TOO
The measure lacks stronger curbs backed by Democrats like banning the assault-style rifles used in Buffalo, Uvalde and other massacres and the high-capacity ammunition magazines those shooters used.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Wednesday that this time, Democrats decided they would not “hold a vote on a bill with many things we would want but that had no hope of getting passed.” That’s been the pattern for years.
Democratic Sens. Chris Murphy of Connecticut and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, and Republican Sens. John Cornyn of Texas and Thom Tillis of North Carolina, led negotiators in talks that lasted four weeks. Their accord is Congress’ most important gun violence measure since the now-expired assault weapons ban enacted in 1993.
For almost 30 years, “both parties sat in their respective corners, decided it was politically safer to do nothing than to take chances,” Murphy told reporters. He said Democrats needed to show “we were willing to put on the table some things that brought us out of our comfort zone.”
GUN RIGHTS VOTERS
Gun rights defenders are disproportionately Republican, and the party crosses them at its own risk. Trump, possibly gearing up for a 2024 presidential run, issued a statement calling the compromise “the first step in the movement to TAKE YOUR GUNS AWAY.”
McConnell took pains to say that the measure “does not so much as touch the rights of the overwhelming majority of American gun owners who are law-abiding citizens of sound mind.”
Even so, the National Rifle Association and other pro-gun groups oppose the compromise in what will be a test of their influence.
Supporting this legislation may not doom Republicans with pro-gun voters.
McConnell and Cornyn have talked about GOP polling showing that gun owners overwhelmingly back many of the bill’s provisions. And those voters are likely to be angry about sky-high gasoline prices and inflation and could vote Republican anyway.
WINS FOR BOTH SIDES
Around two-thirds of the Senate’s 50 Republicans are expected to oppose the gun measure. But congressional approval would be a GOP win by hindering Democrats from using gun violence in their campaigns, said Republican pollster Neil Newhouse. “Taking this off the table as a potential issue for Democrats puts the focus squarely back on inflation again and the economy,” Newhouse said.
Not so, says Democratic pollster Geoffrey Garin. He said approval will let Democrats tout an accomplishment running Congress and demonstrate they can work across party lines. Democrats can still campaign against Republicans for opposing tougher measures like assault weapons curbs, issues where “Democrats clearly have the high political ground,” Garin said.
Fourteen Republicans including Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska voted Tuesday to move the legislation a step toward passage. It is probably telling that she and Indiana Sen. Todd Young were the only two facing reelection this fall. Three are retiring and eight including McConnell, Cornyn and Tillis don’t run again until 2026.
WHAT LAWMAKERS HEARD
Senators say they’ve been struck by a different mood back home.
No. 2 Senate Democratic leader Richard Durbin of Illinois said some people he’s long known told him that “maybe it’s time to take my kids out of this country,” which he called incredible. “That they would even consider that possibility tells you how desperate families are” after the recent shootings.
“What I heard for the first time was, ‘Do something,’” Murkowski said. “And it wasn’t, ‘Ban this, do that,’ it was, ‘Do something.’”
That wasn’t true for everyone. Republican Sen. Steve Daines of Montana, where guns are widely popular, said of his constituents, “They want to make sure their Second Amendment rights are defended,” the constitutional provision that lets people keep firearms.
___
Associated Press writer Susan Haigh in Hartford, Connecticut, contributed to this report.
Josh Winder pitches well but Buffalo rallies past Saints in ninth
Four ingredient peanut butter ice cream, without a machine
Ghastly shootings, political forces align to prompt gun deal
