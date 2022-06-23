Blockchain
Bitcoin Rejected At $21K, Why A Retest Of The Lows Could Be Positive
Bitcoin seems on the verge of re-testing previous support levels. The number one cryptocurrency has been experiencing a persistent downside which took it to a multi-year low of around $17,000.
Bitcoin has been trying to reclaim previously lost territory, but the selling pressure continues driven by negative news around the crypto space and the shift in monetary policy from the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed). At the time of writing, BTC’s price trades at $20,000 with a 10% loss in the past week.
Analyst Michaël van de Poppe believes BTC’s Price remains in a good position after it was rejected at $21,000. If the cryptocurrency manages to hold above $20,000, there is potentially more fuel for bullish continuation. Via Twitter, the analyst said:
Sweep of the lows and holding. As long as $20k holds, it should be fine for a sweep of the previous high at $21K and then a higher high at $23K and potentially $24K are doable. Longs still open.
Data provided by Material Indicators (MI) records some support for Bitcoin below $20,000. This suggests the cryptocurrency could drop below its current levels.
However, there are around $30 million in bids and orders for Bitcoin around $19,000. This area should operate as critical support in case of further downside.
If those levels fail, there are still $40 million in bids orders between $17,800 and $18,000 which could provide an extra layer of support. The order book looks thin below these levels
Above current price levels, there are over $20 million in asks orders around $21,000 alone. This level will continue to be a major resistance area and an obstacle for BTC’s price as it consolidates around the area.
The analyst at Material Indicators shared the following on the hurdles standing between BTC and future appreciation:
This is why we wait for confirmations. Despite the sentiment and the #TradFi gains yesterday, the rally lost momentum before it could test the 200 WMA. Now Fire Charts shows ~$60M in ask liquidity stacked between here and the 200 WMA range.
When Will Bitcoin Hit A Price Bottom?
In that sense, analysts from MI emphasized that it is impossible to know with certainty when BTC will bottom. However, there are certain clues that could help investors to identify a decline in the bearish trend.
For example, BTC’s price usually bottoms and then goes into a long period of consolidation. The analyst stated via Twitter without ruling out another leg down:
the market is overdue for a rally, and the fact that moves to or below the 200 WMA have historically led to Bull Markets, we can’t validate that until price reclaims the key moving averages, starting with the 200 Weekly MA.
Two Months Of Extreme Fear Leaves Crypto In Panic, Bitcoin At $20K
Data shows the crypto market has been observing extreme fear for two months now, leaving investors in panic as Bitcoin has crashed to $20k.
Crypto Fear And Greed Index Is Still Pointing To “Extreme Fear”
As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the cryptocurrency market has now been facing extreme fear for two months now, the longest streak in history.
The “fear and greed index” is an indicator that measures the general sentiment among investors in the crypto market.
The metric uses a numeric scale that runs from zero to hundred for representing this sentiment. All values greater than fifty imply that investors are greedy at the moment, while those below the threshold signify a fearful market.
Edge values of above 75 and below 25 mean holder sentiments of “extreme greed” and “extreme fear,” respectively.
Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the crypto fear and greed index over the past year:
Looks like the value of the indicator has been very low recently | Source: Arcane Research's The Weekly Update - Week 24, 2022
As you can see in the above graph, the crypto fear and greed index has a value of 9 right now, suggesting that the market is extremely fearful.
Such low sentiment values have now persisted for two months now, making this the longest extreme fear run the market has ever seen.
These indicator values have stayed while the entire crypto sector has gone through a crash and a large part of the investors have gone into the red.
Historically, streaks with extreme fear have been when coins like Bitcoin have tended to form bottoms (and similarly, tops have occurred during extreme greed).
Because of this, some analysts believe an extremely fearful market can provide fresh buying opportunities for cryptos.
The trading technique that follows this idea is called “contrarian investing.” This famous quote from Warren Buffet encapsulates the philosophy: “be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful.”
If the historical trend is anything to go by, the current long run of extreme fear may be when Bitcoin and other coins observe bottoms. And if so, now may be when a contrarian investor will believe to be an ideal buying point.
Bitcoin Price
At the time of writing, BTC’s price floats around $20.4k, down 1% in the last seven days. Over the past month, the crypto has lost 30% in value.
The below chart shows the trend in the price of the coin over the last five days.
The value of Bitcoin seems to have dropped down over the past day | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Thought Catalog on Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, Arcane Research
Bitcoin Miner Liquidations Threaten Bitcoin’s Recovery
Bitcoin mining profitability has been dropping along with the market decline. The cash flow from the mining rigs has become increasingly stunted over time, causing bitcoin miners to begin selling their holdings to cover the cost of their operations. But even as this rages on, there is a bigger issue that could threaten the recovery that BTC has made so far, which is the fact that larger miners may be forced to liquidate their holdings.
