Finance
Brand Planning Models – Kevin Lane Keller
There are many reasons why Kevin Lane Keller is widely regarded as one of the most notable strategic brand planning and marketing thought leaders in the world today. His resume is impressive. He is currently a Professor of Marketing at the prestigious Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College in the USA, but as a consultant he boasts big-name clients such as Unilever, Disney, American Express, Proctor and Gamble, Levi-Strauss and Starbucks.
Kevin Lane Keller’s proven track record, as well as an impressive list of credentials has lent authority to his marketing models – many of which are taught in MBA courses around the world.
In addition to all of this Kevin Lane Keller has written a number of books including well-known titles such as Marketing Management and Best Practice Cases in Branding. His most notable work is perhaps Strategic Brand Management (1998 & 2002, Prentice Hall), which is standard reading for marketing students on the topic of brand management. Other published work includes Marketing Management which he co-authored with Philip Kotler who was listed in 2008 by the Wall Street Journal as the sixth most influential person on business thinking.
Through this collaboration Kotler and Keller form the gold standard in marketing management. The latest edition of Marketing Management (published in 2009) reflects the latest changes in marketing theory and practice. The topics covered in the book include brand equity, customer value analysis, data-base marketing, supply chain management, segmentation, targeting, positioning as well as newer disciplines such as e-commerce, hybrid channels and integrated marketing communications.
To be a marketing thought leader you must come up with a seminal piece of thinking that changes the way people think. Kevin Lane Keller’s models for managing brands are used all over the world and taught on many MBA programmes.
Great brands do not just come about by accident. They are as the result of careful and creative planning. For a brand to succeed, creative brand strategies need to be developed. In an eBook entitled Brand Planning, Kevin Lane Keller proposes three tools, or models, to assist in brand planning.
These are complementary models that build on each other in terms of size and scope. Much like Russian dolls, the first model is a component of the second, and the second is a component of the third.
The three models as described by Keller can be summarised as firstly the brand positioning model. This model describes how to establish competitive advantage in the minds of customers in the market place. The second model is a brand resonance model which describes how to create intense and loyal relationships with customers. The third and final model is the brand value chain model that describes how to trace the value creation process in order to better understand the financial impact of marketing costs and investments.
When these three models are combined, they provide crucial micro and macro perspectives that are required for brand building. This enables marketers to create brand strategies that maximise profits and long-term brand equity, while being able to track their progress as they implement these strategies.
Keller’s extensive research into the understanding of consumer behaviour has improved the way many companies apply their marketing strategies and the way they build, measure and manage brand equity. This helps brands improve the design, implementation and evaluation of integrated marketing programs.
Finance
Cell Phone Towers, NIMBY?
The current economic downturn of 2009 has carriers actively developing cell phone towers knowing that real estate is down and that financially strapped property owners may be willing to sign a fast lease. The NIMBY (not in my backyard) crowd that has been so opposed to cell towers is now willing to have that monopole built on their property in many cases.
However, let the buyer beware or rather in this case let the lessor beware. Carriers have ways of sneaking in language into their cellular phone tower leases that can directly impact the profitability of your cell site.
Here are some basic tips on what to do when dealing with wireless carriers:
o If approached by a cellular phone carrier looking to build a tower make sure you seek out professional wireless industry advice. Even a good real estate attorney might miss something in the agreement. Slight changes in wording can affect protection against tax assessments, subletting rights, and rental fees.
o If your tower company or carrier is trying to renegotiate terms with you because your cell tower lease is expiring after 15 or 20 years, they usually want to get you to sign quickly. Don’t budge. Chances are if you signed up for a cell tower in the early 1990’s, you agreed to language that seriously reduced your earnings potential on the site and you’re ready to cash in. Still, have an industry expert review and or negotiate the terms of your cell site lease.
o Also, there are a lot of wireless parasites who work on commission and try to squeeze landlords out of thousands of dollars a year on their cellular lease payments by giving them confusing and often times false information. If you’ve been approached by a cell tower rent reduction firm, tell them to stop harassing you. Mention the FCC or your local Attorney General and they will move onto the next cell phone tower site and they’ll most likely never darken your doorstep again.
Perhaps the funniest thing about the cellular phone tower NIMBY crowd, is that most of them have cell phones or blackberries, which occasionally ring during zoning board hearings. Property owners, it is imperative that before you enter into any lease with a company proposing cell phone towers that you read the fine print in their lease agreement.
Finance
Focusing on the Full MBA Experience
Despite all of the attention paid to extracurriculars during the MBA application process, it seems some b-school hopefuls don’t fully realize how vital it is to continue being involved once they settle in on campus.
According to the 2013 Prospective Student Data Survey by the Graduate Management Admission Council, the nonprofit behind the GMAT graduate school admission exam, prospective students at both ends of the age spectrum expressed differing levels of interest in participating in clubs. Forty-eight percent of those younger than 24 and 23 percent of those 31 years old and older planned to become involved in student groups once on campus.
While it’s true that part-time students tend to sacrifice participation in MBA clubs and extracurricular activities, anyone gearing up for a traditional, two-year MBA program needs to know this: if you don’t get involved with some activity outside of the classroom, you will not reap the full benefit of the MBA experience.
There is a multitude of ways to get involved, and you will learn as much from these activities as you will from your studies. Your grades really don’t count that much.
Even if your school has a disclosed grading system, after you graduate, no one is going to ask for your GPA. So go to class to learn, but don’t study so much that you miss out on the rest of the experience.
Whether the focus is social enterprise, entrepreneurship, real estate or rugby, there’s a club for every interest under the sun and something for absolutely everyone at b-school. These clubs will not only to build up your network, but help you create a sense of camaraderie with your fellow students. This is essential for getting the most out of your MBA, and I encourage anyone applying to also check out the student clubs offered by your target programs.
You might be contemplating a different career path after graduation, in which case the professional interest clubs provide an excellent opportunity to explore new career options and gain deeper knowledge in a specific area.
Perhaps you’d like to become involved with an activity that provides a diversion from academic life, or nurture a hobby or interest that had languished during your 80-hour work weeks, pre-MBA. Or how about a student organization that is both professional and social, offering the best of both worlds? The options are nearly endless.
There are only so many hours in the week, however, so do watch out for the phenomenon known as FOMO – fear of missing out – which may lead you to overextend yourself simply because there are so many amazing things happening all the time at b-school.
Julianne Harty, who has just graduated from the Tepper School of Business at Carnegie Mellon University and chronicled her MBA experience on her blog “Sleeping Between Spreadsheets,” says she chose both social and professional clubs for the first year but was restrained by both time and her budget as each club has membership dues.
“Be aware that while you may join a lot of clubs, you may only be active in a couple of them,” says Harty. “Join only the ones you’re interested in and will derive value from – the professional club that’s related to your career is a good one, but also look out for social clubs with common interests so that you can develop relationships with people and bond over something that isn’t b-school.”
The writer behind the MBA blog “The Brain Dump,” who goes by Cheetarah, wrote about how she encountered FOMO this past year at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. She writes that joining student groups is practically mandatory. “If you’re going to search for summer internships and full-time employment the student groups are often the first line of recruiting. Many events are members only. If I want to interact with my target companies I need join the clubs.”
Student clubs can also offer an excellent opportunity to hone your leadership skills. In a recent post on the Duke University Fuqua School of Business student blog, Sarah Feagles shares what lead to her desire to make Fuqua a better place by committing her time and abilities to organizations that she’s passionate about.
“It’s easy to fall into the trap of just going through the motions as an MBA student and making it a very ‘transactional’ period in our lives,” she writes. But now that she co-chairs Fuqua’s Leading Women Organization and is training to become a COLE Leadership Fellow, Feagles has a new perspective on the importance of giving back to the community that has given so much to her.
Aside from the knowledge you acquire academically, the network you cultivate in business school is the most valuable asset you’ll come away with. The best thing about participating on campus, says Harty, is just being able to be with your classmates in a non-academic setting.
“Being able to bond over a beer, a game of poker, the latest case study you worked on, diffuses a little the stress of the program. These extracurriculars are where you find your friends in the program,” she says.
Finance
College Consultants of Northern Virginia, Dallas, Atlanta and Houston For College Consulting
Nowadays education is a very important part of an individual’s life because the only education allows a person to become a successful person in his or her life. In today’s world, a person cannot imagine his or her life without an education. A few years ago, people were not aware that studies are so important in life so most of the parents not sent their children for studies but every parent knows the importance of education in today’s generation.
As every coin has two faces in the same manner in this case also there are two faces means as there are thousands of options available of colleges for graduation and post graduation then which college is appropriate for you.
Understand the need of a good college counselor
If you have any doubt regarding which college is appropriate for you then you need one good counselor for consulting which can be a perfect college for you because you can’t take admission in a particular college or university after seeing their wonderful and amazing advertisements only. Advertisements are only for attraction point of view. A better counselor will give you good guidance regarding this concept.
If you are thinking that taking guidance from a better and knowledgeable counselor can be an expensive deal then you have to change your mindset because councilor is there for help and councilor’s charge is not so expensive as you thought.
A good counselor, first of all, asks some questions regarding your interest and studies then councilor will decide that which university or college will best suits that particular student. As a student, you can have good trust in these councilors. A good counselor always guide you college which has the following features:
Colleges which are affordable with good studies
Today’s education is not so inexpensive a few years ago. For getting good knowledge, you have to spend a good amount of money and that’s the main reason that the demand for good counselors is increased. College consultants Northern Virginia, Dallas, Atlanta, Houston for college consulting are a very good option for taking advice. A good counselor will search for that colleges and universities who are taking fewer fees for giving education to students. Students can choose any college from that searched list.
Discipline is a major part of any educational institute
Discipline is the major part of education. The first step of getting knowledge from any institute is discipline. If college and university are able to maintain discipline campus then it is obvious that more students will come in that good disciplined college or university. Any college and university will not say that the discipline of their institute is not appropriate for studies. That’s the other thing which makes a council or a very important person in life. College essay editing service is must be good.
Is a counselor is compulsory or not?
The true fact is there that nothing is compulsory and permanent in this world. Taking advice from a good and experienced counselor is not a bad step at all. So have trust in these college consulting councilors and take good opinion regarding higher studies. Get good knowledge and you surely attain success in life.
http://capitalcollegeconsulting.com/services/college-and-university-admissions/essay-editing/
Brand Planning Models – Kevin Lane Keller
FTX Added New Trading Pairs For AVAX, MATIC & TRX
Cell Phone Towers, NIMBY?
Are Small Cap Crypto Assets Rebounding A Sign Risk Appetite Returning?
Focusing on the Full MBA Experience
Phishing Websites Hit $128M Jackpot in Indian Market
College Consultants of Northern Virginia, Dallas, Atlanta and Houston For College Consulting
Alameda Ventures Bails Out Voyager With $200M & 15K BTC
How To Become A Cable TV Reseller
Deed of Donation, Last Will and Testament
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Release Date
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
Factors To Consider When Purchasing A Gaming Laptop
Toscana Filming Locations
Stillwater: Celebration planned to mark fire department’s 150th anniversary
Why Did Vecna Kill Chrissy In Stranger Things
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News4 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
-
News4 weeks ago
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Release Date
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Factors To Consider When Purchasing A Gaming Laptop
-
News4 weeks ago
Toscana Filming Locations