Bitcoin Miners Can’t Meet Up
Usually, bitcoin miners are known for holding the coins that they realize from their activities. Since miners are not buying the coins in the first place, it makes them the natural net sellers of bitcoin. However, their tendency to hold these coins has often seen them having to offload their bags onto suffering markets. So instead of actually selling in a bull, they tend to hold until the bull market is over and with profitability down in a bear market, are forced to sell coins to finance their operations.
The same is the scenario that is currently playing out in the market. With bitcoin more than 70% down from its all-time high value, miners are nowhere close to as profitable as they were back in November 2021. In the first four months of 2022, it is reported that public mining companies have had to offload about 30% of their BTC gotta from mining. This meant that the miners were having to sell more BTC than they were producing in the month of May.
Given that the market in May was significantly better than in June, it is expected that the miners would have to ramp up selling. This would likely see miners selling all of their BTC production for the month alongside the BTC that they already held prior to 2022.
BTC miners selling off holdings | Source: Arcane Research
Implications Of A Sell-Off
It is important to note that bitcoin miners are some of the largest bitcoin whales in the space. This means that their holdings have the potential of being a major market mover when dumped at the same time. These miners hold as large as 800,000 BTC collectively with public miners accounting for just 46,000 BTC of that number.
What this means is that if bitcoin miners are pushed to the wall where it triggers a mass sell-off, the price of the digital asset would have a hard time holding up against it. The massive sell-side pressure it would create would push the price further down, likely being the event that would see it touch its eventual bottom.
Declining prices forcing miners to selling BTC | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
The behaviors of the public miners can often help point to if a massive sell-off is imminent. These public companies only account for about 20% of all bitcoin mining hashrate but if they are forced to sell, then it is likely that private miners are being forced to sell.
Short-term recovery on the part of bitcoin can push back this sell-off. However, it will only be a short-lived reprieve as energy costs are constant and some machines, namely the Antminer S9, have now become cash-flow negative. To survive the bear market, miners would simply have no choice but to dump some BTC to weather the storm.
Featured image from Newsweek, charts from Arcane Research and TradingView.com
Ethereum dYdX Will Launch Standalone Blockchain On Cosmos
Ethereum-based decentralized trading platform dYdX will be deployed as an independent blockchain on the Cosmos ecosystem. The team behind the project made the announcement this morning leading to a positive reaction for its governance token, DYDX.
At the time of writing, this token trades at $1.50 with an 8% profit in the last 24 hours for its USDT trading pair and a 10% profit on its ETH trading pair. In the meantime, larger cryptocurrencies are facing hurdles and could continue to consolidate around their current levels.
The standalone blockchain is part of this platform’s fourth iteration, dYdX v4. The team behind the project expects to “open source dYdX V4 by the end of 2022” but, as they clarified, this iteration will provide “critical” improvements so it will “require months of heads-down development”.
The team behind the Ethereum-based trading platform picked Cosmos and its Proof-of-Stake (PoS) Tendermint consensus because of its security, decentralization, customizability, cross-chain capacities, and leverage its scalability.
Thus, the platform will be able to process more transactions, and potentially increase its market share, amount of users, and trading volume while moving to its next development stage: full decentralization. The team behind the project said:
The main requirement for the V4 protocol is full decentralization. The decentralization of a system is equal to the decentralization of its least decentralized component. This means that every part of V4 needs to be decentralized while also remaining performant.
The ultimate objective, according to the announcement, is to make dYdX “one of the largest exchanges in all of the crypto”. This requires an infrastructure capable of processing a lot of transactions and supporting the exchange’s engine without compromising its level of decentralization.
The team behind the project added:
Developing a decentralized off-chain orderbook and moving from Ethereum to a dYdX-specific chain as a major DeFi protocol is very much untested, but we believe this gives dYdX the best shot at offering a competitive product experience with centralized exchanges.
Is Leaving Ethereum The Best Choice For dApps?
The fourth iteration of dYdX will have new features, such as an off-chain order book, and no trading gas fees. The fee structure will be similar to that of centralized exchanges. The governance token DYDX will continue to be the main component of the exchange’s governance model.
The announcement has been celebrated across a portion of the crypto community, the market seems to have reacted positively. However, others have expressed concerns as they believe a standalone version of dYdX will lack security and composability, or design flexibility.
Analyst Ryan Watkins said the following on the dYdX announcement:
While I understand the desire for sovereignty and the need to scale more quickly, I’m not convinced why an app-chain is the best path forward. Losing security and composability (as opposed to deploying on Starknet) with the Ethereum ecosystem seems risky.
Bitcoin Rejected At $21K, Why A Retest Of The Lows Could Be Positive
